Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 2:
Town of Henderson: 0.27 acres, 13488 White’s Bay Road N., Elizabeth Jane Clark Phillips, Henderson, as trustee of the Elbert and Elizabeth Phillips Family Trust, sold to Brent Phillips and Michelle Phillips, Clarence $135,000
Town of Pamelia: 1.09 acres, 23216 Gardner Drive, Dewayne D. Bramlett, Colorado Springs, Colo., sold to Matthew R. Thomas and Melissa Thomas, Watertown $225,000
Town of Hounsfield: 0.04 acre, 12590 Campbells Point Drive, Alan D. Guerci and Leslie D. Guerci, Sea Cliff, sold to James R. Gorman and Annette G. Pein, Wellesley, Mass. $366,000
Town of LeRay: 0.82 acres, 27079 County Route 32, Kevin D. Reed and Heather Reed, Fountain, Colo., sold to Joseph Waller, Watertown $201,400
Town of Lyme: 0.26 acres, 28381 Lotts Grove Road, Stephen P. Ashwood and Debbie Ashwood, Three Mile Bay, sold to Andrew J. Bestwick and Jacquelyn M. Sargenti, Hoboken, N.J. $210,000
Town of Orleans: 20.05 acres, 19472 Old State Route 180, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Julia K. Toce and Jason M. Stowell, Watertown $51,555
Village of Carthage: 0.49 acres, 960 West St., Tom Turck, Lowville, sold to Marshal Cody Winn and Samantha E. Elpers, Tijeras, N.M. $155,000
Town of Cape Vincent: Two parcels: 1) 0.19 acres, 3008 Fox View Lane, 2) 0.6 acres, Bedford Corners Road, Joseph S. Farella, Baldwinsville, sold to Christopher Robinson and Kathryn Marie Pentland, Marion $192,900
Village of Clayton: 0.75 acres, 718-728 James St., Richard Alexander, Watertown, sold to Ringerson LLC, Clayton $315,000
Town of Pamelia: 0.83 acres, 24375 Sawdy Road, Miguel A. DeJesus and Angelica M. Rodriguez, Kapolei, Hawaii, sold to Amanda Morrison, Watertown $142,000
Town of Watertown: Three parcels: 1) 0.25 acres, State Route 3, 2) 0.84 acres, 21297/308 County Route 202, 3) 0.05 acre, State Route 3, Watertown Savings Bank, Watertown, sold to CKWP Development LLC, Watertown $1,100,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.38 acres, Bullhead Bay Road, Susanna Jordan, Whitby, Ontario and Leonardo A. Paone, Allentown, Pa., sold to Jessica Moffatt, Whitby, Ontario $1
Town of Lorraine: Two parcels: 1) 10 acres, Lot 19 , Berry Drive, 2) 11 acres, Lot 20, Berry Drive, Lee D. Berry and Sue E. Berry, Adams, sold to Ryan R. Russell, Oswego $52,500
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 3:
Town of Henderson: 0.36 acres, 12674 Eastman Tract, Dean E. Wyand, Henderson, sold to David W. Lyman and Cynthia F. Lyman, Rome $158,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.3 acres, 26058 State Route 26, Maplewood Enterprises Inc., Watertown, sold to Nathen Derocher and Paige Derocher, Alexandria Bay $9,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.83 acres, 27716 Lisa Drive, David M. Hayes and Nancy J. Hayes, Cape Vincent, sold to Mary Jank, Watertown $195,000
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 659 S. Hamilton St., Kathleen E. Zecher, Watertown, as administrator of the Maureen H. Carr estate, sold to Kathleen E. Zecher and Calvin J. Zecher, Watertown $40,000
Town of Lyme: 0.15 acres, 8732 State Route 12E, James Coulter, Liverpool, sold to Jose L. Salcedo and Karinne Ovalles, New York $90,640
City of Watertown: 0.24 acres, 116 Barben Ave., Fatima Properties Inc., Watertown, sold to NNY Equities LLC, Watertown $15,000
Town of Watertown: 1.2 acres, 25300 Brookside Drive Ext., Jonathon M. M. Rhone and Elizabeth A. Rhone, Watertown, sold to Tanner L. Sullivan and Stephanie L. Sullivan, Clay $307,500
City of Watertown: 0.21 acres, 211 W. Lynde St., Core North Country Inc., Watertown, sold to Patrick D. Raspberry and Lauren N. Raspberry, Watertown $140,000
Town of Wilna: 0.3 acres, 23664 Boyd Road, Sandra J. McCreadie, Carthage, sold to Ronald Gibbons and Marsha Gibbons, Carthage $18,000
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 628 Grant St., Darryl T. Murrock, Watertown, sold to Bryce Andres Barbosa, Watertown $147,500
Town of Watertown: 0.98 acres, 21257-21269 Weaver Road, Terry J. Murrock and Susan N. Murrock, Watertown and Kenneth Parker, Watertown, sold to Dennis W. Parker and Lynn A. Parker, Lacona $50,000
City of Watertown: 0.5 acres, 940 Holcomb St., Morgan E. Sanzone, Watertown, sold to George Davies and Katherine E. Matas, Flagstaff, Ariz. $157,699
Village of Carthage: 0.07 acre, 305-307 Church St., Judith Ellen Beltowski, Carthage, sold to USAA Federal Savings Bank, Coppell, Texas $10
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 811 Academy St., Donna M. Combs, Jacksonville, Fla., sold to Lisa Aubley, Jacksonville, Fla. $0
Town of Henderson: Two parcels: 1) 0.19 acres, 11729 Ramsey Shores E., 2) 0.11 acres, Boathouse Road -2, Donna M. Combs, Jacksonville, Fla., sold to Lisa Aubley, Jacksonville, Fla. $0
City of Watertown: 0.35 acres, 214 Schley Drive, Pamela B. Ferman, Pulaski, sold to Olivia A. Roggie, Sackets Harbor $155,787
City of Watertown: 0.65 acres, 834 Emmett St., John F. Brett, Dexter, sold to Sean M. Toole, Watertown $128,750
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.48 acres, 3030 Fox View Lane, Judith S. Nau, Spencerport, sold to Patrick G. Mullen and Diana S. Mullen, Calcium $229,000
Town of Henderson: 1.56 acres, 9378 Water St., Jeffrey S. Timmerman, Henderson, sold to Michael D. Altieri and Tara Altieri, Watertown $290,500
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 4:
Town of Brownville: Unknown acres, Subdisivion Lots 1 and 2, Middle Road, William F. Caprara and Tana Caprara, Dexter, sold to Cindy L. Eiss, Watertown $25,000
Town of Brownville: Unknown acres, Subdisivion Lots 3 and 4, Middle Road, William F. Caprara and Tana Caprara, Dexter, sold to Cindy L. Eiss, Watertown $25,000
Town of LeRay: 0.88 acres, 30497 County Route 30, William A. Dover, Calcium, sold to Christopher M. Malbeuf, Evans Mills $10,000
Town of Pamelia: 0.9 acres, 24477 Sawdy Road, MJT Brothers LLC, Watertown, sold to John Eiss and Tamala Eiss, Watertown $38,500
Village of Carthage: 0.3 acres, 329 S. James St., Dorothy A. Dekin, Carthage, sold to Michael Noody and William Noody, Carthage $0
Village of West Carthage: 0.24 acres, 8 Martin St., Frederick A. Brotherton, Carthage, sold to Carl Griggs Sr. and Patricia Griggs, Hartsville, S.C. $140,000
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 629 Lansing St., Joanne Marie John, Dexter, as trustee of the Neil A. Fox Revocable Trust, sold to Jeffrey Roshia and Laura J. Roshia, Watertown $ 7,000
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 540 Mill St., Shannon Rexford, Clayton, sold to Lowell M. Groff and Jennifer R. Groff, Copenhagen $15,000
City of Watertown: 0.3 acres, 727 Ball Ave., Marie S. Gonzales and Matthew Gonzales, Watertown, sold to USAA Federal Savings Bank, Copppell, Texas $10
Town of Wilna: 4.7 acres, 40906 Rogers Crossing Road, Cheryl Ashcroft, Carthage, sold to Jerold Ashcroft, Carthage and Michael Schrag and Shannon M. Schrag, Lowville $0
Towns of Wilna and Champion: Three parcels: 1) Wilna: 3.4 acres, Rogers Crossing Road, 2) Wilna: 26.38 acres, Rogers Crossing Road, 3) Champion: 56.61 acres, Sayre Road, Cheryl Ashcroft, Carthage, sold to Michael Schrag and Shannon M. Schrag, Lowville $0
Town of Lorraine: 0.55 acres, 5424 County Route 97, Christine R. Scofield, Adams, individually and as executor of the Joan M. LaFlair estate, sold to Timothy J. Kurtz, Adams $125,000
Town of Alexandria: 4.17 acres, 25911 State Route 26, Adam R. Matteson, Lowville, as referee for Audrey J. Grega, sold to Bank of America N.A., Charlotte, N.C. $10
Town of Pamelia: 0.69 acres, 25326 State Route 37, Jessica M. Larose and Brian C. Larose, Watertown, sold to Peter Kinney and Jessica Goretzke, Clay $154,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.17 acres, 34558 County Route 12E, Cynthia J. Edick, Gouverneur, as executor of the Carol M. Hannesson estate, sold to John F. Savino and Patricia A. Savino, Cape Vincent $50,000
Town of Pamelia: 1.85 acres, 26320 Allen Drive, Nathan K. Friedline and Maria I. Friedline, Watertown, sold to Kyle Joseph Greene and Adriana Lyn Morales, Sierra Vista, Ariz. $239,000
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.25 acres, 249 S. James St., Richard Anchor and Danielle Anchor, Cape Vincent, sold to Brian Hittle and Stephanie Lynn Hittle, Dewitt $230,050
Town of Watertown: 3.4 acres, 18447-18455 U.S. Route 11, 18447 Route 11 Realty LLC, Westwood, Mass., sold to BJA Watertown Real Estate LLC, Brockport $50,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 8:
Village of Black River: 0.27 acres, 144 Maple St., Archivaldo Armando Freire and Cruz M. Freire, Black River, sold to Wesley D. Snow and Jade K. Snow, Carthage $158,500
Town of Clayton: 1.3 acres, 15614-15636 Little Round Island, Anthony P. Mollica and Elizabeth A. Mollica, Glenn Allen, Va., sold to Jeffrey F. Baase and Amy B. Baase, East Aurora $439,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.65 acres, 27049 Clear Lake Camp Road, David N. Flint, LaFargeville, as executor of the estate of Madelyn Flint, sold to Jeffrey White and Heather White, Liverpool $140,000
Town of Watertown: 2.8 acres, 18493 U.S. Route 11, 18493 Route 11 Realty LLC, Westwood, Mass., sold to BJA Watertown Real Estate LLC, Brockport $200,000
Town of Watertown: 5.75 acres, 18476 U.S. Route 11, 18476 Route 11 Realty LLC, Westwood, Mass., sold to BJA Watertown Real Estate LLC, Brockport $200,000
Town of Watertown: 13.9 acres, 18712/730 U.S. Route 11, 18712 Route 11 Realty LLC, Westwood, Mass., sold to BJA Watertown Real Estate LLC, Brockport $75,000
Town of Watertown: 1.4 acres, 18748 U.S. Route 11 18748 Route 11 Realty LLC, Westwood, Mass., sold to BJA Watertown Real Estate LLC, Brockport $75,000
Village of Antwerp: 0.29 acres, 5 Main St., Alfred J. Baker and Angie M. Baker, Redwood, sold to Joseph J. Wilson Jr., Watertown $300
Town of LeRay: 0.45 acres, 22512 Riverglade Drive, Jana L. Sanford, Watertown, sold to Juan R. Ortiz, Hialeah, Fla. $322,400
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 385 Moffett St., Keith E. Thompsen, Watertown, sold to Kevin Hunter, Carlisle, Pa. $65,000
Town of Henderson: Two parcels totaling 0.18 acres, 11633 Rays Bay Road, Frederick J. Adams III, Henderson, sold to Katherine M. Fioretto, Watertown $239,500
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 312 W. Broadway Ave., William E. Morgan and Anne J. Morgan, Watertown, sold to Joy A. Cumming, Watertown $0
Town of LeRay: 0.15 acres, 22098 Patricia Drive, Katherine M. Fioretto, Watertown, sold to Tyrel J. Tryon and Genny Wise, Westport $171,500
Town of Lyme: 0.24 acres, 28331 Lotts Grove Road, Gregory J. Hubbard and Rose M. Hubbard, Three Mile Bay, sold to Stephen Kyle Korman and Kate A. Korman, Victor $215,000
Town of Champion: 0.59 acres, 35441 Lewis Loop, Joseph Martynek and Carrie Martynek, as trustees of the Joseph Martynek and Carrie Martynek Revocable Trust, Richmond Hill, Ga., sold to Eric T. Tevaga and Monique Tevaga, Fort Drum $281,000
Town of Pamelia: 2.51 acres, 25876 State Route 12, Julianna M. Pecori, Watertown, sold to Sarah L. Roe and Alvin F. Roe III, Rochester $285,000
Village of Theresa: 0.25 acres, 105 Church St., Gregory L. Grant and Rita R. Grant, Theresa, sold to Ty F. Stassart and Katelyn J. Stassart, Watertown $164,000
Town of Theresa: 1.39 acres, 28608 Joyner Road, Casey L. Nuffer, Theresa, sold to Bradley Frey, Theresa $255,000
Village of Chaumont: 0.29 acres, 11933 Academy St., Gail W. Miller, Chaumont, sold to Duncan J. Rochester, Champlain $165,000
Village of Carthage: 0.43 acres, 708 Parham St., Michael J. Abbass, Denver, Colo., as executor of the Mary B. Abbass estate, sold to Margaret Fleming, Elizabethtown $39,000
Town of LeRay: 1.38 acres, 27330 Nellis Road N., James D. Dew and Amber L. Dew, Ithaca, sold to Nathan E. Martin, Calcium $164,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 27:
Town of Greig: 5210 Eagle Drive, Irwin M. Rubien, sold to Matthew Tipple $282,500
Town of Greig: Copper Lake Road, Murray D. Bissell, sold to Holly A. Ferruggia $0
Village of Lowville: 7701 W. State St., Dickinson G. Fowler, sold to John M. Taylor $50,000
Town of Watson: Peckham Road, VS Virkler & Son Inc., sold to Richard Coll $21,200
Town of West Turin: Page Road, Thomas W. Deleon, sold to Mark K. Miller $30,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 28:
Town of Diana: 12931 State Route 812, Sarita Olley, sold to Leroy Warren $160,000
Town of Pinckney: County Route 194, Dewey R. Imhoff, sold to Alvin Hatcher $37,500
Town of Watson: 6486 Pine Grove Road, Lawrence F. Klosner estate, sold to Laurence Knapp $64,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 29:
Town of Diana: Hogsback Road, Marjorie Misovich, sold to Timothy Roes $28,000
Town of Harrisburg: Mile Square Road, Alfred R. Weinstein, sold to Mark W. Snyder $9,000
Village of Lowville: 5546 Shady Ave., Tyler Roggie, sold to Cameron L. Malik $123,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 30:
Town of Greig: Hiawatha Lake Road, David P. VandeWater, sold to Andrew Coleman $28,000
Village of Lowville: 7589 E. State St., Sharon L. Curry, sold to Megan L. Turck $90,000
Town of Watson: 6331 Number Four Road, Winifred Dunn, sold to JoAnna Melnik $0
Town of Watson: 7036 Peckham Road, VS Virkler & Son Inc., sold to Tyler Roggie $20,160
Town of West Turin: 5145 Zimmer Road, Jill Parsons, sold to Allison K. Hood $69,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 31:
Town of Diana: Factory Road, Land First Inc., sold to Todd J. Bauer $66,000
Town of Lewis: 5382 State Route 294, Charles F. Rosencranz, sold to Douglas J. McCanney $0
Village of Lowville: 5600 Trinity Ave. Ext., Beverly Hardie, sold to Barry Parker $80,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 29, 2020:
Town of Potsdam: 0.391 acres, part of mile square 9, south of Riverside Drive and apparent northeast corner of lands of Lloyd and Carol Stanford, Isabelle A. Young, Norwood, sold to Cornerstone Properties of NNY LLC, Norwood $20,000
Town of Louisville: 9.139 acres, part of mile square 9 and 22, beginning in southerly bounds of Route 521 at division line between land owned by James and Marion Blanchard, Donald T. Bissonette and Darlene M. Bissonette, Bombay, sold to Sue E. Simms, Brasher Falls $70,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 406 Clark Street, Bruce M. McGill, Ogdensburg, sold to Matthew A. McGill, Ogdensburg $35,000
Village of Norwood: Parcel, lost 1 on corner of junction of Depot and Morgan Streets, Roger B. Tooley, individually and as surviving spouse of Carl M. Tooley, Joliet, Ill., sold to Stephen Hollis, Norwood $13,000
Town of Fowler: Parcel, lot 8 on map and servey prepared by Robert James Lawson, Ismael Martinez Jr. and Maryann Martinez, Fishkill, sold to Eric J. Serguson and Tammy L. Serguson, Massena $124,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 30, 2020:
Town of DeKalb: Parcel, beginning at intersection of Kendrew Corners-Rensselaer Falls-Woodbridge Corners Highway 186 and southeasterly corner of Samuel McAdoo property, Phillip Guy and Marian Guy, trustees of Phillip Guy and Marian Guy Living Trust, Homer, sold to Scott Guy and Jennie Guy, Moravia $12,000
Village of Canton: Parcel, beginning in easterly bounds of Farmer street intersected from Segar and Oliver premises, Sylvia S. Haq, truestee of the Family Trust under the Haq Living Trust, Ithaca, sold to Jesse C. Coburn and Sarah Coburn, Canton $170,000
Town of Potsdam: 2.99 acres, westerly of Route 59 at northeasterly corner of parcel of land now or formerly of Ana Martinez, William L. Hayman and Chrystal T. Hayman, Potsdam, sold to Jerrid L. Lavoie and Genevieve R. Ramsay, Potsdam $220,000
Town of DeKalb: 2.89 acres, in lot 212 of Goff and Spencer Map, beginning on River Road east of intersection with Gore Road, Aaron S. Poirier, Ireland, W.Va., sold to Scott R. Bennett and Debra P. Bennett, Potsdam $62,000
Town of Morristown: 71.01 acres, northwesterly of Oak Point Road at southeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Barbara Sorogna Whitman, Chris Snye, ast trustee of the Martin H. Snye and Michelle L. Snye Irrevocable Trust, Delmar, sold to Jonas M. Glick and Elizabeth J. Glick, Brier Hill $63,000
Village of Massena: 0.3828 acres, beginning at southeasterly bounds of Owl Avenue at most westerly corner of lot 13, Steven W. Fournier and Pamela J. Fournier, Massena, sold to James F. Robillard, Las Vegas, Nev. $139,000
Village of Canton: Parcel, beginning in southerly margin of West Street at northeast corner of O.L. Taylor lot, William Palmer III, Canton, sold to Linda Fay, Canton $105,000
Village of Norwood: Parcel, 43 Park Street, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Coppell, Texas, sold to Lawrence Wesley Labarge and Jamie Nicole Labarge, Norfolk $36,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel 1: 2.26 acres, beginning on westerly line of parcel 1 and southerly bounds of Route 11-B;and Parcel 2: 2.53 acres, beginning at intersection of westerly line of property owned by Village of Potsdam and southerly bounds of Route 11-B, Mary T. Fullerton, Potsdam, as executor of last will and testament of Gerald F. Fullerton, sold to Ronald R. Page, Potsdam $6,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 1, 2020:
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.46 acres, lot 3 of block 61, Village of Heuvelton, beginning in northeasterly bounds of State Street from westerly corner of lands of Kenneth A. and Judith A. Debarth, Danielle Gemme, Chase Mills, sold to Christie Warren, Heuvelton $45,000
Town of Parishville: Parcel, part of lot 28, township 13 of great lot 2, Macomb’s Purchase, beginning at northwest corner of Hinman lot where it crosses Luke Brown Road, John R. Williams Jr., Massena, sold to Erwin Pike Jr. and Brenda Pike, Potsdam $30,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 8.34 acres, northwesterly of County Route 4, beginning of intersection with Howes Pine Drive, Eric G. Reynolds and Chelsea J. Reynolds, Ogdensburg, sold to Gerald A. Howes and Mildred Anne Howes, Ogdensburg $30,000
Town of Morristown: Condominium Unit, 317 Riverview Drive, Julian J. Spence, Morristown, sold to William Vielhauer and Katherine Vielhauer, Ogdensburg $150,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 2, 2020:
Village of Massena: Parcel, 26 Trade Road, lot 13, St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency, Canton, sold to Curran Renewable Energy LLC, Massena $600,000
Town of Hammond: 1.5 acres, on Oak Island, James M. Tyler and R. Wayne LeChase, West Monroe, sold to Joshua Skolnick and Barbara Skolnick, New Hope, Pa. $925,000
Village of Gouverneur: 0.3 acres, 285 Spencer Street, Tina M. Horton, Gouverneur, sold to Nichole Yvonne Smith and Kevin J. Measheaw, Gouverneur $2,500
City of Ogdensburg: 0.08 acres, 320 Jersey Avenue, William D. Hosmer, Ogdensburg, sold to Johnathan Sterling Stanton, Ogdensburg $59,000
Town of Brasher: 5.91 acres, in lots 30 and 32 of Brodie Tract, beginning in southwesterly boundary of Route 37C in southerly shore of St. Regis River, John A. Lazore, Hogansburg, sold to Krystal Hallman, Akwesasne $11,000
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel, lot 12 on “Putnam River Woods Estates,” Phillip M. Bridgman and Donna-Jean Bridgman, Hannawa Falls, sold to Carl J. Zender and Kristen L. Zender, Hannawa Falls $265,000
Village of Potsdam: 32 rods of land, beginning at easterly bounds of Cedar Street at northerly line of Henry C. Curtis’ lot, Songling Huang, Bridgewater, N.J., sold to Raymond E. Holohan and Sheri Holohan, Cooperstown; Scott G. LaRock and Allyson S. LaRock, West Hartford, Conn.; and Megan B. VanAken, West Sand Lake $126,000
Town of Canton: 10.5 acres, in mile square 7 of eighth and ninth ranges, beginning on road leading from Brick Chapel to Pyrites at intersection of easterly line of lot 9, Carol Coller, Hermon, executer for Sharon Mackin, sold to Bill J. Deno and Carlyn Leigh, Massena $8,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.37 acres, part of lot 71, beginning at intersection of Old State Road and Irish Settlement Road, Doris J. Stiles, as trustee of the Kathryn Thompson Trust, Heuvelton, sold to Debra D. LaClair and Jeffrey A. Briseboism, Port Charlotte, Fla. $85,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 6, 2020:
Town of Lawrence: 8 acres, beginning at intersection of Currier Road and Hallahan Road, Michael Holtz, Denver, Colo.; Kevin Holtz, South Leigh Acres, Fla.; Robert Holtz, Naples, Fla.; and Patricia Holtz, Naples, Fla., sold to Gavin McGrath, Brasher Falls $8,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, part of lot 262 of Stevens Survey, beginning on east bank of Deer River, Elizabeth Belgarde, individually and as surviving spouse of Francis Belgarde, Massena, sold to Michael R. Derouchie and Virginia M. Derouchie, Brasher Falls $20,000
Town of Edwards: Parcel, 6 Fairbanks Road, Michael A. Cowden, Skaneateles; and Gerald P. Cowden, Fulton, sold to Jeffery L. Yerden and Jennifer K. Kelly, Farmington $18,000
Town of Potsdam: 1 acre, beginning in the highway running from Union School House to Union Mills westerly of school house, Arthur P. Webb and Jaime R. Webb, Canton, sold to Peter Rubin, Potsdam $9,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 7, 2020:
Town of Lawrence: 3.2 acres, 69 Denton Road, Denise Burnett, Winthrop, sold to Brandi Rotach, North Lawrence $3,430
Town of Hermon: 2.1 acres, 615 Beach Road, Catherine J. Lytle, Heuvelton, sold to David L. Shaffer and Kimberly Shaffer, Hermon $12,500
Town of Gouverneur: 37.0824 acres, beginning at north corner of parcel conveyed to William E. Randall in west line of lands of Richard and Robert Williams, Mark J. Mcintosh, Gouverneur, sold to Jimmy S. Jackson, Gouverneur $170,000
Town of Hopkinton: 21.1 acres, County Route 49, Dean W. Guando, West Babylon, sold to Colby A. Foster and Elizabeth A. Foster, Norwood $17,000
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning at northeast corner of lot owned by Frederick and Muriel Delisle at west bounds of Leroy Street, Brenton Faber and Rebecca Faber, Worcester, Mass., sold to Mitchell C. Teich and Gretchen M.R. Teich, Canton $182,500
Town of Gouverneur: 0.7 acres, beginning at Somerville-Gouverneur state Highway in northwest line of William Hall Farm, Gayla J. Cole, Redwood; Rodger S. Fuller, Gouverneur; John T. Fuller, Gouverneur; Tiffanee Savage, Clayton; and Janet M. Fuller, Gouverneur, sold to Daniel A. Desormeaux, Gouverneur $55,000
Village of Edwards: 0.23 acres, beginning at right-of-way marking northeast corner of the land of Fred W. Lennoz and Martha C. Lennox, Michael A. Lennox and Martha C. Lennox, Watertown, sold to Michaela Wilson, Russell $25,000
Town of Gouverneur: 1.06 acres, beginning at point in southerly line of parcel conveyed to Ronald L. Blair to bank of Oswegatchie River, Jordan A. Jackson and Tabitha A. Jackson, Dedham, Maine, sold to Joshua B. Weaver and Taylor Weaver, Gouverneur $156,000
Town of Fowler: 3.12 acres, part of township 7, Great Tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, beginning on Country Club Road and southwesterly corner of parcel conveyed to David J. and Teresa D. Martin, Ethan C. Constance, Philadelphia, sold to Jesse T. Murray and Katlynnrose E. Murray, Adams $70,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lots 5 and 6 in block 413, Paul J. Lacombe, Ogdensburg, sold to Zachary Barr, Ogdensburg $67,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.32 acres, beginning in northerly bounds of Grove Street at intersection with easterly boundary of parcel of land now or formerly of Theodore C. and Helen D. Mellas, Renee J. Dominie, successor trustee of Cynthia A. Lapointe Trust, Potsdam, sold to Ronald L. Lapointe, Saranac Lake $50,000
Town of Canton: 7.2 acres, 3454 A, B, C Route 68, Harry T. Degroat, Canton, sold to David L. Smith and Deborah M. Smith, Canton $20,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 8, 2020:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 501 Paterson Street, Al-Rahman Real Estate LLC, Ogdensburg, sold to Donald M. Cooksey, Ogdensburg $19,000
Town of Brasher: 6.77 acres, north of Mahoney Road, lot 4 of “Map of Survey prepared for Anthony and Patricia Liano, Liano Subdivision,” Arnold Jenkins and Betty Jo Jenkins, Massena, sold to Bryan Fedonick and Jamie Fedonick, Brasher Falls $1,500
Village of Morley: 1 acre, part of mile square 2 in first range, beginning at highway running down Grass River, at southeasterly corner of lot formerly occupied by Dr. A.R. Turner, John W. Matheson and Sheena R. Matheson, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Heidi vonHoffmann, Norfolk $68,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, part of lots 1 and 32 in block 75, beginning at intersectino of westerly margin of Pickering Stret and southerly line of lot 32, Shakil Ahmad and Shabana Kanwal, Ogdensburg, sold to Quality Properties USA LLC, Green Cove Springs, Fla. $21,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 328 Morris Street, Zillard LLC, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Quality Properties USA LLC, Green Cove Springs, Fla. $16,000
