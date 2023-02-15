The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 22nd:
Town of Brownville: 6.09 acres, 11430 Middle, Village of Dexter Volunteer Fire Department Inc., sold to Toen of Brownville Joint Fire Distrcit $1
Town of Hounsfield: 1.316 acres, 14047 Military Road, Grayden and Jason Brunet, Sackets Harbor, sold to 108 General Smith Drive NY LLC $320,000
Town of Watertown: 6.29 acres, 26107 East Gotham Road, Justin and Maricia Astafan, Watertown, NY, sold to Nicholas and Stephanie Lockwood $303,000
Town of Clayton: 0.69 acres, 39645 Pier 65, Kelly and Sharon Cantwell, Clayton, NY, sold to Arron and Bethanie Vandenbosch $300,000
Town of Alexandria: Parcel, 45082 Farrell Road, Krista Jimenez, Plessis, NY, sold to Ashley Owens $95,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 26.40 acres, County Route 6, Robert Barnard V R Estate, sold to James Schulz $140,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 626 Mill Street, Alan and Terri Mallette, Watertown, NY, sold to 626 Mill Street LLC $55,000
Town of Clayton: 5.176 acres, 35789 Ellis Road, Joedy Hill, Clayton, NY, Keira and Nicholas Cipullo $202,000
Town of Lorraine: 11.692, 21056 & 0 CO Route 93 + CO Route 92, John Murdock, Lorraine,NY, sold to Richard and Paula Cornell $296,000
Town of Wilna: 0.22 acres, 64 Riverside Drive, Community Bank, Olean, NY, sold to Justin Hall $52,110
Town of Clayton: Parcel, Co Route 11, Nicholas Curtis, Jamesville, NY, sold to Tristen Lashomb $16,000
Town of Clayton: 0.503 acres, 12337 Majestic Lane, Nancy Marra, Brownville,NY, sold to Paula dn Heidi Lehmann $560,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 23rd:
Town of Rodman: 20.68 acres, 0 County Route 155, Majo Irrevocable Family Protection Trust, Robert Majo, Adams, NY, sold to Gregory Majo $1
Town of Wilna: Parcel, 25276 County Route 37, Jamie and Lori Rucker, Carthage, NY, sold to Zachary Osterhout and Lydia Gifford $84,460
Town of Leray: 0.154 acres, Patricia Drive, Gregory Bergman, Watertown, NY, sold to Leonard and Darlene Sheitz $179,000
Town of Orleans: 19.96 acres, 41385 MYS Route 12, Blind Bay Associates LLC, sold to Thousand Islands Land Trust LLC INC. $375,000
Town of Pamelia: 2.996 acres, 511 Pearl Street Purdy Avenue, Empire Watertown Realty LLC, sold to Convalt Manufacturing LLC $1,000,000
Town of Adams: Parcel, 13 North Main Street, Benjamin Anaya, Adams Center, NY, sold to Timothy Mondy $146,800
Town of Alexandria: 12.64 acres, 38258 Creek Road, Mahmut Tandogan, Mystic, CT, sold to Richard Wallenhurst $170,000
Town of Alexandria: Parcel, Lot No. 2 Tennis Island, Conch Properties LLC, New Hartford, NY, sold to Paul and Amy Neut Vander $575,000
Town of Adams: 0.459 acres, 17802 North Adams Heights, Higgins Living Trust, Adams, NY, sold to Kyle Pignone and Danielle Stover $375,000
Town of Leray: 1.26 acres, 26989 NYS Roue 3, Clarence Loveland Jr, Watertown, NY, sold to Charles and Beverly Scarpulla $147,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 165 Meadow Street N, RJLC21 Enterprises Corp, Port Jefferson, NY, sold to Bryce Rasmussen $130,000
City of Watertown: 0.340 acres, 132 Rutland Street N, RJLC21 Enterprises Corp, Port Jefferson, NY, sold to Bryce Rasmussen $130,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 227 Elm Street, James Scordo, Benedetto Irrevocable Trust, Watertown, NY, sold to Thomas and Judy Compo $188,000
Town of Alexandria: 27.01 acres, 47558 Barnes Settlement Road, Peter and Mindy Wosyluk, CLayton, NY, sold to Dennis Cook and Carolyn Graham $55,000
City of Watertown: 0.278 acres, James and Kathleen Nichter, Watertown, NY, sold to Hialey Mayi and Jace Rodriguez $225,000
Town of Champion: Parcel, 14 Liberty Street, Christopher Murillo, Carthage, NY, sold to Scott Hanson $175,960
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 28th:
Town of Lyme: 0.380 acres, 8558 NYS Route 12E, Judith Brooks, Three Mile Bay, NY, sold to Eric and Mary Lapradd $153,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 5.75 acres, Part of County Route 8 Lot -10, Judith Green, Clayton, NY, sold to Steven Reckart $13,000
Town of Champion: 0.59 acres, 32628 State Route 3, Ralph and Shaina Cockburn, Carthage, NY, sold to Alexis Martinez $124,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 723 Lawrence Street, Vance and Megan Myer, Watertown, NY, sold to Dennis Morales $168,540
Town of Champion: 3.00 acres, 34854 Sayre Road, Jacob and Cassady Schaffer, Calcium, NY, sold to Kurt and Mary Bradford $170,000
Town of Watertown: Parcel, 24942 NYS Route 126, Junior Ramirez, Lawton, OK, sold to David and Brandy Kozakiewicz $189,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 29th:
Town of Rutland: 0.54 acres, 131-133 South Main Street, Isidro Alaniz, Black River, sold to Alec and Roan Brough $217,500
Town of Leray: 314.26 acres, 26856 County Route 32, Con Tech Building Systems INC., sold to Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust $880,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 202 Indiana Avenue North Watertown, Angela Gault, Watertown, NY, sold to Misty Rodriguez $143,600
Town of Clayton: 14.406 acres, Part of 35808 NYS Route 12, Steven Ritchie, sold to Michael and Bernadine Gilrain $140,000
Town of Watertown: Parcel, 25074 State Route 126, Stephen Loonan, Watertown, NY, sold to Robert Piper $135,000
Town of Adams: 12.368 acres, 13650-654 Fuller Road, Brandon Cavellier, Adams Center, NY, sold to Jory and Dana Tanner $1
Town of Alexandria: 0.238 acres, 23720 Pines Park Drive, Joesph Pollard and Victoria Martin, Lake Worth, FL, sold to John and Karyl Zoyack $154,000
Town of Ellisburg: 1.00 acres, 16984/5016 County Route 90 ,Mannsville, NY, Jaime Thompson, Adams, NY, sold to Dana Rabetoy $10,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 141 Breen Avenue, Dieu Bui, Watertown, NY, sold to Lissette Rodriguez $188,480
Town of Watertown: 2.879 acres, 16747 County Route 155, Stacy and Jmes Cavellier, Watertown,NY, sold to John and Joseph Meyer $530,000
Town of Brownville: 1.706 acres, 25630 Bonney Road + Bonney Road, Shannon Wilson, Watertown, NY, sold to Andrew Dibble $201,500
City of Watertown: Parcel, Lot No. 7 as shown on a map of the Hayley property made by Hnery S. Ball Dec. 22nd 1897, Veterans Affairs, Washongton D.C., sold to Kanokphan Woolcott $140,080
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 30th:
City of Watertown: Parcel, Lot No. 157 shown on a map of Brown & McLaughlin’a Addition to the City of Watertown, 290 Indiana Avenue N, Thomas Andersen, Aiea, HI, sold to Jeanwesly Prophete $173,500
City of Watertown: Parcel, Lot No. 12 as shown on a map of lots in the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office Dec. 6, 1907 Book 2 Page 96, 352 S Indiana Avenue, Veterans Affairs, Washington D.C., sold to Phillip Venello $71,600
Town of Ellisburg: 0.973 acres, 7526 Lake Road, Mark W Leuze, Dexter, NY, sold to Mark J Leuze $1
Town of Lyme: 5.5 acres, 27731 Mile Point Road, Emory Yuhasz, Blck River, Charles Peters Estate, sold to Dale and Beth Hopkins $550,000
Town of Hounsfield: 0.834 acres, Jimmy and Andrea Robinson, sold to Michael and Jennifer Crestani $19,000
Town of Brownville: 1.67 acres, 11 Grant Street, Brandy Gray, Dexter, NY, sold to David Dunham and Meghan Greiner Dunham $335,000
Town of Lyme: 0.17 acres, 24407 Hayes Bay Road, Carl Seery, Chaumont, NY, sold to Julie and Robert Houghmaster $190,000
Town of Clayton: 2.1 acres, 1100 State Street, Robert and Judy Pinchin, Clayton, NY, sold to Whiskey River Cottages LLC $1,000,000
LEWIS COUNTY
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office No. 17th:
Town of Croghan: Parcel,Wahalula Truck Tri, VandeWater & Associates, INC., sold to William Alexander Fox-Alvarez $71,900
Town of Croghan: Parcel, 7705 Long Pond Road, Michele Prouix sold to Belfort Inn LLC $200,000
Town of Diana: Parcel, 8223 State Route 3, Davienna Hadfield, sold to Ryan Brown $65,000
Town of Greig: Parcel, 6189 Patridgeville Road, Deborah Havert, sold to Charles Gratz $125,000
Town of New Bre,em: Parcel, 8724 Cut off Road, Clarence Good, sold to Zachary Gingerich $130,000
Town of New Bremen: Parcel, Kotel Road, Peter Santamour, sold to Thomas Rebel $45,000
Town of Osceola: Parcel, 2764 N Osceola Road, Michael Lambie Estate, sold to Karen Millett-Lambie $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 18th:
Town of Watson: Parcel, 7305 Mossy Pine Lane, Patrick Brady, sold to Amaretta Beardslee $60,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 21st:
Town of Harrisburg: Parcel, Woodbattle Road, Jeffrey Kogut, sold to Mark Snyder $4,000
Town of Lowville: Parcel, 7854 State Route 26, Ryan Wood, sold to Megan Dolhof $43,000
Village of Port Leyden: Parcel, 7252 E Main Street, Frederick L Croniser, sold to Frederick P Croniser $1
Town of New Bremen: Parcel, Auctor Road, Keith Fitzgerald, sold to Daniel Brown $10,000
Town of New Bremen: Parcel, 6143 Patty Street, Sheryl Nespor, sold to Perry Lehman $131,200
Town of Turin: Parcel, West Road, Mark McDonald, sold to Jason Gleason $24,000
Town of Watson: Parcel, Hemlock Drive, Evelyn Moonan, sold to Douglas Jacobs $9,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 22nd:
Village of Lowville: Parcel, 5593 River Street, Edward Samsa, sold to Wayne White $285,000
Town of New Bremen: Parcel, 8370 Hoffman Road, Timothy Jordan, sold to Zechariah Zehr $45,500
