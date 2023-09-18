POTSDAM — Potsdam firefighters are mourning the death of a 45-year firefighter who was also a former chief.
Updated: September 18, 2023 @ 6:30 pm
POTSDAM — Potsdam firefighters are mourning the death of a 45-year firefighter who was also a former chief.
Thomas D. McGregor died Sept. 10 at age 74. He joined the Potsdam Fire Department in 1975 and was chief in 1987 and 1988.
Most recently, he had been in Relief Hose Company -3 with his sons, former chief David McGregor, Assistant Chief Dan McGregor, and grandsons Josh and Justice McGregor. His son Doug McGregor is also an honor roll member of the department.
“Tom was very active in the department, attending numerous calls, trainings, and work details. Tom was always willing to help, and share his knowledge and experience. Tom’s contribution to the department and community will be missed,” the fire department wrote on their webpage.
McGregor was born Dec. 26, 1948, in Potsdam to Kenneth and Barbara (Dibble) McGregor. He married Karon Gibson on Feb. 13, 1967 in Norwood.
He also worked for over 30 years for the village Potsdam Department of Public Works as a foreman and acting supervisor. In his free time, he enjoyed fixing small engines and repairing things for people in the community.
McGregor is survived by his wife, Karon, two brothers Timmy and Todd, his sons and sister-in-law Elsie Gibson. He is also survived by six grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
He predeceased by his parents Kenneth and Barbara, his stepmother Mae, brother Terry, mother, and father-in-law Roy and Mildred Gibson and brother and sister-in-law Richard and Linda LaRock.
McGregor’s family asks any memorial contributions be made to the Potsdam Volunteer Fire Department.
