Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 11:
Town of Watertown: 3.7 acres, 25778 E. Gotham Road, David C. Meade and Joelle R. Meade, Watertown, sold to Stefanie L. Hanson and Tyler C. LaPier, Watertown $279,900
Town of Cape Vincent: 20.2 acres, 30851 County Route 4, Carmen M. Cinanni Jr., Hilton, sold to Michael Paladino and Hillary Paladino, LaFargeville $19,000
Village of Philadelphia: 0.21 acres, 22 Garden Road, Marilyn Grace Stewart, Jamesville, sold to Delles Contracting Inc., Philadelphia $12,000
Town of Antwerp: 0.5 acres, 37366 County Route 25, William Walsh and Autumn Kirker, Antwerp, sold to Tammi Dindl, Philadelphia $128,000
Town of Clayton: Two parcels: 1) 39.6 acres, 11039 N. Shore Road, 2) 10.5 acres, N. Shore Road, Jacqueline Wilson, Skaneateles, sold to Gerald Wilson and Jill D. Wilson, Oneida $380,776
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.19 acres, 10 Washington St., Brandon T. Kramer, Novato, Calif., sold to Charles Garlock & Sons Inc., Alexandria Bay $120,000
Village of West Carthage: 1.35 acres, 66 Champion St., Robert M. Sligar, Carthage, sold to Kara Makuch, Glenfield $107,000
City of Watertown: 0.49 acres, 1042 Holcomb St., Watertown Savings Bank, Watertown, sold to Michael McGraw, Watertown $89,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 12:
Town of Rutland: 1 acre, 31455 County Route 143, Andrew Steven Gamble, Black River, sold to Natalie S. Dick, Watertown $179,500
Town of Ellisburg: 5 acres, 17025 Balch Place, Paul Dammers, Edgewater, Fla., sold to Brittany Hedger, Mannsville $55,000
Town of LeRay: 1 acre, 26790 County Route 32, Leland F. Runge and Rochelle A. Runge, Evans Mills, sold to Cory Allen Parker and Kayla Elizabeth Parker, St. Robert, Mo. $235,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 13:
Town of Ellisburg: 0.34 acres, 9229 Grove St., June G. Fuhr, Pulaski, sold to Gerald Vincent and Carianne Vincent, Black River $97,000
Town of Rutland: 5.52 acres, Ball Road, Ronald R. Hall Jr., Carthage, sold to Zachary J. Smith, Black River $65,000
Village of West Carthage: 0.42 acres, 91 Champion St., Kyle Patrick Libby, Carthage, sold to Gustavo Villacorta and Ashley Ventura, Enterprise, Ala. $185,500
Town of Theresa: 15.9 acres, Folts Road and Burns Road on Lake of the Woods, Kenneth R. Boyd Jr., Theresa, sold to Brian D. Backus, as trustee of the Pandry Irrevocable Trust, Redwood $49,000
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.31 acres, 254 W. Lake St., Waheed A. Kahn, Ozone Park, sold to William G. McDonough and Rachel B. McDonough, Cape Vincent $73,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 14:
Town of Henderson: 0.48 acres, 13672 County Route 123, Robert L. Winje and Susan L. Winje, Marco Island, Fla., as trustees of the Susan L. Winje Living Trust, sold to Brandon C. Dibble, Lorraine $155,000
Town of Lyme: 0.64 acres, 6722/724 State Route 12E, Aubrey L. Cook, Chaumont, and Katelyn J. Mellen, Chaumont, as administrators of the Cecil E. Mellen estate, sold to Michael S. Murphy, North Myrtle Beach, S.C. $50,000
Town of Philadelphia: 2.25 acres, 31394 Sandy Hollow Road, Jose A. Ruiz and Maira Y. Ruiz, Copperas Cove, Texas, sold to John Edward Bornhoeft and Angela Marie Bornhoeft, Tomahawk, Wis. $254,500
City of Watertown: 0.21 acres, 530 W. Mullin St., Kurt H. Hyneman, Brownville, sold to Rose Chery, Watertown $125,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 250 Seymour St., Kimberly L. Ward, Mexico, sold to Ryan Daniel Bell, Watertown $132,000
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 202 Colorado Ave., Anna-Marie Savage, Watertown, sold to Walter Lashawn Glasco, San Antonio, Texas $146,500
Town of Cape Vincent: 1.41 acres, Lot C, Beadles Point Road W., Dennis R. McCarthy and Kathryn C. McCarthy, Cape Vincent, sold to Justin D. LaMora, Seattle, Wash. $100,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 15:
Town of Ellisburg: 52.92 acres, 5741 U.S. Route 11, Nancy Ann Whitley, Pierrepont Manor, sold to Michael Chamberlain and Tonya Chamberlain, Adams $100,000
Town of LeRay: 1.15 acres, 30300 Rockbrook Road, Edward W. Elling Jr., Friendship, sold to Kristi L. Filkins, Evans Mills $90,000
Town of Theresa: 3.44 acres, 40831 State Route 37, Mary Elizabeth Summerlin, Fort Drum, sold to Holly Davis, Theresa $15,000
Town of Adams: 0.46 acres, 17890 N. Adams Heights, Erik W. Lowe and Lisa F. Lowe, Adams, sold to Joseph G. Cook and Zoeann M. Cook, Watertown $259,900
Town of Henderson: 0.57 acres, 7056 Hovey Cove Lane, Alexander W. James and Barbara J. James, Henderson, sold to Sean W. James and Rena J. James, Skaneateles $375,000
LEWIS COUNTY
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 23:
Town of Croghan: 10129 State Route 126, Carol M. Wakefield estate, sold to Rebecca J. Schroy $45,000
Village of Lowville: 7527 S. State St., Steven Ahrendt, sold to Clearview Irrevocable Trust $37,000
Village of Lowville: 7525 S. State St., Steven Ahrendt, sold to Margaret L. Hanno $10,000
Town of Lyonsdale: 7802 Lyonsdale Road, County of Lewis IDA, sold to Charles M. Ramos $20,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 24:
Town of Greig: Bliss Road, John Robert Cavana, sold to Joseph A. Frascino $25,000
Town of Greig: Partridgeville Road, Larry F. Smith, sold to Melissa Ann Harrell $0
Village of Lowville: 5417 Bostwick St., Junior F. Huckeba, sold to Julie L. Gordon $65,000
Town of Martinsburg: Brenon Road, Kathleen A. LaVancha, sold to Brock A. Smykla $0
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 25:
Town of New Bremen: 9482 State Route 812, Christine L. Moser, sold to Crystal Schneider $125,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 27:
Village of Lowville: 5247 Sunset Drive, George K. Laribee, sold to Barry L. Parker $190,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 30:
Town of Lowville: 7401 Emi Lane, Melissa Coy, sold to Jesse Grigsby $178,000
Town of Lyonsdale: 3615 River Road, Alfred C. Corrice estate, sold to T.J. Phelps $12,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 31:
Town of Denmark: 4765 State Route 410, Robert J. Allen, sold to Derek J. Hartzler $128,075
Town of Watson: 8753 Number Four Road, Richard Vanderpool, sold to Denise Coates $17,900
Town of Watson: Number Four Road, V.S. Virkler & Son Inc., sold to Andrew Halko $17,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 26, 2019:
Town of DePeyster: 48.38 acres, southeast of County Route 10, State Road, beginning at southerly corner of lands now or formerly of John V. Tacchino and Shara Lee Tacchino, Robert D. Murdock and Sharon L. Murdock, DePeyster, sold to Dannie J. Schlabach and Carolina E. Schlabach, Heuvelton $111,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 27, 2019:
Village of Canton: Parcel, Judson Street, southerly corner of lot of land conveyed to Wesley R. How and Charles P. Howe, US Bank Trust NA, trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust, c/o Hudson Homes Management LLC, Irving, Texas, sold to Paul Petroccione, Linda Petroccione and Dominic P. Petroccione, DeKalb Junction $78,000
Town of Hammond: 0.13 acres, beginning on the shore of St. Lawrence River, northerly from Rosembarker Farm line, Thomas Francis Lundy and Theresa Marie Lundy, Hammond, sold to Brandon J. Prendergast, Fairfax, Va. $155,000
Town of Gouverneur: 1.38 acres, beginning at Peabody Road at southwesterly corner of parcel conveyed to Bruce A. Tamblin and Marion P. Tamblin, Albert L. Emond, Gouverneur, sold to Austin Curcuruto and Deidre Curcuruto, Gouverneur $80,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 59 Smith Road, Aldi Inc., Tully, sold to NYC Formulations Inc., Ottama, Canada $250,000
Town of Norfolk: 1.434 acres, part of mile square 59, beginning at southwest corner of village lot contracted to H.B. Thomas, Bonnie Hummell, Norfolk, sold to Lyndsay Allen, Norfolk $38,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 30, 2019:
Town of Lisbon: 30.26 acres, sub-lot 8 in mile square 3 of eighth range, Todd R. Vine and Theresa M. Vine, Ogdensburg, sold to Abraham Ross Colton and Alexis Lynn Delosh, Pyrites $165,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, part of Bowers Tract, beginning at easterly bounds of Main Street intersected by northerly bounds of Bowers Street, Patrick R. Cromie and Cynthia M. Cromie, Massena, sold to Thomas W. Post, Massena $50,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, beginning on southerly right-of-way of Riverview Drive from northwest corner of parcel conveyed to Gordon J. and Marion P. Hazel, Patrick R. Cromie and Cynthia M. Cromie, Massena, sold to Thomas W. Post, Massena $260,000
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, 55 Livingston Road, Martin L. Tremblay, Potsdam, sold to Wayne Britton and Nancy Britton, Warsaw $153,000
Town of Clifton: 0.101 acres, starting at monument 7 south of the Protestant Church on Elm Street, Loretta J. Hall, Harrisville, sold to Jeannie Goldie, Newton Falls $19,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 31, 2019:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 705 Lake Street, Kent J. Pliner, individually and as administrator of the estate of Cathy L. Pliner, Ogdensburg, sold to Gail M. Miller, Ogdensburg $32,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, part of block 194, on Rensselaer Avenue, Lisa Pyskadlo-Phillips, Troy, and Edward Ashton, Morganton, N.C., sold to Jeremy JB Cline, Ogdensburg $30,000
Village of Potsdam: 0.055 acres, beginning in east bounds of Waverly Street from intersection of north bounds of Broad Street, Bojan Petrovic and Maja Petrovic, Potsdam, sold to Anne Marie Badolato, Canton $94,500
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning in westerly margin of West Main Street from southeast corner of William McIntyre lot, Chad A. Burns, Napanoch, sold to Nicholas J. Fuller, Gouverneur $45,000
Villages of Massena and Gouverneur: Parcel 1: 0.07 acres, 4, 6, 7 and 8 Lincoln Street; and Parcel 2: 113’ x 99’ lot, 106 and 108 Depot Street, Edward Scharf, Watertown, sold to Adam Edward Scharf, Plattsburgh $28,000
Town of Hammond: 1.32 acres, mainland shore of St. Lawrence River, part of lands conveyed to St. Lawrence Shores Inc.; and 0.025 acres, beginning at point in westerly property line of parcel conveyed to Stephen L. and Judith V. Sweet, Hannelore M. Zimbrich, individually and as surviving tenant of Forrest A. Zimbrich, Rochester, sold to Judith V. Sweet, Clinton $250,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, from middle section of the property conveyed to Robert and Annette Neverett in 1972, beginning at County Road 17, Scott W. Scanlon, Norfolk, executor of the estate of Wayne Scanlon, sold to Brett Scanlon, Massena $16,500
Town of Madrid: Parcel, part of Grass River lot 50, southerly side of what was formery known as the John Cranford Brick Store lot on Bridge Street, Clark R. Porter, Gouverneur, sold to Philip L. Paige, Madrid $38,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 2, 2020:
Town of Stockholm: 2.74 acres, southwesterly of Old Market Road and southeasterly of Pickle Street, David A. Cheney, West Stockholm, executor of the last will and testament of Albert F. Cheney, sold to David DiSalvo and Brittany DiSalvo, Heuvelton $89,000
Town of Brasher: 1.02 acres, part of lots 3 and 4, beginning at southerly boundary of North Road, Chris Cole, Massena, and Travor Cole, West Chazy, sold to Ana K. Ford and Donald R. David, Akwesasne $136,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, part of lot 6 in block 12, Franklin Street, Fred T. Creighton, Ogdensburg, sold to Nathan Farrell, Delmar, and Kathryn A. Farrell, Delmar $52,500
City of Ogdensburg: 0.367 acres, in block 432, beginning at southerly bounds of Proctor Avenue intersected at northerly bounds of former Canning Street, Mark A. Hawes, Ogdensburg, sold to Jody Fitzgerald, Waddington $110,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, part of lot 4 in block 20, beginning at easterly bounds of Franklin Street and northwest corner of lot 4, Lauchlin J. Baker Jr. and Sally H. Baker, Ogdensburg, sold to Jody Fitzgerald, Waddington $43,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 3, 2020:
Town of Hammond: 0.25 acres, part of lot 5 and portion of premises conveyed to Helen H. Morris in 1946, beginning at northwest corner of lot 4, Larry Covell, Watertown, sold to Robert J. Wilson Jr., and Cynthia B. Wilson, Albion $80,000
Town of Canton: 2.25 acres, lot 11 of mile square 8 in Range 10, beginning at line between lots 11 and 13, along northerly line of lands of Paul and Sharon Allen, Kathleen Buckley, Hermon, sold to Jennifer MacGregor and Baylor Johnson, Hermon $130,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, subdivision lot 19 of Hosmer Tract, north side of Grasse River, Andra I. Wells, individually and as surviving spouse of Denville B. Wells, Massena, sold to James E. Leabo and Danielle M. Wright, Ogdensburg $80,000
Town of Stockholm: 108.52 acres, in lot 22, beginning at point in common corner of lots 22, 23, 32 and 35, at northerly bounds of former Dodge lands, Victoria Marie Jane Dell, Adams Center, administrator of the estate of the late Robert Michael James Dell, sold to Tony J. Almasy and Deborah J. Almasy, Winthrop $50,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 7, 2020:
Town of Russell: 41.17 acres, 668 and 670 Fordham Hill Road, Ellen Pawlikowski, Macon, Ga., sold to Tammy Carlin, Russell $25,000
Town of Edwards: 67.17 acres, 51.68 acres and 16.67 acres, part of lot 8 in Great Tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, Douglas W. Weldon, Gouverneur, sold to Jeffrey J. Exford and Lori J. Kobylanski, Harrisville $125,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel 1: 82.58 acres, beginning at Kerney Road instersected by westerly line of strip run by Robert Tate in 1841; and 30.05 acres, beginning at Route 58 intersecting with Gravel Road $200,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 833 Ford Street, City of Ogdensburg, Ogdensburg, sold to Misty Fishel, Ogdensburg $3,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 8, 2020:
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning at intersection of westerly side of Pierrepont Avenue with southerly side of Bay Street, Cornelius J. Mahoney and Jan G. Mahoney, Potsdam, sold to Kevin Schunck, Brewerton $170,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 8, 2020:
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 14 of “Buckeye Homes Tract,” Elizabeth Castellano, Naples, Fla., sold to Jacqueline Perrault and Josephine K. Pandit, Waddington $56,500
Village of Massena: Parcel, part of southern development of Syakos Subdivision, amended map 3, lot 22 in block 5, Shawn M. Cordwell, Massena, sold to Andrew R. Simpson, Massena $54,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, mile square 8 of ninth range, beginning from Grasse River and southeasterly corner of the premises conveyed to Shayne Leonard and Barry LaLone, Cornelius Leonard, Russell, sold to David Peabody and Sharon Peabody, Russell $1,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.473 acres, lost 1, 2, 3 and 4, on map made by Charles B. Schermerhorn, part of 171 acre farm deeded to Gertrude Zoller Livingson, Lawrence M. Morley, Ogdensburg, sold to Timothy J. Meyer and Erin E. Meyer, Ogdensburg $70,000
Town of Colton: 43.183 acres, in section 4, township 8, Great Tract 2 of Macomb’s Purchase, beginning at Colton-Parishville Town Line at northeast corner of parcel owned by Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation, Ellen S. Bernier, Watervliet, Carol S. Metevia, Laconia, N.H., and Nan S. Nicholes, Park City, Utah, sold to Michael L. Kunz and Patricia A. Kunz, Fairbanks, Alaska $270,000
