Trying out the new playground

Children play on the new playground Thursday at Raymondville Recreation Area on Route 56 in Norfolk. ProAmpac, along with its local division, APC Paper in Norfolk, donated $25,000 to rebuild the playground equipment that went up in flames in June. The cause of the June 14 fire was listed as arson. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

Children are back playing at the Raymondville Recreation Area on Route 56 in Norfolk. ProAmpac, along with its local division, APC Paper in Norfolk, donated $25,000 to rebuild the playground equipment that went up in flames in June. The cause of the June 14 fire was listed as arson.

