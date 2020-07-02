Parishville-Hopkinton Central School class leaders
PARISVHILLE — The 2020 class leaders of Parishville-Hopkinton Central School are Daniel Severtson, valedictorian; and Mark Severtson and Jacob Fisher, co-salutatorians.
Daniel Severtson is the son of Josie and Kirk Severtson. He graduates with an Advanced Designation Regents Diploma and Mastery in Mathematics and Science, with a major in mathematics, science, English, social studies, Spanish and music. During his years at PHCS, he took several college courses.
At PHCS, Daniel was a member of National Honor Society and Student Council, and performed in Senior High Band and Chorus, as well as Modern Band and Select Chorus. He performed elsewhere at the All-County festivals and Area All-State festivals, NYSBDA Honor Band, and attended the 2019 NYSSMA Conference All-State, where he played principal oboe in the Symphonic Orchestra.
In the fall, Daniel plans to pursue a double major in music performance and mathematics.
Mark Severtson is the son of Kirk and Josie Severtson of Potsdam. He graduates with an Advanced Designation Regents Diploma with Honors and Mastery in Mathematics and Science. He fulfilled the requirements for local major sequences in mathematics, science, Spanish, social studies, English and music.
Mark was on high honor roll every semester since seventh grade and has participated in numerous extracurricular activities. He is the president of the National Honor Society and Student Council. Additionally, he was class treasurer, PHCS Follies treasurer and the District Band treasurer.
Music has been a large part of Mark’s life. He has taken private lessons at the Crane School of Music since elementary school. He sang in the mixed chorus at the New York All-State festival in 2018, the mixed chorus at the All-Eastern festival in 2019 and was selected as an alternate for the All-National mixed chorus for 2019. He also attended several statewide honor bands on the tuba, including the 2019 All-State Symphonic band, where he sat as the first chair. He participated in the ONNY Young Artist Competition two times on tuba, the second time coming in third place.
Mark plans to double major in tuba performance and political science in college.
Jacob Fisher is the son of Justin and Lori Fisher of Parisville. He graduates with an Advanced Designation Regents Diploma with Honors and Mastery in Mathematics and Science. He also filled the requirements for local majors in mathematics, science, Spanish, English and music.
Jacob has participated in numerous extracurricular activities. He was a member of National Honor Society and Student Council. He was the president of Follies and of the class of 2020. He participated in the Foreign Language club, Select Choir and Modern Band. He attended Project Challenge in his sophomore year and participated in many all-counties and area all-states. He was a lead in seven musical productions at PHCS and had a minor role in one other.
He played three years of varsity basketball, four years of varsity soccer and one year of varsity baseball. He received academic All-Northern in all three sports as well as athlete of distinction awards in soccer and basketball and the All-Northern Sportsmanship award in baseball. He was a captain on the soccer and basketball teams for the past two years.
Jacob will attend a SUNY school this fall to pursue a career in education or engineering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.