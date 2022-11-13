The Amvets Post 1997 hosted a Veteran 5K Run/Walk to benefit Wounded Warrior Outdoor Adventures in Heuvelton on Saturday.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- College roundup: SLU men’s soccer run ends in NCAA Division III Tournament second round
- PHOTOS: Walking for Wounded Warriors
- Tree Committee adds trees to Canton Island Park
- Home for the Holidays opens Nov. 18 at Lewis County Historical Society
- Recent Watertown Police activity
- College football: Travis amasses 5 TDs as No. 25 Florida State routs Syracuse
- McKeen retires after 26 years with Oswego County Sheriff’s Office
- Farnham Family Services to distribute free food boxes
Most Popular
-
Extremely rare twin elephants born at Syracuse zoo
-
Richard L. Robinson
-
High school football: General Brown, Indian River travel same road to same championship goal
-
No asset return from Copenhagen Fire to village after abolishment complete
-
High school roundup: Massena football falls to Peru in state Class B regional
Classifieds
- BUYING JUNK VEHICLES .
- ALWAYS BUYING junk vehicles. Fast, local pick up! Call 315-783-4184
- WE BUY & Sell All Types of Cattle. Call Lewie
- Adirondack "By Owner" AdkByOwner.com 1000+ photo listings of real estate
- BRZOSTEKS.COM REAL Estate Auction Co. Inc.- Homes, Estates, Farms, Commercial
- ANTIQUES WANTED Old hunting & fishing items, old signs, old
- FOR SALE: Soybean & Alfalfa Bailage- $80/per bale, Corn
- ANTIQUE SPORTING WANTED.
- Slabaughs Farm Stand 31669 NY St Rt 26 Philadelphia, NY
- SILVER DOLLARS Wanted, Collector Not Dealer. Paying top dollar for
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.