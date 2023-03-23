Program offers technology help

LOWVILLE — The Connecting Older Adults with Technology — COAT — Program is actively seeking volunteers to act as digital coaches and older adult participants age 60 and older to be digital learners in Lewis County.

COAT provides eligible participants with a free smart device like a Lenovo Tablet and a digital coach for six individual training sessions scheduled at the convenience of the learner and coach.

