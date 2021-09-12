Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 27:
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.41 acres, 34699 Bubba Lane, H. Michael Bowles, Newark Valley and Lisa A. Clark, Bridgeport, sold to Michael R. Palermo, Cape Vincent $54,000
Town of Ellisburg: 3.67 acres, State Route 3, Rodney R. Eastman, Adams, sold to Jody P. Fellows, Griswold, Conn. $19,00
Town of Champion: 0.79 acres, 32898 County Route 143, David J. Clark, Carthage, sold to Chad Aaron Blase, Newport News $178,500
Town of Alexandria: 25.66 acres, North of Gore Road, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Lucille Realty LLC, Theresa $3,600
Village of Glen Park: 0.81 acres, 680 Main St., Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to John Roland Kellogg Jr., Clayton $10,000
Town of Ellisburg: 0.07 acre, 4716 Church Road, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Lucille Realty LLC, Theresa $22,250
Town of Rutland and Village of Black River: Town: 2.2 acres, North of Huntington Street; Village: 0.3 acres, North of Stone Drive, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to John Roland Kellogg Jr., Clayton $1,800
Town of Wilna: 0.55 acres, 43816 State Route 3, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Andrew Short, Adams Center $19,000
Town of Adams: 3.43 acres, 13334/13346 U.S. Route 11, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Lucille Realty LLC, Theresa $33,000
Town of Champion: 3.74 acres, 23280 County Route 47, Michael C. Jacks, Carthage, sold to Charles W. Kelley and Rebecca M. Kelley, Carthage $199,500
Town of Rodman: Two parcels totaling 3.43 acres, 11996 County Route 155, Steven Ryan Strait, Adams Center, sold to Ghita Schwerzmann, Watertown $250,000
Town of Champion: 0.8 acres, 21611 Cole Road, Sharon A. Boni, Carthage, sold to Daniel Rains and Karen Rains, Carthage $210,000
Town of Clayton: 0.2 acres, 32467 County Route 54, Nicole L. Pierce, Chaumont, sold to Stephen K. Crimmins, Chaumont $79,700
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 629 Frontenac St., Lisa Lobdell, Watertown, sold to Tammy Paro, Watertown $45,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 30:
Village of Antwerp: 0.46 acres, 311 Main St., John J. Buneta Jr. and Amber L. Buneta, Antwerp, sold to Aaron S. Hall, Dexter $1
Town of Hounsfield: 21.01 acres, Livermore Island, Anthony Heaney, Brownville, sold to Brownstone Lodge LLC, Chaumont $22,000
Town of Lyme: 0.58 acres, 24434 Fire Road 26 S., Gregory L. Powell and Jeanine C. Powell, Three Mile Bay, sold to Deborah McCarthy and Richard David McCarthy Jr., Baldwinsville $260,000
Village of West Carthage: 0.25 acres, 14 Liberty St., Cassidy D. O’Donnell, Carthage, sold to Christopher L. Murillo, Carthage $153,700
Town of Antwerp: 12.53 acres, 36523 Pulpit Rock Road, Alan B. Tuttle, Lewes, Del., sold to Clary D. Bounds and Katherine R. Bounds, Hines, Ore. $355,000
Towns of Clayton and Orleans: Two parcels: Clayton: Unknown acres, Subdivision Lot 4; Orleans: Unknown acres, Subdivision Lot 4A, Rivershore Development Inc., Clayton and Blind Bay Associates LLC, Clayton, sold to Cyril Mouaikel, as trustee of the Cyril Mouaikel Revocable Living Trust, and Marlene Hajal Mouaikel, as trustee of the Marlene Hajal Mouaikel Revocable Living Trust, Watertown $325,000
Town of Wilna: 1 acre, 36633 State Route 3, Stanley J. Seidl, Carthage, sold to Carrie L. Turner, Carthage $130,000
Town of Henderson: 0.84 acres, 12408 Launch Lane, Jeffrey J. Germain and Cynthia J. Germain, Merritt Island, Fla., sold to Pamela E. B. Thomas, Adams $187,000
Town of Henderson: 0.2 acres, 9620 County Route 71, Donna L. Alden, Henderson and Valerie DeRuiter, Henderson, sold to Cristin N. O’Brien, Henderson $8,000
Village of Clayton: 0.25 acres, 518 Alexandria St., Brian Lantier and Binita Lantier, Clayton, sold to Kaitlin E. Hulbert, Wellesley island $257,000
Town of Antwerp: 61.49 acres, County Route 194, Daniel R. Laudon Sr. and Cari Lynn Laudon, Theresa, sold to Brandon L. Payne and Madonna R. Payne, Philadelphia $67,639
City of Watertown: 0.29 acres, 334 N. California Ave., Jacob C. Strickland, Watertown, sold to Susan Manning, Watertown $150,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 31:
Village of Carthage: 0.06 acre, 626 West End Ave., Public Square Inc., Carthage, sold to Darren Ashcroft and Lori A. Ashcroft, Carthage $20,000
Town of Henderson: 2.15 acres, 12051/12073 State Route 178, James Illingworth, Adams, sold to Stephan G. Schick and Donna J. Schick, Grahamsville $80,000
Village of Dexter: 0.23 acres, 320 Lakeview Drive, Karen Saldivar, Donna, Texas, sold to VRL Properties, Dexter $10,500
Village of Dexter: 0.15 acres, 217 Water St., Jonathan E. De La O, Irving, Texas, sold to Eric Symonds, Dexter $154,000
Town of Lorraine: 0.75 acres, 20699 County Route 189, William C. Stowell and Jean M. Stowell, Lorraine, sold to Philip H. Hines and Mellissa Hines, Lorraine $30,000
City of Watertown: 0.21 acres, 1873 State St., Ronald A. Frost, Watertown, sold to Rebecca A. Hurst and Raymond D. Hurst, Watertown $125,000
Town of LeRay: 0.74 acres, 26732 State Route 342, Donna L. Pillsbury, as trustee of the Donna L. Pillsbury Living Trust, Calcium, sold to Frank R. Gerlack and Marchelle E. Gerlack, Calcium $28,500
City of Watertown: 0.05 acre, 306 Gotham St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Brian Kampnich, Watertown $38,000
Town of Lyme: 6.4 acres, Walrath Road, Douglas J. Domagala and Deborah J. Domagala, Lowville, sold to Heidi Heisler and Wayne Jackson, Bradenton, Fla. $72,000
City of Watertown: 0.1 acre, 735 W. Main St., Kurt J. Riordan, Copenhagen, sold to Jaymes Willoughby, Austin, Texas $47,500
City of Watertown: 0.43 acres, 331 Brainard St., Roy G. Stratton Jr., Middletown, Del., sold to Davon E. Hunter and Alyssa A. Hunter, Watertown $235,000
City of Watertown: 0.22 acres, 272 Ontario Drive N., Riley M. Clark and Catherine E. Clark, Watertown, sold to Albert C. Kaler Jr. and Andrea L. Kaler, Watertown $195,000
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 129 Ward St., Christopher Margiano and Anna Margiano, Williamsburg, Va., sold to Brian Seney and Randi Nicole Catlin, Elgin, S.C. $202,000
City of Watertown: 0.04 acre, 216 St. Mary St., Christopher J. Grimshaw, Watertown, sold to Mikesael Nieves, Haverhill, Mass. $126,000
City of Watertown: 0.27 acres, 356 Brainard St., Andrew Szuma II, Haslett, Mich., sold to Tyler R. Blackford, Gill, Colo. $187,000
Town of Adams: 10 acres, East of Michael Road, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Kristine VanRaalte-Hester, Colchester, Conn. $1,800
Town of Clayton: 2.27 acres, County Route 11, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Nicholas John Curtis, Jamesville $3,800
Town of Lyme: 0.29 acres, 8573 Church St., Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Robert Beggs, Redwood $6,200
Town of Lyme: 0.19 acres, 24002 Fire Road 31, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Jeffrey Cook and Kathy Cook, Evans Mills $7,200
Village of Carthage: 0.2 acres, Alexandria Street, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Kristine VanRaalte-Hester, Colchester, Conn. $1,000
City of Watertown: 0.57 acres, 969 Leray St., Brad E. Brown, Waterloo, sold to Rachel I. Rivera, Watertown $116,000
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 633 Academy St., Barry John Back, Simpsonville, S.C., sold to Jamaica Mariae Del Rosario Tobias, Watertown $165,000
Town of Lyme: Three parcels totaling 0.58 acres, 3781/3786 Flanders Road, Mary A. Lavere and Mia R. Ramseier, Clayton, sold to Timothy S. Hillman and Kay Alverson-Hillman, Fitchburg, Mass. $420,000
City of Watertown: 1.62 acres, 1268 Arsenal St., Speedway LLC, Enon, Ohio, sold to Joe’s Kwik Marts LLC, Allentown, Pa. $4,120,000
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 348 N. Michigan Ave., Jeffrey A Kennedy, Wamego, Kan., sold to Anthony Robert Jacobs, Clarksville, Tenn. $199,280
Town of Champion: 2.85 acres, 23170 County Route 47, Shelley D. Stiles Stevens, Carthage, sold to James Wineberner and Terri Wineberner, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. $253,500
Village of Clayton: 0.25 acres, 714 Union St., Sally M. Bogenschutz, Clayton, sold to Beth A. Solar, Clayton $185,500
Town of Alexandria: 5.95 acres, North of County Route 3, Timothy L. Felder, Redwood, sold to James T. Mecomber and Cynthia A. Mecomber, as trustees of the James and Cynthia Mecomber Trust, Alexandria Bay $0
Village of Brownville: 0.18 acres, 253 E. Main St., Jerry J. Vecchio, Watertown, sold to Sheri E. Bird, Brownville $133,000
Town of Antwerp: 140.15 acres, 38995 Houghton Road, Luke S. Martin and Dorcas K. Martin, Antwerp, sold to Lisa Huynh, Quincy, Mass. $195,000
City of Watertown: 0.19 acres, 215 Gale St., Alyssa Nicole VanGorder, Watertown, sold to Sarah A. King, Watertown $116,600
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 1:
Town of Alexandria: 0.47 acres, 47623 Purpura Road, James R. Purpura, Pittsford, sold to Brian Salisbury and Debra Salisbury, Redwood $138,000
Town of Pamelia: 9.12 acres, 24539 State Route 37, Scott David Martin and Kim H. Martin, Watertown, sold to Ryan M. Guerard and Jessica E. Guerard, Philadelphia $290,000
Village of Dexter: 1.83 acres, 12 Grant St., Justin C. Myers and Ann M. Myers, Maynardville, Tenn., sold to Zamar Turner and Amy Turner, Fort Drum $344,400
Town of Adams: 0.89 acre, 10603/10605U.S. Route 11, All Seasons Pest Control Inc., Adams Center, sold to O’Bell LLC, Adams Center $0
Town of Hounsfield: 4.3 acres, 13202 State Route 3, LICO LLC, Sackets Harbor, sold to NNYREI LLC, Watertown $275,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 1113 Bronston St., Steven Munson, Watertown, as referee for Christina Juengst and Kevin L. Juengst, sold to Joseph Anthony Sylvester, Watertown $32,000
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 315 W. Main St., Ian W. Gilbert, Watertown, as referee for Eric J. Richards and Sarah L. Richards, sold to 118 Ten Eyck LLC, Watertown $29,500
Village of Clayton: Unknown acres, 121, Island View Drive, Build Your Own Home LLC, East Syracuse, sold to Real Property Development LLC, Manlius $200,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.68 acres, 43372 State Route 37, Timothy S. Cramer and Patricia A. Cramer, LaFageville, sold to Kelly Jo Ashley, Theresa $95,000
Towns of Orleans and Clayton: 1.67 acres, 17930 Watersedge Lane, Clayton, Sincere Apologies LLC, Winter Park, Fla. $405,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.49 acres, 46998 Travis Road, F. Andrew Schoolmaster III, Fort Worth, Texas, sold to Stephen Andrew Backo and Denise Marie Backo, Binghamton $195,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 2:
Town of Hounsfield: 86.31 acres, 21761 State Route 180, Lake Ontario Estates LLC, Watertown, sold to Muskellunge Creek Community Homes LLC, Dexter $265,000
Village of Mannsville: 0.7 acres, 408 N. Main St., Scott A. Kline, Mannsville, sold to Daniel K. Munroe and Caylin Blankenship, Watertown $172,500
Village of Adams: 0.3 acres, 28-30 N. Main St., Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to William P. Martin, Watertown $5,600
Town of Hounsfield: 8 acres, North of County Route 63, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Peter J. Kelley, Carthage $300
Village of Black River: 0.71 acres, South of Rodgers Road, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Peter J. Kelley, Carthage $150
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 210 N. Indiana Ave., Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, Carrollton, Texas, sold to RJLC21 Enterprises Corp., Merrick $65,507
Town of Rutland: 9.38 acres, 19834 Staplin Road, Julie Granger, Black River, sold to Matthew S. Kealy and Alyssa M. Kealy, Black River $330,000
Village of Clayton: 0.52 acres, 650 James St., JMB Foods Inc., Clayton, sold to HQS Enterprises LLC, Boonville $850,000
Town of Hounsfield: 1.02 acres, 17989 Adams Road, Day F. Hills, Cooperstown, sold to Meghan E. Sboro, Watertown $280,000
Town of Orleans: 3.96 acres, 19575 Hutchs Haven Road, Shondra L. Beach, Wellesley Island, sold to Geraldine Perfetto, Carthage $469,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 21:
Town of Montague: 2129 Pitcher Road, Bradley J. McIntyre, sold to Edward J. Kelly $59,000
Town of Watson: 7391 Lustyik Road, John C. Jones, sold to Chad R. Proulx $14,000
Town of Watson: 7391 Lustyik Road, Eileen Decent, sold to Chad R. Proulx $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 22:
Town of Croghan: Main Street, John Jones, sold to Riverside Cemetery Association $11
Town of Lowville: State Route 26, Robert Austin, sold to Kevin Crisafi $19,900
Town of Lowville: Kosterville Road, Christmas & Associates Inc., sold to Raymond Ushinski $10,900
Town of Montague: 6324 Salmon River Road, Carl A. Pignone, sold to Linda Vacca $100,000
Town of New Bremen: 7234 Beech Hill Road, James A. Tabolt, sold to Lyndsie Kay Lee $34,399
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 23:
Town of Diana: 7821 State Route 3, Hunter Irrevocable Trust, sold to Kylee Best $220,000
Town of Diana: 14087 Middle Branch Road, Dale LaParr, sold to Stacey Bowen $60,000
Village of Lowville: 7672 Sharp St., Timothy W. O’Connor, sold to Ryan M. Piche $145,000
Town of Lowville: 6112 Fox Path, Roger B. Shambo, sold to Steven C. Rutledge $299,000
Town of Martinsburg: 4146 Flat Rock Road, Helen Szewil, sold to Teresa A. Reder $0
Town of Turin: 6627 Burdicks Crossing Road, Michael R. Molnar, sold to Carthage Federal Savings and Loan $75,300
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 24:
Town of Croghan: Wahalula Truck Trail, Daniel M. Christmas, sold to Thomas G. Bietz $27,995
Town of Croghan: 10217 Tannery Lane, Amos A. Noftsier, sold to David Vancour $183,404
Village of Lowville: 5335 Dayan St., Robert J. Smith, sold to Kevin Patrick Doyle $0
Town of Watson: 8937 Adsit Trail, Richard Vanderpool, sold to Thomas Stalica $87,500
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 25:
Town of Denmark: 3315 Deer River Road, Richard R. Furgison, sold to Neil E. Dicob Jr. $150,000
Town of Diana: 8623 Powerline Drive, Daniel L. Lomenzo, sold to Daniel L. Lomenzo $86,900
Town of Greig: 6188 Partridgeville Road, Leslie Noftsier, sold to John W. Podgers $10,000
Town of Greig: 5333 Greig Road, Xavier John Brown, sold to Shawn St. Jean $107,000
Town of New Bremen: 7914 Number Four Road, Phillip D. Ward, sold to Linda S. Vacca $187,900
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 29, 2021:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, beginning in northerly line of Montgomery Street at southeast corner of lot 6, Christopher E. White, Ogdensburg, sold to Nicholas Christopher Karabats, Gouverneur $150,000
Town of Morristown: 163.08 acres, 3627 County Route 6, Allen R. Stewart, Canton, sold to Lavinia Axel and Krister Axel, Hammond $335,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 2.58 acres, beginning on Dollar Road at intersection with easterly bounds of Sloan Farm, Dennis G. Durant and Tamara J. Durant, Heuvelton, sold to Kursten G. Wiegandt, Heuvelton; and Adam D. Basford, Heuvelton $185,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, beginning at intersection with most westerly corner of parcel and most northerly corner of parcel conveyed to Brian and Karen Washburn, James M. Hopper and Sarah L. Hopper, Canton, sold to Alexis A. Sawyer, Heuvelton $185,500
Town of DeKalb: 0.38 acres, beginning on School Street at southwesterly corner of premises now, or formerly, owned by Perrigo, Brenda Tharrett, executrix of estate of Randy L. Youngs, Gouverneur, sold to Elizabeth J. Barr, Ogdensburg $35,000
Towns of Potsdam and Pierrepont: 59.8 acres, beginning Parmeter Road at southeasterly corner of parcel conveyed to Willi H. and Jamie Steinrotter, Helga Sachno, Greeneville, Tenn., sold to Erik Whittaker and Jennifer Whittaker, Canton $130,000
Town of Colton: 0.32 acres, in section 21 of township 10; and 0.067 acres, beginning on southerly bounds of proposed roadway from division line between sections 21 and 22, Jennifer R. Waite and Angela M. Doe, Ballston Lake, sold to Aleya D. Rodriguez and Brandon M. Votra, Norwood $340,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 30, 2021:
Town of Potsdam: 5 acres, beginning on Parmenter Road at northwest corner of parcel conveyed to Michael O. Cary and Lisa M. Cary, Krista Barton and Jesse Barton, Lexington, Ky., sold to Kyle Frederick, Potsdam $133,000
Town of Massena: 0.26 acres, beginning at northwesterly corner of lands of Foretek and Yonally, lot 10, along southerly line of land of Kocsis, Kenneth Rosario and Keila Corraliza-Montero, Massena, sold to Joseph L. Boisvert, Massena $140,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, beginning on northerly line of Washington Street, westerly from prolongation of westerly line of Tate Street, Scott L. Wilson and Kendall M. Wilson, Ogdensburg, sold to David D. Cameron, Ogdensburg $35,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, beginning northeast of line fence between former Eugene Lawson farm and land formerly owned by Edith S. Van Kennen, Cheryl L. Crosbie, Manchester, sold to Nicholas T. Hynes, Massena; and Hannah T. Seguin, Norfolk $16,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, beginning in westerly bounds of George Street at southeast corner of lot, thence westerly, Corey W. Debien and Nikki A. Debien, Massena, sold to Cameron Michael Rogers, Fresno, Calif. $36,000
Village of Potsdam: 0.41 acres, beginning in southeasterly bounds of Lawrence Avenue from westerly bounds of Missouri Avenue, Monique Beauchea Neaton, Potsdam, sold to Built Different LLC, South Burlington, Vt. $174,000
Town of Lisbon: 5 acres, beginning on County Route 37A at southeast corner of parcel now or formerly owned by M. Linda Irvine, Terrence J. Riley, Ogdensburg, sold to Mary E. Hammond, Rensselaer Falls $68,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel 1: 1308 Ford Street; Parcel 2: 1302 Ford Street; Parcel 3: 222 Pero Lane; and Parcel 4: 226 Pero Lane, Coralee Barrett, Ogdensburg, sold to Larry Wood, Ogdensburg $45,000
Town of Parishville: Parcel, lots 8 and 9, township 13, Great Tract 2 of Macomb’s Purchase, beginning on southwest corner of Henry Olmstead’s lot, Eric Moore, Potsdam, executor of last will and testament of Shelia E. Brewer, Parishville, sold to William E. Foster and Sandra B. Foster, Colton $13,500
Town of Colton: 6.64 acres, beginning on East Hill Road at northeast boundary of lands now or formerly of Frank P. Fisher, Mary T. Austin, South Colton, sold to Roland Granata, Gillett, Pa. $117,000
Town of Brasher: 189.51 acres, beginning on bank of St. Regis River at northeasterly corner of lot 36, Mahingus R. Silver, Bombay; and Wahiahawi C. Fitch, Hogansburg, sold to Eli Eagler and Anna Wagler, Bombay $140,000
