The Hammond girls basketball team received an escort through town Sunday evening from law enforcement and local fire departments as they returned home with the State Class D championship trophy.

Bringing home a state title

Hammond fans welcome the girls basketball team back to school Sunday evening after the team’s State Class D Championship win. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Transfer

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.