CANTON — The Canton Complete Streets Task Force will run a test project on Court Street in September.
Committee member Jennifer Henry explained the plan to the Village Board of Trustees on Wednesday.
“In mid-September, we are going to be adding two temporary crosswalks to the north and south corners of Judson Street and alternative transportation lanes or bike lanes painted on Court Street from Judson to Powers,” Henry said.
The “Pop-up” project will allow the community to see how the crosswalks and lanes work and give the task force an opportunity to get feedback from the community, she said.
She said that the task force would be calling for volunteers and informing the public through social media and on the village website.
“We are also scheduling some Farmers Market days where we will have a table and have a chance for the community to give us their feedback,” she said.
The project will run for two weeks, depending on the weather. A big rainstorm could wash the temporary paint away early, Henry said.
They plan is to install the new markings with tempera paint on the weekend of Sept. 15. If the weather doesn’t cooperate, the installation will be moved to the weekend of Sept. 22.
The project will cost about $600, Henry said. The task force is looking for donations of tempera paint and materials for yard signs and flyers.
Clarkson Construction Engineering Management Consulting Group (C3G) met with village trustees and community members last October to discuss a plan to make Court Street a safer place for pedestrians and cyclists.
Toby Irven, chair of Canton’s Complete Streets Committee, said that the St. Lawrence Health Commission funded the study by the Clarkson students and that no village money was spent.
The task force is looking for ways to create a cross-village corridor with increased safety for cyclists and pedestrians.
St. Mary’s Church officials are on board with the plan, Village Trustee Klaus D. Proemm said.
St. Lawrence/Franklin County Editor
