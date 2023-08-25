POTSDAM — The village is planning “an extremely aggressive plan” to install a skatepark on Fall Island so all of the projects funded with their 2019 Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects can open simultaneously.
The park, along with a riverwalk trail and streetscape enhancements in the downtown historic district are all funded with portions of the $10 million the village received from winning the DRI grant.
“Our hope is we can get their openings as close together as possible. What we would really like to do is put the downtown streetscape, riverwalk and skate park on the same timeline so by fall of next year all of those are complete,” Village Administrator Gregory R. Thompson said. He added that he isn’t certain they’ll “be 100% complete by next winter, but we hope to have them substantially complete by that time.”
He said the necessary work includes “a lot of sidewalks to come out, a lot of concrete to be poured, a lot of electrical work to be done.”
During Monday night’s Board of Trustees meeting, Thompson said the New York State Comptroller’s Office has the skatepark plans and is in the process of reviewing them. Once that happens, the village can send out a request for proposals for design and engineering of the skatepark.
“Once we receive the review from the comptroller, we should be able to move forward and up to speed with the rest of the DRI projects,” he said. “The Department of State has made it clear they have no issues with us moving forward.”
The skatepark was not originally included in the list of DRI projects that had received state approval. Early in 2022, the Clarkson Inn turned down a $600,000 award and Scoops Ice Cream declined $118,000. Part of that money is funding the skatepark.
The streetscape improvements will be in the Market Street Historic District and will include intersection and safety improvements, street lighting, trees, wayfinding and bioretention components.
The Riverwalk Trail will be a looped multi-modal trail along the Raquette River, and will include a pocket park, shared-use path, mural walk and new bike lanes on Maple Street. The trail will connect to existing multi-modal connections downtown.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.