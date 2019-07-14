The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 1:
Village of Clayton: 0.09 acres, 739 James St., Matthew Goettel, Watertown, as referee for the Joseph S. DeLeo estate, sold to MTGLQ Investors LP, Houston, Texas $209,705
Town of Orleans: 4.3 acres, Lot 5B Rock Baie Road, Deirdre R.A. Billes, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, sold to Matthew Dadey and Rebecca Dadey, Jamesville $92,500
Village of Glen Park: 0.2 acres, 614 Main St., Paul Trimper, Watertown, as referee for Adalberto J. Charles, sold to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Nashville, Tenn. $173,995
Town of Henderson: 2.16 acres, County Route 178, JSE Associates LLC, Liverpool, sold to David Ross Bahrs and Lorraine E. Bahrs, Canada $60,000
Town of Ellisburg: 5.4 acres, 5281 State Route 3, David Murray, Remsen, sold to Frank Mose and Kelli Grandjean, Henderson $5,000
Town of Clayton: 1.5 acres, 29613 State Route 12, Gunns Corners Properties LLC, LaFargeville, sold to William K. Huchzermeier, Depauville $75,000
Town of Adams: 1.41 acres, 19070 Caird Road, Cynthia Michelle McKenzie, Watertown, as referee for Resa Davis, sold to U.S. Bank Trust N.A., Minneapolis, Minn. $129,314
Town of Champion: 0.6 acres, 32350 State Route 3, Charles C. Graham, Champion, sold to Erik J. Stevens, Felts Mills $137,000
Village of Antwerp: 0.23 acres, 10 Fulton St., Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Heather Dickson, Richville $6,500
Town of Adams: 0.87 acres, 13845 County Route 63, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Ryan Schueler, Adams $2,800
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.28 acres, 42 Pike St., Fairgrounds Inn Inc., Watertown, sold to TPGCB LLC, Watertown $250,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.3 acres, County Route 4, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Tyrell Forrester Rickett, Tremont, Ill. $500
Village of Evans Mills: 0.8 acres, South Main Street, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Bryan McVeay and Donna Ice, Fort Drum $150
Town of Rutland: 0.26 acres, State Route 3, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Richard C. Altmire II and Roxanne Altmire, Carthage $10
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 2:
Town of Worth: 1.1 acres, 27926 Loomis Road, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Brian J. Traynor, Watertown $25
Town of Watertown: 2.13 acres, 20852 State Route 3, Stittville 291 Properties LLC, Utica, sold to Fastrac EG LLC, Cincinnati, Ohio $1,680,000
Village of Theresa: Two parcels: 1) 0.61 acres, 2) 0.36 acres, both County Route 46, Bradley J. Belleville, Trabuco Canyon, Calif., sold to David M. Bolton, Theresa $165,500
Town of Lorraine: 0.87 acres, 19001 County Route 91, Kevin Bradberry, Sackets Harbor, sold to Gordon A. Hutton and Lisa M. Hutton, Adams $4,500
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 1002 Myrtle Ave., A. Brown Properties LLC, Watertown, sold to Nathan C. West, Evans Mills $231,500
Town of Clayton: 0.88 acres, 37111 Deferno Road, Patrick McFadden and Patricia McFadden, Clayton, sold to Daniel J. Murray $162,900
Town of Brownville: 1.94 acres, 14723 State Route 12E, Leon C. Luman and Mary A. Luman, Dexter, sold to Janet Barnes, Chaumont $0
Town of Ellisburg: 18.17 acres, Van Wormer Road, William B. VanWormer, Harvard, Mass., sold to D & D Spray Services LLC, Mannsville $16,000
Town of Ellisburg: 113.51 acres, Van Wormer Road, Kenneth A. VanWormer, Harvard, Mass., sold to D & D Spray Services LLC, Mannsville $214,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 135 Charles St., Jack W. Weston and Mary A. Weston, Sackets Harbor, sold to Matt McCarthy, Chaumont $35,000
Town of Lyme: 9.42 acres, 22726 County Route 57, Frank J. Congel, as trustee of the Frank J. & Mary E. Congel Joint Revocable Living Trust, Three Mile Bay, sold to Rene Pontello and Douglas Morey, West Monroe $295,000
Village of Adams: 1.01 acre, 8 Grove St.,Denise NMI Burkard, Adams, sold to Matthew J. DeWitt and Heidi A. DeWitt, Belleville $25,000
City of Watertown: 0.05 acres, 815 Rutland Place, Comptroller of the City of Watertown, sold to North Country Property Development, Watertown $1,159
Town of LeRay: 5.01 acres, 29600 County Route 46, Carol G. Jones, Evans Mills, sold to William Morgan III and Lindsey A. Morgan, Watertown $245,000
Town of Brownville: 4.21 acres, 23563 Turkey Hollow Drive, Alejandro M. Langa and Amy L. Langa, Dexter, sold to Tasha Nelson and Peter Nelson, Duluth, Minn. $276,444
Town of Alexandria: 0.41 acres, 43631 State Route 37, Thomas Wills, Redwood, sold to Howard L. Bain, Redwood $86,000
City of Watertown: 1.13 acres, 1709 State St., BB Watertown LLC, Utica, sold to Fastrac EG LLC, Cincinnati, Ohio $1,180,000
Town of Clayton: Two parcels: 1) 1 acre, 40717 State Route 12, 2)1.55 acres, 40701 State Route 12, David King and Kathryn King, Richmond, Va., sold to Jonathan R. Swierat and Katherine Krenn, Clayton $152,400
Town of Lyme: 5.96 acres, 10128 County Route 125, Anthony P. Crupi, Wyckoff, N.J., sold to Louis Pagnotti IV, West Pittson, Pa. $250,000
Village of Clayton: 0.26 acres, Southwest of James Street, Marine Storage 5 LLC, Clayton, sold to Scudera LLC, Clayton $330,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 3:
Town of Champion: 0.68 acres, 35345 Lewis Loop, James E. Willis and Martha J. Willis, Carthage, sold to Thomas L. Walton and Rachel L. Walton, Spring Lake, N.C. $273,900
Village of Black River: 0.44 acres, 198 N. Main St., Anette Ames, Sackets Harbor, sold to Chase W. Lebarron and Brittany L. Lebarron, Fort Hood, Texas $149,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 720 Mill St., David A. Heinisch and Lucinda L. Heinisch, West Islip, sold to Timothy H. Newcomb, Watetown $115,400
Town of Alexandria: 4.92 acres, 26199 Limestone Road, Margaret Little, LaPine, Ore., and Jena Catherine Lillian Linehan, Redwood, sold to Duane W. Rennhack II and Dawn L. Lange-Rennhack, Chambersburg, Pa. $228,500
Village of Black River: 0.29 acres, 142 W. Remington St.,0.33 acres, Sharon K. Fralick, Adams Center, sold to Melissa M. Stoodley, Watertown $143,000
Village of Chaumont: 0.34 acres, 27529 Washington St., Paris L. Campbell, Augusta, S.C., sold to David C. Smades, Clayton $150,000
Town of Brownville: 0.24 acres, 17869 County Route 59, William Patterson, Dexter, sold to Laura A. Stamboly and Christa M. Thomas, Watertown $185,000
Town of Champion: 0.58 acres, 35296 Lewis Loop, Eric M. Pietrasz and Kathleen M. Pietrasz, Richmond Hill, Ga., sold to William Necker and Brittany Nicole Necker, Minot, N.D. $244,900
Town of Watertown: 1.7 acres, 17935 County Route 156, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Irvine, Calif., sold to Steven D. Fraser and Judy A. Fraser, Lodi, Calif. $135,000
Village of Black River: 0.23 acres, 123 Union St., Leroy R. Baldwin and Sarah J. Baldwin, Black River, sold to Emily L. Etheridge $175,700
Town of Orleans: 0.3 acres, County Route 191, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Randy Beach and Victoria Beach, Wellesley Island $2,400
Town of Adams: 0.46 acres, 12680 U.S. Route 11, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Satt Properties LLC, Altmar $36,000
Village of Antwerp: 0.14 acres, 6 Maple Ave., Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Maplewood Enterprises Inc., Watertown $7,800
Town of Alexandria: 0.5 acres, 46463 County Route 1, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Thomas D. Durham and Linda K. Durham, Fine $15,600
Town of Brownville: 3.27 acres, 27985 State Route 180, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Claims Services & Information Network Inc., Spencerport $46,500
Town of Champion: 0.77 acres, 32000 State Route 126, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Michael Hall, Carthage $9,200
Town of Lyme: 0.34 acres, West of County Route 179, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Claims Services & Information Network Inc., Spencerport $10,000
Village of Theresa: 8.5 acres, 107 Ralston St., Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Satt Properties LLC, Altmar $5,400
Village of Carthage: 0.56 acres, 419 N. Washington St., Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Michael Hall, Carthage $8,600
Town of Wilna: Three parcels: 1) 0.71 acres, County Route 37, 2) 0.83 acres, 25670 County Route 37, 3) 1.52 acres, 25656/660 County Route 37, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Satt Properties LLC, Altmar $6,400
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.05 acres, 51 Cornwall St., Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to John R. Lingenfelter and Mary Ellen Lingenfelter, Alexandria Bay $19,800
Town of Lyme: 0.17 acres, Lot 8-A, Bourcy Shores, Jewel Properties LLC, Kirkville, sold to David Gibney and Rita Gibney, Pittsford $5,000
Village of Theresa: 1 acre, 222 Pine St., Diana W. Schnettler, Theresa, as executor of the Howard C. Schnettler Jr. estate, sold to Gerolz C. Burnett and Rosalie M. Burnett, Theresa $10,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, M23 N. California Ave., Comptroller of the City of Watertown, sold to JoJo Isreal, Watertown $212
Town of Brownville: 1 acre, 25939 County Route 59, Wanda M. Way, Chaumont, sold to JW Northeast Enterprises LLC, Watertown $34,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.3 acres, 26058 State Route 26, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Maplewood Enterprises Inc., Watertown $7,200
Town of Antwerp: 0.34 acres, 37518 County Route 25, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Maplewood Enterprises Inc., Watertown $10,000
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 1013-1015 Superior St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Christopher Virgil Stone, Stockbridge, Ga., and Joseph Firmin, Smyrna, Ga. $72,000
Town of Adams: 1.14 acres, 13802 County Route 63, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Jonathan Buch and Michelle Buch, Carthage $5,000
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.21 acres, 84 Walton St., Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Garlock Development Group LLC, Watertown $14,500
Town of Alexandria: 0.66 acres, 43950 State Route 37, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Garlock Development Group LLC, Watertown $36,000
Town of Antwerp: 47.4 acres, 33599 County Route 194, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Jeff Zehr, Adams Center $13,500
Town of Hounsfield: 0.95 acres, 19637 State Route 12F, Stephen M. Downey and Kim A. Downey, Dexter, sold to Daniel Hilts and Amber L. Hilts, Watertown $68,900
Town of Watertown: 3 acres, 21461 State Route 232, First Class CGR LLC, Watertown, sold to Ralph J. Kidder Jr., doing business as Kidder Automotive, South Rutland $125,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 5:
Town of Rutland: 0.39 acres, 31066 Burnup Road, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Michael S. Peterson, Lady Lake, Fla. $21,250
Town of Theresa: 0.71 acres, 26036 State Route 411, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Jeff Zehr, Adams Center $3,800
Town of Theresa: 1.03 acres, 33610 County Route 18, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to L. David Jackson II, Evans Mills $18,500
Town of Alexandria: 0.2 acres, 28575 Elm St., Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association, Gouverneur, sold to Madelene Cappucetti, Redwood $36,000
Town of Brownville: 0.77 acres, 22580 County Route 58, Suzanne L. Earl, Dexter, sold to William D. Patterson and Rebecca M. Patterson, Dexter $210,000
Town of Watertown: 4.4 acres, 17508 County Route 155, Camilla Moore, Cohutta, Ga., as executor of the estate of Raymond K. Harvey Jr., sold to Ryan M. Kirk, Watertown $95,700
Town of Henderson: 0.25 acres, Kepner Road, Richard D. Wood, as trustee of the Richard Dawes Wood Revocable Living Trust, no address listed, sold to Carl J. Tubbs and Amy L. Tubbs, Westerlo $310,000
Town of Brownville: 13.03 acres, County Route 59, Carla S. Sobotka, Brownville, sold to Suzanne Earl, Dexter $37,000
Town of Lyme: 0.21 acres, North of County Route 57, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to David Vincent Ezzo and Kathleen N. Cole, Fayetteville $275
Town of LeRay: 4.43 acres, Waddingham Road, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Chester Kubis Jr., Watertown $4,100
LEWIS COUNTY
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 15:
Town of Croghan: 12004 Popple Knoll Road, Andrew A. Woodward, sold to Eric M. Krise $27,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 16:
Town of Turin: 6635 Burdicks Crossing Road, Empower Federal Credit Union, sold to Neal A. Herman III $36,000
Town of West Turin: 4668 Kraeger Road, Marian Wyman, sold to Michael R. McLaughlin $100,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 17:
Village of Lowville: 7587 Park Ave., M. Louise McNeilly, sold to Meghann A. Malik $89,000
Town of Osceola: 1405 Osceola Road, Frank C. Raiti, sold to Heather J. Hillabrandt $79,900
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 18:
Town of Greig: 5220 Lake House Road, Mark J. Mahoney, sold to Scott S. Yuschak $200,000
Village of Port Leyden: 3406 Pearl St., Evelyn Axtell estate, sold to Thomas K. Connell $68,000
Town of Martinsburg: 6422 E. Martinsburg Road, Lyle D. Robbins, sold to Dawn E. Marmon $0
Town of New Bremen: 8195 Number Four Road, Jeremy Purcell, sold to Rebecca S. Hoyt $108,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 19:
Town of Lowville: 7731 State Route 12, Christopher L. Zehr, sold to Regina Z. Nolt $142,500
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 20:
Town of Lewis: 322 Goodhines Road, Alan R. Glickstein, sold to Brian M. Johnson $23,000
