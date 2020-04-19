Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office April 6:
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 110 Park Drive W., Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, McLean, Va., sold to Roxanne Soluri, Watertown $28,000
City of Watertown: 0.45 acres, 319 Brainard St., Kara E. Smith, Watertown, sold to Mandi A. Sanchez, Watertown $190,000
City of Watertown: 0.22 acres, 326 S. Pleasant St., Stacey A. Garrett, Watertown, sold to Philip H. Eatherington and Ralinda S. Eatherington, Watertown $152,000
Town of LeRay: 0.71 acres, 26804 Holbrook Road, Jamie A. Dubois and Sara K. Dubois, Puyallup, Wash., sold to Marjun P. Malvas and Grace F. Malvas, Calcium $210,000
Town of Ellisburg: 3.5 acres, 8502 State Route 289, Community Bank National Association, Olean, sold to Robert W. Parow and Sharon A. Parow, Sauquoit $68
Village of Adams: 0.66 acres, 56 Spring St., BOKF N.A., Tulsa, Okla., sold to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Nashville, Tenn. $10
Town of Theresa: 103.74 acres, State Route 37, Amanda Kingsbury and Kevin Kingsbury, Gouverneur, sold to Thomas A. Hoover and Faith M. Hoover, Watertown $78,400
Village of Chaumont: 0.04 acre, 12109 State Route 12E, Arcangela Cavise, McLean, Va., and Leonard L. Cavise, Chicago, Ill., as executors of the Rosalie P. Cavise estate, sold to Ashley Mason, Cape Vincent $18,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office April 8:
Town of Henderson: Two parcels: 1) 0.25 acres, 10480 Sawyers Bay Road, 2) 0.24 acres, Sawyers Bay Road, Randall P. Olszyk and Margaret D. Olszyk, Wilkes Barre, Pa., sold to Mark W. Randall and Patricia C. Randall, Henderson $59,000
Village of Carthage: 0.26 acres, 735 Elm St., James D. Ingram II and Justine C. Ingram, Carthage, sold to Chantell Armstrong and Jamal Warren, Dexter $169,000
Town of Rutland: 0.51 acres, 31028 Burnup Road, Michael P. Burke, Great Bend, sold to Melissa S. Zehr, Black River $126,000
Village of Chaumont: Two parcels: 1) 0.42 acres, 11887 State Route 12E, 2) 0.19 acres, North of State Route 12E, Amanda Ashley Cheal, St. Petersburg, Fla., sold to Kunzico LLC, Watertown $35,000
Town of Rutland: 120.85 acres, Ridge Road, Tylerville Land Company LLC, Adams, sold to Aaron A. Netto, Watertown $50,000
Town of Brownville: 2.1 acres, State Route 180, Dale E. Goble and Lisa A. Goble, Woodbridge, Va., sold to Michael D. Percy Jr., Chaumont $25,000
Town of Watertown: 2.1 acres, 25428 State Route 126, Ronald L. Brimmer and Cindy L. Brimmer, Watertown, sold to Darel Casey Jones and Jill Jones, Watertown $57,000
Town of Brownville: Two parcels: 1) 30.96 acres, Star Schoolhouse Road, 2) 15.87 acres, Cape Vincent Turnpike, Justin Pecori and Aimee Pecori, Watertown, sold to Joshua J. Patchen and Brianna M. Patchen, Dexter $30,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office April 10:
Town of LeRay: 0.6 acres, 26575 Andrew Drive, Joel D. Davis and Ashley M. Davis, North Pole, Alaska, sold to Paul J. Ginsburg and Michelle Ricci Ginsburg, Lawton, Okla. $226,000
Town of Brownville: 0.71 acres, 16102 State Route 180, Keith A. Goutremout, Chaumont, sold to Forrest Thomas III and Kiley Browne, Watertown $7,300
Village of West Carthage: 0.31 acres, 36 Bridge St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to James Bartgis, June Bartgis and Jonathan Bartgis, Gouverneur $40,900
Town of Alexandria: 3 acres, 43408 State Route 37, Steven R. Crain and Alicia E. Crain, Alexandria, sold to Damian A. Dorr and Taylore M. Dorr, Redwood $168,000
City of Watertown: 0.37 acres, 127 Smith St., Anthony E. Misercola and Marina A. Misercola, Watertown, sold to Stephen J. Calhoun and Susan M. Calhoun, LaFargeville $144,000
City of Watertown: 0.22 acres, 1133 Harrison St., Edward C. Chapman and Sarah J. Chapman, Watertown, sold to Travis Hodge and Ashlyn Kate Hodge, Watertown $162,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Feb. 10:
Town of Watson: Lustyik Road, Michael J. Eisel, sold to Paul E. Zabawa $25,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Feb. 18:
Town of Turin: 4763 State Route 26, Dale E. Brown, sold to JAOLS HOLDINGS LLC $120,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Feb. 19:
Town of Croghan: 5784 Swiss Road, MTGLQ Investors LP, sold to Anthony Metzler $82,000
Town of Pinckney: State Route 177, James T. Mallan, sold to MJ Neumandale Group LLC $15,000
Town of Watson: 7708 Stony Lake Road, Albert H. Lewis, sold to Bonnie L. McClellan $50,000
Town of West Turin: 6386 Powell Road, John T. Millard, sold to David M. Littleboy $20,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Feb. 21:
Town of Diana: Patchin Road, Richard J. Howland, sold to Jason F. Sauer $12,900
Town of Harrisburg: Sears Pond Road, Edward Heiland, sold to Carey L. Koster Jr. $11
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Feb. 24:
Town of Harrisburg: Sears Pond Road, Debra Runnalls, sold to Carey L. Koster Jr. $16,000
Town of Watson: 8923 Adsit Trail, William E. Calkins, sold to Donald Stalica $59,000
Village of Lyons Falls: 3860 Fulton St., Charles M. Kilbourn, sold to Ann F. Fenton $1
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Feb. 25:
Village of Croghan: 9757 State Route 812, Thomas Horne, sold to Travis T. Proulx $140,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Feb. 26:
Town of Lowville: 5729 Waters Road, Barry J. Roes, sold to Jordan A. Arthur $40,000
Town of Pinckney: 7241 Liberty Road, Kevin R. Mabee, sold to Kyle Reynolds $104,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Feb. 27:
Town of Martinsburg: 5558 Alger Road, Larry A. Widrick Jr., sold to Peggy S. Bailey $65,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 13, 2019:
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 9 in block 1, Carrie L. Stone, Massena, and Jody L. Wagstaff, Auburndale, Fla., sold to Tanja Marie Sharlow and Gerald P. Sharlow, Massena $70,000
Village of Rensselaer Falls: Parcel, westerly halves of lots 4 and 3, block 29, on map by Thomas B. Tate, Loree L. Carney, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Matthew J. Schneller, Rensselaer Falls $57,500
Town of Hammond: 47.01 acres, beginning at east corner of 10 acres sold to William Webster in 1888, Danelle Atkins, adminsitrator of the estate of Daniel D. Atkins, Baldwinsville; Melissa M. Atkins, executor of the estate of Timothy C. Atkins, Redwood; JoAnne Plummer, Adams; Nathan L. Atkins, Hammond; and Linda H. Bennett, Bridgton, Maine, sold to Donald A. Ceresoli, Hammond $55,000
Town of Russell: Parcel, County Route 62, Sue Ellen Yerdon, Okahumpka, Fla., Jon C. Smith, Russell, and Doris Smith, Russell, sold to Megan E. Farr, Hermon $92,000
Town of Brasher: 0.2 acres, part of lot 83 of East Third of Township 17, Anthony Q. Bushey, et al, by John K. Collins, Esq., referee, sold to Daniel Phelix and Shauna Phelix, North Lawrence $15,500
Village of Massena: Parcel 1: lot 10, block 336, Prospect Heights phase 2; and Parcel 2: northerly half of lot 9, block 336, Prospect Heights phase 2, Kathleen M. Beard, Massena, sold to Anthony Perry Jr. and Marie Perry, Massena $105,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, south bounds of Water Street at northeast corner of Henry and Elizabeth Ledger Lot, Massena Kiwanis Club, Massena, sold to Goco Ventures LLC, Boonton Township, N.J. $2,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 14, 2019:
Towno f Potsdam: Parcel, begining at westerly bounds of Pleasant Street where intersected by northerly bounds of Elm Street, Kevin J. Regan, Potsdam, administrator of the estate of the late Loretta S. Regan, sold to Barbara A. Thompson, Ogdensburg $69,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 5 acres, 1071 County Route 4, Carla Sue Howard, Morven, N.C., Charles L. Sears, Del Rio, Texas, and Cheryl M. Barr, Ogdensburg, sold to Allen M. Rickett, Heuvelton, and Allen S. Rickett, Heuvelton $90,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 102 Prospect Street, Ronald Blair, Gouverneur, sold to Northern View Properties LLC, Gouverneur $10,000
Village of Waddington: Parcel, westerly bounds of LaGrasse Street or Main Street, Elizabeth A. Bissell, Waddington, sold to Jason J. Curran, Madrid $95,000
Town of Morristown: 0.51 acres, Route 37, map 17 as parcel 21, registration 48513, Norman Kraft, Morristown, sold to Shannon T. Aaron and Casandra M. Aaron, Hammond $89,000
Town of DeKalb: Parcel, Risley Road at intersection with Old State Road, June Thomson, DeKalb Junction, sold to Matthew J. Brown and Kathy M. Brown, DeKalb Junction $37,000
Town of Louisville: 46 River Drive/Wilson Hill, Christopher Petrie, individually to extinguish a life estate, Austin, Ark.; and Anthony A. Rothberg, surviving joint tenant of the Michelle Perras, Fairport; sold to David J. Peets, Massena $220,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 15, 2019:
Town of Canton: Parcel, 8 Woodmere Drive, David L. Doe and Teresa I. Doe, Canton, sold to Patricia M. Collins, Canton $96,000
Town of Brasher: 31 acres, northeast part of subdivision of forge lot 9, middle third of township 17, Erik Fisher and Allison Fisher, Wallingford, Conn., sold to William R. Baker and Adam B. Baker, Winthrop $68,500
Town of Massena: 4.858 acres, South Grasse River Road at intersection with east boundary of lands now or formerly of Thomas D. Hyde and Linda B. Hyde, E. Paul Susice and Kim A. Susice, Massena, sold to Eugene P. Susice III and Rmily R. Susice, Massena $140,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, beginning in line between lots 6 and 15 in east half of Scriba, David P. Northrup Jr. and Terra J. Northrup, sold to Jacqueline C. Snyder $58,500
Town of Parishville: 0.75 acres, Henry Wirt lot, Peter M. Remington, Redwood, Patrick M. Remington, Parishville, and Phillip M. Remington, Parishville, sold to Lori M. Remington, Parishville $68,000
Town of Colton: 50.56 acres, part of lot 9, Richard F. Wessel Jr., Poplar Branch, N.C., sold to Christopher T. Hall, Potsdam $230,000
Village of Canton: Parcel, part of mile square 4, Sixth Range, and part of Samuel Wright portion of Silas Wright Farm, Richard F. Sheridan and Chandace J. Sheridan, Massena, sold to PFW Research LLC, Potsdam $56,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, River Road, Glen R. Hutchinson and Patricia M. Hutchinson, Fort Pierce, Fla., sold to David G. Bassett, Alexandria Bay $34,000
Town of Ogdensburg: Parcel, east bounds of State Street and north bounds of Lafayette Street, Kandy L. Simmons and Ruth E. Smith, Brier Hill, sold to Nick J. Dalby, Ogdensburg $41,000
Town of Hermon: 1.28 acres, County Route 21, intersected by southerly boundary of lands now or formerly of Hermon Volunteer Fire Department, Weldon Bogardus Jr., Hermon, sold to Hermon Volunteer Fire Department, Hermon $2,500
Town of Pierrepont: 0.785 acres, westerly bounds of Route 56, Christine E. Govostis, Potsdam, sold to James F. Corbett and Sue F. Corbett, Potsdam $148,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, 268 Andrews St., Betty Trimm, by Christopher S. Trimm, power of attorney, Massena, sold to Robert Rushlow, Massena $40,000
Town of Brasher: 0.38 acres, north portion of lot 5 and all the north portion of lot 6 of Bew Farm, Christopher Greene, Rochester, individually and as administrator of estate of Jennifer Burns, sold to Robert Passon, Brasher Falls, and Teresa Rios-Passon, Brasher Falls $117,000
Town of Waddington: Parcel, 9 Hanlon Road, Michael O’Connor Jr., Rocky River, Ohio, sold to Tammy Clark and Kevin J. Clark, Wimauma, Fla. $20,000
Town of Lisbon: 2.25 acres, south boundary of lands now or formerly of Carol K. Crosby at intersection with northeasterly boundary of McBath Road, Jeremy Brock and Venus Keller, Ogdensburg, sold to Debra A. Pennington and Jack W. Pennington, Lisbon $15,000
Town of DeKalb: Parcel, starting at northeast corner of lot 311 at point in the Old Canton Road, Michael E. Gilbert, Burkesville, Ky., and Christine L. Gilbert, Ogdensburg, sold to Patrick E. Downing and Michelle L. Downing, DeKalb $17,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 2 acres, southerly bounds of Route 68, Wayne A. Latham Jr., Ogdensburg, sold to Dominic Latham, Ogdensburg $49,000
Town of Stockholm: 20 acres, west side of the road running from Willis School House to Old Luther Staples, Jeffrey S. Hunter and Danielle S. Hunter, Winthrop, sold to Garrick A. Ladouceur and Paul S. Pratt, Ogdensburg $28,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, easterly boundary of Lee Road, United States of America acting by and through the Rural Housing Service, United State Department of Agriculture, Washington, D.C., sold to Michael Lira, Ogdensburg $15,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 18, 2019:
Village of Canton: 0.5 acres, westerly edge of the sidewalk on the west side of Miner Street, Marilyn Coller, executrix of the estate of the late Kathleen M. Gleason, Canton, sold to Linda L. Fay, Canton $45,500
Town of Parishville: Two parcels, lot 50 of township 13 of Macomb’s Purchase, Ian D. Hazen and Tonya M. Hazen, Parishville, sold to Bridget M. Williams, Potsdam $100,000
Town of Hopkinton: 2.14 acres, Santamont Road marking southwest corner of land of Brown and Foster, Steve E. Pitts, Potsdam, sold to Jack Wilson and Helen M. Wilson, Canton $4,000
Town of Russell: 0.8 acres, westerly boundary of County Route 25, northerl from intersection with Hewlett Road, Herbert W. Hennigan and Molly M. Powers, Hermon, sold to Albert Richard and Laura Richard, Hammond $26,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, lot 5 begining on southerly right of way of the Black Lake Road, Bernard W. Baker and Sharon A. Baker, Hammond, sold to Community Bank NA., Olean $67,500
Town of Hammond: 1.64 acres, beginning at Bay Road at intersection with the extension of the westerly line of a 0.34 acre parcel conveyed to the South St. Lawrence Assoc. Inc., Howard W. Demick and Rosemary Demick, Hammond, sold to Daniel B. Hollister and Heather M. Hollister, Heuvelton $238,000
Town of Waddington: Parcel 1: 0.5 acres, tax map 20.002-1-2-1; Parcel 2: 3.5 acres, tax map 20.002-1-2-3; Parcel 3: 0.4 acres, tax map 20.002-1-2-4; Parcel 4: 0.1 acres, tax map 20.002-1-2-5; Parcel 5: 2.4 acres, tax map 20.002-2-1; and Parcel 6: 0.56 acres, tax map 20.004-1-67, Town of Waddington, a municipal corporation, Waddington, sold to Tiernan Land Holding LLC, Waddington $7,500
Town of Colton: 0.31 acres, southwest corner of R.D. Bottum cottage lot, Sherry T. Theobald, Potsdam, Marcia Thompson, sole hair and surviving spouse of the late Don O. Thompson, Hammond, Sharon T. Allen, Columbus, Ohio, and Linda Wilkinson, Potsdam, sold to David Theobald, Potsdam, Sarah Thompson St. Pier, Tupper Lake, and Don B. Thompson, Baldwinsville $30,000
Town of Waddington: 5.3 acres, southerly boundary of existing Waddington-Massena Part 1, Route 5612 with division line between the property of Wilmer C. Thomas on northeast and property of John Silva on southwest, Joseph F. Tiernan, Waddington, sold to Structural Wood Corporation, Waddington $170,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel 1: 25.7 acres, County Route 38; and Parcel 2: 69.6 acres, Old Market Road, James Desclos, Washington, N.H., sold to David D. Quinn, Mechanicsburg, Pa. $89,000
