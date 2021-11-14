Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 29:
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.28 acres, 2990 Fox View Lane, Lenora Cortese, Rochester, sold to Jacqueline T. Lamas, Chittenango $235,000
Town of Ellisburg: 0.42 acres, 7817 Taylor Drive, James O’Connor and Jordia O’Connor, Skaneateles, sold to Barry J. Mahar and Stephanie Noel Mahar, Waverly $569,000
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 220 Moulton St., Brian A. Bromka, Marietta, sold to Jonathan T. Murphy, Watertown $53,000
Town of Watertown: 2.73 acres, Parcel E-6, County Route 60, Richard A. Cean Sr. and Fran L. Cean, Copenhagen, sold to Misty Rebb, Watertown $13,000
Town of Clayton: 2.74 acres, Greenizen Road, Donald J. Bechaz, Clayton, sold to William J. Rust, Dexter $30,000
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.01 acre, 28 James St., John V. Loy and Francesca Spiotta Loy, sold to Daniel Bower and David Roberts III and Desiree Roberts, Alexandria Bay $125,000
Town of Philadelphia: 1.31 acres, 32171 U.S. Route 11, Kevin M. Goodwin and Dana Goodwin, Newburgh, sold to Ivan J. Zacarias and Rachae A. Rodriguez, Evans Mills $149,000
City of Watertown: 0.36 acres, 455 Paddock St., Michael J. Miller Jr., Livermore, Calif., sold to Valerie Chamberlain and Gerald Chamberlain, Lacona; Jamie S. Reed and Rebecca Reed, Mannsville; Thomas A. Reed and Lorrie Reed, Henderson and Anne Marie Fuller and Randy K. Fuller, Mannsville $269,900
City of Watertown: 0.26 acres, 411 Brainard St., Charles R. Lane, Graham, Texas, sold to Brian J. Lawrence, Watertown $130,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 1:
Town of Cape Vincent: 1.16 acres, 28654 Snug Harbor Drive, Snug Harbor Drive, Dennis L. Esch and Kathleen H. Esch, Omaha, Neb., as trustees of the Dennis L. Esch and Kathleen H. Esch Revocable Trust, sold to Edward Morris, Syracuse $192,000
Village of Deferiet: 0.14 acres, 63 Anderson Ave., Dennis Turpin, Manchester, N.H., sold to North Star Rentals NNY LLC, Watertown $50,000
Town of Ellisburg: 5.36 acres, 11493 County Route 79, Watertown Savings Bank, Watertown, sold to Dennis Scott Workman Jr. and Ashley Ann Hazelton, Henderson $83,000
Town of LeRay: 0.46 acres, 22036 River Bend Drive, P17B24 LLC, Watertown, sold to Frank J. Pace and Tyria A. Stone, Sackets Harbor $399,900
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.4 acres, 71 Church St., Susan J. Kraeger, Brantingham, as referee for April Reese and Daniel Reese, sold to NJCC-NYS Community Restoration Fund II LLC, New Brunswick, N.J. $368,819
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 702 Leray St., Richard Rapholz, Adams, sold to GreaterFutureDevelopment LLC, Watertown $95,000
Alexandria: Jane Weatherly, Raleigh, N.C., sold to Marjory R. Eggleston and Lonny E. Eggleston, Alexandria Bay, as trustees of the Marjory R. and Lonny E. Eggleston Revocable Trust $306,000
Town of Lyme: 20.13 acres, 8559 County Route 125, Mary Ann Sawyer, Brevard, N.C., sold to Heather Hurtubis, Three Mile Bay $35,000
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.33 acres, 160/172 S. Kanady St., Paul Robbins, Cape Vincent and Mary Lynn Leech, Cape Vincent, sold to David M. Bonney, Cape Vincent $229,000
City of Watertown: Two parcels totaling 0.8 acres, 276 Thompson Blvd., Sara L. Cederstrand, Watertown, sold to Petar Skobic and Aurora Cannella Skobic, Watertown $325,000
Town of Rodman: 2.91 acres, County Route 69, Michael D. Thomas, Manlius, sold to Matthew Thomas and Megan Thomas, Rodman $190,000
Town of Clayton: 1.01 acres, 36110 Bald Rock Road, Wendy D. Richardson, Clayton, sold to Curtis Lamb and Cheryl L. Drake, Evans Mills $135,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.42 acres, 27761 Baird Point Drive, Jessie T. Orlando and Andrea N. Weare Orlando, Baldwinsville, sold to Brian P. Coombs and Sandra C. Coombs, Cape Vincent $260,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 2:
Village of Carthage: 0.08 acre, 511 Budd St., Charles Kenneth O’Malley Jr. and Wendy Anne O’Malley, Marshfield, Mass., sold to Laura A. Cornell, Carthage $80,000
Village of Mannsville: 0.33 acres, 407 N. Main St., Paul D. Trimper, Watertown, as referee for Anthony J. Kunz and Autumn M. Kunz, sold to Matthew J. Dewitt, Adams $25,216
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.11 acres, 42 Cornwall St., Amy M. Grausgruber and Gary S. Grausgruber, Watertown, sold to Saskia De Leeuw, Redwood $110,000
City of Watertown: 0.08 acre, 306 W. Woodruff St., Ingrid Overacker, Watertown, sold to Andrew Pope and Claire Adams, Somerville, Mass. $79,580
Town of Watertown: 1.51 acres, 20785 Hadcock Road, Michael P. Jennings, Watertown, sold to Jessica Combs, Carthage $245,000
Town of Brownville: 1.06 acres, 15861 State Route 12E, Craig Lyle Bennett and Taylor Lynn Bennett, Watertown, sold to Samuel S. Massaro III and Haleigh A. Massaro, Watertown $275,000
Town of Adams: 0.34 acres, 17575 Becky Lane, Joseph P. Sparacino ad Janessa J. Kucik, Adams, sold to Jason M. Eggleston and Nina Eggleston, Watertown $230,000
Village of Glen Park: 0.23 acres, 735 Main St., Rodney Jay Caccavo, Ogdensburg, sold to David P. Bogart and Kim Bogart, Watertown $155,000
City of Watertown: 0.24 acres, 249 Chestnut St., William D. O’Brien Jr. and Shelly J. Hazelton, Watertown, sold to Colleen A. Murphy, Watertown $175,000
City of Watertown: 0.37 acres, 726 Sherman St., Enrique A. Munoz Campa, Watertown, sold to Christopher Reed Armstrong and Olivia Suzannah Gawler, Calcium $168,500
Village of Carthage: 0.37 acres, 415 S. James St., Pamela M. Nabewaniec, Carthage, sold to Edwin Pacheco Jr. and Anais Pacheco, Carthage $267,500
Town of Rutland: 13.78 acres, 15810 Odell Road, Joseph D. Murtha, Copenhagen, sold to William Bemis, Fayetteville, N.C. $267,000
City of Watertown: 0.1 acre, 717 Myrtle Ave., Ronald J. Kocsi and Geraldine L. Kocsi, Oakdale, sold to Felix A. Mercedes and Luz Eleny Acosta, Watertown $85,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.09 acre, 44709 Glade Ave., Leonard A. Wittmeyer and Diane M. Wittmeyer, Alexandria Bay, sold to Thousand Island Ventures LLC, Alexandria Bay $228,000
Village of Clayton: 0.29 acres, 703 State St., River Vista Properties LLC, Cape Vincent, sold to 703 State Street LLC, Watertown $430,200
Town of Theresa: 2.2 acres, 38530 State Route 37, Theresa Bowling Center Inc., Theresa, sold to Carter Young and Carlin Butcher, Theresa $200,000
Town of Hounsfield: 2.92 acres, 17933 Cady Road, David E. Bulterman Jr., Adams Center, sold to Richard Cunha, Sackets Harbor $130,000
Town of Antwerp: 10 acres, U.S. Route 11, Carolyn M. Wiley and Dawn L. McGhee, Antwerp, sold to Patrick J. McGhee and Moriah T. McGhee, Antwerp $1
Town of Hounsfield: 0.22 acres, 20635 Hess Shore Drive, Michael D. Brady, Fayetteville, as executor of the Sheila A. Brady estate, sold to Megan Balderston and Stephen Balderston, Clarendon Hills, Ill. $150,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 3:
Town of Champion: 6.85 acres, County Route 47, John Fitzsimmons, Bargersville, Ind., sold to Josue D. Cruz and Janelle A. Cruz, Carthage $12,000
Town of Brownville: 0.24 acres, 17869 County Route 59, Laura A. Stamboly and Christa M. Thomas, Dexter, sold to Robert J. Hanrahan Jr., Greeley, Pa. $242,500
City of Watertown: 0.24 acres, 1144 Superior St.,Thousand Islands Area Habitat for Humanity Inc., Watertown, sold to Nancy Holgan, as trustee of the Ann Gilllam Trust, Brooklyn $230,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.23 acres, 21450 Fairway Circle, Wanda I. Lopez, Wellesley Island, sold to Donald Robin Carrothers and Alice J. Carrothers, Ogdensburg $158,000
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 218 Flower Ave. E., John D. Marilley and Shirley A. Marilley, Watertown, sold to Adam J. Cornell and Belinda K. Cornell, Watertown $190,000
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 218 Flower Ave. E., Adam J. Cornell and Belinda K. Cornell, Watertown, sold to Jacob Widrick and Terrah Widrick, Watertown $203,000
Village of West Carthage: 0.2 acres, 17 Madison St., Earle P. Graham Jr., Chardon, Ohio, sold to Babak Yousefisadt and Zahra Pourvalialiar, Carthage $160,000
Town of Ellisburg: 9.07 acres, 8563 County Route 78, Scott D. Bean, Woodville, sold to Gregory A. Stagg, Friendship $240,000
Town of Henderson: 2.82 acres, Grandjean Road, James D. Rathbun, Henderson, sold to Michael Dence, Adams $1,000
Town of Rodman: 8.73 acres, Bibbins Road, Lucas West and Andrea West, Rodman, sold to Jeffrey R. Snyder and Ariel L. Snyder, Rodman $30,000
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.15 acres, 47 Cornwall St., Amie Noeller, Syracuse, sold to Michael J. Cavallario, Fishers Landing $58,000
Town of Hounsfield: 1.54 acres, 17690 Spencer Road, Eldon Perry and Deborah Perry, Watertown, sold to Timothy J. Jarvis, Watertown, and Patricia J. Jarvis, Watertown $174,000
Village of Carthage: 0.52 acres, 447-449 S. Washington St., Paul K. Min, Columbus, Ga., sold to Daniel Choi, Sierra Vista, Ariz. $154,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 4:
Village of Brownville: 0.14 acres, 124 Potter Ave., Thomas J. Couse, Watertown, as executor of the Clifton K. Couse Sr. estate, sold to Nicole L. Pierce, Chaumont $115,000
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 0.22 acres, 247 J.B. Wise Place, 2) 0.28 acres, 259 J.B. Wise Place, J B Wise Professional Building LLC, Watertown, sold to 437 Partners LLC, Syracuse $295,000
Village of Clayton: 0.2 acres, 216 Frontenac Blvd., George Hillabush and Anita Hillabush, Clayton, sold to Gregg Thomas Ordon and Sarah Elizabeth Anson-Ordon, Syracuse $168,000
Town of Rutland: 1.36 acres, 31444 State Route 3, Christine E. Oliver, Felts Mills, sold to Zachary Lillie and Courtney Lillie, Watertown $241,500
Village of Carthage: Two parcels totaling 1.25 acres, 1040 West St., Shelah A. LaDuc, Carthage; Margaret L. Mourey, Rochester; Michael F. LaDuc, Watertown and Peter A. LaDuc, Hackensack, N.J, sold to Mark Dobransky Jr., Carthage $190,000
City of Watertown: 0.29 acres, 262 Ten Eyck St., Gerald R. Chambers and Gina L. Chambers, Watertown, sold to Lindsay A. Mendoza and Jerusalem A. Mendoza, Fort Lee, Va. $285,000
Village of Black River: 0.46 acres,151 Maple St., Jeannine Gabel and Michael P. Gabel, Patchogue, sold to Ronald R. Palmer and Annmarie T. Palmer, Black River $93,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.7 acres, 314 Dodge Ave., William P. Hurt, Pinehurst, N.C., sold to Brad M. Sanford and Michelle O. Sanford, Watertown $169,000
Town of Watertown: 1 acre, 16398 U.S. Route 11, North Star Rentals NNY LLC, Watertown, sold to Breanna M. Montgomery, Carthage $99,900
Village of Black River: 0.43 acres, 111 W. Remington St., Gary A. Wheeler Jr., Watertown, sold to James Ferrell and Stefanie Ferrell, Radcliff, Ky. $239,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 16:
Town of Greig: 6474 Partridgeville Road, Olmstead Landholdings LLC, sold to Andrew Trumble $95,000
Town of Greig: 7375 Fish Creek Road, Daniel J. Sussey, sold to PennyMac Services Inc. $101,250
Town of Osceola: 1452 Osceola Road, Sarah Rice, sold to Richard N. Meagher $45,000
Town of Watson: 6616 Number Four Road, Bruce H. Normander estate, sold to Richard Coll $22,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 17:
Town of Croghan: 9721 Main Drive, John Jones, sold to William M. Gracey $728
Town of Diana: 14657 Hermitage Road, Harold Hoover Irrevocable Trust, sold to Christine Ingram $225,000
Town of Diana: 13134 Bryant Bridge Road, Rose Marie Gonio, sold to Stuart J. Gonio $23,200
Village of Lowville: 7638 James St., Wade A. Ortlieb, sold to Dustin J. Jones $131,600
Town of Watson: Black Creek Road, Bruce F. Cardinal, sold to Widrick Irrevocable Trust of 2021 $0
Town of Watson: Passenger Pond Road, Free & Accepted Masons 134, sold to James Fairbanks $41,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 18:
Town of Martinsburg: Centerville Road, John J. Kotlarz estate, sold to Keith A. Granbois $7,000
Town of Martinsburg: 6177 State Route 12, James R. Davey, sold to Paul V. Honey $30,000
Town of West Turin: Lyman Road, Douglas J. Anderson, sold to Javin Zimmerman $33,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 19:
Town of Croghan: 8924 Long Pond Road, Erin L. Baiz, sold to Hardy Hospitality LLC $0
Town of Croghan: 5803 Swiss Road, Kevin C. Austin, sold to Miranda A. Lehman $0
Town of Greig: 8181 Sand Pond Road, Jessica J. Pawelek, sold to Edward Messner $80,000
Village of Lowville: 5285 Dayan St., Douglas S. Brodie, sold to Brian J. Luzum $229,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 20:
Town of Diana: 8549 N. Shore Road, John A. Perrin, sold to Mark Hance $0
Town of Diana: 8206 Depot St., Paul Jackson, sold to Trackside Tavern LLC $40,000
Town of Greig: 6091 Ten Mile Crossing Trail, Larry S. Pleskach, sold to Heidi Abbey $0
Town of Harrisburg: Cobb Road, Albert L. Larkins estate, sold to Jade Brown $0
Town of Lowville: 7465 West Road, Linda B. Spencer, sold to Number Three Wind LLC $160,000
Town of Pinckney: 7513 Lulu Lane, William L. Shields, sold to Jason O’Bryan $23,500
Town of West Turin: 4120 Michigan Mills Road, Stanley Wozniak, sold to Jason D. Keeler $35,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 17, 2021:
Village of Canton: Parcel, beginning in southerly line of Chapel Street at northwest corner of Kip lot, Allison M. Cole, Canton, sold to Kristy A. Weiss and Alexander Jandreau III, Madrid $112,000
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning in northerly corner of land conveyed to Joseph Austin, running northerly along southerly bounds of land nor or formerly owned or occupied by David Guiney, Christine J. Byrnes, Potsdam, sold to Leacy Marie Dupre and Darius L. Lawrence, Potsdam $165,000
Town of Hammond: 0.4 acres, beginning on ledge near shore of St. Lawrence River in northeast line of lands appropriated by the People of the State of New York for the Alexandria Bay-Morristown Highway Part 2, Brenda L. Lalonde, Ogdensburg, sold to Dean A. Rogers, Hammond; and Bradly A. Rogers and Kathleen B. Rogers, Hammond $310,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, beginning in easterly line of Church Street at southwesterly corner of Mrs. R.P. Martin’s lot, Kirstin Newman and Paul Newman, DeKalb Junction, sold to Allison M. Cole, Canton $140,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 18, 2021:
Town of Colton: 0.633 acres, lots 15, 16 and 17, on map of Howard M. Smith, recorded Sept. 9, 1938, Michelle C. Martin and Christopher J. Martin, Potsdam, sold to Matthew E. Hanson and Grace W.Y. Hanson, La Habra Heights, Calif. $150,000
Town of Colton: 0.12 acres, beginning on Gulf Road from intersection with corrugated metal couvert in southerly property line of parcel conveyed to Nelo Berry and Charles Berry, Sarah J. Shangraw, Jamaica Plains, Mass., sold to Lori Pryce, Massena $73,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, beginning in northeasterly corner of premises conveyed to St. Lawrence County, running east to northerly line of 10.04 acres of land acquired by St. Lawrence County by Condemnation proceedings; and beginning on westerly right of way on Route 58 at northeasterly corner of the Fishel property, Andrew Bowden, Gap, Pa., sold to Kevin W. Bachmann, Oneida $10,000
Town of Morristown: 1.45 acres, beginning on Route 58 at intersection with northerly line of Fishel property, Colleen R. Bowden, Gap, Pa., sold to Kevin W. Bachmann, Oneida $80,000
Town of Clifton: 0.73 acres, beginning in west boundary of lands now or formerly of the People of the State of New York at southeast corner of lands now or formerly of John Kemp, Mark J. Iwan and Roxa Iwan, Cranberry Lake, sold to Steven Michael Santangelo and Kathleen Jean Santangelo, Rochester $280,000
Town of Norfolk: 16 acres, beginning in northerly line of mile lot 32, Philip A. Fiacco and Rebecca D. Fiacco, Norfolk, sold to Taylor Joseph Gauthier, Winthrop $220,000
Town of Pitcairn: 1.03 acres, beginning in southerly bounds of Route 3 from right of way marker in southerly bounds and in an existing fence separating the property of Merle Valentine from that of K. Fuller, Tyler Thomas, Harrisville, sold to Thomas Bush, Harrisville $98,000
Town of Parishville: 1.412 acres, beginning on Russell Turnpike Road at intersection with east boundary of lands now or formerly of Elbridge Randall, Kayla E. Bedore, Potsdam, administrator of the estate of the late Kimberly A. Barney, sold to Elmer J. Randall, Potsdam $60,000
Town of Pierrepont: 0.4 acres, beginning in southeast bounds of Burtwood Park Drive, running bounds to north corner of land of Simon, Edward I. Simon, Potsdam, sold to David Hauerstock, Potsdam $92,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, beginning in east bounds of Caroline Street, running southerly to an iron post, and east at a right angle and parallel to Lafayette Street, Andrew S. Hockenbery, Ogdensburg, sold to Corey Scott, Ogdensburg $72,000
Town of Parishville: 2.52 acres, part of lots 27 and 28, Township 13 of Great Tract 2 of Macomb’s Purchase, beginning at northwest corner of Clara Spear lot in south bounds of lot owned formerly by Isaac Roberts, Dennis G. Tebo Jr., Parishville, sold to Dennis G. Tebo Sr. and Jennifer L. Foote, Parishville $10,000
Town of Parishville: 0.809 acres, beginning in northerly boundary of County Road 70 at southeasterly corner of Elbridge F. Randall lot, Elbridge F. Randall and Bonnie L. Randall, Parishville, sold to Dennis G. Tebo and Jennifer L. Foote, Parishville $1,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 19, 2021:
Town of Norfolk: 0.52 acres, beginning in southwesterly bounds of Route 420 in easterly corner of lands now or formerly of Michael J. McCann and Elaine N. McCann, Donald L. Premo and Linda L. Premo, Brasher Falls, sold to Michael McCann and Elaine McCann, Massena $3,500
Town of Morristown: 0.13 acres, beginning in southerly boundary of Black Lake Road at intersection with easterly boundary of the H. Stern Motel lot, Ronald Blair and Kimberly Blair, Gouverneur, sold to Joshua J. Tarkowski and Jenna M. Tarkowski, Hammond $141,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, beginning in southeast corner of lot deeded to Amos I. Wilson, running northerly, Anthony J. Diagostino, Massena, sold to Derek Paquin, Massena $117,000
Village of Gouverneur: 0.29 acres, beginning in north margin of Babcock Street at southeast corner of lot conveyed to Grant W. Fuller, Gerry L. June and Mary F. June, Gouverneur, sold to Tony T. Shelton, Gouverneur $122,000
Village of Canton: Parcel, beginning on Buck Street from corner of Griswold lot, Susan D. Law, Canton; and Clara R. Burke, Canton, sold to Sean M. Conklin and Sheila E. Brice-Conklin, DeKalb Junction $65,000
Town of Macomb: 50 acres, beginning in southwest corner of lot surveyed for John Watson, running north and east; and 25.54 acres, beginning at southeast corner of lot 51, north to center of Birch Creek, Nicole R. Davidson, Hammond, sold to Kevin W. Brown and Michele R. Brown, Hammond $99,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 20, 2021:
Town of Canton: 1 acre, beginning on Farnes Road at corner of the land of Brewer, Zachary A. Patak, Canton, sold to Taylor B. Huntley and Anna N. Carpenter, Whitefish, Mont. $188,000
Town of Colton: Parcel, beginning in south boundary line of Cottage Road, easterly to pipe in south boundary of Cottage Road at northwest corner of the former Senter lot, Jarrett P. Hayes and Katherine L. Hayes, Potsdam, sold to Daniel J. Hayes and Lori A. Hayes, Potsdam $150,000
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, beginning on Main Street at northwesterly corner of land formerly owned by Maria Munson and Jessie Rydene; and 0.03 acres, beginning on Route 11C at northerly corner of lands now or formerly of Baker L. Elliott and Dorothy A. Elliott, Laruen M. Andress, Winthrop, sold to Jocelyn L. Charleson and Joshua Goulart, Potsdam $98,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 104 in Maple View, addition to Village of Massena, William F. Feagley, Bluffton, S.C., sold to Julie A. Bordeau, Syracuse $69,000
Town of Madrid: 52.226 acres, beginning on Hardscrabble Road at intersection with County Road 14, Gerald J. McDonald, Parishville, sold to William Stone, Waddington $45,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 2, block 9 on map of Kiah lots; and part of lot 18, block 343 on map made by Thomas B. Tate and filed in 1923, Stephen Rand, Ogdensburg, sold to Michael D. Willias, dba Willis Property Management, Ogdensburg $2,500
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, lot 19, facing on west side of Gilmore street, Grace C. Smith, Brasher Falls, sold to Laura Gotsch, Potsdam $126,500
Town of Morristown: 0.2 acres, beginning in southwesterly boundary of Main Street at intersection with northeasterly boundary of lands now or formerly of the Village of Morristown, Albert A. McDonald, Boseman, Mont.; Aaron A. McDonald, Bozeman, Mont.; Estate of Craig A. McDonald, administrator of Albert A. McDonald, sold to Citizens National Bank, Hammond $3,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 19, block 66, on map and survey made by T. B. Tate in November 1897, Brett Bouchard and Patricia Bouchard, Ogdensburg, sold to Christopher A. Garno and Amy M. Garno, Ogdensburg $140,000
Town of Potsdam: 68.77 acres, beginning in line between mile square lots 58 and 59 on Stockholm Road; 39 acres, beginning in northerly bounds of lot 59 at northwesterly corner of lands now or formerly owned by C.T. Boswell; 40 acres, beginning on Stockholm Road in easterly bounds of said mile square, running easterly; 34.04 acres, part of Great Lot 49 at southeasterly corner of lands conveyed to the heirs of Ada Knapp; 190.11 acres, beginning in southeast corner of lot 49, running south to southwesterly corner of lands formerly conveyed to T.P. Nightengale; 23.17 acres, beginning in easterly line of mile square lot 59 on Hatch Road; 65.68 acres, beginning on Stockholm Road at southwest corner of lands formerly of T.P. Nightengale’s; and 68 acres, beginning in easterly bounds of lot 49, from northeasterly corner running south and west to road leading from Potsdam-Winthrop state highway to Fuller Road, Kenneth A. Chase and Jill E. Chase, Colton, sold to TANG Real Estate Holding LLC, Potsdam $360,000
Town of Clare: 8 acres, beginning in northwesterly bounds of Route 27 from extension of 18 inch culvert under highway, southerly from northerly line of lands of Carl and Kim Ayrassian, Zachary Clark, Russell, sold to Jessica E. Ayrassian, Gouverneur $60,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, beginning at intersection of northerly line of lot with Franklin Street, Sharon McCormick, Ogdensburg, sold to Erin E. Morse, Ogdensburg $36,000
Town of Morristown: 0.06 acres, beginning in easterly line of Moat property as northeasterly line of lot 1; and 0.027 acres, beginning in est line of right of way, marking northwest corner of land now or formerly of Miller, Kevin P. Spako and Judy A. Spako, Unityville, Pa., sold to Jonathan E. Harrington and Noriko Harrington, Amherst $95,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 23, 2021:
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, beginning on county road leading from Norfolk Village through Hamlet of Plumbrook, at southeasterly corner of premises now owned by Frank L. and Doris Haggett, The Frank L. Haggett Asset Management Trust, Norfolk, sold to Clifford Haggett, Massena; and Scott Scanlon, Norfolk $40,000
Town of Lawrence: 10.953 acres, beginning on Peru Street, from intersection with Route 11, Gloria J. Brean, North Lawrence, sold to Levi D. Schlabach and Claire A. Schlabach, North Lawrence $30,000
Town of Potsdam: 104.62 acres, beginning at center line of Emerson Road at most southerly corner of lands of Michael J. Hayes and Elena P. Hayes, Michael Anson and Krystal Anson, Canton, sold to Tanya Waite and Joseph R. Waite, Greenwich $290,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.55 acres, beginning in northwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of Lawrence W. and Carol A. West, Carol A. West, Ogdensburg, sold to Matthew Flynn, Ogdensburg $10,000
Town of Potsdam: 1.5 acres, southeasterly of Route 11, at northerly corner of lands now or formerly of Kenneth A. Chase and Jill E. Chase, Kenneth A. Chase and Jill E. Chase, Colton, sold to Michael Whitcomb, Potsdam $50,000
Town of Potsdam: 1.83 acres, beginning in southerly right of way of Bagdad Road at northeasterly corner of parcel owned by Scott and Sandra Dennis, Gwen M. Barrigar, sole trustee of The Lillie Family Trust, Elbridge, sold to Steven Weimer and Kathryn Krueger, Champaign, Ill. $275,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 10.57 acres, beginning in southeast corner of Thomas Ritchie lot, running east to northwest side of Lisbon Road; 14.75 acres, beginning in northerly line of Lisbon Road, at southerly corner of L.D. Popple’s lot; 11.38 acres, beginning in southeast corner of T.M. Ritchie lot, running along westerly line of L.D. Popple lot; and 19.64 acres, beginning on Lisbon Road at intersection with Partridge Road, Eloise A. Sterling, Heuvelton, sold to Julie E. Gray and Derrick B. Gray, Heuvelton $220,000
Town of Lawrence: 2.5 acres, beginning on McEewen Road at northeast corner of premises deeded to Robert J. Knox, Lovina Viki Jackson, Thurmont, Md., sold to Thomas E. Gillen and Lisa J. McGee, Rensselaer $44,500
Town of DeKalb: Parcel, beginning on Caroline Street at northwesterly corner of lot 2 to northwesterly corner of lot 1, Suzan L. McDermott, Canton, sold to Richard M. Gardina and Lisa A. Gardina, Kinderhook; and Brianne L. Gardina, Gouverneur $127,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 6, block 336, bound by Green, Knox and Patterson Streets and Pleasant Avenue, Misty Spriggs, Ogdensburg, sold to Brittany J. Baker and Jordan T. Gladle, Ogdensburg $65,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.1 acres, beginning in southeast margin of Black Lake Road at northerly corner of lands conveyed to Robert F. Scheid, Jon A. Stone and Shirley F. Stone, Rome, sold to Gary A. Rozanski, Mountain Top, Pa. $130,000
City of Ogdensburg: parcel, beginning on west line of Caroline Street, southerly from intersection of Caroline and Jay Streets, Ryan E. Downie, Ogdensburg, sold to Paul E. Stanslaw and Lucia M. Stanslaw, Hotsprings, S.D. $120,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 9 Lawrence Street, Rick Seguin, Brasher Falls, sold to Marjorie Trotter, Massena $50,000
Town of Canton: 15.8 acres, beginning on Ames Road at southwesterly corner of premises conveyed to Nancy L. Varden, Richard Christy, Canton, sold to Alexander Bryden and Megan Bryden, Malone $325,000
