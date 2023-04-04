POTSDAM — The village board voted to officially spend $600,000 in 2019 Downtown Revitalization Initiative money that was previously declined by two local businesses toward building a skateboard park on Fall Island.
The village that year was picked to receive $10 million for community and business development projects. The skatepark proposal did not make the final cut for projects approved by the state at the time.
Early in 2022, the Clarkson Inn turned down a $600,000 award and Scoops Ice Cream declined $118,000. The state government has since reallocated that $718,000 to the downtown riverwalk and streetscape projects.
During Monday night’s board of trustees meeting, village lawmakers unanimously voted to spend $600,000 on the skatepark. It’s officially a village project, with SLC Arts finding designers, engineers and builders.
SLC Arts Executive Director Maggie M. McKenna said they’re aiming to build the skatepark in the summer of 2024, the same time the village anticipates to start building its downtown streetscape enhancements and Riverwalk Trail. The streetscape improvements will be in the Market Street Historic District and will include intersection and safety improvements, street lighting, trees, wayfinding and bioretention components.
The Riverwalk Trail will be a looped multi-modal trail along the Raquette River, and will include a pocket park, shared-use path, mural walk and new bike lanes on Maple Street. The trail will connect to existing multi-modal connections downtown.
Ms. McKenna said she hopes for “massive public input” on the finalized designs. She said they’ll eventually seek “a design-and-build firm that can design something to work within this budget.”
“I think we can do a lot with the $600,000,” Ms. McKenna said. “I really think it’s going to end up being the centerpiece for the Riverwalk Trail anyway.”
For the time being, SLC Arts is looking for a design/engineer professional who will work with Canton native Matthew L. Mazzotta, who designs public recreational spaces such as skateparks.
Ms. McKenna said Mr. Mazzotta will be doing public outreach and “living room conversations” at the lot on Fall Island designated for the skatepark.
“He’ll set up a living room in the Fall Island park area and have people of the community of all generations and interests come and talk about what they’re looking for,” Ms. McKenna told village trustees on Monday night.
She added that the arts council wants to build “not just a skatepark” but also an outdoor art gallery and “all-generation space.”
