Father-son demolition duo

Rob Ormsby, left, cuts up railroad ties used for landscaping at the site of the former Amusement and Vending building on Woodruff Street recently while his father, Joe, drops a load of the logs into a dump truck. The father-son duo run Ormsby Trucking and Excavating and were demolishing the building on the site to make way for the RiverTrail Beerworks brewery, a new location for the Lake Placid Pub and Brewery on the River Walk on the Saranac River. They were finishing work after around a month and a half of demolition at the site. Aaron Marbone/ Adirondack Daily Enterprise
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Transfer

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.