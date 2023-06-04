Hundreds turned out to show support and express solidarity with the LGBTQI+ community on Saturday as Malone hosted pride festivities. Potsdam Pride is planning a three-day Pride Festival with a variety of events from June 8 to 10. Trevor Buchanan/Malone Telegram

POTSDAM — Potsdam Pride is planning a three-day Pride Festival with a variety of events from June 8 to 10.

Potsdam Pride formed within the last year. Rebecca L. Donnelly, a Potsdam Pride coordinator, described it as “a group of friends who came together last summer after seeing local pride fests.” She said they were particularly inspired by the Small Town Pride event in Malone. She said they “want to work on putting together purely social events that are not fundraisers. They’ve recently hosted a skating party in Canton, a Pride Hike at Lampson Falls and a Rainbow Run 5K in Canton in May.

