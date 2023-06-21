Race to the top
WEST MARTINSBURG — The Society for the Preservation for the West Martinsburg Church is gratified to see the cross back atop the church steeple, according to a society spokesperson.
“The reroofing and reinforcing of the steeple has been a project long planned for by society,” said Bette Lathan. “The completion of phase I of the restoration project was made possible by the generosity of the Northern New York Community Foundation and the Pomeroy Foundation. Hours of planning and fundraising by the society paid off. Many individuals made donations to the effort.”
Cedarcrest Construction of Lowville did the restoration work.
“We appreciate the crew for working through the ‘smoke event’ and sprinkles of rain that were often threatening their work high up on that lift,” she said.
The society is now in the process of planning for phase II of the project that they hope to complete next spring. The second phase will include restoration of the louvers, eaves and more repainting.
As part of its fundraising efforts, the society will host its annual ice cream social from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at the Old West Martinsburg Town Hall, 6994 West Road. Musical entertainment will be provided by Capo3.
There will be a shuttle service available to take attendees to the church.
“We encourage all to come and enjoy the beautiful site of the restored church,” said Mrs. Lathan. “Once again, we say thank you to all who have helped us with this project. We need your continued support.”
