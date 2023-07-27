Plans emerge for housing on Watertown’s Main Ave.

Dreamstime/TNS

WATERTOWN — For the second time in as many months, the city’s Planning Commission will consider a large affordable housing facility in the city, this time a 61-unit building on the city’s north side.

The city’s Planning Commission will see plans for the first time on Tuesday for a four-story housing facility for the homeless and seriously low-income people that would be built on the north side of Main Avenue.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.