Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 6:
Town of Lyme: 0.34 acres, Lots 11A and 12A, Bourcy Road, Jewel Properties LLC, Kirkville, sold to Jerome A. Rose and Jolie M. Rose, Three Mile Bay $4,000
Town of Theresa: 92.16 acres, 39691 County Route 21, Kimberly G. Sell, Theresa, sold to Caleb L. Monica and Aaron S. Monica, Hammond $200,000
Town of Watertown: 2.26 acres, 25088/25092 State Route 126, Joseph W. Young and Stephanie H. Young, Watertown, sold to Merrit A. Brady and Catherine E. Brady, Charleston, S.C. $400,000
Town of Orleans: Two parcels totaling 0.7 acres, 43280 Martusewicz Lane, Daniel P. Tedesco and Carmel A. Tedesco, Alexandria Bay, as trustees of the Tedesco Living Trust, sold to Devin Frink and Ashley Frink, Alexandria Bay $305,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 122 Stuart St., Brooke Wood, Watertown, sold to Gerardo Diaz, Watertown $165,000
City of Watertown: 0.05 acre, 155 St. Mary St., Shane D. Aldridge and Elizabeth L. Aldridge, Dallas, Ga., sold to Michael R. Hall and Danielle Stover, Watertown $49,000
Town of Ellisburg: 0.11 acres, Shore Drive, Ronald J. Gonzalez, Naples, Fla., sold to Donald D. Cronk and Catherine A. Cronk, Baldwinsville $135,000
Town of Champion: 0.71 acres, 35834 Sayre Road, Bruce H. Hazen and Marilyn A. Hazen, Watertown; Kevin B. Hazen, Watertown and Jennifer E. Girlie, Georgiana, Ala., sold to Megan E. Hill and Cassandra B. Storey, Copenhagen $220,000
City of Watertown: 0.07 acre, 1013 Franklin St., Gianaco LLC, Watertown, sold to Nathaniel Okyere-Bour, Watertown $116,900
Town of Henderson: 0.54 acres, 3833 Lighthouse Road, Joanne M. Lowery, Baldwinsville, sold to Penny Ring, Adams Center $375,000
Town of Alexandria: 23.33 acres, 23706 Swan Hollow Road, Gay E. Millett, Alexandria Bay, as executor of the Ellsworth L. Ayles estate, sold to Daniel Bower, David Roberts III and Desiree Roberts, Alexandria $100,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 7:
Town of LeRay: 2.04 acres, 27616 Rogers Road, James E. Lowery Jr. and Missnylia Yolanda Lowery, APO, AP, sold to James Tucker and Kristin Tucker, Grovetown, Ga. $315,000
Town of Rodman: 10.13 acres, 13601 County Route 68, Craig J. Kline, New Tripoli, Pa., sold to Michael R. Schnauber and Patricia L. Schnauber, Rodman $20,000
Village of Clayton: 0.19 acres, 302 State St., Cerow Properties LLC, Clayton, sold to Tricia’s Rondette Restaurant LLC, Clayton $150,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.34 acres, 46354 County Route 1, Gary A. Williams, Alexandria Bay, sold to David Roberts III and Desiree Roberts, and Daniel Bower, Alexandria Bay $70,000
Town of Pamelia: 0.6 acres, 9694 Apple St., Robert J. Brandt and Allison K. Brandt, Hollis, N.H., sold to Roman J. Bingham and Desirae J. Bingham, Fort Drum $249,000
City of Watertown: 0.1 acre, 643 Leray St., Jeffrey M. Holland and Charish M. Holland, Watertown, sold to Darryl Kennel, Watertown $130,000
Town of Brownville: 3.69 acres, 20540 Reasoner Road, David D. Cyr, Watertown, sold to Michael S. Dixon Jr. and Sarah E. Dixon, Evans Mills $280,000
Village of Adams: 0.41 acres, 19 N. Park St., M. Melissa Greene, Watertown, sold to Christopher Fidler and Katherine Albrecht Fidler, Adams $184,000
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 1013 Superior St., Pink Palace Properties LLC, Cape Coral, Fla., sold to Keno Deale, Watertown $165,000
Town of Rodman: Two parcels totaling 5.74 acres, 14300 County Route 68, Richard H. Edginton II, Rodman, sold to Timothy W. Beutel, Watertown $332,000
City of Watertown: 0.16 acres, 110 E. Division St., Mark S. Aldridge, Palm Coast, Fla., sold to Cody Chavez and Rosana M. Chavez, El Paso, Texas $155,000
Village of Dexter: 0.3 acres, 122 E. Grove St., Taylor Austin Gonzales, Fort Rucker, Ala., sold to Jason D. Rotolo and Elaina O. Rotolo, Watertown $180,000
Town of Adams: 1.32 acres, 15571 County Route 76, Peter J. Chartrand and Suzanne M. Chartrand, Adams Center, and Sylvia Gilligan, Adams Center, sold to Matthew A. Naccari, Adams Center $160,000
Town of Orleans: 16.7 acres, East of Wilder Road, Calvin Lane, Watertown, sold to Todd M. Parody and Sara C. Parody, LaFargeville $3,500
Town of Champion: 0.18 acres, 34791 Freeman Drive E., Michael A. Rice and Kathleen M. Rice, Baldwinsville, sold to Jeffrey D. Walsh and Camille Walsh, Indian Orchard, Mass. $140,000
Town of Watertown: 0.69 acres, 20019 State Route 3, Dorothy D. Reynolds, Cicero, sold to Adam Beshures, Watertown $207,000
Town of Henderson: 0.17 acres, 6373 Nutting Street Road, David L. Spink and Mary Theresa Spink, Penfield, sold to Frank Shattuck, Henderson $10,000
Town of Theresa: 0.8 acres, 40238 Hyde Lake Road, Charles E. Brown, Evans Mills, sold to Kelli S. Brislan and Kenneth R. Ward Rr., Theresa $312,000
Village of Clayton: 0.37 acres, 122 S. Shore Drive, Barry M. James, Mesa, Ariz., sold to Clayton 122 South Shore LLC, Webster $380,000
Village of Carthage: 0.35 acres, 410 State St., Pominville Properties LLC, Glenfield, sold to Grey Street Partners LLC, Ridgefield, Conn. $250,000
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 145 Barben Ave., John C. Wilson and Jana L. Sanford, Watertown, sold to Rhones Renovations LLC, Watertown $100,000
Town of Rodman: 21.39 acres, 13225 County Route 156, James D. Hutchison and Kimberley Hutchison, Watertown, sold to Sean Iles and Julianne Prentice, Chaumont $360,000
Town of Theresa: Two parcels totaling 1.4 acres, 40375 Dogwood Drive, Roy A. Mero, Naples, sold to Richard Kesselring and Joanne Kesselring, Rochester $224,900
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 8:
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 414 Franklin St., Michael R. Ablan, Wellesley Island, sold to Morgan V. Huffstutler, Watertown $233,000
Village of Cape Vincent: 6.87 acres, 596 W. Broadway, 596 W. Broadway LLC, Cape Vincent, sold to Bruce Taylor and Lynn Taylor, San Rafael, Calif. $0
City of Watertown: 0.55 acres, 1523 Columbia St., Oliver O. Buck II, Beaver, Pa., sold to Timothy D. Comer, Watertown $170,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.84 acres, 32762 State Route 12E, Jeanette N. Clickner, Glendale, Ore., sold to Shawn M. Cherchio and Ariel J. Cherchio, Cape Vincent $195,000
Town of Lorraine: 4.42 acres, Waterville Road, Joan G. Fowler, Lorraine, sold to Timothy Smith and Renee Fitzgerald, Lorraine $40,000
Town of Lyme: 5.7 acres, 26134 County Route 57, Norman K. Otis and Jane L. Otis, Three Mile Bay, sold to Daniel Walter and Tammy Walter, Wakefield, R.I. $560,000
Village of West Carthage: 0.23 acres, 5 Martin St., Jack B. Derouin, Carthage, as administrator of the Thomas A. Derouin estate, sold to James Bartgis, Gouverneur $41,000
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 338 N. Michigan Ave., Raul E. Jabalera, Colorado Springs, Colo., sold to Jeffrey Toniatti and Seoryeong Jang-Toniatti, Fort Drum $188,000
Town of Champion: 5.9 acres, 35848 Sayre Road, Joel L. Widrick, Carthage, sold to Loren Roggie and Sharon Roggie, Carthage $210,000
City of Watertown: 1.36 acres, 1205 Ives St., Karen D. Agnetta and Robert J. Agnetta, Watertown, sold to Brian T. Zafonte and Aneta Zafonte, Racine, Wis. $550,000
Town of Brownville: 0.36 acres, 20625 Road 1249, Jeremy J. Prevost, Henderson, Nev., individually and as trustee of the Prevost Revocable Living Trust, sold to Todd M. Froysell and Stephanie A. Froysell, Clay $125,000
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 351 W. Main St., Matthew J. Dawley, Watertown, sold to Antonio Martinez, Fort Drum $130,000
Village of Antwerp: 0.55 acres, 30 Van Buren St., Jason C. Wescott, Antwerp, sold to Haley Stolz, Fort Drum $149,900
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.13 acres, 186 S. Esselstyne St., Donald M. Brennan Jr. and Elizabeth P. Brennan, Cape Vincent, sold to Leland C. Finkle and Robert A. Finkle, Chittenango $162,000
Town of Brownville: 25.88 acres, 20348 County Route 59, Jacob M. Cohen, Dexter, sold to Mary Lasage, Dexter $0
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 9:
Village of Carthage: 0.15 acres, 427 State St., Kalsoom Khan, Carthage, sold to Arthur McCall, Lowville $102,000
Town of Lyme: 8.14 acres, 29219 Old Town Springs Road, Patrick Marzano and Tommye H. Marzano, Chaumont, sold to Kevin Baker and Arryona Pinkney, Chaumont $253,250
Town of Brownville: 0.45 acres, 24485 County Route 53, James F. Storrs II, Watertown, sold to Matthew R. Hunt and Heather Lynn Saumier, Watertown $217,000
Town of Henderson: 0.86 acres, Rays Bay Road,William D. Marks and JoJean H. Marks, Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., as trustees of The Marks Trust, sold to William G. Conroy and Christine S. Conroy, Naperville, Ill., as trustees of the William G. Conroy Revocable Trust and of the Christine S. Conroy Revocable Trust $4,400
Town of LeRay: 1.65 acres, 30066 Gardnerville Road, Diane L. Scott and Audrey S. Dorr, Evans Mills, sold to Eric J. Favret, Evans Mills $110,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 20:
Town of Lowville: 7464 Rice Road, Paul R. Rice, sold to Brandon M. Gerow $121,900
Town of New Bremen: 9097 Briot Road, Matthew F. Briot, sold to Jordan D. Brandt $85,000
Town of Pinckney: River Road, William J. Hanchek, sold to Ronald R. Cody $4,000
Town of Turin: 5395 Carpenter Road, MKG Living Trust, sold to J Decker Excavating LLC $100,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 21:
Town of Diana: Factory Road, Justin A Gregory, sold to Sybil M. Conrad $75,000
Village of Lowville: 7649 Easton St., Mallory M. Augustus, sold to John C. Mumford $11
Town of Turin: 5610 Lee Gulf Trail, James V. Koster, sold to Rodman Runnalls $275,000
Town of Watson: River Road, Rachael Z. Widrick, sold to Bradley A. Bond $17,500
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 22:
Town of Denmark: 3541 Roberts Road, Ronald J. Pate, sold to Jonathan M. Davis $125,000
Town of Diana: 13211 Foster Road, Timothy S. Rogers, sold to Joseph L. Bange $64,000
Town of Diana: 5706 Old State Road, Farr Irrevocable Trust, sold to Sarita Olley $41,500
Town of Greig: 6954 Whitetail Drive, Rudd Road LLC, sold to Leslee J. Bango $140,000
Town of Greig: Whitetail Drive, The GR Cataldo & TZ Cataldo Irrevocable Trust, sold to Independence River Lodge Inc. $560,000
Town of Greig: Donnattsburg Road, Theresa Z. Cataldo, sold to John P. Evans $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 23:
Town of Diana: 14191 State St., Hunter Irrevocable Trust, sold to Timothy Garner $55,000
Town of Lewis: Kotary Road, Robert E. Seelman, sold to Over the Hill Irrevocable Trust $1
Village of Lowville: 5522 Shady Ave., Diane Damon-Spelz, sold to Barry Parker $100,000
Town of Martinsburg: 5674 Magdalene St., Douglas J. Rook, sold to Douglas L. Olmstead $27,000
Town of West Turin: 2907 Fish Creek Road, Dave Langan, sold to Michael F. Lombardo $11
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 24:
Town of Lowville: 7441 Emi Lane, Marilyn Meleski, sold to Stephanie Good $168,000
Town of Lyonsdale: River Road, RJP Family Trust, sold to Clayton E. Mangan $100
Town of Martinsburg: 6422 E. Martinsburg Road, Dawn E. Hooper, sold to William D. Schaefer $100,000
Town of New Bremen: 7556-7560 Ruprick Road, Bruce C. Widrick, sold to Kevin Widrick $310,000
Town of Watson: 7036 Peckham Road, Tyler Roggie, sold to Brock Edward Roggie $225,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 16, 2021:
Village of Madrid: Parcel, 1 Cady Drive, Fred G. Cady, Norfolk, Va.; Steven D. Cady, Oxford, Ohio; Edna M. Cady, Canton; Laurie J. Hayes, Madrid; and Nancy Cady, Madrid, sold to Conrad Phillips, Madrid $72,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, school house property on Norfolk Road, known as the “Nevins School House,” Paul Leo Post and Josephine Antoinette Post, trustees of the The Paul Leo Post and Josephine Antoinette Post Joint Living Trust, Massena; and Josephine Antoinette Post, Massena, sold to Peter Nezezon, Massena $10,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, 262 Prospect Avenue, Loretta J. Derushia, Massena, sold to William Lemay, Weymouth, Mass. $43,500
Town of Macomb: Parcel, 50 Knowlton Farms Road, Ronald D. Reid and Ann B. Reid, co-trustees of Reid Family Revocable Trust, Venice, Fla., sold to Jeffrey W. Scott and Crystal L. Scott, Pennsdale, Pa. $365,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 328 W. Main Street, Clark R. Porter, Gouverneur, sold to Kathleen M. DeJesus, Gouverneur $1,500
Town of Fowler: 0.25 acres, 1495 County Route 22, Carla A. Bishop, Gouverneur, sold to Cody Bishop, Gouverneur $5,000
Town of Fowler: 2.26 acres, 159 River Road, Lynne Haskins Matott, trustee of the LHM Irrevocable Trust, Potsdam, sold to James R. Ellis and Tara J. Ellis, Harrisville $117,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 112 Lafayette Street, Daniel C. Lowery, Ogdensburg, sold to Joseph E. Cosmo, Watertown $111,000
Town of Fine: 3.86 acres, beginning in northwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of Donald Burtick and Yvonne Burtick at northwesterly corner of lot 8 of “Cottage Lots of Star Lake made for Thomas E. Proctor A.D. 1891 by James McKee,” Jordan P. Grammo, Star Lake, sold to Richard R. Hitchman, Star Lake $1,500
Town of Massena: 0.69 acres, 321 Trippany Road, Paul Ellis and Lorrene Ellis, Massena, sold to Brandon Michael Ward and Emily Ann Ward, Massena $150,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 39 Spruce Street, James Caza and Tressa Caza, Fort Meyers, Fla., sold to John D. Albert, Massena $34,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 17, 2021:
Town of Brasher: 2.9 acres, 15 Congress Street, Mary Taylor, Albans, Vt., administratrix of the estate of Ruby Brais, sold to Marisa Valentin, Norfolk $16,000
Town of Waddington: 0.829 acres, 12 Green Street, Robin D. Hazelton, Heuvelton; Michael V. Rogers, Waddington; and Rick A. Rogers, Athens, Pa., sold to Michael V. Rogers and Jamie L. Storey, Waddington $96,000
Town of Massena: 20 acres, 336 Route 37C, Dorothy Lopes, Massena, sold to Thomas Rahontsiiostha Barreiro, Hogansburg $175,000
Village of Morristown: 0.216 acres, 601 Water Street, Ricky D. Velez, Morristown, sold to Susan Morrow and Anthony DiNatale, Ogdensburg $218,500
Village of Massena: 0.169 acres, 8 Plum Street, Ian T. McDonald, Massena, sold to Lee T. Brailsford, Chase Mills $63,000
Town of Parishville: 6.3 acres, beginning on Herriman Road with intersection of Old Parishville Turnpike, Daisy Cox, Colton; and Tracy Cox, Colton, sold to Tracy Cox, Colton $72,000
Town of DeKalb: 4.27 acres, 2694 Route 812, Joshua P. Behm and Jaime L. Behm, Hermon, sold to Brandon Rogers and Jeannie Rogers, Springfield, Mass. $80,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, 158 Jefferson Avenue, North Country Savings Bank, Canton, sold to Daniel Fennell, Brasher Falls $58,000
Town of Louisville: 10.22 acres, 5720 County Route 14, Lee T. Brailsford, Chase Mills, sold to Timothy B. Thisse and Rachel L. Devine, Waddington $157,500
Village of Gouverneur: 0.48 acres, 51 Johnstown Street, Jennifer Renee Groff and Lowell Montague Groff, Copenhagen, sold to Joseph T. Neumeyer and Andrea M. Neumeyer, Elizabeth, Colo. $124,000
Village of Canton: 0.43 acres, 29 West Main Street, John Jaunzems and Dagmar and Jaunzems, Canton, sold to Marion Macaoay, Milford, N.J. $145,000
Town of Massena: 0.81 acres, 7 Martin Street, Scott L. Lamay, Massena, sold to Josiah David McGrath and Chelsea Leah McGrath, Brasher Falls $100,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 20, 2021:
Village of Canton: Parcel, 16 Wells Street, Thomas H. Bortnick, Canton; and Amy S. Bortnick, Canton, sold to Sharon Lawrence, Colton $151,000
Town of Fine: 30.4 acres, 45 Sykes Road, Gerald M. Follett, Harrisville, sold to Andrew A. Woodward, Croghan $130,000
Town of Hammond: 3.974 acres, 74 Patrick Drive, Derrick Robinson, Steamboat Springs, Colo., sold to Michael Dupont and Brenda Dupont, Camden $380,000
Village of Norwood: Parcel, 3, 5 Whitney Street, Jared L. Sharlow, Norwood, sold to Rachael A. Patton, Norwood $90,000
Town of Parishville: 1.003 acres, 1850 White Hill Road, Holly A. Sequin and Richard A. Sequin, Colton, sold to Tammy L. Gormley, Parishville $20,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 21, 2021:
Village of Waddington: 0.5 acres, 30 Lincoln Avenue, Roger Sharlow, trustee of The Roger J. Sharlow Revocable Trust, Waddington, sold to Ronald Kelly and Linda Kelly, Mayfield $269,000
Town of Fowler: 8.6 acres, 330 Island Branch Road, Daniel J. Lallier and Diane Lallier, Gouverneur, sold to Eric P. Hitchman and Kristina M. Hitchman, Richville $270,000
Town of Clifton: 0.25 acres, 7102 Route 3, Earl A. Hayes and Sharon L. Hayes, Ithaca, sold to Jason J. Burnham and Hannah Hottel Burnham, Freeville $290,000
Town of Morristown: Two parcels, 3887 Route 37, Juliann H. Cliff, trustee of The Hackett Trust, Ogdensburg, sold to Jeffrey Spriggs and Paul Patterson, Canton $520,000
Town of DeKalb: Parecl, beginning on highway leading from Richville to Hermon by way of Bishop Corners, Joseph A. Peachey and Mary E. Peachey, Allensville, Pa., sold to Daniel Davis and Alysson Davis, Gouverneur $187,000
Town of Madrid: 1.31 acres, 306 County Route 44, Dennis W. Moore, Chase Mills, sold to Jared L. Sharlow and Brittany E. Sharlow, Norwood $150,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 22, 2021:
Town of Fine: Three parcels, 292/286 Folsom Road, Robert Bourquin and Sharon Bourquin, Clayton, sold to Arthur B. Reid III, Rome $145,500
Town of Hopkinton: 100 acres, beginning at southeast corner of section 12, running south along east line of section 17, Elsie Dominy and Charles Dominy, Nicholville, sold to Ray F. McLaughlin, Castleton, Vt.; and Shawn McLaughlin, Peletier, N.C. $60,000
Village of Canton: Parcel, 24 Mildon Road, Carol Gretchen Jent, trustee of Carol Gretchen Jent Revocable Living Trust, Hammond, sold to Elisa M. Van Kirk and Carmen Espinosa, Canton $158,000
Town of Pierrepont: 24.095 acres, beginning at intersection of southerly bounds of Butternut Ridge Road with northwest corner of lands of Richard Murray, Vincent Straszynski and Rose Straszynski, Huntersville, N.C., sold to Mark Hawkins and Rita Saumier, Hannawa Falls $7,000
Village of Massena: 0.143 acres, 12 Aldon Street, Terry E. Premo, Massena, sold to Jason E. Premo, Massena $100,500
Town of Canton: 0.775 acres, 1971 Old DeKalb Road, Stephen I. Newkofsky, Canton, sold to Lucas G. Niles and Theresa M. Niles, Palm Desert, Calif. $267,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning on westerly highway boundary for Outer Market Street (Route 56) at intersection with division line between lands now or formerly of James and Susan Curtis on north and lands now or formerly of Franchise Realty Interstate Corporation on south, Potsdam LLC, Bronx, sold to InCommercial Net Lease DST 4, Chicago, Ill. $4,341,500
Town of Fowler: 1.6 acres, 420 Island Branch Road, James H. Smith and Barbara J. Smith, New Windsor, sold to Mandy L. Wendell and Melanie A. Bixby, Syracuse $54,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 723 Jay Street, Sandra Porter, Ogdensburg, sold to John B. Lawrence and Michele Lawrence, Little River, S.C. $120,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 23, 2021:
Village of Waddington: 0.412 acres, parcel 8332 on “Power Authority of the State of New York, St. Lawrence Power Project, Map No. 1196C,” Village of Waddington, sold to Scott Shoen and Cathy Shoen, Waddington $10,500
Town of Pitcairn: 5.58 acres, Lot 17-D of Portaferry Lake Subdivision, Tiffeney N. O’Brien, South Boston, Mass., sold to David H. Jackson and Sandra R. Jackson, Manlius $136,000
Town of Stockholm: 0.287 acres, 8 Pleasant Street, Joyce M. Chambers, Winthrop, sold to Jessica Vanier, Massena $95,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 917 Paterson Street, Christopher A. Garno and Amy M. Garno, Ogdensburg, sold to Brandon Wiesner, Tarpon Springs, Fla. $87,500
Town of Canton: Unit 203, Rushton Place Condominium, 1 Main Street, Brent Watson, Canton, sold to Barbara J. Boyle, Canton $210,000
Town of Canton: 2 acres, 105 Boyden Road, Michelle Pharoah, Canton, sold to Caleb C. Cunningham, Canton $40,000
Village of Waddington: Parcel, 9 Oak Street, Michael Ladoceour, Tupper Lake, administrator of estate of the late Mary J. Ladoceour, sold to Kenneth R. Thayer and Kelly Thayer, Canton $82,000
Town of Morristown: 1.24 acres, 227 English Settlement Road, Edwin C. Pitcher and Shirley J. Pitcher, Ogdensburg, sold to Jordan LaClair and Kristie N. LaClair, Ogdensburg $71,500
Town of Russell: 107 acres, 32 Curtis Road, Brian J. Watson and Suzanne C. Watson, Ogdensburg, sold to Michael J. Rank, Canton $205,000
Town of Parishville: 0.197 acres, 20 Catherine Street, Scott M. Lafay, Potsdam, sold to Christopher J. Cutler and Lisa Steinfeld, Potsdam $65,000
Town of Morristown: 119.68 acres, David D. Young, Hammond, sold to David McLachlen and Dawn McLachlen, Dripping Springs, Texas $190,000
Town of Pitairn: 6.07 acres, Part of 6, 18 Greenwood Road, Vandewater and Associates Inc., Lyons Falls, sold to Lidia Grezegorek and Bronislaw Grezegorek, Ontario $31,500
Town of Fine: 3.523 acres, 121 Youngs Road, Thorold P. Cross and Norma Jean Cross, Norfolk, sold to Richard Chiperano, Rochester $59,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 1213 Knox Street, Matthew Hurteau and Deidre Hurteau, Wilmington, N.C., sold to Wayne A. Woodward, Ogdensburg $42,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 24, 2021:
City of Ogdensburg: 0.34 acres, 507 Washington Street, Terry R. Vernsey and Laurie L. Vernsey, Ogdensburg, sold to The Salvation Army, West Nyack $223,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, 28 King Street, Joanne Treers, Massena, sold to Kimberley Wise-Macomber, Massena $65,000
Town of Fowler: 61.52 acres, beginning on old St. Lawrence Turnpike at northeast corner of D.W. Sweet lot, Joseph D. Montgomery, Concord, N.C.; Lawrence Robert Montgomery, Ogdensburg; Marcia J. Derrigo, Ogdensburg; and Paula M. Miller, Liverpool, sold to David W. Briggs, Harrisville; and Bruce Dusharm, Gouverneur $163,000
Town of Hermon: 5.38 acres, 146 Owl Pond Road, Terry M. Rafferty, Hermon, sold to Shannon L. Marcelletta, Theresa $206,000
Town of Norfolk: 0.95 acres, David Babcock and Janice Babcock, Norwood, sold to Brian D. Delosh and Pamela A. Wheeler-Delosh, Potsdam $144,500
Town of Potsdam: 39.8 acres, beginning in westerly boundary of mile square 35 at southerly most corner of lands now or formerly of Karson W. and Johnielle S. Thomas, Stephen L. Sweet, Clinton; and Judith V. Sweet, Skaneateles, sold to Karson W. Thomas and Johnielle S. Thomas, Potsdam $32,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, 444 Oswegatchie Trail Road, Thomas Russell, El Cajon, Calif., sold to Richard Kentile, Star Lake $35,000
Town of Waddington: 5.56 acres, 248 River Road, Lawrence D. Langley and Susan L. Langley, Waddington, sold to Scott A. Hazen and Joy D. Hazen, Potsdam $465,000
Town of Stockholm: 5.188 acres, 775 Route 11B, Lisa A. Hayes, Potsdam, sold to Erik R. Andresen and Heather M. Andresen, Harrisville $165,000
Village of Edwards: Parcel, beginning on street formerly called St. Lawrence Turnpike at most westerly corner of Charles V. Haile lot, The Last Lap LLC, Edwards, sold to Robert J. Payne Jr. and Laurie A. Payne, El Dorado Hills, Calif. $195,000
Village of DeKalb Junction: 0.52 acres, beginning in Wells Street at intersection corner of lots 2 and 3, Roderick Turnbull, Hermon, sold to Kevin and Danielle Bigelow, Hermon $50,000
Village of Waddington: 0.33 acres, 122 Lincoln Avenue, Matthew B. Rose and Stephanie L. Prairie-Rose, Waddington, sold to William W. Jackson, Norwood $115,000
Village of Heuvelton: 0.158 acres, 30 York Street, Walter J. Holmes, Lake City, Fla., sold to Emilee Church, Heuvelton $57,000
Town of Lisbon: 0.5 acres, 251 Rowen Road, Peter D. Smith and Jessica C. Scillieri Smith, Lisbon, sold to Katherine A. Moss and David Lester Cuatt, Albany $195,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, 170 County Route 28A, Margaret Whitcombe, Ogdensburg, sold to Frisina’s General Contracting LLC, Ogdensburg $7,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, East Center Street and Willow Street, lot 6 on map of subdivision Lahey Plot, American Property Rentals LLC, Massena, sold to Spacetime Rentals LLC, Albany $160,000
