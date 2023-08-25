Potsdam eyes ‘extremely aggressive plan’ to install DRI projects

Potsdam village officials have an aggressive plan to install a skatepark in Fall Island park, seen above in April, simultaneously with a riverwalk and streetscape enhancements. All of the projects are being funded with pieces of the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Imitative grant the village was awarded in 2019. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — The village is planning “an extremely aggressive plan” to install a skatepark on Fall Island so all of the projects funded with their 2019 Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects can open simultaneously.

The park, along with a riverwalk trail and streetscape enhancements in the downtown historic district are all funded with portions of the $10 million the village received from winning the DRI grant.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.