HOUNSFIELD — After brush around Fields Settlement Cemetery on Old Rome State Road was cleared in March, damaged headstones were discovered, and a handful had been put aside. Now, the town of Hounsfield, which owns the cemetery, is looking into resources for restoration.
The cemetery, which dates back to the 1800s and features dozens of historic headstones, was cleaned up this spring as it was being considered for an expansion.
Highway Superintendent Todd R. Farrington said his crew found the damaged headstones.
“There is a proposal out there right now to expand the cemetery, so what we went in to do was clean up the brush line and when we cleaned the brush line up, we found all the headstones that had been thrown outside of the cemetery, and this has happened over years,” he said. “Those stones were thrown outside of the fence for whatever reason, and we just happened to find them when we went to clear the brush out.”
Mr. Farrington estimates that up to 10 headstones were thrown aside, and he believes that this damage, including cracks and tire markings, was done decades ago.
“When we found the headstones, quite frankly, I didn’t know what to do, so we left them alone for the time being,” Mr. Farrington said.
The highway department has since designated a spot in the cemetery for the discarded headstones. Mr. Farrington said the town plans to place a plaque near the stones. As far as he knows, the town doesn’t have any records associated with those stones.
As for the proposed expansion, the town has been asking for land to be donated and is awaiting responses. If the land is secured, Mr. Farrington said it would enlarge the cemetery by roughly an acre. He said the expansion is necessary because Lakeside Cemetery in Sackets Harbor, also owned by the town, is at capacity.
Town Supervisor Beth Arthur said the town has been talking about looking into grants for the cemetery and to fund restoration of the damages it has sustained.
“I need to find some resources to help put it back the best we can so it’s respectful for our dead,” she said.
Further discussion of resources, she said, will be on the agenda of next week’s town council meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Hounsfield Town Hall, 18774 County Route 66.
Help could possibly come in the form of the recently formed New York State Old Cemetery Conservancy, which identifies old cemeteries in need of restoration and helps with costs and labor, as well as preservation plans. According to Executive Director Jamey M. Greenough, the Queensbury-based organization was alerted to the needs of the Hounsfield cemetery through Facebook after a woman posted photos of the damage.
“She was very distraught that there were veterans in the cemetery, and possibly their graves have been broken or run over by a tractor,” Mr. Greenough said. “That’s a place entirely in disrepair. She reached out to us, we contacted the county and the town. Our scope of practice is not to find out who did damage. We simply want to restore it back to where it was.”
Because the nonprofit is new, membership isn’t as strong as it will be in the future, Mr. Greenough said, but the membership dues paid yearly by volunteers fund restoration projects.
If the workforce can be gathered and the town accepts the assistance, Mr. Greenough said his organization would find the pieces of broken headstones and piece them together, clean headstones, set them upright, and help with landscaping.
“These are the people that forged the land. Generations before they served in the wars that we can only read about,” Mr. Greenough said. “It is a drain on municipalities if they have to take over. We understand that, that’s why we formed so that our membership, who cares about these places, can go in at no cost to landowners or municipalities and bring them back up to speed.”
