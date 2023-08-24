Potsdam beach closing a week early

With Sandstoner Park beach closing a week early this year, Potsdam’s recreation department is preparing for ice season at Pine Street Arena. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — Sandstoner Park’s beach will conclude its seasonal operations this weekend, Recreation Director Trey T. Smutz told village trustees.

“While we initially aimed to extend our operations until Labor Day, as we did last year, it appears that we will be closing this Sunday, Aug. 27,” Smutz told the village board during its meeting Monday. “The majority of our lifeguards will be returning to college or pursuing other employment opportunities.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.