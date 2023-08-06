POTSDAM — The North Country Children’s Museum’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative project is into its sixth month and will reopen with a half dozen new exhibits.
Construction for the project began in March, with an estimated completion date just in time for Christmas.
“Some of the exhibits will begin fabrication in January, but we’re still raising money for the exhibits to be built,” NCCM Executive Director Sharon V. Williams said. The total cost of the project has increased since the DRI, prompting the museum to phase the project to ensure its successful completion.
With a total budget of $3.5 million covering design, construction and exhibit fabrication, the North Country Children’s Museum has already raised 87% of the necessary funds, meaning they need an additional $455,000.
“All funding for the design, build, exhibits and second-floor renovation has been secured,” Williams said, but they are still accepting donations that will go toward the cost of building the new exhibits.
Phase one, which involved exhibit design, was completed in April. Phase two, the construction phase, is scheduled to take place until December. Williams added, “Phase three will involve building and installing the exhibits. We’re hoping to have that done in 2024, but we’re still raising funds to complete it.”
“We’re excited about the new exhibits that will be coming to the second floor,” Williams expressed. “All the building work will be done, and there will be parts of the upstairs accessible during the construction.”
During the construction phase, the first floor of the museum will remain open to the public.
The six new exhibits have been fully designed by Blue Rhino in Toronto, with the exception of a miniature Schwartenruber Amish house. That will be a two-thirds size replica constructed locally in collaboration with the Amish community. This exhibit aims to provide children and families with insights into the lives, values and culture of their Amish neighbors.
The Maple Forest Climber, a large climbing structure featuring science interactives, will offer children a unique perspective of the village from a glass portico on the roof. The expansion also includes Addie’s Opera House theater area and a Music and Sound Lab to for those interested in theater and music.
Another addition will be the Family Resource Room, complete with an infant play area to cater to the museum’s youngest visitors. Additionally, the new exhibits will include the Physics Trail, an indoor trail equipped with interactive physics experiences.
Designers from Toronto recently visited the north country to explore the region, which will inspire the exhibits’ final design. Exhibit fabrication will be carried out by Chicago Ravenswood Studio of Chicago.
To accommodate the construction work, the museum has temporarily relocated its office and classroom on the first floor.
“We’re committed to maintaining our services and ensuring that the museum remains open throughout the whole process,” Williams said.
