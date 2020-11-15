Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 30:
Town of LeRay: 0.63 acres, 27092 Victory Lane, MHG Enterprise LLC, Rome, sold to Ian A. McDonald, Wahiawa, Hawaii $215,000
Town of Lyme: 5.94 acres, 8825 County Route 125, Shelly Walroth, Watertown, sold to Timothy Wewer and Rebecca Wewer, Evans Mills $53,000
Village of Adams: 0.11 acres, 42 N. Main St., Jessie Joss, Adams, sold to Joanna E. Delacruz, Fort Drum $92,000
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 0.49 acres, 736 W. Main St., 2) 0.1 acre, 515 Bradley St., McIntosh & McIntosh LLC, Watertown, sold to Comfort Apartments LLC, New York $425,000
Town of Orleans: 1.98 acres, 41468 State Route 12, John S. Arnot, Clayton, sold to Kelly Curry Studio’s LLC, Clayton $100,000
Town of Alexandria: 1.2 acres, 46891 Langlois Drive, Thomas G. Sell, as trustee of the Thomas G. Sell Living Trust, Carefree, Ariz., sold to James C. Kitchen, Alexandria Bay $139,500
Village of Philadelphia: 0.3 acres, 22 Church St., Linda M. Blue, Philadelphia, sold to Nancy Ortiz Rodriguez, Philadelphia $134,900
Town of Rutland: 1.5 acres, 18559 County Route 162, Core North Country Inc., Watertown, sold to Kyle K. Morak, Adams Center $159,000
City of Watertown: 0.22 acres, 211 E. Hoard St., Timothy J. LaGorga and Delores L. LaGorga, Watertown, sold to Wilfred T. Varno and Anne C. Varno, Watertown $120,000
Town of Lyme: 1.2 acres, 8328 State Route 12E, Anthony J. Leone, Watertown, sold to James Kron Jr., Three Mile Bay $55,000
Town of Orleans: 3.25 acres, 20201 Ford St., Roger O. Winters and Denise M. Winters, Kodak, Tenn., sold to Joel Forbes, Theresa $81,000
Town of Theresa: 5.05 acres, Moon Lake Road, Jennifer D. San Pedro, Sunbury-on-Thames, United Kingdom, sold to Land First Inc., Lacona $12,000
Town of Clayton: 13.2 acres, 15226 Bluff Island, Dorothy Pitt, Honeoye Falls, as executor of the Catherine A. Sanborn estate, sold to Bluff Island LLC, Clayton $755,000
Village of Carthage: 0.27 acres, 256-264 State St., Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency, Watertown, sold to Carthage Development Group L.P., Carthage $0
Village of Carthage: 0.27 acres, 256-264 State St., Carthage Development Group L.P., Carthage, sold to Stefalle LLC, Carthage $725,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 2:
Town of Watertown: 0.76 acres, 25092 County Route 67, Terry J. Miller, Watertown, sold to Patricia J. Lamb and Daniel Lamb, Carthage $198,250
City of Watertown: 0.22 acres, 291 Schley Drive, Richard E. Rollo, Watertown, sold to John David Lafary, Watertown $158,500
Village of Dexter: 1.1 acres, 47 Grant St., Converse Construction Don Inc., Watertown, sold to Steven R. Tolle, Dexter $237,700
Village of Mannsville: 3.5 acres, 427 N. Main St., Carlos M. Pena and Danielle N. Pena, Mannsville, sold to Jarred R. O’Dell, Watertown $273,000
Village of Philadelphia: 0.39 acres, 16 Main St., Northern Credit Union, Watertown, sold to Ellis M. Linfernal Cruz, Watertown $28,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.02 acre, Stone Gate Lane, 1259704 Ontario Inc., Kingston, Ontario, sold to Stone Gate Lane LLC, Syracuse $25,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.4 acres, 22206 Stone Gate Lane, Steelaway Inc., Kingston, Ontario, sold to Stone Gate Lane LLC, Syracuse $1,225,000
City of Watertown: 0.19 acres, 816 Davidson St., Joseph Morris and Rachael Coon Morris, Watertown, sold to Daniel P. Kehoe, Fairborn, Ohio $140,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.23 acres, 106 Millcreek Lane, Tracey A. Grey and William M. Grey, Sackets Harbor, sold to Richard N. Snow and Katherine F. Snow, Watertown $156,000
Town of Clayton: 0.52 acres, 32399 State Route 12, Eric J. Richardson, Clayton, sold to Sean McDonough, Clayton $122,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.18 acres, 203 S. Broad St., Deborah McCabe, Sackets Harbor, sold to Beth White and Timothy Pettit, Cape Vincent $307,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, Columbia Street, Robert Taddonio, Watertown, sold to Mark T. Fitzgerald and Cheryl A. Fitzgerald, Watertown $2,000
City of Watertown: 0.1 acre, 315 VanDuzee St., Dustin L. Gibson, Watertown, sold to Carlos F. Fernandez and Lauren A. Fernandez, Watertown $110,000
Village of Carthage: 0.05 acre, 17 Norris Ave., Ronald R. Hall Jr., Carthage, sold to Glen Taylor, Adams $62,540
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 3:
Town of Lyme: 4.4 acres, 25255 Selter Road, Scott C. Discount and Seann A. Coffee, Three Mile Bay, sold to Ahmad Z. Sahar, Ithaca $849,000
Town of Clayton: 0.7 acres, 41253 Aunt Janes Bay, Oakie Cove LLC, Rochester, sold to Kenneth Garnsey Jr., Clayton $231,000
City of Watertown: 0.09 acre, Columbia Street, Robert Taddonio, Watertown, sold to Gary A. Dietterich and Elizabeth M. Dietterich, Watertown $2,000
Town of Adams: 2.9 acres, N. Harbor Road, Lawrence E. Dutcher, Lyon Mountain, sold to Steven R. Ramil, Watertown $27,500
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.51 acres, 29141 Wilson Point Circle, Beth A. White, Cape Vincent, sold to Michael Silver and Rachel Luterman, Cherry Hill, N.J. $295,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.97 acres, Wilson Point Circle, Beth A. White and Timothy Pettit, Cape Vincent, sold to Michael Silver and Rachel Luterman, Cherry Hill, N.J. $1
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.23 acres, 653/655 E. Joseph St., PHH Mortgage Corporation, Mount Laurel, N.J., sold to Wheelhorse Development LLC, Cape Vincent $76,250
Town of Alexandria: 0.27 acres, East of County Route 3, Susan H. Giordano, Redwood, Wendy L. LaLonde, Alexandria Bay and Jack Giordano, Redwood, sold to Dean A. Heath and Debra K. Heath, Redwood $1
Town of Alexandria: 0.48 acres, 42211 Brannaugh Road, Dean A. Heath and Debra K. Heath, Redwood, sold to Christopher Pratt and Peilin Pratt, Manhattan Beach, Calif. $525,000
Town of Ellisburg: 1.09 acres, 8682 State Route 289, David L. Broadhurst II and Susan J. Broadhurst, Adams, sold to John W. Allen, Belleville $190,000
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 419 S. Massey St., Timothy M. Alberry and Kaleigh N. Boulio-Alberry, Watertown, sold to Phillip Alexander Armas and Tommi Lynn Taylor, Watertown $104,500
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 4:
City of Watertown: 0.28 acres, 787 Starbuck Ave., Linda L. Ackley, Watertown and Vicki Hiller, Adams, sold to Matthew L. Nortz, Lowville $73,500
Town of Lyme: 6.51 acres, North of Selter Road, Scott C. Discount and Seann A. Coffee, Three Mile Bay, sold to Ahmad Z. Sahar, Ithaca $96,000
Town of Adams: 1.6 acres, Michael Road, Patricia Wolfe, Adams Center, sold to George E. Moulton and Nancy J. Moulton, Adams Center $5,000
Village of Adams: 0.63 acres, 1 Shirley Drive, Patrick Allen Eller, Providence Forge, Va., sold to David L. Broadhurst II and Susan J. Broadhurst, Adams $207,000
Town of Lyme: 0.7 acres, 8838 State Park Road, Gregory J. Costanzo and Teri M. Costanzo, Hollywood, Fla., sold to Anna M. Patterson, Calcium $159,000
Village of Chaumont: 0.68 acres, 12004 State Route 12E, Stephen M. Hunt II and Ayesha N. Hunt, Chaumont, sold to Jacquelyn L. Carter and James L. Cox, Chaumont $169,900
Town of Lyme: 0.21 acres, 27041 Three Mile Point Road, Thomas M. Cogan, Chaumont, sold to Shane Countryman and Victoria Countryman, Watertown $49,900
Village of Adams: 0.64 acres, 4 Arbor Drive, Andrew E. Fair and Beth M. Fair, Adams, sold to Shawn E. Kelley and Stacey Marie Kelley, Sandy Creek $220,000
Town of Theresa: 13.92 acres, 41139 State Route 37, Stephen D. LeBarron and Mary E. Boldish, Theresa, sold to Allen B. Pisarski and Cindy L. Pisarski, Copenhagen $175,000
Town of Alexandria: 1.3 acres, 20606 St. Lawrence Park Road, Randy G. Raetz and Gordon A. Erway Jr., Victor, sold to Gregory Wills and Mary Wills, Redwood $489,999
Town of Champion: 0.39 acres, 34917 State Route 26, Kenneth S. Moseley, Carthage, sold to Daven J. Brigham and Meghan M. Schultz, Carthage $125,000
Town of Alexandria: Two parcels totaling 3.8 acres, 26565 Kring Point Road, Elina Weisberg, as trustee of the Jonathan Weisberg Revocable Trust Agreement, Miami Beach, Fla., sold to Todd Faul, Copenhagen $385,000
Village of Philadelphia: 0.16 acres, 83 Main St., KeyBank National Association, Cleveland, Ohio, sold to Robin Hood Investment Group LLC, Largo, Fla. $28,500
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 220 Elm St., Kenneth Bodah Jr., Watertown, sold to Jahangir A. Randhawa and Wajeeha K. Sindhu, Watertown $365,000
Town of LeRay: 1.18 acres, 32504 Town Line Road, Northern Credit Union, Watertown, sold to William L. Gleisner and Julie A. Genter, Philadelphia $15,000
City of Watertown: 0.26 acres, 634/636 Davidson St., Jayme M. St. Criox and Jo Ann St. Croix, Watertown, sold to Jared J. St. Croix and Gabrielle St. Croix, Watertown $110,000
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 502 Dimmick St., Carlos Chediak, Watertown, sold to Cody Lloyd Desormo, Watertown $200,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 22:
Town of Diana: 7232 Dobson Road Ext., Linne V. Corwin, sold to Robert M. Sligar $115,000
Town of Diana: 14050 Cedar Point Lane, John J. Wernsdorfer, sold to Justin Besaw $475,000
Town of Martinsburg: 6104 Glenfield Road, Raymond Hauver, sold to Jonathan V. Ward $0
Town of New Bremen: 9479 State Route 812, Rose M. Bruce estate, sold to David W. Ritz $135,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 23:
Town of Croghan: 10481 Third Road, Joseph M. Dutton, sold to Amanda Osborne $0
Village of Copenhagen: 10074 Grove St., Peggy Corey, sold to Public Square Inc. $68,983
Town of Diana: White Pine Pond Road, Lawrence R. Beaver, sold to Linden Mehaffy $29,900
Town of Harrisburg: State Route 177, Matthew Kirkwood, sold to Karl Sweredoski $11,000
Town of Watson: 6722 Kuntz Road, Jonathan L. Hahaj, sold to Living Hope Ministries $110,000
Town of Watson: 6651 Camp Road, Augustus W. Ortlieb, sold to Kyle Henry $22,000
Town of West Turin: 1782 State Route 26, Benjamin L. Sweeney, sold to Frank Haig III $225,750
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 24:
Town of Croghan: 11109 State Route 812, Carole A. Hoch, sold to Seth A. VerSchneider $15,000
Town of Croghan: Carthage Reservoir Road, Roger K. Roch, sold to Gilbert Kloster $32,000
Town of Croghan: 10116 State Route 812, Mary McIntyre-Peters estate, sold to Gary Scott $6,000
Town of Lewis: Goodhines Road, Richard A. Goodhines, sold to VandeWater & Associates Inc. $35,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 25:
Town of Diana: 14046 Steam Mill Road, Debra Miller, sold to Tina M. Friedman $1
Town of Diana: 13691 French Settlement Road, S T Larter Inc., sold to Randy Brown Irrevocable Trust $75,000
Town of Greig: 5771 Long Point Road, Eric W. Engelbrecht, sold to Brent M. Faduski $485,000
Village of Port Leyden: 7091 W. Main St., Moose River Park LLC, sold to Greenchip Investors LLC $0
Village of Port Leyden: 7148 E. Main St., Rodney Hutchins, sold to Cody J. Amidon $32,500
Village of Lyons Falls: 6955 Laura St., Nancy Laribee, sold to Shane Rogers $8,500
Town of Montague: 7466 McDonald Road, Ronald Bacon, sold to Slaska & Slaska LLC $260,000
Town of Watson: 9486 Adsit Trail, Stephen M. Robinson, sold to Keely R. Andrews $0
Village of Constableville: 3006 Main St., Dorothy C. Valenti, sold to Caleb R. Zehr $103,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 25, 2020:
Town of Lawrence: Parcel, beginning at Brasher Falls-North Lawrence State Highway from northwest corner of Hallahan Farm, Christopher D. Lashomb and Emily A. Lashomb, Brasher Falls, sold to Shelley A. Phillips-Leblanc and Frederick A. Leblanc, Brasher Falls $130,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.131 acres, north of Poplar Drive, south of Mulligan Alley, in mile square 29, Xantippe Vanarsdale, White River Junction, Vt., sold to Billy J. Yoakum Jr. and Lou Ann Yoakum, Ogdensburg $42,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, beginning in southerly corner of grantor’s property and intersection of northerly boundary of Wilson Street, Amy E. Richards, Heuvelton; and Todd R. Mashaw, Ogdensburg, sold to Lucas S. Harper, Ogdensburg $67,000
Town of Pitcairn: Parcel, beginning in west line of Carl Scofield lot on south side of Sooper Creek, Scott W. Dunnagan, Central Islip, sold to Jeffrey Durham and Ashley Durham, Harrisville $15,000
Town of Stockhom: 32 acres, part of mile lot 54, Gary C. Ling, Winthrop, sold to Anthony T. Deshane and Beth A. Facteau, Winthrop $59,000
Town of Hermon: Parcel 1: 0.57 acres, westerly of shore of Trout Lake, norwesterly corner of lot 7 on “Halcyon Haven at Trout Lake”; Parcel 2: 5.77 acres, northeasterly of County Route 19, beginning in northeasterly margin of County Route 19 at instersection of southeasterly boundary of lands now or formerly of John A. Clark Sr. and Donna R. Clark, William Clark Padgett, New Woodstock, sold to Jonathan David Miles and Gretta Beth Miles, Liverpool $190,000
Town of Parishvill: 42.7 acres, west of County Road 70, beginning at intersection of north boundary of lands now or formerly of Ralph Christy, Frederick Peryer and Bonita J. Peryer, Colton, sold to Erin Vaillancourt, Tupper Lake $178,000
Town of Potsdam: 2 acres, in lot 32, beginning in easterly bounds of County Road 35 at northerly line of parcel owned by Kenneth William Grant, Phillip M. Remington and Barbara E. Remington, Parishville, sold to Kevin M. Remington and Jerika M. Remington, Canton $68,000
Town of Norfolk: 48.13 acres, northerly of Marsh Road in mile square 49, Christian A. Poirier and Aimee M. Poirier, Norfolk, sold to Edward Ashley and Rebecca Ashley, Massena $31,000
Village of Canton: 0.3 acres, southeasterly of Buck Street at intersection with north boundary of lands now or formerly of Steven and Jody Horwitz, Grady Harrington, Canton, sold to Stephen M. Putman and Marcia Putman, Canton $125,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.23 acres, lot 20 on Proctor Park Subdivision prepared by Sear-Brown Group, Beverly W. Demers, Ogdensburg; and Michael Parker and Wendy L. Parker, West Chazy, sold to Edgar A. LaCombe III, Ogdensburg $160,000
Town of Colton: 0.236 acres, 629 Route 56, Camp Sevey LLC, Rochester, sold to Sevey’s Lodge LLC, Honeoye Falls $210,000
Village of Massena: 0.28 acres, beginning in northwest corner of lot 4, at easterly bounds of Dover Street and southwest corner of lot 4, Paul J. Alexander and Corrine M. Alexander, Attleboro, Mass., sold to Kayla Martin and Andrew Sienkiewycz, Liverpool $130,000
Town of Stockholm: 0.359 acres, in great lot 48, beginning in northerly boundary of Route 11 at southwesterly corner of Myrna J. Scott lot, Gregory Peet, Potsdam; and Susan E. Foster, Potsdam, sold to Ronald R. Page, Potsdam $41,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 11, house 69, Ober Street, in block 32, on Map A-7928-I, Lyle K. Compo and Wendy J. Compo, Massena, sold to Teddy Montroy and Lori Montroy, Bombay $20,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 26, 2020:
Village of Waddington: 0.465 acres, southwesterly of Waterloo Road and southeasterly of Big Sucker Brook, Tiernan Land Holding LLC, Waddington, sold to Travis S. McKnight and Natalie M. McKnight, Chase Mills $7,500
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 29 Clough Street, William M. Paul, Syracuse, sold to Wendy Briggs, Potsdam $30,000
Village of Gouverneur: Parcel, 50 Hailesboro Street, Michael Ablan, Gouverneur, sold to Silver Line Estate LLC, Philadelphia $55,000
Town of Edwards: 0.66 acres, beginning of center line of 15 foot right of way from concrete monument marked “M-40-41,” Cedar Lake Land Corporation, North Rose, sold to Charles K. Schiller and Mary B. Schiller, Pittsford $4,000
Town of Morristown: 0.17 acres, part of lot 3 and half of right of way to Black Lake on “VanSchiack Subdivision, Black Lake,” Lynn M. Barnes, Hammond, sold to Katherine Merithew, Wildwood, Fla. $65,000
Town of Pitcairn: 1.87 acres, part of Big Lot 26, Township 11, Great Tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, Michael J. Law Sr., Harrisville, sold to Timothy K. Johnson and Tammy L. Johnson, Gouverneur $20,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 12 Amherst Road, Daniel P. Bovay, Massena, sold to Gordon S. Furbish, North Berwick, Maine $33,500
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, on lot 85, beginning on Lost Nation Road, Keith B. Benedict and Maureen K. Benedict, Norfolk, sold to Rex A. Crump and Rebecca E. Crump, Brasher Falls $85,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, lot 187 on “Wilson Hill Area, Power Authority of the State of New York,” Nathan Witkop, Sedona, Ariz., sold to Diane L. Kennedy, Massena $195,000
Town of Hammond: Parcel, 73 Dillon Point Road, William J. Bishop and Nancy J. Bishop, Rochester, sold to Nicholas A. Nederostek and Jessica L. Nederostek, Brackney, Pa. $155,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.23 acres, beginning at northwesterly corner of lot contracted to be sold to Robert and Marjorie Burlingame to Black Lake, Tina M. Huff, Willet, sold to Robert E. Barber and Sun Hwa Barber, Hunlock Creek, Pa. $75,000
Town of Edwards: 99.5 acres, Township 8, Great Tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, beginning in line between lots 61 and 62 running east to south line of James Noble’s land, Gary R. Fayette and Cathy A. Fayette, Harrisville; Michael J. Fayette, Fultonville; and Danielle M. Fayette-Monahan, Frankfort, sold to Jonathon Brecheisen, Erikka Brecheisen by her attorney-in-fact and Jonathan Brecheisen, Copperas Cove, Texas $285,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.039 acres, south of LaFayette Street at northeast corner of lands now or formerly of Joseph Pearson and Johanna E. Pearson, Plum Tree Partners LLC, Burke, sold to Connie E. Farley, Ogdensburg $25,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 919 Pickering St., Jerry G. Peo Sr. and Vicky M. Peo, Ogdensburg, sold to Jerry G. Peo Jr., Heuvelton $55,000
Town of Potsdam: 1.15 acres, beginning on May Road at intersection of north bounds of farm now or formerly owned by Charles I. Christy and Harriet S. Christy, Justin C. Perry and Jennifer C. Perry, Brushton, sold to Jacob Mir and Megan O’Brien, Potsdam $150,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 27, 2020:
Town of DeKalb: 0.5 acres, part of lot 325, beginning on highway leading from Presbyterian Church to DeKalb Village, Reginald S. Curtis and Pamela M. Curtis, DeKalb Junction, sold to Dylan Weems and Corina Weems, Hermon $58,000
Town of Waddington: 2.23 acres, northwest of Route 37A in mile square 15 at intersection of northwest boundary of lands now or formerly of Stephen E. Teele and Gail Teele, Kevin E. Putney and Shaina A. Macintosh, Lisbon, sold to Jereme C. Oosterman, Lisbon $55,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 24 in block 41 on Map E-8938-I, of subdivision of Pine Grove Realty Company, Amber L. Dean, Massena, sold to Leeann Heinrich, Brasher Falls $73,500
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 26, 28, 20 N. Main Street, Countryside ALF LLC, Rochester, sold to Stephen Bushey Jr., Brushton $80,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, “Proposed Shopping Area” in Riverside Heights Subdivision, Parish of the Visitation and St. Raymond, successor in interest to St. Raymond’s Church, Norfolk, sold to Thomas Fiacco, Norwood $25,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 1 in block 7 on southerly side of Main Street in Ford Mansion Property, Jerome G. Lovely Jr., Heuvelton; and Jo-Ellen Murray, Ogdensburg, individually and as administrators of the estate of Ella M. Lovely, Ogdensburg, sold to Zachary Curtis and Amanda Curtis, DeKalb Junction $40,000
Village of Potsdam: Parcel 1: 0.34 acres, 26 Pierrepont Avenue.; Parcel 2: Parcel, 53 Pierrepont Avenue; Parcel 3: 28 Pierrepont Avenue; Parcel 4: 541, 543 Highway 11B; Parcel 5: 11-13 Market Street; Parcel 6: 2 acres, 30 Leroy Street; and Parcel 7: 0.82 acres, 40, 40 1/2 Pine Street, BSAB LLC, Potsdam; Ali Boolani, Potsdam; Altaf Boolani, Potsdam; and Shahima Boolani, Potsdam, sold to Northbrook Rentals LLC, Canton $1,070,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, westerly half of lot 21 in block 19 in Upper Village of Ogdensburg, Patrick J. McNally, Ogdensburg, sold to Gregory C. Church, Ogdensburg $50,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lots 7 and 8 in block 20 on Farm Lots 11 and 12 in section 1 of Van Solingen Tract, Janine M. Sias, Ogdensburg, sold to Edward C. Dana and Katherine O. Dana, Ogdensburg $20,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 28, 2020:
Town of Potsdam: 2.07 acres, beginning on Wright Road from center of Canton-Potsdam Road, Jack H. Locey and Karen E. Locey, Potsdam, sold to Curtis T. Legault and Lila G. Legault, Potsdam $100,000
Town of Norfolk: 13.97 acres, part of Simpson acre lit in mile square lot 95, beginning on road leading from Lost Nation School House to Plumb Brook, Marlon K. Premo, Star, Idaho, sold to Steven M. Levison and Aundrea Levison, Norfolk $33,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 5 in block 462 on map made by Thomas B. Tate in 1895, Michael D. Marshall and Marguerite G. Pearson, Heuvelton, sold to Sammuel E. Moore and Mary E. Gropp, Kemersville, N.C. $70,000
Town of Hopkinton: 5 acres, part of lot 8 of Short Tract, beginning at intersection of Newton Road and St. Lawrence Turnpike, Ricky G. Johnston and Sandra K. Johnston, Norfolk, sold to Joseph A. Shepherd, DeKalb Junction $54,000
Town of Macomb: 8.3 acres, beginning at southerly corner of land conveyed to James W. Tarkowski and most easterly corner of lands conveyed to Clifford C. Arnett, Amy Fitzsimmons, Gouverneur, sold to Jermaine A. Brown and Jacqueline J. Foehr, Rockville Center $315,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, part of the Chester D. Averell Est. Realty, Suong Ives, Indianapolis, Ind., sold to Mary A. McClure, Watertown $262,500
Town of Hammond: 5 acres, east side of Black Lake Road known as Tobias Eustis Homestead, bounded on north by Nicol lot and road leading from Black Lake Road to Railroad Station, James M. Amyot, Baltimore, Md., sold to James S. Hyde and Sandra L. Hyde, Hammond $100,000
Town of DeKalb: Parcel, Dashnaw Street, Carlton L. Woods, Richville, sold to David W. Hartle and Connie M. Hartle, Richville $1,000
Town of Louisville: 0.861 acres, in mile square 20 beginning at intersection of County Routes 39 and 36, Susan M. St. Thomas, Norfolk; and Gary McGregor, Norfolk, sold to Brock Barney and Cassondra Barney, Massena $158,500
Town of Fine: 0.5 acres, beginning on Ridge Road from south bounds of lot 8 and north bounds of lot 24, Robert and Susan Shene, Fine, sold to Barry S. Norton, Fine $7,000
Town of Fowler: Parcel, part of 10 acres conveyed to David H. Balmat, Renee Cole, administrator of the estate of Marvin J. Dana, Gouverneur, sold to Leroy T. Tharrett Jr., Hailesboro $30,000
Town of Stockholm: 12.59 acres, northerly of Route 11 in mile square lot 51, beginning at southwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of Edwin D. Francis, Rodney W. Roach, Massena, sold to Ian Bressett, Potsdam $10,000
Town of Hermon: Parcel, beginning on east margin of Trout Lake running norther to Boy Scout Bay, Douglas R. Pens and Eileen J. Pens, Hermon, sold to William S. Clark and Michelle J. Clark, Phoenix $320,000
