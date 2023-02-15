WATERTOWN — Town officials are setting up a committee to determine the worth of a privately owned water system for the Lettiere Tract housing subdivision.
On Thursday night, the town board agreed to form the committee after the water district’s owner, James V. Lettiere, approached the town about purchasing the 60-year-old system for $500,000.
Town Supervisor Joel R. Bartlett turned down the offer, saying that the system is too old and isn’t worth it.
The Lettiere Tract has 118 water customers in the town. For years, the water system has been the subject of much discussion over its fate.
About 10 of its customers attended Thursday night’s town board meeting to see what the town can do about the situation.
A decade ago, the town and Mr. Lettiere talked about the town purchasing the system but it never materialized. Customers have also complained about how much they are charged for water.
The board on Thursday agreed to do an appraisal on the system. Mr. Bartlett said Monday that he’s seeking quotes on how much an appraisal would cost. The town and Mr. Lettiere would split the cost.
“I’m hoping for a fair appraisal for the property,” Mr. Lettiere said Wednesday.
He’s trying to get approval from the Public Service Commission so that the water system can pay for its share of the appraisal.
The committee will consist of Mr. Lettiere, Town Councilor David Prosser and water customers Dan Stern and Michael Colello.
“We’re working on a possibility, but nothing is set in stone,” Mr. Lettiere said.
Mr. Lettiere wants to sell the water district now because he wants to retire, Mr. Bartlett said. Mr. Lettiere wants the town to take it over because he believes it would be best for the customers.
While between two-thirds and three-fourths of the system is original piping, the remainder consists of modern mains that are about 20 years old, Mr. Lettiere said.
His father installed the system when he built the neighborhood during the 1960s.
