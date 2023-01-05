Meeting Jan. 19 on city zoning rewrite

AMANDA MORRISON n WATERTOWN DAILY TIMES Michael A. Lumbis, Watertown Planning & Community Development director

 AMANDA MORRISON/ WATERTOWN DAILY TIMES

WATERTOWN — The city’s Planning Board will get a chance to give their impressions of Watertown’s proposed zoning rewrite later this month.

A special meeting has been scheduled for 3 p.m. Jan. 19 for planning board members to give their input on the city’s blueprint for the future.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.