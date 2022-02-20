Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 7:
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.24 acres, East Broadway, Roxy Properties LLC, Cape Vincent, sold to Cape Vincent Holdings LLC, Carthage $97,216
Village of Adams: 0.49 acres, 38 Prospect St., Marilyn Hosley, Adams, sold to Angela Forget, Altmar $131,440
City of Watertown: 0.08 acre, 194 Cedar St., Jack A. Sorrell and Charlene M. Sorrell, Haines City, Fla., sold to Michael A. Kampnich, Watertown $70,000
City of Watertown: 0.1 acre, 308 Gale St., JSJ NNY LLC, Watertown, sold to William M. Vest and Jenna L. Wheeler, Watertown $159,000
City of Watertown: 0.24 acres, 329 Winslow St., Paul D. Trimper, Watertown, as referee for Leo Deloria, sold to Isidro R. Alaniz Jr., Black River $33,500
City of Watertown: 0.24 acres, 329 Winslow St., Isidro R. Alaniz Jr., Black River, sold to A&M Properties NNY LLC, Watertown $40,000
Village of Clayton: 0.1 acre, 814 Rees St., James M. Sherman, Clayton and Carl R. Sherman Jr., Sante Fe, N.M., as executors of the Daniel F. Sherman estate, sold to Robert McIntire and Tracy McIntire, Clayton $81,652
Town of Cape Vincent: 20.20 acres, 30851 County Route 4, Michael Paladino and Hillary Paladino, Clayton, sold to Vincent P. McDermott, Cape Vincent $32,000
Village of Black River: 0.42 acres, 121 E. Remington St., Timothy Brooks Hartnett and Courtney D. Hartnett, Harker Heights, Texas, sold to Gabriel Gallardo, Calcium $199,000
Village of Chaumont: 0.31 acres, 27472 Washington St., Susan Pawling, Hastings, as executor of the Patricia A. Pawling estate, sold to Ann Major-Stevenson, Clayton $125,000
Town of Clayton: 0.23 acres, 38807 State Route 12E, Clayton Vacation LLC, Clayton, sold to Nickolas T. Frears and Heather A. Castledine, Clayton $249,000
Town of Pamelia: Two parcels totaling 1.5 acres, 26569 Finch Road, Adora Gonzalez, Kempner, Texas, sold to Nicholas DeLeon, Clarksville, Tenn. $296,000
Town of Watertown: 0.52 acres, 20534 Weaver Road, Katie L. DeMarse and David M. DeMarse, Watertown, sold to Eric R. Alden, Adams $133,900
Town of Rodman: 29.29 acres, Shangraw Road, Daniel J. Hamilton and Sherry A. Hamilton, Rodman, sold to Luke Gaede and Tessa Winkler, Lorraine $350,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 8:
City of Watertown: 0.23 acres, 118 Elm St., Elizabeth A. Yurack, Chaumont, sold to Gopal D. Sudera and Shivam K. Sudera, Watertown $135,000
Town of Orleans: 0.83 acres, Peel Dock Road, Danielle Oliver Jones, Wellesley Island, sold to Jeannine Bermond, Wellesley Island and Joel Donald Pettit, Baldwinsville $2,000
City of Watertown: 0.79 acres, 424A Vanduzee St., JSJ NNY LLC, Watertown, sold to Sandgate LLC, Watertown $600,000
Town of Rutland: 1.45 acres, 23505 Perrigo Road, Susan C. Percy, Black River, sold to Matthew Arellano, Fort Drum $157,500
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 415 Moffett St., Jarred R. O’Dell, Mannsville, sold to WKGRE LLC, Watertown and Legacy Commercial Stays LLC, Wooster, Ohio $50,000
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 127 High St., Robert J. Dalton, Wellesley Island, sold to Zachary Lee Davis, LaFargeville $50,000
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 142 Moore Ave., Michelle M. Jeavons, Watertown, sold to Nicole R. Filkins, Watertown $189,900
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.49 acres, 317 E. Main St., Kunzico LLC, Watertown, sold to Christopher T. Hogan and Angela J. Hogan, Watertown $220,000
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 0.19 acres, 429 Arsenal St., 2) 0.12 acres, 423 Arsenal St., Gary W. Burns, Watertown, sold to Han Jiang, Watertown $170,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 9:
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 414 Flower Ave. E., Scott M. Siegfried and Brenda M. Siegfried, Antwerp, sold to Dylan Nicholas Hoke and Skylar Anne Hoke, Watertown $142,500
Village of Carthage: 0.08 acre, 274 State St., Cole A. Paradise, Carthage; John I. Paradise II, Harrisville; John G. Costes, Bedford, N.H., and James G. Costes, Dexter, sold to United Development Group of NY LLC, Carthage $103,000
Village of West Carthage: 0.46 acres, 101 Bridge St., Jerry L. Reed, Carthage, sold to Shannon Reed, Castorland $110,000
Town of Lyme: 0.28 acres, 28371 Lotts Grove Road, Paul W. Kammerer, Three Mile Bay, sold to Stephen Council and Laurie Council, Syracuse $219,900
Town of Lorraine: 13.4 acres, 2784 Hessel Road, Jeffrey M. Frost, Newark Valley, sold to Tracy A. Kratzer, Middleburg, Pa. $45,400
Town of Henderson: 0.46 acres, 6188 Sawyers Lane, Chris P. Neville, as executor of the Beatrice A. Glezen estate, sold to Jose C. Ventura and Gina M. Tavares, Bethlehem, Pa. $14,000
City of Watertown: 0.1 acre, 315 High St., Betty E. Oberton and Mark P. Oberton III, Sunderland, Mass., sold to Abigail Hansen, Black River $69,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 10:
Town of Henderson: 4.14 acres, 7641 State Route 3, Cooper’s Landing Inc., Henderson, sold to Rustic Roots Bar & Grill LLC, Mannsville $160,000
Village of Carthage: 0.09 acre, 301-305 State St., North Country Apartments LLC, Watertown, sold to 5710 Estrid Avenue LLC, Watertown $1,237,000
Village of Adams: 0.45 acres, 101/103 Spring St., Darcy L. Pitkin, Mannsville, sold to Kenneth E. Tousley and Melissa R. Tousley, Adams $94,535
Town of Theresa: 7.5 acres, Hyde Lake Road, Steven L. Wilson, Theresa and Nancy J. Wilson, Malone, sold to Paul F. Merithew and Jean E. Merithew, Theresa $60,000
Town of Brownville: 4.43 acres, County Route 59, subdivided as follows: 1) Lot 1, 1.76 acres; 2) Lot 2, 1.14 acres; 3) Lot 3, 1.53 acres, Christopher J. Bastien and Dawn M. Bastien, The Villages, Fla., sold to Michael Pierson and Tasha Pierson, Watertown $117,000
Town of Champion: 1.8 acres, 34161 County Route 3, Joshua A. Swink, Fort Polk, La., sold to Courtney E. Belloff-Barker and Jonathan B. Barker, Adams $227,900
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 107 N. Orchard St., John DeWitt, Henderson, sold to Pink Palace Properties LLC, Cape Coral, Fla. $137,000
Town of Lyme: 0.17 acres, 28541 Hewitt Road, Edwin J. Tanner, William F. Tanner and Susan M. Orr, as executors of the June D. Tanner estate, Lyme, sold to Joshua Daniel and Samantha Daniel, Three Mile Bay $128,500
Town of Pamelia: 0.88 acres, 23801 Pheasant Run, Reny Management Inc. Watertown, sold to John M. Spezzano, Watertown $20,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 11:
Town of Ellisburg: 148.99 acres, Baldwin Road, Bridget Fabian, Mint Hill, N.C., sold to Andrew S. Roberts, Rochester $45,000
Village of Adams: 0.31 acres, 54 Grove St., Courtney E. Belloff-Barker and Jonathan B. Barker, Adams, sold to Neil Pominville, Glenfield $245,000
Village of Clayton: 0.25 acres, 539 James St., James M. Sherman, Clayton and Carl R. Sherman Jr., Sante Fe, N.M., as executors of the Daniel F. Sherman estate, sold to Mark Congdon, Clayton $227,000
Town of Henderson: 0.59 acres, Lot B-1, County Route 72, Six Town Heights LLC, Henderson Harbor, sold to Shawn M. Herrmann and Yvette N. Herrmann, Henderson $25,000
Village of Clayton: 0.11 acres, 537 Riverside Drive, Margaret Helen Ringer, Clayton, sold to Marsha Ringer Topa, Clayton $0
Town of LeRay: 0.72 acres, 27408 State Route 3, Joseph Howe, West Monroe, sold to Brad M. Sholette and Jennifer Sholette, Watertown $27,500
Town of Lorraine: 1.05 acres, 21372 County Route 189, Luke E. Gaede, Lorraine, sold to Brian Soules and Theresa Pratt, Adams $186,500
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.83 acres, 37000 Rock Beach Road W., Jeral T. Forger and Melissa L. Forger, Clayton, sold to RBR Innovations LLC, Clayton $400,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Dec. 1:
Town of Denmark: 2448 County Route 194, Carol Lawlee estate, sold to Jefery A. Powis $114,500
Town of Diana: 8114 N. Shore Road, Lane F. Garrow, sold to David Hayes $38,000
Village of Port Leyden: 7149 E. Main St., Angel M. Mantelli, sold to Christopher Greenwood $68,000
Village of Lowville: 7709 Park Ave., JillAnne Bush estate, sold to Ryan Joseph Gaines $149,000
Town of Lowville: 7433 Emi Lane, Richard Anthony Martinez, sold to Nichole K. Turck $140,000
Town of Turin: 5576 Morgan Gulf Road, JLB Irrevocable Trust, sold to Austin G. Oldt $85,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Dec. 2:
Town of Croghan: 6504 LeFevre St., Aaron A. Sullivan, sold to Jason P. Churchill $277,000
Town of Lowville: 7760 Ridge Road, Michael B. Zicari, sold to Mark A. Southcott $229,000
Town of Watson: 8402 Stony Lake Truck Trail, Virginia M. Cooper, sold to Cindy L. Stone $0
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Dec. 3:
Town of Osceola: 1123 Osceola Road, Frank J. Usavage II, sold to John M. Melhorn $215,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Dec. 6:
Town of Croghan: 9757 Second Road, Crandall R. Simpson estate, sold to Josiah D. Thelander $140,000
Town of Lowville: 7190 State Route 812, Earl Mervin Nolt, sold to Number Three Wind LLC $67,000
Town of West Turin: Woodlot Road, G&C Martin Logging Inc., sold to Jason Rios $56,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Dec. 7:
Town of Croghan: Wahalula Truck Trail, Daniel M. Christmas, sold to Michael Liu $200,000
Town of Diana: Factory Road, Olmstead Landholdings LLC, sold to Kimberly J. Aganier $300,000
Town of Martinsburg: 6330 Glendale Road, Eric E. Pominville, sold to Kurt J. Dittl $140,000
Town of Turin: 5588 Morgan Gulf Road, Janet L. Barniak, sold to Frank A. Cisar II $130,000
Town of Turin: 5004 Brenon Road, Barry D. Lyndaker, sold to Robert J. Suiter $0
Town of Watson: 8750 Number Four Road, Jason D. Engelhart, sold to Ryan S. McManus $170,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Dec. 8:
Town of Lewis: Rapke Road, Christmas & Associates Inc., sold to Wesley E. Alvardo $79,995
Village of Lyons Falls: 3952 Samson Terrace, Todd F. Ossont, sold to Mary E. Giorlando $200,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Dec. 9:
Town of Croghan: 8643 Soft Maple Estates Road, Ralph A. Kimbrell, sold to Justin Call $775,000
Town of Watson: 7322 Number Four Road, Ryan C. Rolfe, sold to Mackenzie Hooley $185,400
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Dec. 10:
Town of Denmark: Carlowden Road, Cody Makuch, sold to Northland Agriculture LLC $0
Town of Diana: Red Pine Road, Robert Beims, sold to Anthony Alpi $11.950
Town of Lowville: 7423 Emi Lane, Richard Anthony Martinez, sold to Eva Carbonaro $170,000
Town of Lyonsdale: Brownville Road, Bruce Gleasman, sold to The Nature Conservancy Inc. $143,500
Town of Martinsburg: Gardner Road, Simon J. R. Gingerich, sold to JD Realty of Lowville LLC $535,000
Town of Watson: Lustyik Camp Road, Joseph J. Murabito, sold to Gregory Teschner $8,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 23, 2021:
Town of Massena: 1.37 acres, 663 Route 31C, Lou Ann Paquin, Hogansburg, sold to James J. Raymond Jr., Ephrata, Pa. $80,000
Town of Louisville: 0.375 acres, 5 Lincoln Drive, Geraldine Bolt, Fort Myers, Fla., administrator of estate of the late Christopher John Bolt, sold to Mouna Karam, Gladys Karam, Jeanne D’Arc Karam and Mona Lisa Karam, Ontario, Canada $45,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, 290 Ridge Road, Thomas M. Dumas and Barbara A. Dumas, Oswegatchie, sold to Justin Brackett, Gouverneur $105,000
Town of Edwards: 0.3 acres, beginning on northeasterly line of parcel on southerly shore of Cedar Lake, George Varghese and George Chechamma, Thornwood, sold to Matthew M. Kopchinski Sr. and Michelle R. Kopchinski and Marcus H. Kopchinski, Gouverneur; and Matthew M. Kopchinski Jr., Sumter, S.C. $9,000
Town of Fowler: 1.04 acres, 74 Chub Lake Road, Brady M. Fuller and Rachael K. Fuller, Gouverneur, sold to Michelle A. Fuller, Gouverneur $125,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 169 East Hatfield Street, Lori Lee Buckshot, Massena, sold to Wesley McGill and Lori A. Gilbert-McGill, Okeechobee, Fla. $225,000
Town of Fowler: 1 acre, Route 812, Amy D. Mashaw, Gouverneur, sold to Harold Wright and Christine Oglesby, New Windsor $2,000
Town of Pierrepont: 0.88 acres, 35 County Route 59, James M. Goliber and Sandra L. Goliber, Potsdam, sold to David A. Mariano, Canton $185,000
Town of Hermon: 106.17 acres, 623 Trout Lake Road, Neal C. Rose and Carol A. Rose, Hermon, sold to Brendan Lamb and Mara Lamb, Manchester, Conn. $270,000
Town of Hermon: Parcel, Water Street, Plunder House Realty LLC, Ogdensburg, sold to Lindsay M. Brown and Richard R. Chase II, Hermon $10,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, 7808 Route 68, Chen Jiang, Qingdao City, China, sold to Allen Vernsey and Jordyn Vernsey, Ogdensburg $349,000
Town of Madrid: 0.625 acres, 3264 Route 310, Jennifer R. Raymo, executrix of estate of Daniel A. Raymo, Kathleen, Ga.; Scott A. Raymo, Bonita, Calif.; Lisa M. Vincent, West Sand Lake; Paul F. Raymo, St. Petersburgh, Fla.; Kevin J. Raymo, Maumelle, Ariz.; Michael W. Raymo, Seymour, Conn.; and William A. Raymo, Norfolk, sold to Charles Frego and Sheree Frego, Norfolk $90,000
Town of Pierrepont: 28 acres, 6304 County Route 24, Paulette S. Whalen, Colton, sold to Daniel Emburey and Tara Emburey, Potsdam $387,500
Town of Pierrepont: 5.23 acres, 351 Church Road, Crysten Weems, Colton, sold to Phillip L. Law Jr. and Pamela A. Law, DePeyster $20,000
Town of Russell: 1.11 acres, 763 County Route 17, Laura Lamere, Hermon, sold to Justin Caiazzo, Russell $40,000
Town of Brasher: 0.95 acres, 214 Dullea Road, Melissa Anne Bell, Massena, sold to Duane K. Clookey, Chase Mills $85,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 24, 2021:
Town of Massena: 65,090 square feet, 297 Route 37C, Twin Rivers Federal Credit Union, Massena, sold to Gwendolyn A. Gibbs, Massena $30,000
Town of DeKalb: 2.13 acres, Route 812, Connor J. Burt and Christy M. Burt, Gouverneur; and C.J. Burn Contractors Inc., Gouverneur, sold to Brandon G. Kelley and Hilary A. Kelley, DeKalb Junction $5,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 27 acres, beginning on Lisbon Road at westerly corner of lot conveyed to Arad Spooner, Levi A. Shetler and Mary J. Shetler, Heuvelton, sold to Levi E. Miller and Mattie L. Miller, DeKalb Junction $140,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.28 acres, 105 Johnstown Street, Scott G. Hay and Wendy J. Hay, trustees of The Hay Family Revocable Trust Agreement, Spring Hill, Fla., sold to Carri A. Bowhall, Gouverneur $76,500
Town of Fowler: 0.87 acres, 3197 Route 58, Tosha Tharrett, Hudson Falls, sold to Heidi Crook, Theresa $79,500
Town of Edwards: 2.5 acres, 990 County Route 23, Barbara L. Fenton, Edwards, sold to Christopher R. Altenberger, Canton $169,000
Town of Fowler: 1.5 acres, 3204 Route 58, Jason A. Bowhall, Gouverneur, sold to Thomas C. Hitchcock, Gouverneur $46,500
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 4804 Route 58, Ruby Douglas-Hess, Pulaski, sold to Ron White Jr., Philadelphia $69,000
Town of Colton: 0.821 acres, 42 Gulf Road, Dale W. Hutchins, Colton, sold to Karen Kraus, Colton $150,000
Town of Lisbon: Parcel 1: 5.55 acres, beginning on at monument LI-107R in northerly boundary of Route 37; and Parcel 2: 4.2 acres, beginning at monument LI-107R in northerly boundary of Route 37, Aimee M. Dean, Lisbon, sold to Michael Flack and Kelsi Flack, Lisbon $260,000
Town of Hammond: Parcel, 202 Dillon Point Road, Peter Yeung, Ontario, Canada, sold to Robert Taylor and Dawn Taylor, Lyons $32,000
Town of Canton: 45.73 acres, 380 Irish Settlement Road, Mark E. Martinchek, Leroy; and Sally R. Martinchek, Cicero, sold to William J. Ramsey and Alexis M. Shelton, Pound Ridge $266,000
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, 2511 County Route 14, Craig A. Brown and Aeriel S. Brown, Canton, sold to BGRS Relocation Inc., Scottsdale, Ariz. $163,000
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, 2511 County Route 14, BGRS Relocation Inc., Scottsdale, Ariz., sold to Isreal A. Tyler, Canton $163,000
Town of DeKalb: Parcel, 1459 River Road, Paul E. Miller, DeKalb Junction, sold to Collin R. Burns, Morristown $15,000
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, 10320 Route 37, Michael Cummings, Madrid, sold to Michael Martin and Helena Martin, Lisbon $4,000
Town of Lisbon: 10.22 acres, beginning on Randall Road on southwest corner of lot 11, Paula McMahon, Ogdensburg, sold to Jonathan Lebel and Sarah Lebel, Ogdensburg $18,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 29, 2021:
Town of Louisville: Parcel, 584 County Route 40, Rebecca M. Siddon, Massena, sold to Daniel G. Holmes, Massena $52,000
Town of Fowler: 0.68 acres, 2939 Route 58, Brenda L. Sullivan, Gouverneur, sold to Rushton J. Dowling Sr. and Norine A. Dowling, Edwards $110,000
Town of Potsdam: 15.74 acres, 115 Regan Road, Peter R. Turner and Patricia J. Turner, Potsdam, sold to Andrew Haas and Jennifer Haas, South Colton $330,000
Town of Brasher: 6 acres, 133 Hopson Road, Tracy T. Billhardt and Mary E. Billhardt, Brasher Falls, sold to Kyle Summers and Jacki Summers, Baraboo, Wis. $184,000
Town of Russell: 2 acres, 352 Boyd Pond Road, Steven Hill, Canton, sold to East Stream Associates LLC, St. Regis Falls $170,000
Town of Louisville: 0.8 acres, beginning on south of River Drive from northwesterly corner of lot 6 on “Wilson Hill Subdivision,” Thomas Gramuglia and Dylan Stone, Massena, sold to Steven Mailhot and John P. Mailhot, Massena $30,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 31 in Maple View, Jill A. McKay, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; and Joan M. Zagrobelny, Sandwich, Mass., co-trustees of the Jere Zagrobelny Supplemental Needs Trust sold to Reese D. Jacobs, Hogansburg $62,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 12 Tamarack Street, Stacy M. Kinch, Massena, sold to Alley Thomas and Justin Thomas, Massena $51,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel 1: 25 acres, beginning in westerly bounds of lot 80 at northwesterly corner of land formerly under contract to Noah Perrin; Parcel 2: 99.08 acres, beginning on Parishville Turnpike at southerly corner of land formerly owned by Ira Perrin, Margaret J. Walrich, Liverpool; and Thomas C. Walrich, Dallas, Texas, sold to Ley Holdings LLC, Massena $100,000
Town of Rossie: 1.348 acres, 1367 County Route 3, Kevin W. Brown and Michele R. Brown, Hammond, sold to Payton A. Frisina and Crystal L. Wellington, Alexandria Bay $99,000
Town of Norfolk: 48 acres, beginning on southeasterly bounds of extension of Cook Street, Edward J. Harvey Jr. and Heather M. Harvey, Massena, sold to Christopher Cole and Tammy Cole, Massena $15,000
Town of Potsdam: 46.14 acres, beginning at intersection of McGinnis Road and County Route 35, Rudolph Schwartz and Arlene M. Schwartz, Waterloo, sold to Theodore J. Levison and Lisa R. Levison, Norwood $80,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 30, 2021:
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.9 acres, 4917 Route 812, Ashley E. Todd, Heuvelton, sold to Donald N. Wilms Jr. and Wendy S. Wilms, Hampton Bays $120,000
Town of Lisbon: 30 acres, beginning on corner of lots 1 and 2, along southerly line of lot 2, John M. Miller and Sarah Miller, Heuvelton, sold to Daniel J. Hitsman Jr., Lisbon $20,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 50 Sherwood Drive, Clarke A. Cole, Massena, sold to Anita L. Scott, Saratoga Springs $138,000
Town of Canton: 1.01 acres, 170 Judson Street Road, Isreal A. Tyler, Canton, sold to Jamal Taylor and Desiree Taylor, Canton $157,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.1 acres, 111 Albany Avenue, Katie A. King, Ogdensburg, sold to Jo Cadieux, Ogdensburg $50,000
Town of Lousiville: 2 acres, beginning on River Road at northwesterly corner of lot 85, Patrick J. Curran and Lori K. Curran, Massena, sold to Nathan Cox and Christopher Cox, North Bangor $20,000
Town of Louisville: 2.04 acres, 59 River Drive, Patrick J. Curran and Lori K. Curran, Massena, sold to Nathan Cox and Christopher Cox, North Bangor $620,000
Town of Potsdam: 85 acres, 6515, 6517 Route 11, Anthony W. Ormsby and Kathryn L. Ormsby, Canton, sold to Andrew Hurlbut and Elisha Hurlbut, Canton $195,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, Route 56, Leonard J. Laneuville, Massena, sold to Christina M. Wells, Whitney Point $1,500
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.