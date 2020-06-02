Hi, this is Dana Parnes reporting from quarantine. It is unbelievable that just 2 months ago I was going to school and hanging out with my friends. I had heard about the virus before Gov. Cuomo put the whole state on lockdown, but it didn’t seem realistic it would ever become this big and that we would be on lockdown.
In the first couple of weeks, I stayed positive and truly believed I would be able to finish sixth grade. But then they kept pushing the day back until finally, they announced that they canceled the rest of the school year. To say I was disappointed was an understatement. I miss my friends and seeing people other than my family every day.
I have been keeping in touch with my friends and teachers. My friends and I send texts to each other. Also, we love to video call each other either on Google Duo or Snapchat. My teachers have been doing Google Meets. Almost all of them have been doing them once every week or two weeks. In my teachers’ Google Meets we mostly just talk about our schoolwork and what we are doing.
Right now I am just trying to stay productive. Usually I wake up, eat breakfast and get ready for the day. Then usually I check my Chromebook to see what new work I got. Then if there is anything due for that day, I will do it — but if not, I usually talk with my friends on the phone. After, I will paint something.
A few of my recent projects have been painting a table, flower pots and painting a deck of cards. After, I will do any work that is due later in the week. Then I will go and play outside. One of my favorite things to do outside is playing volleyball with my sister.
This is Dana Parnes signing off with just a reminder to stay at home and stay safe.
