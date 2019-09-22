The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 9:
Town of Watertown: 0.5 acres, 19158 Watertown Center Loop Road, Camille A. Macaluso, Watertown, sold to Robert S. Chapa Jr., Watertown $149,900
Town of Pamelia: 2.17 acres, 23181 County Route 31, Justin Allen Wratten and Haley K. Wratten, Watertown, sold to Scott J. Ruttan, John C. Ruttan, and Sharon E. Ruttan, Watertown $205,000
Town of Adams: 0.22 acres, 13375 North St., Natalie J. Gushlaw, Roanoke, Va., sold to William Cody Millay and Katelyn M. Millay, Watertown $135,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 122 Stuart St., JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., Columbus, Ohio, sold to Susan Kay Palmer, Deland, Fla. $36,800
Village of Philadelphia: 3.03 acres, Antwerp Street, Jeffrey A. Cook, Antwerp, sold to Lloyd D. Jordan and Christine E. Jordan, Philadelphia $240,000
Town of Henderson: Two parcels: 1) 0.13 acres, 11683 Ramsey Shores W., 2) 0.01 acres, Boathouse Road -1, Charles L. Crump Jr., Watertown, sold to Stephen Robert Hays and Deborah Single Hays, Nashville, Tenn. $100,000
City of Watertown: 0.08 acres, 611 Bronson St., J & Three Rays Marketing LLC, Columbus, S.C., sold to Reban Holdings LLC, Watertown $4,000
City of Watertown: 0.25 acres, 323 N. Hamilton St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Robert Connell, Watertown $18,500
Town of Wilna: 0.22 acres, 43982 Church St., Gary Williamson and Therese E. Williamson, Natural Bridge, sold to Travis Lee Intorcia and Jade Amber Morgan-Intorcia, Natural Bridge $45,000
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.17 acres, High Street, 2019 Castle LLC, White Plains, sold to Chi Le, Garland, Texas $31,000
Town of Brownville: 0.14 acres, 10628 Road No. 987, Thomas T. O’Connell and Kathleen M. O’Connell, Dexter, sold to Peter V. Scrivani, Lansing $157,500
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 110 Stuart St., Raymond Floyd III and Joni L. Floyd, Columbus, S.C., sold to Reban Holdings LLC, Watertown $3,000
City of Watertown: 0.24 acres, 211 Academy St., Raymond Floyd III, Columbus, S.C., sold to Reban Holdings LLC, Watertown $4,000
Village of Clayton: 0.16 acre, 307 State St., Michael J. Harding and Debra A. Shaffner, Clayton, sold to Thomas M. Bogenschutz Jr., Clayton $100,000
Village of Clayton: 0.14 acres, 406 State St., Michael J. Youngs and Diana M. Youngs, individually and as trustees of the Youngs Family Irrevocable Trust, Frankfort, Kristine L. Domagal, Whitesboro, and Delores R. Clayton, Utica, sold to Thomas B. Ellis and Darrell L. Brown, Chaumont $12,500
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 10:
Village of Evans Mills: 1.03 acres, 8743 Factory St., Susan J. Kraeger, Brantingham, as referee for Michelle L. Freeman and Krystal A. Freeman, sold to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Ewing, N.J. $205,778
Town of Theresa: Three parcels totaling 3.65 acres, 33461 Broadwell Road, Joan H. Kilcer, Theresa, sold to Robert J. Thomas and Brooke V. Wills-Thomas, Watertown $162,000
Town of Champion: 14.04 acres, Taylor Road, Paul S. Hutton, Carthage, sold to William R. Leeder Jr., Carthage $15,000
Town of Pamelia: 5.05 acres, 23179 State Route 342, Lehigh Gas Wholesale Services Inc., Allentown, Pa., sold to CST New York LLC, San Antonio, Texas $2,718,034
Village of West Carthage: 1.12 acres, 90 Bridge St., Lehigh Gas Wholesale Services Inc., Allentown, Pa., sold to CST New York LLC, San Antonio, Texas $1,611,638
Town of Alexandria: 11.17 acres, 45700 Landon Road, Linda L. S. Price, Fairhope, Ala., and Edward H. Seager, Fayetteville, as executors of the Harriett H. Seager estate, sold to Richard B. Sherker Jr., Wellesley Island $460,000
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 324 Logan St., Mechelle C. Marra, Watertown, as executor of the Paul Dean Plummer estate, sold to Kenneth McArdle, Watertown $20,000
Village of Theresa: 0.25 acres, 111 Church St., Kyle A. Rollins and Maggie D. Rollins, LaFargeville, sold to Richard C. Blewett, Canton $36,500
City of Watertown: Four parcels: 1) 0.31 acres, 26-44 Public Square, 2) 0.16 acres, 124-132 Franklin St., 3) 18-24 Public Square, 4) 0.08 acres, 104 Court St., Watertown Holdings LLC, Watertown, sold to Johnson Family Real Property LLC, Watertown $1,325,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 11:
Town of Alexandria: 2 acres, 45947 Deer Point Road, Melanie Curley, Cape Vincent, sold to Donald J. Smith and Sheila Parks Smith, Wellesley Island $30,000
City of Watertown: 0.19 acres, 825 Coffeen St., Timothy G. Eiss, Brownville, sold to Jody F. Brown, Watertown $122,677
Town of Theresa: 0.71 acres, 26415 State Route 411, Irving D. Grandjean and Connie L. Grandjean, Rodman, sold to Duane F. Hoffman, Lowville $27,500
Town of Lorraine: 28.58 acres, Overton Road, Joan Engelbach, Sarasota, Fla., sold to Patrick M. Crast and Julie A. Crast, Mannsville $34,500
Village of Antwerp: 0.32 acres, 14 Fulton St., Matthew Goettel, Watertown, as referee for Michael G. Pore, sold to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Nashville, Tenn. $72,010
Village of Brownville: 0.22 acres, 116 Potter Ave., Christopher J. Hill and Sarah E. Hill, Brownville, sold to Derek C. Pond and Sara J. Pond, Brownville $145,000
Town of Orleans: 0.67 acres, 43055 Seaway Avenue, Julie M. DeGan, USAFA, Co., as executor of the Mark Graves Nowak estate, sold to Duane H. Gossett and Kelly L. Gossett, Sorrento, Fla. $400,000
City of Watertown: 0.16 acres, 366 High St., Matthew Richard Soluri, Watertown, sold to Patrick Towne, Lakeway, Texas $18,500
City of Watertown: 0.06 acres, 358 High St., Matthew Richard Soluri, Watertown, sold to Patrick Towne, Lakeway, Texas $500
Town of Alexandria: 0.16 acres, 44721 Bay View Ave., David A. Kendall and Cynthia B. Kendall, as trustees of The Kendall Living Trust, sold to Matthew C. Walldroff and Lenka Walldroff, LaFargeville $235,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 12:
Town of Lyme: Two parcels: 1) 0.38 acres, County Route 125, 2) 0.08 acres, 11795 Quarry Lane, Robert Craig DeWallace, Apollo Beach, Fla., sold to Matthew Compton, Northwood, N.H. $0
Village of Dexter: 0.22 acres, 202 E. Bradley St., Daniel J. Cumoletti, Dexter, sold to Jacob R. Joanette, Dexter $82,000
Town of Cape Vincent: Two parcels: 1) 0.3 acres, 33825 Old Farm Road, 2) 0.46 acres, Carlton Drive, Ross Raymond Devendorf, Old Forge, sold to Andrea M. Dellich, Minoa $0
City of Watertown: 0.04 acres, 1137 Bronson St., City of Watertown, sold to Mawad Khalil, Lake Elsinor, Calif. $1,152
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.63 acres, 41 Walton St., Judith V. Fulmer, Alexandria Bay, sold to MIHOK LLC, Alexandria Bay $750,000
Village of Antwerp: 1.8 acres, 19 & 21 Mechanic St., C. Michelle McKenzie, as referee for Joshua L. Porkarski, Antwerp, sold to Wells Fargo Bank N.A., Fort Mill, S.C. $87,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 13:
City of Watertown: 0.3 acres, 1151 Harrison St., Eric D. Taylor and Lorelei E. Taylor, Watertown, sold to Rosa M. Chavez, Watertown $205,000
City of Watertown: 0.18 acres, 842 Myrtle Ave., Kenneth Hanners, Sackets Harbor, sold to Cody W. Myers and Suzanne J. Myers, Evans Mills $189,900
Town of Alexandria: 5.2 acres, Dingman Point Road, Karen Plantz, Redwood, as executor of the Gladys M. Plantz estate, sold to the Estate of Robert A. Plantz, Alexandria Bay $40,400
Town of Alexandria: 3.84 acres, 28505 County Route 192, Robert P. Bogdan, as referee for Ross E. Wagoner and Clorinda M. Wagoner, Redwood, sold to Wells Fargo Bank N.A., Fort Mill, S.C. $75,000
Town of Wilna: 2 acres, 39131 State Route 3, George H. Walters, Hounsfield, sold to Rebecca L. Stanford, Boonville $4,000
Village of West Carthage: 0.17 acres, 12 Franklin St., Robert P. Nutter and Beth L. Nutter, Carthage, sold to Zachary Phillip Eierman and Valerie J. Eierman, Carthage $206,000
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.19 acres, 109 Church St., Annette M. Fletcher, Alexandria Bay, sold to Sandra M. Caputo, LaFargeville $69,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 144 Stuart St., Joanne Compo, Watertown, sold to Joshua F. Fargo and Heather A. Fargo, Eatonville, Wash. $100,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 2.27 acres, Burnt Rock Road, Richard James Edsall and Virginia Worner Edsall, Cape Vincent, sold to Boathouse Marine LLC, Clayton $0
City of Watertown: 0.25 acres, 423 Paddock St., Mildred M. Squier, Watertown, sold to Pamela J. Monnat, Watertown, Michelle Netto, Watertown, and Lisa Perry, Dexter $0
Town of LeRay: 0.73 acres, southwest of Cottontail Drive, Joseph J. Converse, Watertown, sold to Michael A. Crestani and Jennifer Crestani, Calcium $20,000
City of Watertown: 0.28 acres, 717 Water St., Eleanor V. VanEpps, Watertown, sold to Kenneth D. Roney Jr. and Sherry Roney, Watertown $94,250
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 112 S. Hamilton St., Daniel Perez and Wanda L. Perez, Watertown, sold to Genuine Homes LLC, Gouverneur $139,000
City of Watertown: 0.05 acres, 207 Arlington St., James M. Gifford and Madison L. Sebella, Watertown, sold to Matthew R. McMacken and Michelle Y. Stephens, Carthage $67,500
Town of Adams: 0.46 acres, 13132 U.S. Route 11, Jennifer M. Wells, Adams Center, sold to Jeremy Felice and Deanna Felice, Watertown $164,000
LEWIS COUNTY
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 8:
Town of Diana: 8208 State Route 3, Brenda J. Leonard, sold to Morgan Stott $62,000
Town of Greig: 7966 Menter Road, Kevin L. Maier, sold to Jerry A. Menter $63,000
Town of Harrisburg: North of Humphrey Road, A. Peter Jantzi, sold to Tug Hill LLC $2,506
Town of Lyonsdale: 3668 Fowlerville Road, James R. Gallagher estate, sold to Amy Godfrey $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 9:
Village of Castorland: 5022 State Route 410, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, sold to Asa J. Holbrook $44,000
Town of Harrisburg: Anthony M. Dorsogna, sold to Tug Hill LLC $56,175
Town of Martinsburg: 3776 Rector Road, CFK Irrevocable Trust, sold to Thomas W. Freeman Jr. $11
Town of New Bremen: 7634 Yousey Road, Augustus M. Tabolt, sold to Jeremiah L. Gracey $100,000
Town of New Bremen: 9583 Addison Ave., LSF9 Master Participation Trust, sold to Robert Hazard $68,000
Town of Osceola: Deerheart Road, Ralph W. McCann, sold to James M. Paciga $7,500
Town of Watson: 7944 Stony Lake Road, Kenneth H. Seeber, sold to Scott E. Coyne $10,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 10:
Village of Lowville: 5550 Woodlawn Ave., Barbara Sautter, sold to Aimee R. Hardy $1
Town of New Bremen: Soft Maple Road, William E. Edwards, sold to Joseph J. Beyer $30,000
Town of New Bremen: 6952 Beech Hill Road, Matthew Stenoski, sold to Michael P. Hernandez $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 11:
Town of Croghan: Long Pond Road, James L. Cummings, sold to Erin L. Baiz $135,000
Town of Diana: 7434 Sister Islands Road, Anna K. Soluri Irrevocable Trust, sold to DPHD LLC $165,000
Town of Lewis: William Ernst Road, Christmas & Associates Inc., sold to LMARTIRA LLC $17,995
Town of Lewis: William Ernst Road, LMARTIRA LLC, sold to Nicholas Boots $17,995
Town of Lewis: 651 Kirk Road, O’Donnell Family Trust, sold to Cody M. Cavanaugh $195,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 12:
Village of Croghan: 9755 Bridge St., Northern Credit Union, sold to April M. Kloster $110,500
Town of Denmark: Halifax Road, Norman B. Scott, sold to Brandon L. Ingram $385,000
Town of Diana: 14483 Hands Flat Road, Suzanne G. Seeley, sold to Roger Patnode $10,000
Town of Harrisburg: 7883 Mile Square Road, Viola M. Chambers, sold to Larissa Kutzuba $0
Village of Lowville: 5280 Jefferson St., John F. Kellogg, sold to Cortney M. McArdell $100,700
Town of Osceola: 1415 Osceola Road, Richard Kisselstein, sold to Mark Brandl $105,000
Town of Pinckney: Whitesville Road, Emily Booth-Puffer, sold to Town of Pinckney $11
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 6, 2019:
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot number 93 Kent Street, J&H Associates, Massena, sold to Marnc Realty LLC, Tarrytown $35,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, Center Street, Corey J. DeShaies and Jennifer L. DeShaies, Massena, sold to Terry E. Premo and Lisa M. Premo, Massena $60,000
Village of Colton: 0.25 acres, bounded by Empire Exchange Hotel and west side of river, Alexander L. Williamson, Hannawa Falls, and Layci M. Williamson, Colton, sold to Alexander L. Williamson, Hannawa Falls $24,500
Village of Gouverneur: Parcel, Park Street, Bethany J. Sigourney, Gouverneur, sold to Daniel J. Slate and Ashley R. Slate, Gouverneur $85,000
Village of Gouverneur: 0.33 acres, section one, lot one, Ford Tract north of Oswegatchie River, Justin D. Cunningham, Philadelphia, sold to Ray L. Roberts and April R. Roberts, Antwerp $500
Town of Louisville: 0.69 acres, Antoinette Avenue, Timothy W. Agans and Michele R. Peets, Knoxville, Tenn., sold to Gerald R. Russell and Wend E. Goyco, Massena $74,000
Town of Stockhom: 11.93 acres, Potsdam-Hopkinton State Road, John K. Collins, Canton, sold to Community Bank NA, Olean $66,500
Town of Hermon: 4 acres, lot number 34, Jonesville Road, Brittany Jenkins, Gouverneur, sold to Adam M. Brozzo, Gouverneur $500
Town of Edwards: 2.5 acres, River Road, Kimberly R. Beyer, San Diego, Calif., executrix of the late June C. Chapin, sold to Tress E. Chapin, Livingston, Mont. $500
Town of Rossie: 3.9 acres, Wegatchie Road, Kenneth D. Kennedy, Millbrook, sold to Nicholas E. Ladd, Watertown $69,000
Town of Fowler: Parcel, State Route 58, James Hutton, Richville, Aneita Ellis, Hermon, Beth Yerdon, Gouverneur, and Sherry Pittman, Gouverneur, sold to Jems Hutton, Richville, Aneita Ellis, Hermon, Beth Yerdon, Gouverneur, Sherry Pittman, Gouverneur, and Jerry Hutton and Aneita Hutton, Gouverneur, custodians for Shyanne R. Hutton $500
Town of Macomb: 0.3 acres, southerly of Fish Creek and northwesterly of D. Young Road, Barry Hewitt and Mary J. Hewitt, Rome, sold to Cecelia Followell and Dwayne Followell, Odessa $132,000
Town of Fine: 0.96 acres, northeasterly of Swiss Point Road, Steven Sanders and Anne Marie Sanders, Berwick, Ontario, sold to John M. Zingaro II and Dawn M. Zingaro, Jordan $176,000
Town of Potsdam: Several parcels, Alasdair Turnbull and Wendy Turnbull, Potsdam, sold to Sinead E. Ingersoll, Raleigh, N.C. $360,000
Village of Gouverneur: Parcel, lot number three of Miller’s Valley Drive, Jill M. Boutilier, Liverpool, James D. Boutilier, Baldwinsville, Joan B. Mason, Gouverneur, and Joyce T. Boutilier, Liverpool, sold to Virginia Bossinger and Patricia Davis, State College, Pa. $80,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, par of lot 3 block 119, South Street, Patricia D. Skidds, Ogdensburg, sold to Steven R. Phillips, Heuvelton $11,000
Town of Lisbon: 67.43 acres, Fulton Road, Gilbert G. Bonno and Karen S. Bonno, Grand Blanc, Mich., sold to David M. Pearson and Cheryl A. Pearson, Ogdensburg $70,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 7, 2019:
Town of Edwards: Lots 1 to 9, Whispering Pine Shores on Oswegatchie River Subdivision, Land First Inc., Lacona, sold to Lori L. Wallack and Matthew J. Wallack, Lowville $94,500
Village of Potsdam: 0.62 acres, south bounds of Main Street, Russell Langhorne and Darlene Langhorne, Medford, sold to Nikki D. Langhorne, Potsdam $500
Town of Hopkinton: 24.956 acres, Wilson Road, Wanda J. Malette, St. Regis Falls, sold to Matthew Malette Sr. and Wanda J. Malette, St. Regis Falls $500
Town of Hopkinton: 29.6 acres, Palmer Tract, Matthew Malette Sr., St. Regis Falls, sold to Matthew Malette Sr. and Wanda J. Malette, St. Regis Falls $500
Town of Potsdam: Lots 1 and 2, High Street, Bruce J. Tebo, Norwood, and Tammy L. Tebo, Potsdam, sold to Thomas J. Coplen and Brynn J. Coplen, Norfolk $90,000
Town of Norfolk: 198.7 acres, Brouse Road, Hersey J. Adams, Norfolk, sold to Danny W. Beaudoin II, Norfolk $500
Town of Pitcairn: 17.5 acres, north of Toothacher Creek, Vandewater and Associates Inc., Lyons Falls, sold to Shawn M. Morgan and Deborah A. Morgan, Tully $37,000
Town of Macomb: Parcel, easterly short of Black Lake, Richard P. Reynolds, Cicero, sold to Richard P. Reynolds and Laurie Lynn Tressler, Cicero $500
Town of Fowler: 3.79 acres, westerly margin of Sylvia Lake East Shore Road, William H. George and Ellen L. George, Shelburne, Vt., sold to William H. George and Ellen L. George as trustees of the William H. George and Ellen L. George Revocable Trust Agreement, Shelburne, Vt. $500
Town of DeKalb: 0.33 acres, Hitchcock Road, Christopher Kelley, excutor of the last will of the late Albert Neil Wilson, Russell, sold to Jerry J. Wilson and Ann M. Wilson, DeKalb Junction $2,000
Village of Potsdam: 0.36 acres, Potsdam-Madrid Road, Bethany N. Haeseler, Potsdam, sold to Sara E. Guiney, Colton $118,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.097 acres, southerly street margin of Greene Street, Wayne A. Latham Jr., Ogdenbsurg, sold to Sara Driscoll, Ogdensburg $127,500
Town of Brasher: 25.5 acres, County Route 53, Dwayne J. Stewart, surving spouse of Kay L. Stewart, Massena, sold to Daryl S. Stewart, Massena $500
Towno f Louisville: 0.8 acres, southerly bounds of River Drive, Mildred Guerrero and Louis Trudel, Gatineau, Quebec, sold to Dylan Stone and Thomas Gramuglia, Chase Mills $22,000
Town of Morristown: 1.45 acres, Route 58, Doris J. Reed, Lancaster, Pa., sold to Colleen Reed Bowden, Gap, Pa. $500
Town of Oswegatchie: 10 acres, northwest of Lisbon Road, David R. Thornhill, Heuvelton, and Dale E. Thornhill, Heuvelton, sold to Lori-Anne Potter, Heuvelton, and Thomas Potter, Rensselaer Falls $500
Town of Louisville: 1.46 acres, Wilson Hill Subdivision Map, Boundry Map Lost 10 to 18, Todd Trippany and Valerie Moscoe, San Francisco, Calif., sold to MPG Development LLC, Massena $108,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 10, 2019:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, southerly line of LaFayette Street, John B. Miller Jr., Ogdensburg, sold to Donald J. LaRock, Ogdensburg $19,000
Town of Madrid: Parcel, part of what was known as the James R. Smith lot, Dale H. Peets Jr., Massena, and Terry J. Peets, Massena, sold to The People of the State of New York, acting by and through the Commissioner of Environmental Conservation, Albany $19,500
Town of Pierrepont: Three parcels, Gwen L. Bonner, Potsdam, and Claire B. Carey, Meredith, N.H., sold to Jason Snyder and Gwen L. Bonner, Potsdam $500
Town of Lisbon: 2.01 acres, Brown Road, Michael O’Dell and Sally O;Dell, Vero Beach, Fla., sold to Samuel B. Crosby, Ogdensburg $45,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, Block Number 195, James R. Burley, Plessis, and Elaine S. Burley, Ogdensburg, sold to Robert W. Carlisle, Potsdam $500
Town of Russell: Parcel, Velma Bolyard, Canton, sold to Caitlin R. Grimshaw and Jesse D. Murray III, Madrid $134,000
