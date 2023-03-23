LOWVILLE — The Connecting Older Adults with Technology — COAT — Program is actively seeking volunteers to act as digital coaches and older adult participants age 60 and older to be digital learners in Lewis County.
COAT provides eligible participants with a free smart device like a Lenovo Tablet and a digital coach for six individual training sessions scheduled at the convenience of the learner and coach.
During the training sessions, digital coaches will work with digital leaners to set up and familiarize them with the device, create an email account, review online safety tips to avoid scams, connect with family and friends online, find reliable health information, access telehealth services, and more. Coaching sessions will take place in May and June. Older adults interested in participating as a Digital Learner must apply as space is limited.
Volunteer training for digital coaches will begin March 27 in Lewis County. The first session is in person and the remaining sessions will combine volunteers from both counties for virtual training to prepare for the program kickoff event in each county. Volunteers of all ages are needed.
Kickoff events in each county are scheduled in early May. At these events, digital learners will receive their Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus, meet their personal digital coach, complete paperwork, and schedule their first session.
COAT is a health equity project of the Finger Lakes Geriatric Education Center at the Ithaca College Gerontology Institute that addresses health literacy and social connection among older adults in rural upstate New York. The FLGEC is working with community-based organizations to promote the program, help recruit volunteers and partners, utilize space for training sessions, access transportation, and distribute and accept applications for the program.
Collaborating organizations include Lewis County Office for the Aging, North County Library System (Lewis), Access to Independence (Cortland), Seven Valley Health Coalition (Cortland) and The YMCA (Cortland). Information on the program will be available at these locations. For more information, visit https://www.ithaca.edu/gerontology-institute/programs-events.
