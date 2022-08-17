Reviewing the case

Peyton L.S. Morse died March 12, 2021, after suffering a medical emergency nine days earlier during a training exercise at New York State Fire Academy of Fire Science at Montour Falls. He was on his way to becoming a member of the city of Watertown Fire Department. Provided photo

WATERTOWN — The father of Peyton L.S. Morse has been subpoenaed to testify next week in front of a grand jury that’s investigating his son’s death.

David M. Morse was notified that he will appear before the grand jury on Tuesday. Watertown Fire Chief Matthew R. Timerman confirmed that he also was subpoenaed to testify before the grand jury on that day.

