POTSDAM — Members of the LGBTQ+ community are invited to share stories of life as a queer person in the north country at Jernabi coffee house next month.
The event, Queer Tales, is the first fundraiser put on by Planned Parenthood of the North Country in preparation for Potsdam Pride, which will take place next June.
“Basically, people can sign up at the event to tell 5-minute long true stories from their own lives,” said Rebecca Donnelly, a member of the Potsdam Pride organizing committee. “These stories can be funny, sad, or a mix of both, but they have to be true, and they have to be around 5 minutes long.”
Queer Tales will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 10.
The story theme, Ms. Donnelly said, is celebrating queer life in the north country — “‘Everything from coming out to living out loud’ is the tagline we’ve created for that,” she said.
Although they are looking for LGBTQ+ people to tell tales, Ms. Donnelly emphasized that the event is for everyone. “Anybody is welcome to come and listen,” she said.
Anyone who tells a story will get to choose some Pride-themed swag from Planned Parenthood of the North Country.
At the door, there will be a recommended donation of $10, but high school and college students can come for free if they show a valid student ID.
Ms. Donnelly spoke about the importance of telling and hearing these stories.
“Although queer people have always been part of the north country community, there is a sense in which these stories aren’t always told, and there’s been a pretty obvious backlash lately nationally against LGBTQ+ rights and issues,” she said.
Potsdam Pride, she said, will be held June 8 to 10, 2023, and will feature an art show, poetry readings, a drag show, a festival with vendors and music, as well as a pride prom for all ages.
“Potsdam Pride as a committee was very much inspired by other small community pride festivals in the north country such as in Malone and Watertown,” Ms. Donnelly explained. “Seeing the incredible response from the community, especially from our youth, to those events made us feel that it was important to bring similar events here to Potsdam.”
Until then, there will be a few more events to help raise money, including a sex-themed trivia night at St. Lawrence University, a drag queen brunch, and a color run, the details of which will be announced later.
Planned Parenthood of the North Country doesn’t have a specific goal in mind for how much money they need to raise to support the events, but Ms. Donnelly stressed gratitude toward community partners who have helped with events including NCPR and SLC Arts.
For more information, visit Planned Parenthood of the North Country on Facebook.
