DEKALB JUNCTION — Next week, work will begin to improve DeKalb’s Pipeline Park off Gibbon’s street in DeKalb Junction.
Town Supervisor John M. Frary led a congregation of local officials in a ground-breaking ceremony in the park Friday morning.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
DEKALB JUNCTION — Next week, work will begin to improve DeKalb’s Pipeline Park off Gibbon’s street in DeKalb Junction.
Town Supervisor John M. Frary led a congregation of local officials in a ground-breaking ceremony in the park Friday morning.
Northern Tier Construction is set to get to work on the project as soon as material arrives, Frary said.
The park sits next to the Fire Department baseball field and has been slowly developed over many years. A playground was added to the park 10 or 12 years ago, Frary said. There is a basketball court that kids have been using.
He said the 30 by 38-foot pavilion will open the door for many more activities.
There is a gazebo in Dekalb Junction, but it sits close to Route 11 and can be a noisy location for musical events.
In addition to the pavilion, three pickleball courts will be installed on the old tennis court, the parking lot will be expanded and security lights will be installed.
The installation of the security lights will include prepping the area for eventual lighting for the pickleball and basketball courts at a future time, Frary said.
The $200,000 project will be paid for with $140,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act, with the balance coming from the town’s general fund.
“It was a dream,” long-time town council member Connie Elen said. “We needed a place for the kids. We are finally getting this.”
Frary said the town will address drainage at the lower end of the park, possibly next year.
“Anything we do that’s good takes time,” he said.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
St. Lawrence/Franklin County Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get Breaking News Alerts deliverd FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By providing your email address, you consent to receive emails and special offers from NNY360.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.