Watertown Town Supervisor Joel R. Bartlett. The town is forming a committee to determine the value of a privately owned Lettiere Tract water system in the town that the owner wants to sell. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Town officials are setting up a committee to determine the worth of a privately owned water system for the Lettiere Tract housing subdivision.

On Thursday night, the town board agreed to form the committee after the water district’s owner, James V. Lettiere, approached the town about purchasing the 60-year-old system for $500,000.

