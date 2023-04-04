Second chance for Potsdam skatepark

The Potsdam village board has approved $600,000 of unused money from the village’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award for a skate area at the existing park on Fall Island, pictured Tuesday. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — The village board voted to officially spend $600,000 in 2019 Downtown Revitalization Initiative money that was previously declined by two local businesses toward building a skateboard park on Fall Island.

The village that year was picked to receive $10 million for community and business development projects. The skatepark proposal did not make the final cut for projects approved by the state at the time.

