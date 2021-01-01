ALEXANDRIA BAY — Divers from across the state gathered on New Year’s Eve and again on New Year’s Day to end and begin the new year with a splash into the St. Lawrence River.
Divers from Bluefin Diving in Flackville ended their year with a dive on Thursday, while divers from Deep Stop Scuba in Camillus, Onondaga County, made the drive up to the river on Friday morning to start their new year with a dip into the crystal clear water.
