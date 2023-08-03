Gavin Keesey, 5, shared the remainder of his watermelon slice to his aunt Suzy Miller’s chickens at the Miller home in Lacona on Saturday.
Gavin was gathered with family and friends to celebrate his grandmother Cindy Keesey’s 80th birthday, which was Aug. 3. Gavin is the son of Joseph and Samantha Keesey of Lacona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.