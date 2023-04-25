The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office April 7th:
Town of Theresa: 0.15 acres, W of Trickey Road, Desiree Dercole, sold to Andrea Mcmahon $3,000
City of Watertown: 0.243 acres, 144 Casey Street, RMAC Trust US Bank, Irvine, CA, sold to Sandra Johnson $63,000
Town of Watertown: 0.72 acres, 2500. NYS Route 126, Thomas and Rachael Irvine, Hagerstown, MD, sold to Joesph Vaadi $130,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 413 Portage Street, Barbara Smith, Watertown, NY, sold to Zachary Lear and Lilly Denicola $76,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 703 Franklin Street, City of Watertown, sold to Ellis Linfernal $16,600
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office April 10th:
Town of Orleans: 0.12 acres, PO 18468 Quinn Drive, John Quinn, sold to Hardik and Joey Patel $8,500
Town of Rutland: 18.77 acres, 14961 Maltby Road, Lonnie Brislan, Copenhagen, NY, sold to Mark and Tamara Goldthrite $25.000
Town of Theresa: 5.2 acres, 15586 Beach Front Lane, Jennifer Wells, Calcium, NY, sold to Williama and Donna Shampine $295,000
Town of Lyme: 1.05 acres, 32547 & 0 Macomb Settlement Road, Charles Fleming Jr. Estate, Samuel Wisner, Watertown, NY, sold to Kenneth and Wilma Applegate $48,000
City of Watertown: 0.223 acres, 162 Woodruff Street, Kyle and Stephanie Dickerson, Chaumont, NY, sold to Samaritan Medical Center $175,000
Town of Hounsfield: Parcel,15992 Foster Park Road, Robert Vanbrocklin Irrevocable Family Protection Trust,Mark and David Vanbrocklin, Dexter, NY, sold to Ronald Dinitto $272,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office April 11th:
Town of Henderson: 8.38 acres, 13642 County Route 71, 21854 Golf Drive LLC, Watertown, NY, sold to Heather and Gregory Harmych $129,900
City of Watertown: 0.18 acres, 1136 Boyd Street, J & M Properties LLC, sold to Gregory Roslonowski $198,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.50 acres, 45737 Otter Street, Randy and Gayle Truesedell, Alexandria Bay, NY, sold to Corwin Brown $180,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 1.00 acres, 7701 Rogers Road, Enrico Geremia and Gary Macko, E Syracuse, NY, sold to Patrick and Margret Weed $131,000
Town of Alexandria: Parcel, Lot 11 Tennis Island N, David Muraco, Fayetville, NY, sold to Cathy Karas $85,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.86 acres, 28008/005 Stony Point Road, Mary and David Marion, Cape Vincent, NY, sold to Genevieve and Francis Letizia $12,500
Town of Wilna: 5.526 acres, 22386 Alexandria Street, 1044 Alexandria Street, 0 SE Alexandria Street, Tim and Milagros Huang, Mesa, AZ, sold to Deborah Cox $95,000
Town of Orleans: 0.92 acres, 23587 NYS Route 411, Cory Wernette, Weidman, MI, sold to Bruce and Stephanie Dickerson $195,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office April 12th:
Town of Watertown: 0.80 acres, 17089 US Route 11, St. Croix Leasing LLC, Syrcuse, NY, sold to NY Lyle Properties LLC $160,000
Town of Rutland: 0.794 acres, 31060 Chelsea Drive, Chad Corey, Black River, NY, sold to Ramez Almualla $276,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office April 13th:
Town of Alexandria: Parcel, Jerome and Denise Cianfriglia, Brewerton, NY, sold to Mountain Wind 348 LLC $675,000
City of Watertown: 0.413 acres, 441 Newman Drive, Judy Stroup, Watertown, NY, sold to Nello Alteri $130,000
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 210 Central Street, North Star Rentals NNY LLC, Watertown, NY, sold to Sonia and James Conlin $50,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office April 14th:
Town of Henderson: 0.37 acres, 14909 Lower Hovey Tract Road, Susan Lynch, Hilton, NY, sold to Michael and Mary Kay Rogers $180,000
Town of Orleans: 2.49 acres, 33005 Shimel Road, Clifford and Katelyn Volz, Lafargeville, NY, sold to Robert and Brittany Warnock $205,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.4592 acres, 305 Club Street, George and Diana Petrovs, sold to Susanna Jordan and Leonardo Paone $292,000
