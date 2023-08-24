POTSDAM — Sandstoner Park’s beach will conclude its seasonal operations this weekend, Recreation Director Trey T. Smutz told village trustees.
“While we initially aimed to extend our operations until Labor Day, as we did last year, it appears that we will be closing this Sunday, Aug. 27,” Smutz told the village board during its meeting Monday. “The majority of our lifeguards will be returning to college or pursuing other employment opportunities.”
Smutz said the beach will stay open regular hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the remainder of the week until the closure.
Additionally, the park will continue to offer kayak and paddleboard rentals by reservation for the upcoming weeks. Reservations can be made via phone, email or by sending a message to the Village of Potsdam Recreation Department’s Facebook page.
“Beyond these offerings, our summer rec program concluded a few weeks ago, drawing in more than 50 children throughout its duration, with an average daily attendance of 25 to 30 children,” Smutz said. “As we gradually transition from summer, we plan to initiate our winter ice season preparations. The compressors will be activated on Friday, Oct. 6, and ice production will commence on the 9th, with the intention to open on Saturday, Oct. 14.”
Smutz also said he wants to establish an online scheduling calendar for public ice time, streamlining the process of reserving ice slots.
