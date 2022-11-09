Black River Trail plans step forward

Two people walk along the Black River Trail just outside the city of Watertown. The city is planning to connect the trail with Sewall’s Island off Factory Square. Watertown Daily Times

 Stephen Swofford

WATERTOWN — Plans are moving ahead to connect Sewall’s Island and Factory Square with the Black River Trail, thanks to a $1.6 million federal grant.

The city received word back in June about the award of the funding from the federal Transportation Alternative Program; now the city is working on getting the design of the more than $2 million project started.

