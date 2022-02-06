Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Jan. 24:
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 125 St. Mary St., Jordan Arthur Thomas, Schenectady, sold to Nicklaus Scott Thomas, Watertown $143,000
Town of Ellisburg: 0.89 acres, 14622 Sand Place Road, Lynn H. Miller and Tammy L. Miller, Sandy Creek, sold to William E. Yerdon, Sandy Creek $5,850
Town of Wilna: 0.16 acres, 24492 First St., Courtney E. Baker, Carthage, sold to Jaden M. Dennery, Fort Drum $115,000
City of Watertown: 0.3 acres, 316 Bugbee Drive, Kenton Z. Harclerode Jr. and Patricia A. Harclerode, Watertown, sold to Christopher H. Jablonowski, Berkley, Mich. $260,000
Town of Philadelphia: 5.58 acres, 33129 Rudes Road, Christopher Adams and Joelle Adams, Philadelphia, sold to Gregory M. Snider and Jacqueline L. Snider, Edmond, Okla. $252,500
City of Watertown: 0.16 acres, 129 N. Orchard St., Holly Gaskin, Watertown, sold to Doretha Seabrook, Watertown $5,000
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 0.18 acres, 804 Cooper St., 2) 0.17 acres, 808 Cooper St., Keith R. Goutremout, Glenfield and Caleb S. Brown, Chaumont, sold to Sarah Isgar, Evans Mills $129,900
Town of Henderson: 22.49 acres, 12867 County Route 72, Mary Alice Spencer, Billings, Mont., as administrator of the Karen E. Soule estate, sold to Michael Plante, Debary, Fla. $127,000
Town of Watertown: 0.35 acres, 18874/18876 U.S. Route 11, Salmon River Enterprises LLC, Watertown, sold to 18874 US Route 11 LLC, Carthage $200,000
Town of Orleans: Two parcels: 1) 1.89 acres, 36335 Hagen Road, 2) 1.16 acres, Hagen Road, Jon Webb and Frederica Webb, LaFargeville, sold to Timothy E. Bresett and Nora A. Bresett, LaFargeville $45,000
Town of Pamelia: 0.75 acres, 25895 Liberty Ave., Kevin Quigley and Kristie Lauren Quigley, West Point, sold to Caleb J. Kennedy and Karen Vazquez, Belton, Texas $275,000
Town of Watertown: 1.2 acres, County Route 156, Philip W. Smith, Carthage, sold to Mark Goldthrite and Tamara Rutz-Goldthrite, Copenhagen $2,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Jan. 25:
Town of Orleans: 1.1 acres, 38552 County Route 13, Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association, Gouverneur, sold to Dale Raymo, Antwerp $91,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.19 acres, 26223 Kring Point Road, Richard C. Harper and Celia A. Harper, Rochester, sold to Michael P. Wild and Michael J. Wild, Redwood $165,000
Town of Champion: 0.68 acres, State Route 3, Frances Taylor, Great Bend, sold to Irvine Capital Group LLC, Watertown $5,000
Town of Pamelia: 1.6 acres, 26055 Mustard Road, Christine E. Munk, Dexter, sold to Kyle A. Wurtz, Watertown $126,000
City of Watertown: 0.22 acres, 662 Davidson St., Linda E. Madill, Watertown, sold to Brett Real Estate Holdings LLC, Adams $51,900
Town of Clayton: 0.41 acres, 15246 County Route 11, Edwin J. Lawrence and Migdalia Lawrence, LaFargeville, sold to Kevin Reff, Depauville $37,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Jan. 26:
Town of Hounsfield: Two parcels totaling 0.42 acres, 17299 Vance Shores Drive S., Maureen A. Lemko, Liverpool, sold to Sandra Browning and Gerald Browning, Liverpool $165,000
Village of Philadelphia: 0.23 acres, 81 Main St., Jaron S. Peck, Philadelphia, sold to Jason Andrew Brown and Danielle R. Brown, Fairbanks, Alaska $188,000
Town of Pamelia: 9.19 acres, 29678 Fults Road, Leland K. Russell, Evans Mills, sold to Derek L. Horning and Beth E. Horning, Evans Mills $208,106
Town of Henderson: Two parcels: 1) 3.44 acres, Lot F, 13116 County Route 123; 2) 1.88 acres, Lot E, State Route 3, Six Town Cottage LLC, Henderson Harbor, and Six Town Heights LLC, Henderson Harbor, sold to Cory Grant Johnson and Stacie Ryan Overton, Watertown $348,000
Town and Village of Clayton: Two parcels totaling 10.4 acres, 15739 County Route 3; Robert J. Slye, Watertown as referee for Ian E. Ingerson, sold to MidFirst Bank, Oklahoma City, Okla. $117,769
Town of Watertown: 0.58 acres, 19482 U.S. Route 11, AAA Western and Central New York Inc., Williamsville, sold to Washington Summit Associates, Watertown $350,000
Town of Watertown: 1.6 acres, 21565 State Route 232, Burnham Manufactured Housing Communities LLC, Pittsford, sold to Northern New York Value Homes LLC, Dexter $125,000
Village of Brownville: 0.62 acres, 324 Brown Blvd., Michael P. McCarthy, Boise, Idaho, sold to Ashraf Badr, Adams Center $266,000
Town of Theresa: 1.2 acres, 33475 County Route 18, Alec D. Nance, Little Rock, Ark., sold to Christopher Hampson and Kaylah Smith, Imperial Beach, Calif. $258,000
Village of Ellisburg: 1.7 acres, 4447 County Route 121, Shawn H. Dack, Ellisburg, individually and as administrator of the Carolyn Towner estate, sold to Bobbi A. Bailey and Jeanette L. Rushford, Sackets Harbor $200,000
Town of Adams: 0.4 acres, 19004 Caird Road, Mark J. Phillips, Adams Center, sold to Jacob Hulbert and Sierra Hulbert, Watertown $143,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 609 New York Ave., Stephen F. Wright, Adams Center, as administrator of the John William Wright estate, sold to Rebeka Roberts and Justin Palmer, Watertown $69,000
Village of Carthage: 0.09 acre, 201 N. Washington St., Christopher J. Sparacino and Natalie A. Sparacino, Watertown, sold to Jarod L. Reyes and Staci J. Reyes, Deferiet $125,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Jan. 27:
City of Watertown: 0.2 acres, 635 W. Prospect St., Robert H. LeFevre Sr. and Pamela J. LeFevre, Dexter, sold to Jaymes Willoughby, Austin, Texas $150,000
Village of Carthage: 0.58 acres, 1032 Alexandria St., Kenneth Braun Stapley and Ajalon Joi Stapley, El Paso, Texas, sold to Melissa L. Trombley, Carthage $137,900
Town of Rutland: 5.22 acres, 22335 Card Road, Thomas Renaud and Tina Martinkovitch, Carthage, sold to Dakota J. Evans and Kaitlyn N. Evans, Calcium $149,000
Town of Champion: 3 acres, 35426 State Route 126, Carthage Partners LLC, Watertown, sold to Robert J. Brotherton III and Vickie L. Brotherton, Carthage $100,000
Village of Carthage: 0.12 acres, 315-317 Furnace St., Christopher A. Wade, Wilson, sold to Darick L. Turnbull, Carthage $84,800
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 109 Katherine St., Leslie Frederick, Adams Center; Michael Atchie, Binghamton; Richard Atchie Jr., Watertown and Patricia D. Atchie, Watertown, sold to Brooke Woodard, Theresa $90,000
Town of LeRay: 0.56 acres, 25901/25903 State Route 283, N&G Rentals LLC, Watertown, sold to Laurie Gardner, Watertown $165,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Jan. 28:
Town of Lyme: 31.38 acres, County Route 125, Borden Farms LLC, Baltimore, Md., sold to Eugene Comins and Lorraine Comins, Chaumont $63,000
Town of Antwerp: 0.47 acres, Ore Bed Road, Daniel B. Esch, Wallingford, Ky.; Ed Sillman, Burnsville, N.C., and Raymond Martin, Lewistown, Pa., sold to Jacob C. Hollis, Philadelphia $1
Town of Antwerp: 1.34 acres, Ore Bed Road, Daniel R. Laudon Sr. and Cari Lynn Laudon, Kidron, Ohio, sold to Jacob C. Hollis, Philadelphia $49,000
Town of Ellisburg: 1.68 acres. 16642 Hagen Road, Janner T. Morgan, Lacona, sold to Kyle Nellis and Claire G. Nellis, Sandy Creek $109,000
Town of Antwerp: Unknown acres, 32649 County Route 194, Robert Miller and Lisa Miller, Theresa, sold to Peter Benjamin Kilcer and Kelly Marie Kilcer, Philadelphia $298,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 60 acres, 9333 Cemetery Road, Dennis M. Farrell and Susan A. Farrell, Clayton, sold to Gail Dennie and Daniel Dennie, Cape Vincent $45,000
City of Watertown: 0.24 acres, 273 Pratt St., Yevgeniy A. Levin, Wahiawa, Hawaii, sold to Junior Stefanini and Karla Stefanini, Watertown $162,500
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.17 acres, 305 N. Broad St., Raymond J. Jarvis and Charlene J. Jarvis, Sackets Harbor, sold to Robert Hutchinson, Watertown $157,395
Town of Clayton: 6.03 acres, County Route 3, Andrew W. Bazinet and Stephanie L. Bazinet, Macedon, sold to Judith A. Soper, Camillus and Samuel G. Johnson, Alexandria Bay $52,000
Town of Alexandria: 2 acres, 45947 Deer Point, Donald J. Smith and Sheila Parks Smith, Wellesley Island, sold to Peter Carl and Elizabeth Carl, Manlius $57,500
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 15:
Town of Diana: North Shore Road, Wayne Hudson, sold to Terry J. LaParr $6,000
Town of Diana: 12587 Arnoldville Road, Carole Feghali, sold to Victor J. Kuvlesky $115,000
Town of West Turin: 5513 Crofoot Hill Road, Crofoot Cabins LLC, sold to WDIFTK Inc. $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 16:
Town of Croghan: 5338 Texas Road, Cheryl VanCour, sold to Wade Mattis $0
Town of Lewis: 2115 Osceola Road, Gateway Properties & Associates, sold to Kevin Wieand $39,900
Town of New Bremen: 7421 Brewery Road, Colby Rivers, sold to Logan T. Farney $135,000
Town of New Bremen: 6150 Patty St., Cody P. O’Donnell, sold to Tina M. Zehr $85,000
Town of Pinckney: 658 State Route 177, Linda J. Reyer, sold to Andy J. Kogut $150,000
Town of Watson: Number Four Road, Winifred R. Buckingham, sold to Joshua P. Roesener $220,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 17:
Village of Croghan: 9837 State Route 812, Brent J. Temple, sold to Celeste J. Lavancha $114,893
Town of Croghan: 12401 Beartown Road, Loren J. Widrick estate, sold to Teresa L. Whitman $8,125
Town of Croghan: Swiss Road, Matthew C. Hoppel, sold to JEG Properties LLC $657,400
Town of Diana: 14428 Austin Road, Scott Walters, sold to Troy Spencer $3,500
Town of Diana: Strong Road, Loren J. Widrick estate, sold to Laurence C. Smith $45,000
Village of Port Leyden: 3336 Lincoln St., John E. Johnson, sold to School District Number 5 $0
Village of Lowville: 7610 Collins St., Brenda L. M. Bakker, sold to David T. Steltz $135,000
Town of New Bremen: 9155 Cut Off Road, Mary Jane Zehr, sold to Thomas E. Williams $145,000
Town of Osceola: 2327 N. Osceola Road, Douglas J. Herbert, sold to Lindsey Brown $0
Town of Osceola: 2327 N. Osceola Road, Michael C. Stone, sold to Lindsey Brown $0
Town of Turin: Brenon Road, PKG Living Trust, sold to Dominick Tavella $48,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 18:
Town of Denmark: 4135 N. Boshart Road, Ronald K. Pridell, sold to Ricky D. Babcock $550,000
Town of Lewis: 1748 Stinebrickner Road, Vandewater & Associates Inc., sold to Joseph J. Rappazzo III $33,000
Town of Lewis: Stinebrickner Road, Vandewater & Associates Inc., sold to Brian Smith $44,000
Town of Martinsburg: 6637 B Arthur Road, Stephanie Lynn Getman, sold to Joseph W. Grimsey $428,000
Town of Watson: 7717 Douglas Road, Timothy J. Galeotti, sold to Wendy Warren $39,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 19:
Village of Croghan: 9683 School St., Richard A. Knight, sold to Jesse Mooney $188,895
Town of Croghan: Beartown Road, Donald W. Zahn estate, sold to Robert G. Blackstock $27,500
Town of Croghan: 7450 Belfort Road, Zehr Irrevocable Trust, sold to Zachary R. Mattimore $82,400
Village of Port Leyden: 7169 E. Main St., Michael A. Cannan, sold to Debra J. Martin $115,000
Town of Leyden: 7125 Kerwin Road, Susan H. Martin, sold to Carl Martin $8,000
Village of Lowville: 7647 Park Ave., Thomas M. Schneeberger, sold to Theresa M. Lampack $158,000
Village of Lowville: 7514 S. State St., North Country Transitional Living, sold to Tug Hill Artisan Roasters $17,500
Town of Turin: 4814 Gomer Hill Road, Linda L. St. Louis, sold to Elizabeth S. Ifkovits $215,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 12, 2021:
Town of DeKalb: 0.375 acres, beginning on Maple Ridge Road at intersection with line between lots 187 and 188, Steven J. Law, Harrisville, sold to Jeanette Rubio, Maspeth $3,500
Town of Canton: Parcel, 120 Northwoods Extension, Glenyce E. Boone, Hermon, sold to Kevin S. Winnie and Kathy Vanbrocklin, Russell $55,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.38 acres, 733 County Route 59, Donald L. Koscak, Potsdam, sold to Aman Chadha and Sangita Chadha, Potsdam $27,500
Town of Pierrepont: 0.9 acres, 2054 River Road, Donald D. Thompson and Pietrina Thompson, Hannawa Falls, sold to Bethany M. Almeida, Alexandria, Va. $290,000
Town of Massena: 0.5 acres, beginning on highway leading from north end of bridge across Grass River at Massena Village to the St. Lawrence River Road at southeast corner of village lot 24, Kenwall Realty Inc., Paul Smiths, sold to Frary Asset Management LLC, Ogdensburg $20,000
Town of Canton: 1.03 acres, Rhonda Thompson, Canton, sold to Rachel Holz, Canton $80,000
Town of Parishville: Parcel, 766 East Hill Road, Travis Todd and Nichole Todd, Hermon, sold to Adam Michael Gladding, Portsmouth, R.I. $25,000
Town of Madrid: 76.8 acres, beginning at intersection of Route 310 and Ruddy Road, Samuel A. Graber and Mary M. Graber, Madrid, sold to Wayne Williams, Red Hook $165,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.11 acres, 701 Riverside Avenue, William D. Vielhauer Jr., Ogdensburg, sold to Lawree A. Doe, Ogdensburg $37,500
Town of Madrid: 86.28 acres, beginning at northeasterly corner of lot conveyed to Ehpriam S. Raymond on west bank of Grass River; 65.45 acres, beginning on Grass River at intersection with line between mile squares 71 and 81; 65.07 acres, beginning in northwesterly bounds of mile square 81; and 40.82 acres, beginning at intersection of Route 310 and Ruddy Road, Alvin S. Graber and Lovina J. Graber, Madrid, sold to Wayne Williams, Red Hook $340,000
Town of Gouverneur: 1.28 acres, 4586 Route 58, Jamie L. Briggs and Maxine A. Briggs, Gouverneur, sold to Cody J. Shannon and Courtney E. Pistocco, Florence, Ariz. $191,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 15, 2021:
Town of Lawrence: 30.73 acres, 3802 Route 11B, Lisa Wheeler, St. Regis Falls, sold to Mahlon Swartzentruber and Saloma Swartzentruber, and Henry Yoder and Delila Yoder, North Lawrence $200,000
Town of Hopkinton: 129.61 acres, beginning on Bradish Road on center of Lake Ozonia Road, Scott Kocienski, North Lawrence, sold to Michele Earle, Holland Patent $135,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 147 Jefferson Avenue, Clyde A. Leffler Jr. and John W. See, Massena, sold to Ronald Rabideau and Jennifer Rabideau, Mount Pleasant, S.C.; and John W. See, Massena $42,500
Town of Gouverneur: 0.07 acres, 15 Dexter Street, Aldo J. Milone, Harrisville, sold to Nicholas Hyde, Gouverneur $30,000
Town of Macomb: 0.19 acres, Part of 775 Route 58/71 D Young Road, David D. Young, Hammond, sold to Floyd S. Thornton and Ann M. Thornton, Edwards $12,500
Town of Fine: Parcel, 417 Lake Road, Bryan E. McBroom, Browns Mills, N.J.; Mark S. McBroom, Port Crane; and Tracy L. McBroom, Colchester, Vt., individually and as beneficiaries of estate of the late Edward L. McBroom, Richard W. Hitchman, Star Lake $4,000
Town of Hopkinton: 80.01 acres, 1117 Sylvan Falls Road, Dwight Tuinstra and Jenna Joya Blondel, Potsdam, sold to James Burkewitz and Cindi Burkewitz, Sanders, Ariz. $220,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 113 Depot Street, Ryan C. Steele and Melissa K. Steele, Gouverneur, sold to Samantha R. Rennie, Philadelphia $50,000
Town of Lawrence: 11.85 acres, 580 Peru Street, Christopher Marshall Kemp and Beth Rae Kemp, North Lawrence, sold to Eric Labier and Megan Labier, Winthrop $350,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 241 May Road, Matthew R. Brusso, Potsdam, executor of last will and testament of the late Elizabeth J. Brusso, sold to Patrick Roda and Jennifer T. Roda, Hannawa Falls $135,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, 100 feet of west end of parcel 98.003-1-7, James Robinson and Hilda Robinson, Hammond, sold to John Bussa, Hammond $1,500
Town of Brasher: 6.21 acres, beginning at intersection of Murray Road, traveling northeasterly along west side of Deer River, Seaway Timber Harvesting Inc., Massena, sold to David LePage and Leigh Castle, Madrid $24,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, 15 Vice Road, Andrew Gonyea, Brasher Falls, sold to Steven Wilson and Alyssa Wilson, Brasher Falls $82,000
Town of Hammond: Two parcels, 36 Chippewa Creek Road, Jeffery J. Knauss, Skaneateles, executor of the last will and testament of the late James W. Knauss; Jeffery J. Knauss, Skaneateles, co-trustee of Knauss Irrevocable Family Protection Trust; and Darlene J. Knauss, co-trustee of Knauss Irrevocable Family Protection Trust, sold to Donald F. Harwood, Brewerton $143,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 69 South Main Street, Rachael L. Capone, Norwood, sold to Dominick D. Sassone, Norwood $113,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.12 acres, beginning in northerly boundary of Jay Street at southeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Matthew Ewart, Ogdensburg Land Bank Corporation, Ogdensburg, sold to Martin M. Fay and Mary E. Fay, Ogdensburg $5,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 16, 2021:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, beginning on west bounds of Linden Street intersected by northerly bounds of New York State Arterial Highway 37, Gouverneur Collision and Car Wash Center Inc., Gouverneur, sold to BHC of Upstate LLC, Gouverneur $333,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 20 Clark Street, Andrew T. Spanburgh and Carol M. Spanburgh, Lake Wales, Fla., sold to Justin Dion, Baltimore, Md. $129,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, west half of township 12 in Great Tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, Common Field Inc., Newfield, sold to William Stamper, Russell $35,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 67 Andrews Street, Joseph Cappione, executor of estate of the late Benjamin G. Cappione, Massena, sold to Andrews Street 67 LLC, Massena $50,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 816 Ogden/Harrison Avenue, William H. Shattuck, Ogdensburg, sold to Rhonda L. Remi and Timothy A. Remi, Ogdensburg $87,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.094 acres, 939 Jay Street, Michelle A. Dewey, Cape Vincent, sold to Scott Wells, Ogdensburg $40,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.171 acres, 519 Morris Street, Marilyn Beldock, Ogdensburg, sold to Michael D. Henry Jr., Ogdensburg $129,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning in westerly margin of Peabody Road from northerly end of Peabody Bridge, Oswegatchie 2 Properties LLC, New York City, sold to Oswegatchie Properties Inc., New York City $273,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 211 Bayley Road, Kevin Roveda, Springlake, N.J., sold to Richard R. Kuhn, Bombay $12,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 17, 2021:
Town of Fine: Parcel, 3 Colby Road, Michael W. Smith and Laurie W. Smith, Boalsburg, Pa., sold to William Talbott III and Lori Talbott, Victor $392,500
Town of Gouverneur: 0.67 acres, 33 Dexter Street, Aldo J. Milone, Harrisville; and Rebecca A. Milone, Gouverneur, sold to Casey Coffin and Elizabeth Coffin, Ogdensburg $38,000
Town of Parishville: 27.75 acres, beginning on line between Towns of Parishville and Colton, at westerly boundary of parcel now or formerly of Charles O. Kelly and Sally Reed Kelly, Gregory M. Hayes and Erin M. Hayes, Potsdam, sold to Joshua Weller, Norfolk; Jacob Weller, Potsdam; Carter Weller, Potsdam; and Robert Murray, Potsdam $50,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 411 South Main Street, Cedars Real Estate Inc., Ontario, Canada, sold to Erik Thrana, Raymondville $12,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 630 Irvin, Jeremy R. McGaw, Heuvelton, sold to Andrew P. Monroe, Ogdensburg $14,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 2112 Montgomery Street, Block 421, lot 13, Jeremy R. McGaw, Heuvelton, sold to Andrew P. Monroe, Ogdensburg $1,000
Town of Brasher: 6.5 acres, beginning on west side of lot 258, northwest from the corner, David J. Yelle and Cheryl J. Yelle, Norfolk, sold to Carl L. Crump Sr. and Ann M. Crump, North Lawrence $32,000
Town of Lisbon: 14.55 acres, beginning on Mehaffy Road at westerly boundary of lands now or formerly of Donna McBath, Larry A. Brander and Marilyn Brander, Lisbon, sold to Timothy S. Arduine, Lisbon $1,500
