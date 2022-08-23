Panel urges expanded free school meals in U.S.

U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., at a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol May 20, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS)

 Alex Wong

WASHINGTON — A high-powered task force is urging universal free meals for schoolchildren, removal of a ban on some felons receiving food stamps, and establishment of a “farmer corps” to provide internships to young farmers as part of a national effort to address hunger, nutrition and health.

The task force released a report and 30 recommendations Tuesday laying out priorities the group says should be addressed by a White House conference scheduled for September.

