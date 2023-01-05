WATERTOWN — The city’s Planning Board will get a chance to give their impressions of Watertown’s proposed zoning rewrite later this month.
A special meeting has been scheduled for 3 p.m. Jan. 19 for planning board members to give their input on the city’s blueprint for the future.
Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director, said he wanted to set up a meeting with the planning board “to solely focus on the zoning draft.”
Members of the planning department and representatives from consultant Elan Planning & Design, Saratoga Springs, will be at the meeting “to allow them to ask questions, concerns and comments,” Mr. Lumbis said.
It’s the first time that the city’s zoning laws have been overhauled since they were written in 1959.
When they talked about the 125-page document for the first time in September, City Council members expressed concern that a proposal to change the Watertown Golf Club in Thompson Park from a residential zone to open space.
That proposal prompted the controversial purchase of nearly 64 acres, or nine holes, by the city from owner Michael E. Lundy.
But Mr. Lumbis said that if the purchase goes through, that change would no longer matter because the 64 acres will then always remain undeveloped and open space.
The City Council must approve the document before it becomes the city’s new zoning laws.
The city is updating its decades-old zoning laws to make them easier to use, to bring them in line with modern standards and practices, and to help implement the objectives identified in the city’s comprehensive plan, which was adopted in 2019.
The new document creates an entirely new zoning map that cuts the number of districts from a dozen to eight.
The new ordinance also would be a “form-based code” that looks at appearance and dimension, rather than “use” under the existing ordinance.
According to the zoning rewrite, the Planning Board would have the final say on site plans and special permits, thus taking away the final say for City Council to do.
The new document also would eliminate Residential A, a change that would allow apartments in all city neighborhoods.
Residential A now only allows single-family homes. The rewrite proposes cutting three residential districts to one.
