POTSDAM — Potsdam Pride is planning a three-day Pride Festival with a variety of events from June 8 to 10.
Potsdam Pride formed within the last year. Rebecca L. Donnelly, a Potsdam Pride coordinator, described it as “a group of friends who came together last summer after seeing local pride fests.” She said they were particularly inspired by the Small Town Pride event in Malone. She said they “want to work on putting together purely social events that are not fundraisers. They’ve recently hosted a skating party in Canton, a Pride Hike at Lampson Falls and a Rainbow Run 5K in Canton in May.
The Pride festivities go along with June being LGBTQ pride month. Events start on the evening of June 8 with a student art exhibit in collaboration with the SLC Arts Council at the Potsdam Town Hall, 18 Elm St. Students can still submit entries through the SLC Arts website at http://wdt.me/avTXbw. The show’s theme is pride. There will be an opening event from 5 to 7 p.m. where students can come see their art and show it to family or friends. The public is welcome. The exhibit will be up all month.
On June 9, North Country Public Radio will broadcast “The Beat Authority” radio show at McDuff’s from 3 to 5 p.m. NCPR’s David Sommerstein hosts the show and plays musical selections from around the world.
“We’re lucky to have the first broadcast of the year,” Ms. Donnelly said.
Drag queen performer Amber Skyy will host a drag show at Pine Street Arena starting at 7 p.m.
“She’s got a completely different cast that what was at the brunch show” at Jernabi Coffeehouse in Potsdam back in April, Ms. Donnelly said. She added that those who have seen Ms. Skyy’s shows in the past can expect to “see something very new at this one.”
McDuff’s will be serving a cash bar, and all attendees will have their ID checked at the door. She suggests those attending should be at least 18 years old, “but we’re not restricting the ages of people who come. Obviously you have to be 21 and over to buy a drink.” There will be a family-friendly Amber Skyy drag show in Ives Park the following day.
Tickets to the June 9 show are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Advance tickets can be bought online at http://wdt.me/MPXor7 or through Potsdam Pride’s Facebook page.
On June 10, yoga instructor Sarah Mae (Oakley) will host a Pride yoga event in Ives Park at 10 a.m. There is a suggested donation of $10 to $15. Proceeds will benefit Potsdam Pride and The Trevor Project, an organization that advocates for transgender youth. Ms. Mae is donating her instructor fee to The Trevor Project.
From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., there will be a festival in Ives Park with live entertainment and vendors. Amber Skyy will put on a family friendly drag performance at noon. Jazz guitarist Paul Meyers will perform at 1 p.m. Lenore VanderZee and Camilla Ammirati of the Americana band Uprooted will play at 2 p.m. A group called The Local Service Initiative takes the stage at 4 p.m.
“They’re volunteering their times. It’s extremely nice of them,” Ms. Donnelly said.
Alongside that, there will be over 40 vendors in the park, a Big Spoon Kitchen food truck. DJ Marcus Alverez will run sound in newly constructed Ives Park gazebo. Among the vendors will be community organizations, artists and activities for kids. Potsdam Pride will be selling a limited number of 2023 festival T-shirts as a fundraiser for Planned Parenthood of the North Country. The shirts can also be bought online direct from Potsdam Pride’s website at http://wdt.me/TyYtdC. Great Northern Printing is making the shirts with the design by Jenelle Saliba.
From 5 to 7 p.m., there will be a popup exhibit of works by local Haudenosaunee artist Kit Thomas from the St. Regis Mohawk Territory. Thomas is two-spirit and uses both they/them and she/her pronouns. It will be at the Jernabi Coffeehouse. Thomas’s art uses bold and vibrant colors, mostly acrylic, to express a unique perspective on the world. As a two-spirit, they draw inspiration from their Indigenous heritage and incorporate traditional motifs and symbols into their work. They use art as a way to connect with their identity and community.
“Through their art, Kit aims to challenge stereotypes and promote greater understanding and acceptance of two-spirit people. Their work is deeply rooted in their culture and identity, exploring the intersections of gender, sexuality and spirituality,” according to their artist bio.
The final event will be a Pride Prom at Pine Street Arena starting at 7 p.m. DJ Double Dutch will provide the music. Local photographer Greg Kie will be there to take formal portraits. Admission to the event is $10 and free for students and anyone under age 18.
Potsdam Pride’s community partners for the three-day festival are Planned Parenthood of the North Country and the SLC Arts Council. A portion of all the money raised will go to Planned Parenthood, with the rest toward planning Potsdam Pride’s events for 2024. The Pride Festival’s committee is entirely volunteer.
