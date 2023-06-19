People gathered in front of Watertown City Hall on Monday to celebrate Juneteenth, which became a federal holiday in 2021, commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. Bianca Ellis, the organizer of this year’s celebrations, and Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith, spoke during the ceremony on Monday.
