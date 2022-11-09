WATERTOWN — Plans are moving ahead to connect Sewall’s Island and Factory Square with the Black River Trail, thanks to a $1.6 million federal grant.
The city received word back in June about the award of the funding from the federal Transportation Alternative Program; now the city is working on getting the design of the more than $2 million project started.
The 1.6-mile extension will start at Marble Street Park and follow an abandoned railroad bed near Water Street before it goes over a bridge to Sewall’s Island and another bridge on the other side of the island.
It will also connect with Factory Square Park and extend the trail to the edge of downtown.
“I think it’s certainly important to make the connection to Sewall’s Island,” said Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s director of planning and community development.
For years, the city has talked about potential private development and creating parkland on the island. The new trails could be a step in completing that goal.
With several miles of the trail already completed, the city hopes to fill in any gaps of the trail within Watertown and to some day extend it to Fort Drum.
The state Department of Transportation administers the TAP program for the feds.
On Monday, the City Council approved the agreement with DOT.
If all goes well, construction would start in 2024, Mr. Lumbis said. It will take all of next year to design the project.
