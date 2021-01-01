Diving into the new year

A group of divers with Deep Stop Scuba in Camillus, Onondaga County, prepare to make their New Year’s Day dive on Friday afternoon into the St. Lawrence River in Alexandria Bay. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

ALEXANDRIA BAY — Divers from across the state gathered on New Year’s Eve and again on New Year’s Day to end and begin the new year with a splash into the St. Lawrence River.

Divers from Bluefin Diving in Flackville ended their year with a dive on Thursday, while divers from Deep Stop Scuba in Camillus, Onondaga County, made the drive up to the river on Friday morning to start their new year with a dip into the crystal clear water.

From left, divers Tom Holden, Todd Moody, John Ashley and Pat Peretta, all from Bluefin Diving in Flackville, exit the St. Lawrence River after their final dive of the season on Thursday afternoon — New Year’s Eve — in Alexandria Bay, which is dedicated annually to the memory of Jim Yeager. The water temperature Thursday was 36 degrees. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
From left, divers Todd Moody, John Ashley and Pat Peretta, all from Bluefin Diving in Flackville, gear up for their final dive of the season on Thursday afternoon — New Year’s Eve — in Alexandria Bay, which is dedicated annually to the memory of Jim Yeager. The water temperature Thursday was 36 degrees. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
