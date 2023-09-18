Potsdam FD mourns former fire chief

Water pours out of a pump nozzle in May 2009 as, from left, village of Potsdam employees Van C. Peets, Brian W. Barrett and Thomas D. McGregor remove water from a hole where a water main snapped at Market and Willow streets in Potsdam. McGregor a 45-year firefighter who was also a former Potsdam chief, died Sept. 10 at age 74. Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — Potsdam firefighters are mourning the death of a 45-year firefighter who was also a former chief.

Thomas D. McGregor died Sept. 10 at age 74. He joined the Potsdam Fire Department in 1975 and was chief in 1987 and 1988.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.