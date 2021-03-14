Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 1:
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 622 Mohawk St., Mwaura Kinyanjui, Watertown, sold to Ashley M. Dobmeier, Dexter $127,200
Town of Brownville: 14 acres, County Route 59, Lori M. Capone, Franklin, Mass. and Gregory M. Capone, Bergen, sold to Thomas Harrienger and Kristin Harrienger, Watertown $40,000
Town of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 20688 Hunt St., Paul J. Thompson and Jane E. Thompson, Adams Center, sold to Samuel Wilson Smith, Fort Drum $124,900
Village of Clayton: 0.13 acres, 607 John St., U.S Bank National Association, Irvine, Calif., sold to Ibrahim Salkic and Ljubica Salkic, Rochester $50,000
Village of Brownville: 0.25 acres, 226 E. Main St., John L. Groff Jr. and Ann Groff, Brownville, sold to Laura Duell, Chaumont $129,000
Town of Alexandria: 2.8 acres, 44690 Barnes Settlement Road, James G. Steier, LeRoy, sold to Nationstar REO Sub 1B LLC, Coppell, Texas $120,164
Ellisburg: 29.2 acres, U.S. Route 11, Joseph L. Bauer and Kim Bauer, Mannsville, sold to Joseph G. Hall and Lisa Ann Hall, Lacona $350,000
Village of Glen Park: 0.13 acres, 106 Huron St., Jason L. Starr, Glen Park, sold to Jacob T. Romano, Dexter $111,000
Town of Adams: 8.47 acres, 11271 Wright Street Road, Robert W. Amell and Adrianne L. Amell, Adams, sold to John L. Groff Jr. and Ann Groff, Brownville $298,400
Town of LeRay: 0.69 acres, 25062 Plank Road, Dean M. Laramee and Tara M. Laramee, San Antonio, Texas, sold to Rafael E. Riveraseaz and Rebeca Malavepomales, Evans Mills $240,500
Town of Clayton: 0.86 acres, 12429 House Road, Brad J. Bourcy, Clayton, sold to Kody L. Beach, Clayton $211,000
Town of Henderson: 20.35 acres, County Route 71, Paul H. Babcock, Henderson, sold to Philip L. David and Ashlyn J. David, Adams $37,500
Village of West Carthage: 0.22 acres, 31 Vincent St., Rebecca A. O’Dett, Carthage, sold to Johnathon Hawk, Carthage $51,200
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 2:
Town of Clayton: 3.67 acres, May Irwin Road, James L. Barton, as trustee of The Barton Family Revocable Trust Agreement, Clayton, sold to Brianna A. Sposato, Alexandria Bay $45,000
Town of Watertown: 3.57 acres, 21082 Pioneer Plaza Drive, Watertown Pioneer LLC, Montreal, Quebec, sold to JR & R II LLC, Marshall, Minn. $1,700,000
Village of Carthage: 0.15 acres, 133-135 Church St., Matthew S. Sturgis, Deridder, La., sold to Ezekiel Oluwaseun Ayodele, Carthage $106,000
Town of Hounsfield: 1.27 acres, 20663 Slater Road, Bentley W. Ward and Darryl L. Ward, Watertown, sold to Danielle Marie Summers and Matthew Summers, Watertown $172,000
Town of Henderson: 0.52 acres, 14223 County Route 75, Kristian Lawler, Sackets Harbor, sold to Betsy Rivers, Watertown $148,400
Village of Dexter: 0.37 acres, 319 W. Bradley St., Lydia J. Doolittle, Dexter, sold to Mark R. VanBrocklin and P. Kay VanBrocklin, Dexter $90,000
Town of LeRay: Two parcels: 1) 1.7 acres, 28162-168 Leray St., 2) 0.25 acres, 28184 Leray St., Raven C. Ramos, San Antonio, Texas, sold to 100 Keys Properties LLC, Watertown $130,000
Town of Pamelia: 0.64 acres, 25470 Miller Road, Anita M. Tabolt-Murray, Watertown, sold to Roy James Shmidl and Sommer Shmidl, Watertown $219,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 3:
Town of Clayton: 2.15 acres, 16782 Stern Drive, Eric Gregware and Janet Gregware, Clayton, sold to Andyiscool Industries LLC, Clayton $600,000
Town of Clayton: 4.03 acres, May Irwin Road, Eric Gregware and Janet Gregware, Clayton, sold to Andyiscool Industries LLC, Clayton $100,000
Town of Clayton: 1.34 acres, 16821 Stern Drive, Eric Gregware and Janet Gregware, Clayton, sold to Andyiscool Industries LLC, Clayton $100,000
Town of Clayton: 1.88 acres, 16889 May Irwin Road, Eric Gregware and Janet Gregware, Clayton, sold to Andyiscool Industries LLC, Clayton $6,000
Town of Clayton: 0.17 acres, Marshall Lane, Eric Gregware and Janet Gregware, Clayton, sold to Andyiscool Industries LLC, Clayton $1,000
Town of Clayton: 0.17 acres, Marshall Lane, Eric Gregware and Janet Gregware, Clayton, sold to Andyiscool Industries LLC, Clayton $1,000
Town of Clayton: 0.17 acres, Cook Lane, Eric Gregware and Janet Gregware, Clayton, sold to Andyiscool Industries LLC, Clayton $2,000
Town of Clayton: 0.09 acre, On Spicer Bay, Eric Gregware and Janet Gregware, Clayton, sold to Andyiscool Industries LLC, Clayton $10,000
Town of Clayton: 7.07 acres, May Irwin Road, Eric Gregware and Janet Gregware, Clayton, sold to Andyiscool Industries LLC, Clayton $30,000
Town of Cape Vincent: Two parcels: 1) 0.2 acres, 2772 Humphrey Road, 2) 8.24 acres, 28616 Snug Harbor Drive, The Resort at Snug Harbor LLC, Weedsport, sold to William Russell, Rochester $375,001
Village of Adams: 0.56 acres, 10 Wright St., Catherine Padron, APO, AE, sold to Andreas G. Osewalt, Watertown $219,900
Town of LeRay: 0.37 acres, 22522 Duffy Road, Seth A. Houle and Alana C. Houle, Watertown, sold to Kyle M. Kennedy and Molly A. Kennedy, Lakeville, Minn. $305,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 4:
Town of Champion: 1.94 acres, 22070 County Route 47, Gene Burke, Carthage and Virginia Burke, Carthage, sold to Alexander S. Davis, Copenhagen $148,500
Town of Clayton: 0.69 acres, May Irwin Road, Christopher E. Williams and Donna K. Williams, Marcy, sold to Todd Driscoll and Michelle Driscoll, Jasper, Texas $15,500
City of Watertown: 0.05 acre, 306 Gotham St., Jon K. Holcombe, Wellesley Island, as referee for Jurel E. Bart, Christina Bart, Ketuine Kendricks and Julie Lattin, sold to PHH Mortgage Corporation, Mount Laurel, N.J. $90,640
City of Watertown: 0.16 acres, 517 Holcomb St., Anthony V. Izzo and Mary G. Izzo, Watertown, sold to Joshua Gerald Pierce, Fort Drum $116,000
Town of Orleans: 154.93 acres, Honey Flats Road, Jeffrey Sammons, LaFargeville and Gerri Sullivan, Orwell, sold to Gina Marie Poggi, Watertown $145,000
Town of Pamelia: 28.06 acres, Hinds Road, Suzanne K. Fiaschetti, Watertown, sold to Gerald H. Brotherton Jr. and Linda M. Brotherton, Watertown $80,000
Town of Antwerp: 1.45 acres, Hull Road, Leslie W. Robinson and Rhonda J. Robinson, Philadelphia, sold to Carl J. Castagna and Desiree F. Castagna, Philadelphia $7,500
Town of Orleans: 228.3 acres, 30082 Vaadi Road, Marian L. Vaadi, LaFargeville, sold to Steven J. Vaadi, LaFargeville $160,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 5:
City of Watertown: 0.2 acres, 271 Ward St., Keith E. Thompsen, Watertown, sold to Wells Fargo Bank N.A., Des Moines, Iowa $96,152
Village of Clayton: Unknown acres, Lot 22, Island View Drive, Build Your Own Home LLC, East Syracuse, sold to Brandon Jacobson, Fayetteville $100,000
Town of Henderson: 0.51 acres, 14553 Hovey Tract Road, Paul J. Ferretti and Robin B. Shelton-Ferretti, Leesburg, Va., sold to David H. Adams and Christine A. Adams, Liverpool $250,000
City of Watertown: 0.31 acres, 435 S. Massey St., Marjorie Halstead, Watertown, sold to Juan E. Medina Vazquez, Orlando, Fla. $129,000
City of Watertown: 0.21 acres, 420 S. Massey St., Andrew O. Gile, Columbus, Wis., sold to Christian Allan Tubay Cruz, Watertown $152,250
Town of Lyme: 12.62 acres, Lot 9, Guffin Bay Estates Drive, John O’Connor, Dexter, sold to Connor McCluskey, Dexter $20,000
Village of Philadelphia: Two parcels totaling 0.4 acres, 5 Irish Ave., Benjamin E. Carlin and Danielle R. Carlin, Philadelphia, sold to Cory S. VanderPloeg and Kylie J. McKee, SAn Antonio, Texas $229,900
City of Watertown: 0.09 acre, 120 N. Hamilton St., Brian P. Mullen, Massena, sold to Christopher Lee Lamb and Petra Harris, Philadelphia $91,000
Village of Cape Vincent: 18.58 acres, Bay Street, Justin Vrooman, Cape Vincent, sold to Jason Moore, Shavertown, Pa. $80,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 4:
Town of Croghan: 10623 Jackson Lane, Frederick Cole, sold to Dustin Snyder $170,000
Town of Denmark: 3928 Deer River Road, Frank R. Kimple, sold to Kellie S. Neddo $95,000
Village of Lowville: 7692 Park Ave., John M. Krop, sold to Chet W. Moore $185,000
Town of Lowville: 5317 Kamryn Road, Ralph E. Shumac, sold to Michael Joseph Szewil $240,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 5:
Town of Croghan: 5455 State Route 410, Justo Negron, sold to Neil Stoller $190,000
Town of Denmark: 10890 Old State Road, Andrew P. Thomas, sold to Michael Raymond $237,000
Town of Diana: 8233 Main St., William L. Alexander, sold to Samuel O. Mills $20,000
Village of Lowville: 7753 Dewitt St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, sold to Jason Goodman $40,100
Village of Croghan: 9695 State Route 812, Susan D. Monnat, sold to Jannelle Yousey $147,000
Town of Watson: 7744 Stony Lake Road, William M. Fox, sold to Jerry Jacot $35,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 6:
Town of Croghan: Texas Road, Lemey LLC, sold to Michael Lyndaker Sr. $112,500
Town of Leyden: 2924 East Road, Jeremy W. Rogers, sold to Shawn Q. Rogers $2,000
Town of Lowville: State Route 12, Regina Z. Nolt, sold to Landon A. Carter $151,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 7:
Town of Lyonsdale: 3729 Davis Bridge Road, Kevin J. Hennessy, sold to Michael P. Morton $435,000
Town of Pinckney: 8918 Corey Road, Russell D. Hughes, sold to Zackary Joseph Markle $132,000
Town of Watson: Hodge Road, James M. Pollock, sold to Abigail L. Jantzi $27,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 8:
Town of Greig: Nortonville Road, Bernard Stanford, sold to Stephanie Smith $4,000
Town of Greig: 7751 Brantingham Road, Daniel J. Skiff, sold to Charles Sosnowski $229,000
Town of Greig: 6964 Fish Creek Road, Karen Smith, sold to Stacey Hardin $0
Village of Port Leyden: 3317 Douglas St., Randy Anderson, sold to John A. Healt $75,000
Town of Martinsburg: 6653 West Road, Lottie Szewil estate, sold to Theodore F. Szewil $85,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 11:
Town of Greig: 7101 S. Chases Lake Road, Bernard Stanford, sold to Robert Keller $6,000
Town of Greig: 7206 Brantingham Road, Mark R. Dicob, sold to Dylan R. Brown $180,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 12:
Village of Copenhagen: 9776 State Route 12, Nancy Snyder, sold to Colten Sullivan $144,000
Village of Lowville: 7601 Easton St., Randy J. Kogut, sold to Jeffrey A. Desrosiers $142,000
Village of Lowville: 7476 Campbell St., Ann M. Wooding, sold to Clay G. Wilcox $140,000
Town of Montague: 5717 Salmon River Road, David W. Fancher, sold to Kenneth J. Spaulding $42,000
Town of New Bremen: 7565 Snell Road, Patricia M. Thompson, sold to Dale J. Bowen $11
Town of Watson: 6489 E. Shore Road, Ross B. Phelps, sold to Garrick A. Applebee $380,000
Village of Lyons Falls: 3963 Gorham St., Jeffrey Koss, sold to Ryan Sturtevant $62,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 30, 2020:
Village of Potsdam: 40 square rods of land, 26 Larnard Street, USA Homeownership Foundation Inc., Corona, Calif., sold to Dennis Esch and Kathleen Esch, Omaha, Neb. $21,000
Village of Potsdam: 1.08 acres, northerly of Clinton Street at northeasterly corner of property of Alex J. French and Kayla M. French, Vincent F. Cooley, Potsdam, sold to Alex J. French and Kayla M. French, Potsdam $10,000
Town of Piercefield: Parcel, beginning at northwest corner of house 12 from northeast corner of house 13, Mark C. Blanchard, Morristown, sold to Alexis Cowles, Tupper Lake $30,000
Town of Russell: 210 acres, beginning on Lake George Road at southerly corner of lands now or formerly of Howard E. Hance and Martha J. Hance, David L. Bonacci and Claudia C. Bonacci, Ludlow, Pa., sold to Ralph Hohlfeld and Kim Hohlfeld, Sharon, Conn. $325,000
Town of Morristown: 2 acres, beginning on Black Lake Road from northeast corner of lands now or formerly of Steven R. Thomas, Steven R. Thomas, Central Square, sold to Raymond Scott Roof, Cicero $7,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, block 9 in Fort Mansion Tract on west side of Oswegatchie River, John M. Reed, Ogdensburg, sold to Kristy L. Kelly, Ogdensburg $48,000
City of Ogdensburg: northely half of lot 5 in block 26, bounded on east by Morris Street and west by Elizabeth Street, Kathleen R. Wade, Ogdensburg, sold to Leslie L. Moore, Ogdensburg $130,000
Village of Canton: 0.29 acres, beginning on north edge of sidewalk of Elm Street at easterly edge of sidewalk of Park Street, THAYROQ LLC, Canton, sold to Joshua R. Akins and Tasha L. Akins, Hermon $180,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 5.434 acres, northwesterly of Route 37, beginning at southwesterly corner of lands of William and Oleva Connelly, Sidney D. Bogart and Lorrie M. Bogard, Ogdensburg, sold to Richard W. Hooper and Julie A. Hooper, Ogdensburg $185,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 1, 2020:
Town of DeKalb: Parcel, beginning in southeast corner of 20 foot strip of land owned by New York Central Railroad to northwest bounds of Hurley Hotel lot, Seacomm Federal Credit Union, Massena, sold to Joni L. Tresidder, Russell $4,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 32, block B, on map 2 of Westwood, Vincent J. George and Karen A. George, Massena, sold to Colin M. Bronchetti and Courtney R. McKnight, Massena $10,200
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, portion of Main and Bicknell Stree lot 13 on S.J. Farnsworth map of Norwood, Teresa M. Mitchell, Norwood, sold to David Charles Tulloch and Caitlin Tulloch, Canton; joint tenants with Michael Tulloch, Canton $90,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.25 acres, east bounds of LeRoy Street marking southwest corner of land now or formerly of Bradley University, Ashley K. Faris, Gregory W. Faris and Amy E. Faris, Rockwall, Texas, sold to Shalini Wunnava and Rajesh Satyamutri, Potsdam $136,000
Village of Potsdam: Parcel 1: 0.46 acres, beginning in northerly bounds of Main Street from westerly bounds of Harrington Court; and Parcel 2: 0.52 acres, beginning on northeast boundary of Main Street at southeast corner of lands now or formerly of Richard Porter and Barbara Porter, Rebecca James, Verona, sold to Ronald F. Boczarski Jr., Norwood $199,000
Town of Depeyster: 27.1 acres, bounded on south by Route 184 and west by premises now or formerly owned by Ralph Kevin Steele and Vickie Louise Steele, Jacob J. Swartzentruber and Mattie J. Swartzentruber, Heuvelton, sold to Henry E. Yoder and Amanda J. Yoder, Heuvelton $50,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 13, house 143, North Main Street, in block 38 on Map No. E-8939-I, Paul J. Bronchetti, Massena, sold to Steffen Verburg, Rochester $45,000
Town of Hammond: Parcel 1: 30 square rods of land, beginning on southerly shore of a bay or cove in deed given to Burns Billings; and Parcel 2: 0.5 acres, beginning at southwest corner of parcel appropriated by the People of the State of New York for Alexandria Bay-Morristown Highway, John F. Caneen and Margaret G. Caneen, Poland, sold to Eric M. Boek and Leah N. Boek, Boonville $250,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, beginning on Congress Street at northwest corner of Henry Evans Lot, now owned by Leslie Baxter, Julie A. Jenkins, Canton, sold to Cleon W. Camidge and Melissa M. Knapp, Winthrop $97,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 2, 2020:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, tax map -48.071-4-19 and 820 Ford Street, City of Ogdensburg, Ogdensburg, sold to Transitional Living Services of Northern New York, Watertown $5,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 307 Grant Street, NRZ REO VI-B LLC, Chicago, Ill., sold to Solid Rock Properties LLC, Atlanta, Ga. $13,500
Town of Lisbon: 0.53 acres, beginning on River Road from westerly line of William Sherman property and easterly line of Gerald LaVenture property, Nathan D. Lovely, Potsdam, sold to Dustin Ray Hazelton, Lisbon $39,000
Town of Fowler: Parcel, beginning in southerly edge of Fullerville Rices Corners County Road esterly of northeasterly corner of Seth Ward lot, Steven Sullivan and Kimberly Sullivan, Gouverneur, sold to Cody M. Burns and Breanna Clement, Gouerneur $16,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, beginning on Ogdensburg-Heuvelton State Highway from intersection of dividing line between lots 8 and 9 of Van Soligen Tract, Kyle M. Bouchard and Mary E. Bouchard, Ogdensburg, sold to Samantha R. Kelley and John W. Hyde, Waddington $162,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 18 in block 41 on “Homecroft Tract Property Map,” Pamela Devine and Andrew Devine, Bloomington, Ind.; and Betty G. Pellegrino, Massena, sold to Jason Zembrek, Massena $20,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 21, house 17, Cornell Avenue, in block 5 on Map No. E-8938-I, Rozalena K. Coulthart, Morrisburg, Canada, executrix of estate of the late George Krstich, sold to Galon L. Rousaw and Stephanie L. Rousaw, Massena $4,000
Village of Norwood: Parcel, beginning on southerly bounds of Park Street at northwesterly corner of Lot 22 of S.J. Farnsworth Map, Lawrence Wesley Labarge and Jamie Nicole Labarge, Norfolk, sold to Maeghan Wallace, Norwood $96,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 14 in block 13, bounded by Carline, State and Lafayette Streets and Jersey Avenue, Gregory K. Downey and Cindy L. Downey, Ogdensburg $72,000
Village of Massena: 0.198 acres, beginning in intersectin of southwesterly boundary line of West Orvis Street with northwesterly boundary line of Danforth Place, Virginia Sullivan, Massena, sold to Marc Cappione, Massena $100,000
Town of Morristown: Residential unit 32, Dockside Resorts Condominium, 317 Riverview Drive, Ceresoli LLC, Hammond, sold to Michael W. Worden, Ogdensburg $162,000
Town of Fowler: 0.25 acres, beginnin on center of state highway between Gouverneur and Little York on corner of Byron Wight Homestead Farm; and 2.87 acres, beginning in southerly line of premises convyed to Pliny H. Fuller and Frieda G. Fuller to southerly line of land conveyed to James R. Smiley, Golden Copper LTD, Golden, Colo., sold to Jesse James Love, Heuvelton $65,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 3, 2020:
Town of Stockholm: 42.44 acres, part of mile square lot 71, beginning on Brasher Road; and 26.78 acres, part of mile square lot 71, beginning in northwest corner of A. Phelps lot, Victoria R. Guest, Mount Pleasant, S.C., sold to Seaway Timber Harvesting Inc., Massena $45,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 30.43 acres, beginning on Canton Turnpike at intersection of easterly line of town, Raymond W. Chapman and Joanne K. Chapman, Alexandria Bay, sold to Mathew J. Murdock, Ogdensburg $90,000
Town of Hammond: Parcel 1: 10.3 acres, beginning on southeast margin of private common right of way known as Chippewa Point Road, at southwest corner of parcel of land formerly conveyed to Theodore H. Cox and Claire J. Cox; and Parcel 2: 10.5 acres, beginning at shoreline of Chippeway Bay in southwest line of Lot D, conveyed to Nels G. Magnuson and Deborah Magnuson, Chippewa Point Holdings LLC, Rye, sold to Jason M. White and Adeline P. White, Atherton, Calif. $2,165,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 6 on Orchard Heights Development Map, Joann B. Snider, Massena, sold to Tomorrah Averill, Russell $76,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 4, 2020:
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, beginning on road leading from Jenkins School House to Brookdale from intersectino of road with west line of Gauthier lot, Gerald W. Boice, Massena; Raymond A. Boice, Holiday, Fla.; and Mary Anne Boice, North Bangor, sold to Gerald W. Boice, Massena $27,000
Town of Brasher: 1.29 acres, beginning in west bounds of Vice Road, Dale S. LaFountain and Sheryl M. LaFountain, Brasher Falls, sold to Andrew Bomberry, Hogansburg $100,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, part of lot 16, block 64, beginning on Montgomery Street, southwest of Elizabeth Street, James J. Farrell and Alane L. Farrell, Waddington, sold to Kyle M. Bouchard and Mary E. Bouchard, Ogdensburg $150,000
Town of Colton: 0.51 acres, beginning on intersections of Windwmill Road and Mill Street, Brittni R. Beard, South Colton, sold to Robert S. Young, Alexandria Bay $72,000
Town of Madrid: 1.57 acres, part of lot 54, beginning on County Route 14 at southwesterly corner of lands of Julie Ward Courtney, Paul S. Jones and Michele A. Jones, Waddington, sold to Millard Rogers, Waddington $14,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 7, 2020:
Town of Fowler: 13.5 acres, beginning at northwest corner of lot 79 to corner of John Redph farm, Phillip J. Palleschi Jr. and Shelly L. Palleschi, Gouverneur, sold to Saddie R. Whitaker and Scott W. Whitaker, Gouverneur $255,000
Town of Colton: 0.55 acres, beginning in northeasterly bounds of right-of-way at intersection of southeasterly bounds of a parcel conveyed to N. Smith, Mary Deugaw-Sanchez, Colton, sold to Kevin R. Williams and Vicky Stowe Williams, Norwood $140,000
Town of Colton: 2 acres, in mile square 35, beginning on Trimm Road to common boundary between Dale A. Rober and Maurice Trimm, Loren W. Lapierre, Colton, sold to Steven W. Capone, Norwood $10,000
Town of Brasher: beginning in west boundary of County Route 55 at southeast boundary of lands now or formerly of Cynthia Francis, Rose Mary Dow, North Lawrence, sold to Ethan A. Francis, Brasher Falls $2,000
Town of Fowler: 1.5 acres, part of lot 78, beginning at northwest corner of lot 79 to west line of lot 78, Leroy T. Tharrett Jr., Hailesboro, sold to Saddie R. Whitaker and Scott Whitaker, Gouverneur $3,500
Town of DeKalb: Parcel, bounded on north by Somes lot, on east by Daniel Thompson’s farm, on south by lot formerly owned by Chauncey Doan and on west by Oswegatchie River, Norris L. Davis and Rae Ann Davis, DeKalb Junction, sold to Robert M. Locke II and Tiffanie Locke, Madrid $254,500
Town of Morristown: Parcel, part of lots 1 and 2 in block 38, beginning from northerly corner of lands owned by Sarah Farrell to easterly side of lands owned by Ella M. Wallace, Angela C. Bickelhaupt-LaJoy, Ogdensburg, sold to Raynor N. Shaw, Ogdensburg $20,000
Town of Massena: 0.193 acres, beginning in southerly street margin of Bridges Avenue from intersection of Randsom Street, Patrick M. Casey and Tracy S. Casey, Massena, sold to Joe McDonald and Danielle Patnode, Massena $65,000
Town of Lawrence: 123 square rods of land, beginning in west bounds of road leading to home of David H. Patten at northeasterly corner of E. Pease home lot, Daniel J. Patten, North Lawrence; Joseph A. Patten, McDonald, Pa.; and Cheryl Patten Maillie, Watkins Glen, sold to Jeffrey Puffer and Rachel Puffer, North Lawrence $75,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, beginning at southeast corner of Francis Tyo lot from Martin Street, Richard A. Rufa, Massena, sold to Craig Mcgay and Crystal Wasson, Leesport, Pa. $12,000
Town of Lisbon: 1 acre, beginning on Pray Road marking northwest corner of land of Fedak, Edward Hyde, by his guardian Gerald Hyde, Lisbon, sold to John Hyde, Lisbon $45,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, beginning at intersection of Canton-Russell Town Line and Russell Road (County Route 25), Jennifer L. Hansen, Canton, sold to Philip L. Paige, Madrid $35,000
Village of Canton: 0.28 acres, beginning on north line of Elm Street at southwesterly corner of Barrows lot, Thayroq LLC, Canton, sold to Robert E. Boak, Canton $150,000
