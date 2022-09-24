Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 18, 2022:
Town of LeRay: 1.2 acres, 25823 Pink Schoolhouse Road, Kimberly Dyson, Evans Mills, sold to Ian J. Anile and Ajay Patrick Wright, Evans Mills $277,000
Town of Hounsfield: 0.189 acres, 304 N. Morgia Drive A, Jill A. Balfour, Olmstead Township, Ohio, sold to Richard P. Fioretto and Anne S. Fioretto, trustees of Fioretto Family Trust $1
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 19, 2022:
Town of Pamelia: Parcel 1: Beginning at intersection of westerly highway limits of Route 11 and southerly property line of parcel conveyed to David T. and Bonnie J. Marshall; and Parcel 2: Beginning at intersection of westerly line of Route 11 with southerly property line of parcel conveyed to Richard K. Cooke, Speedway LLC, Enon, Ohio, sold to Sonirus Enterprise LLC, Buffalo $39,786
Town of Wilna: Parcel, Alexandria Street Road, Amber Marino, trustee, Thomas Ablan and Yvonne Ablan Family Trust, Schenectady; and Yvonne Ablan, Carthage, sold to Peter J. Kelley, Carthage $6,000
Town of Theresa: 0.63 acres, 101 Red Lake Road, Weldon G. Lynch, Theresa, sold to Heidi Elizabeth Amato, Theresa $52,000
Town of Lyme: Parcel, 11329 County Route 125, Alexandra Madeline Adams, Roswell, Ga., sold to Janice Carroll, Syracuse $425,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 611 Hancock Street, Andrew T. Martin, Watertown, sold to Megan Martin and Andrew T. Martin, Watertown $1
Town of Clayton: Parcel, 146 State Street, Brandon Jacobson, Fayetteville, sold to Randy Cook and Tamara Neiman-Cook, Portola Valley, Calif. $425,000
Town of Clayton: 0.25 acres, 412 Webb Street, Matthew M. Deedy, Wantagh, sold to Jane Mattson and Peter Mattson, Toronto, Canada $202,000
Town of Theresa: 0.11 acres, 29896 Kunkel Road, Andrew Szymczak, Morrisville, Pa.; and Raymond Szymczak, Stuart, Fla., sold to Jennifer L. Christopher and Michael J. Christopher, Syracuse $190,000
Town of Ellisburg: Two parcels, 8427 Littlefield Place, John U. Scheuer and Gaylee S. Scheueer, Fort Pierce, Fla. $275,000
Town of Alexandria: 1.44 acres, 50057 Smith Lane, Robert R. Stevens, trustee of Robert E. Stevens Irrevocable Trust, Castle Creek, sold to Marcus E. Stevens, Endwell; and Robert C. Stevens, Norwich $195,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 344 North California Avenue, Tony Frezzo II, Evans Mills, sold to Stably LLC, Watertown $40,000
Town of Clayton: Parcel, 40740 Route 12, Ronald E. Woodley, individually and as surviving spouse of Mary G. Woodley, Clayton, sold to Colby J. Woodley, Clayton $137,500
Town of LeRay: 0.69 acres, beginning on LeRay Street at southwesterly corner of parcel conveyed to the Black River Fire Department, St. Paul’s Church, Black River, sold to Black River Fire Department Inc. $15,000
Town of Alexandria: 1.07 acres, beginning at northwest line of parcel conveyed to Harbor Villas Inc. at corner of parcel conveyed to Pine Tree Point Resort Inc., Pine Tree Point Resort Inc., Jamesville, sold to Robert P. Johnson and Ronald J. Johnson, Carthage $250,000
Town of Alexandria: Parcel, 23 and 25 Bethune Street, Christopher Troy Jones and Elizabeth Amy Jones Wheeler, successor trustees of Jones Family Trust, Charlotte, N.C., sold to Stephen M. Raven and Christopher A. Witt, Liverpool $220,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 22, 2022:
Town of Theresa: Parcel, 103 Park Avenue, Gary F. McAllister, Theresa; and Sara J. McAllister, Theresa, sold to Cory D. Marsell and Shannan M. Marsell, Philadelphia $145,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 424 Newell Street, Deborah Cunningham, North Creek, sold to Tyler Cunningham, North Creek $35,000
Town of Wilna: 0.05 acres, 8 Oxford Street, Dora B. Malson, Carthage, sold to LFH Rentals LLC, Fort Smith, Ariz. $105,000
Town of Wilna: 0.178 acres, 24497 Second Street, David M. Arnold, Carthage, sold to Mackenzy Allen, Carthage $119,898
Town of Brownville: 4 acres, 28535 County Route 54, Marc L. Giullari Jr., Kansas City, Kan., sold to Zachary Sherrill, Chaumont $174,900
City of Watertown: 0.115 acres, 1105 Salina Street, Sandra Cesario, Bristol, R.I., sold to Kimberly M. Whitbeck, Bethesda, Md. $215,000
Town of LeRay: 1.155 acres, 111 Union Street, Matthew F. Desabio, Southern Pines, N.C., sold to Orion D. Dolan and Mikayla R. Dolan, Carthage $255,000
Town of Hounsfield: 0.171 acres, 13919 Hess Road, Paul Ou-Yang, Sackets Harbor, sold to Niklas F. Brazie, Sackets Harbor $210,280
Town of Clayton: Parcel, 37122 County Route 4, Schnauber Properties LLC, Clayton, sold to Ryan Robinson and Tristen Robinson, Watertown $210,000
Town of Watertown: 5.32 acres, 24000 Spring Valley Drive, Ellen C. Litchfield, trustee of Litchfield Living Trust, Watertown, sold to Gerald R. Chambers and Gina L. Chambers, Fernandina Beach, Fla. $409,500
Town of LeRay: 1.148 acres, 23195 Converse Drive, Bradley A. Reichert, Watertown, sold to Jonathan Boullion and Jesus Boullion, Bunnell, Fla. $313,500
City of Watertown: Parcel, 259 Ten Eyck Street, APN Properties LLC, Watertown, sold to Michael R. Abbott, Shaw ADB, S.C. $320,000
Town of Champion: 0.5 acres, 34275 Route 126, Dale R. Button and Ginger L. Button, Carthage, sold to Susanna Marie Del Carmen Jordan and Leonardo A. Paone, Bradenton, Fla. $317,500
Town of Rutland: Parcel, 30822 Route 3, Allan O. Josiah and Cindy R. Josiah, Felts Mills, sold to Ralph Norgaisse and Nicole M. Norgaisse, Evans Mills $290,000
Town of LeRay: 0.534 acres, 129 Howe Street, NNY Flips LLC, Watertown, sold to Steven J. Wener II and Nicolette J. Werner, Watertown $362,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 23, 2022:
Town of Brownville: 15.13 acres, beginning in northeast line of second parcel in deed to Larry V. Silverstein, from point in northeast margin of Route 12E, Carl J. Jewett and Bett J. Jewett, Dexter, sold to Thomas M. Eiss and Jessica S. Eiss, Brownville $345,000
Town of Hounsfield: Parcel, 372 Ontario Street, Dennis McAndrews and Donna J. McAndrews, trustees of the J. Briggs and Isabelle J. McAndrews Irrevocable Trust, Sackets Harbor, sold to Kevin Peryea and Erin Peryea, Towson, Md. $612,000
Town of LeRay: 0.461 acres, 100 Rodgers Road, Daniel J. Filus and Kelly M. Filus, Black River, sold to Eric Sawyer, Heuvelton $261,400
Town of Hounsfield: 0.548 acres, vacant lot, West Washington Street, Jeremy J. Cook and Erin Cook, Jonesborough, Tenn., sold to Sean McAuliffe and Elysa McAuliffe, Watertown $64,900
Town of LeRay: Parcel, 152 Leray Street, Roberta Gomez, Black River, sold to Alex L. Crawford, Columbus, Ga. $200,000
Town of Brownville: 10.14 acres, vacant lot, Perch Lake Road, Michael A. Doe, Watertown, sold to Cale Siver, Watertown $24,000
Town of Lyme: 2.13 acres, 25550 County Route 57, Kent F. Blairt and Denise L. Blair, Three Mile Bay, sold to Aaron B. Hanson and Lora A. Nadolski Hanson, Clayton $436,000
Town of Theresa: 0.89 acres, 35278 Route 37, Robert E. Begley, Gadsden, Ala., sold to Lionel Joell and Maria Catalan, Fort Drum $303,600
Town of Champion: 0.25 acres, 11 North Jefferson Street, Jeffrey Ames, Deferiet, executor of estate of the late Harry O. Ames, sold to Josef P. Post and Brandi Riggons, West Carthage $185,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 272 Thompson Boulevard, Jason D. Askvig, by Robert J. Slye, Esw., as referee, Watertown, sold to Buckingham Holdings LLC, Castorland $150,000
Town of Alexandria: 1.38 acres, 20892 St. Lawrence Park Road, Lonny E. Eggleston and Marjory R. Eggleston, trustees of Marjory R. and Lonny E. Eggleston Revocable Trust, Alexandria Bay, sold to Peter L. Walton and Lara Michele Walton, Alexandria Bay $375,000
Town of Clayton: 10 acres, part of Route 12, Ellen L. Stiefel, Clayton, sold to Glen Marks and Amy J. Marks, Middletown, Calif. $125,000
City of Watertown: 0.395 acres, 1149 Temple Street, Kristen L. Howell, Colorado Springs, Colo., sold to David A. Konop, Watertown $300,000
Town of LeRay: 5.02 acres, 30760 Route 37, Jeromy Jason Henning, Fayetteville, N.C., sold to Thiarie M. Ortiz-Arzola, Fort Drum $299,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 1, 2022:
Village of Castorland: 4977 Route 410, Bryan D. Catlin sold to Jeremy K. Steria $170,000
Town of Diana: 14179 Steam Mill Road, Charlotte M. Scott sold to Ty W. Coloney $48,000
Town of Lewis: Two parcels, Kirk Road, Frederick L. Snyder sold to Scott Gaebel $40,000
Town of New Bremen: 7005 William Street, Lawrence Lynn Lyndaker sold to Lawrence Lynn Lyndaker $0
Town of Osceola: 1136 Jackson Road, Seth Stucker sold to Cory Eberle $150,000
Village of Constableville: 5843 High Street, Peter R. Hayes sold to Hayes Irrevocable Trust $1
Town of West Turin: Two parcels, Bower Road, Joshua Heiney sold to Michael Hoar $64,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 2, 2022:
Town of Diana: 14122 Melanie Lane, Desirae Woodside sold to Kenneth H. Johnson $10,000
Town of Diana: 7431 Creekside Drive, R. Joseph Weekes sold to Alice M. Weekes $1
Town of Greig: 6167 Independence Lane, Paul B. McCarty sold to Myron Goron $170,000
Town of Lowville: Two parcels, 8269 Route 12, John E. O’Brien sold to O’Brien Legacyh Trust $1
Town of Montague: McDonald Road, Steven Vella sold to Farino Trust $77,000
Town of New Bremen: 8153 Route 812, AmeriCU Credit Union sold to Scott Gaba $45,000
Town of Osceola: 1011 Jackson Road, Tina L. Thomas sold to Alan D. Boyle-Thomas $1
Town of Turin: 4924 Gomer Hill Road, James W. Wolynetz estate sold to James Wolynetz $0
Town of Turin: 4924 Gomer Hill Road, Daniel Miller sold to James Wolynetz $40,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 3, 2022:
Town of Lowville: 9066 Route 26, Earl E. Der estate sold toZ Jonathan R. Zehr $148,000
Town of Osceola: Gregory Road, Patricia Diane Dutch sold to Mark Kowalski $39,900
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 4, 2022:
Village of Croghan: Two parcels, 9644 Pearl Street, Emerson R. Lyndaker sold to Liam Mallan $177,300
Town of Pinckney: 1255 Pinckney Road, Jacquelyn K. Barnes sold to Kelly A. Jantzi $135,000
Town of Watson: 6367 Pine Cone Lane, Melanie J. Coons sold to Paul Cunningham $25,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 5, 2022:
Town of Croghan: 5475 Naumburg Lane, Troy Tabolt sold to Jennifer L. Hellinger $1
Village of Copenhagen: 3003 Mechanic Street, Wanda Bush-Muncy sold to Rachel M. Bush-Muncy $1
Town of Diana: 14335 Bullock Road, Jeffery W. Hellinger sold to Joseph M. DeBlasio $335,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 8, 2022:
Town of Diana: 8222 Route 3, Zachary J. LaFave sold to Justin L. Hartle $26,300
Town of Watson: 6923 Number Four Road, Matthew J. Rozanski sold to Matthew J. Rozanski $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 9, 2022:
Town of Denmark: 3576 Van Brocklin Road, Non-Typical Properties sold to Danial S. Ellis $360,000
Village of Port Leyden: 3315 Quarry Street, Mary E. Martin sold to Roderick K. Martin $1
Town of Lowville: 8653 Route 26, Kevin Crisafi sold to John S. Oliver $15,500
Town of New Bremen: 9552 Beecher Road, Bronwen B. Keefer sold to Griffin B. Keefer $55,000
Town of New Bremen: Van Amber Road, Gary R. Hopps sold to Peter Burkholder $14,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 10, 2022:
Town of Croghan: 8814 Prentice Road, Allen R. Proulx sold to Proulx Family LLC $0
Town of Croghan: 6958 Belfort Road, David Gregory sold to Timothy J. Flannery $92,700
Town of Diana: 14098 Steam Mill Road, Roger W. Render sold to Samantha P. Fahsel $22,000
Town of Lowville: 7555 East Road, Anthony Levesque sold to Timothy E. Sullivan $155,000
Town of Osceola: Deerheart Road, Michael J. Cullinan sold to Anthony R. Masucci $3,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 11, 2022:
Town of Diana: 14204 South Bonaparte Road, Richard Krantz sold to Lewis County Builders LLC $51,345
Town of Turin: 5489 Gomer Hill Road, Javin Zimmerman sold to Shela M. Bungartz Vail $78,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 12, 2022:
Town of Pinckney: 7566 McDonald Road, Anna E. Grossnickle sold to Dennis Petrus $63,000
Town of Watson: 7738 North Shore Road, Marcia DeCamp sold to DeCamp Revocable Trust $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 15, 2022:
Village of Copenhagen: 2929 Stoddard Street, Benjamin A. Shambo sold to Sarah J. Shambo $0
Town of Denmark: 10936 Route 26, Little Birch Island Properties sold to Glider Oil Company Inc. $175,000
Town of Lowville: Route 12, Mead Land Holdings LLC sold to AMS Energy Properties $60,000
Town of Montague: 2339 Pitcher Road, Tonya L. Ginter sold to Lindsay Widdicombe $159,000
Town of Osceola: 1553 Niciu Road, Virginia J. Stone sold to Lynn Stone $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 16, 2022:
Town of Croghan: 11428 Yousey Lane, James R. Yousey sold to Elijah Guillame $50,000
Village of Copenhagen: 3002 Cataract Street, Matthew J. Cooper sold to Richard S. Augustine II $0
Town of Diana: 7374 Bullrock Point Road, Debra A. Hoehne sold to Cottage Lane Realty LLC $200,000
Town of Diana: 8214 Evergreen Lane, Katherine Thesier sold to Evergreen High LLC $0
Town of Diana: French Settlement Road, Brent Valentine Brodbeck sold to Michael J. Lyndaker Jr. $45,200
Town of Greig: 6810 Burdicks Crossing Road, Darren Pominville sold to Dennis Covert $60,000
Town of Watson: 9080 Number Four Road, Shut the Front Door LLC sold to Cory Stramonine $78,500
Town of West Turin: Four parcels, Herman Bush Road, David K. Kraeger sold to JMX2 LLC $450,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 1, 2022:
Town of Massena: 0.3414 acres, 260 North Main Street, Joseph Detalente, Massena, executor of estate of Joseph F. Hillenbrand, sold to Mark Vaillancourt, Massena $113,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 20 Helen Street, Wilmington Trust, Chicago, Ill., sold to Duane McCrory and Marian McCrory, Horn Lake, Miss. $44,000
Town of Fowler: 1.69 acres, 307 Chub Lake Road, Roger I. Holt Jr., Pulaski, sold to Max E. Tessmer II, Olivia R. Tessmer, Heidi R. Turner, Annie K. Tessmer and Gretchen E. Tessmer, Gouverneur $138,000
Town of Norfolk: 4.71 acres, beginning at intersection of O’Brian Road and Adams Road, Ryan D. Skells, Gouverneur, sold to Morgan M. Cheney and Phillip North Jr., Norwood $5,000
Town of Pierrepont: 1.242 acres, beginning on Selleck Road at east bounds of premises conveyed to Charles and Sharon Jenks, Dale P. Robar and Susan L. Robar, South Colton, sold to Samuel G. Outman and Melanie R. King, Tupper Lake $25,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, beginning on Route 56 at intersection with west line of Margaret Curran lot, Michael R. LaFramboise and Mark LaFramboise, Massena, sold to Sylvain Yelle, Massena $75,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 516 Canton Street, Sheena Seguin, Ogdensburg, sold to Kevin L. Sloan and Nicole M. Jordan, Heuvelton $55,000
Town of Louisville: 0.45 acres, 6 Kensington Place, Carl M. Kepper and Elena O. Kepper, Massena, sold to Victor Bourdeau and Elizabeth Bourdeau, Montgomery, Texas $399,000
Town of Gouverneur: 2.44 acres, 568 County Route 11, Kristian C. Stowell and Tina M. Stowell, Gouverneur, sold to David B. Perrigo and Hilliary D. Perrigo, Gouverneur $40,000
Town of Lawrence: 1.15 acres, 151 Barnage Road, Randy Andre, Brasher Falls, sold to Jeremy R. Vansleet and Sandina M. Vansleet, Winthrop $170,000
Town of Massena: 2.16 acres, 656 North Racquette River Road, Erin M. Weinzapfel and Brent A. Weinzapfel, Massena, sold to Victor Hoisington and Cheryl Hoisington, Longmont, Colo. $392,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.16 acres, 3 Lawrence Avenue, Will C. Buck and Joanna R. Luloff, Denver, Colo., sold to Stephen Kuno and Hans Julius Kuno, Potsdam $150,000
Town of Parishville: 34.01 acres, beginning on Ashton Road at northwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of Nancy J. York and Gerald A. York, Gerald A. York and Nancy J. York, Potsdam, sold to TANG Real Estate Holding LLC, Potsdam $158,000
Town of Canton: 45 acres, County Route 14, Mose A. Gingerich and Lydia Gingerich, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Jonas P. Hershberger and Mattie J. Hershberger, Rensselaer Falls $25,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, 2418 Route 3, Thomas D. and Linda K. Durham, Fine, sold to Mark E. and Michelle A. Flanagan, Harrisville $65,000
Town of Hammond: Parcel, 48 Hero Road, Gail Sudkamp, trustee of trust agreement dated April 19, 2011, made by Jo-Ann A. Ritner, Alexandria Bay, sold to Linda R. Frangos and James N. Frangos, Clarks Summit, Pa. $165,000
Town of Lisbon: 92.29 acres, Ballantine Road, Backus Properties LLC, Ogdensburg, sold to Patrick E. Backus and Karen E. Backus, Heuvelton $130,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 1027 Jay Street, Elias Parker and Shelby Measheaw, DeKalb, sold to Ricky Bass and Penni Bass, Brier Hill $1,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 5, 2022:
Town of Waddington: 2.13 acres, beginning in southerly bounds of Route 37 on line between river lots 53 and 54, Tiernan Land Holding LLC, Waddington, sold to Kristen Kormanyos, Lisbon $1,500
Town of Clifton: 0.101 acres, 19 Elm Street West, Jeannine Goldie, Newton Falls, sold to Jesse W. Goldie, Newton Falls $44,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 3 Nightengale Avenue, Ryan Cappione, Massena, sold to Tracie Lee Barnes, Massena $187,000
Town of Clifton: Parcel, 94 Lone Pine Road, Bruce W. Covell and Diane Patnode Covell, Fisherville, Va., sold to Christine Burkard, East Amherst $420,000
Town of Massena: 0.17 acres, 4 Hospital Drive, Travis J. Bond, Massena, sold to Brandon Androsky and Natasha A. Androsky, Norfolk $97,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, 12 Randall Drive, Donald G. Jenack, Massena, executor of estate of Yvette M. Jenack, sold to Lindy L. Chapman, Massena $77,000
Town of Potsdam: 1.5 acres, 416 River Road, Glen Gordon and Debra Gordon, Potsdam; and Alan Johnston and Sarah Gordon, Potsdam, sold to Patrick Berube and Evelye Verret, Massena $290,000
Town of Brasher: 3.18 acres, beginning on Quinell Road at intersection with northeasterly line of lands now or formerly of Joel M. Nezezon, Gerry Derouchie and Lisa J. Derouchie, Chase Mills, sold to Nicholas A. Chase, Potsdam; and Aleesa L. Jarvis, Brasher $35,000
Town of Pierrepont: 0.92 acres, 4 Cotellessa Drive, Demetrius L. Dowell, Land O Lakes, Fla., sold to Edward A. Gilbert and Ora Anne Gilbert, Potsdam $226,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 5 Goodrich Street, Randy Neadom, Woodbourne, sold to Gary M. Pasqua, Canton $210,000
Town of Piercefield: Parcel, 4 Dewey Avenue, Ethan LaQuay, Tupper Lake; and Brooke Connor, Tupper Lake, sold to Eric T. Whitley, Piercefield $40,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel 1: 3.68 acres, beginning on County Route 6 at corner of lands now or formerly of Kenneth A. Wilson and Charlotte A. Wilson; and Parcel 2: 5 acres, lot 4, southerly of County Route 6, James Ward and Molly Ward, Ogdensburg, sold to Ryan Gigliotti and Melanie Gigliotti, Pulaski $137,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 6, 2022:
Town of Massena: Parcel 1: Beginning in north bounds of Water Street at southeasterly corner of lot conveyed to St. Lawrence Valley Power Corporation; and Parcel 2: Beginning in north bounds of Water Street at southwest corner of strip of land conveyed to James J. Taylor, Bruce Beckstead and Paula Beckstead, Massena, sold to Cornerstone Properties of NNY LLC, Norwood $350,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1 acre, beginning on south shore of Oswegatchie River marking northwest corner of land of Jacobs, Carter J. Weller and Timothy Z. Weller, Potsdam, sold to Peter A. Paquette and Mary M. Paquette, Ogdensburg $14,500
Town of Fowler: 4.7 acres, 3 Indian Head Trail, Francis C. Lallier and Michele E. Lallier, Gouverneur, sold to Charles E. Audet Jr., Gouverneur $100,000
Town of Potsdam: 16.13 acres, 60 OBrien Road, William G. Morris and Sandra D. Morris, Potsdam, sold to Michael P. Ames and Lacey C. Staires, Potsdam $300,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 523 Route 11B, Richard J. Mallette and June B. Mallette, Lakeland, Fla., sold to Barry P. Orologio, Potsdam $25,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 160 Jefferson Avenue, Lena Kocsis, Brasher Falls, sold to Chelsea Meldrum, Massena $78,000
Town of Massena: 0.29 acres, beginning in west bounds of Paddock Street and south boundary of former Ripley Street, Hoot Owl Express Enterprises Inc., Massena, sold to TYSD Holdings LLC, Webster $900,000
Town of Fine: 192.18 acres, beginning in division line between east and west halves of township at corner of lot formerly owned by Joseph Anderson, George W. Knabb, MacClenny, Fla.; and John L. Shadd, Lake Butler, Fla., sold to Christopher Cretaro and Michelle Cretaro, East Syracuse $140,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, 77 Rensselaer Street, Samuel J. Charlton and Kelly C. Charlton, Heuvelton, sold to Eric Lawrence Brothers and Mallory Lynn Brothers, Rensselaer Street $22,000
