RODMAN — A parade of dump trucks left a funeral on Friday to honor a man who was in business for decades and was described as patient and gentle.
Colleagues said Ronald G. King Sr. wouldn’t ask an employee to do something he wouldn’t do.
Mr. King, 85, died on Aug. 21. He started his career in logging with horses and later owned Kings Quarry in Adams Center for more than 30 years.
At his funeral on Friday, a line of dump trucks left the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home in Belleville and proceeded to the quarry about 11 miles northeast.
The procession featured a crane truck with a large American flag, as well as Mr. King’s dump truck he bought in 1964, which was completely restored.
The procession was organized by Don Hutchins, who had worked at the quarry with Mr. King since 1992.
“He would not ask you to do anything that he wouldn’t do,” Mr. Hutchins said, “and if he asked you to do it he was standing right beside you doing it, too.”
Mr. Hutchins began working for Mr. King straight out of high school. He said Mr. King started a logging company with his dad and grandmother. Then in the early 1970s he started crushing gravel for different municipalities. In 1988, he opened the stone quarry with his wife and children.
“He had a very good work ethic,” Mr. Hutchins said. “You get up in the morning, put on your boots and go to work. You put in a hard day. That’s how you take care of your family.”
Now, Mr. King’s youngest son, Bill, is set to take over the family business.
“He was a very gentle soul,” Mr. Hutchins said. “He very seldom raised his voice. He would rather work through whatever needed to be done just to get it done. He was a very gentle man.”
