The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 22, 2023:
Town of Lyme: Parcel, 26743 Three Mile Point Road, Daniel G. Rodak, Brockport; Donna R. Kulp, Rochester; and Dianne H. Maher, Hamlin, sold to Daniel Gerdes and Arin Leard, Bloomfield, N.J. $260,000
Town of Pamelia: 1.08 acres, 26222 Mustard Road, Kenneth A. Mcardle, LaFargeville, sold to Tammy Paro, Watertown $20,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 23, 2023:
Town of Watertown: 2.26 acres, 25088 County Route 126, Merrit A. Brady and Catherine E. Brady, Watertown, sold to Jay Holland and Linda Holland, Watertown $395,000
Town of Clayton: 2.5 acres, 27455 Route 12E, Lenka Minkowski, Beroun, Czech Republic, sold to Sara Shapleigh and Nate Kalb, Baltimore, Md. $245,000
Town of Alexandria: 1.57 acres, 46840 Dingman Point Road, Alcid E. Beaudin and Pamela A. Beaudin, Alexandria Bay, sold to Mackenzie P. Beaudin, Alexandria Bay $135,400
Town of Champion: Parcel, 32 Bridge Street, Gregory C. Pinkham, Carthage, sold to Richard Joseph Nolan and Ashley Marie Nolan, Carthage $260,900
Town of Alexandria: 0.8 acres, Route 12, Royal C. Garlock II, Alexandria Bay, sold to Craig S. Garlock, Alexandria Bay $5,000
Town of Alexandria: 5.57 acres, Route 12, Royal C. Garlock II, Alexandria Bay, sold to Cody N. Ramm and Morgan G. Ramm, Alexandria Bay $15,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.362 acres, 2823 Martin Drive, Shirley Goutremout, Watertown, sold to Troy J. Nickles and Michelle M. Nickles, Theresa $127,500
Town of Hounsfield: 0.252 acres, 209 Ray Street, John A. Hunter and Patti A. Hunter, New Windsor, sold to Craig Doran and Lauren Fitch, Sackets Harbor $73,000
Town of Worth: Parcel, 3840 and vacant lot on Bice Road, Richard K. Eckman, Lake Como, Fla., sold to Joel G. Beers, Worth $250,000
Town of Philadelphia: Parcel, 27 Garden Road, Gordon R. Burnham and Linda J. Burnham, Philadelphia, sold to Cody C. Ruiter, Fort Moore, Ga. $141,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 24, 2023:
Town of Brownville: 0.436 acres, 338 East Main Street, Jennifer Crestani and Michael A. Crestani, Brownville, sold to Joshua M. O’Hearn and Mikayla J. Kelley, Clayton $325,000
Town of Champion: 0.04 acres, 15 1/2 Bridge Street, O’Connor’s Bridge Street LLC, Carthage, sold to LFH Rentals LLC, Barling, Ark. $45,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.52 acres, 23683 Pines Park Drive, Lisa Slate, Alexandria Bay, sold to John Fredric Slate, Alexandria Bay $105,000
Town of Ellisburg: Parcel, 5824 County Route 120, Matthew Harmych, Henderson, sold to Colin Thomas Lajoy, Ogdensburg $170,000
Town of Clayton: 1.91 acres, part of 41121 Kehoe Tract Road, Michael Kehoe and Sheila Kehoe, Clayton, sold to Conrad Klosner and Megan Klosner, Clayton $36,000
Town of Lyme: 0.17 acres, 24399 Hayes Bay Road North, Linda A. Munro, Saratoga Springs, sold to Steve Olek, Three Mile Bay $235,000
Town of Orleans: Parcel, tax parcel 33.00-1-2, Terry J. Robb, Pennellville, sold to Dennis L. Schrecengast Jr. and Debra Schrecengast, LaFargeville $120,000
Town of Lyme: Parcel, 0 Old Town Springs Road, Bryan W. Stumpf, Cape Vincent, sold to Charles M. Valentine, Chaumont $30,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 25, 2023:
Towns of Champion and Rutland: Parcel, 20181 Eddy Road and Route 126, Stephen J, Eddy and Deborah L. Eddy, Carthage, sold to John K. Williams and Christy Sue Williams, Carthage $200,000
Town of Pamelia: Parcel, 26005 Liberty Avenue, Rodney C. Moseley, Watertown, sold to Samantha Kunes, Prince George, Va. $302,500
Town of Theresa: 2 acres, part of Schell Road, Ralph Hogarth Jr. and Christine A. Hogarth, Theresa, sold to Ryan J. Maloney, Theresa $10,000
City of Watertown: Four parcels, 726 Leray Street, Asu S.M. Nurunnabi, Watertown, sold to Next Level Property Group LLC, Watertown $120,000
Town of Hounsfield: Parcel, 14362 Theriault Road, NCPS Realty Group, Watertown, sold to Ryan J. Blackwell and Brandy Blackwell, Sackets Harbor $470,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 1017 Myrtle Avenue, James I. Aldridge Jr. and Christina Aldridge, Watertown, sold to Kevin R. Murray and Andrea W. Murray, Watertown $235,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 28, 2023:
City of Watertown: Parcel, 465 Flower Avenue West, Prime LLC, Watertown; and Ives Hill Country Club Inc., Watertown, sold to Ives Hill Country Club 465 LLC, Watertown $1,900,000
Town of Cape Vincent: Parcel, 272 William, Ruth E. Constance, Cape Vincent, sold to Faith Vernetti, Cape Vincent $125,000
Town of Adams: 3.66 acres, 12965 Route 11, Dustin Clayton Miller, Adams Center, sold to Nicholas T. Shova and Melissa M. Shova $220,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 4.878 acres, Fuller Bay Drive, Mark A. Schmeer and Kurt C. Schmeer, co-trustees of the Schmeer Family Revocable Living Trust, Evergreen, Colo. $75,000
Town of Pamelia: 0.661 acres, 23809 Route 12, Robert J. Patchen, Watertown, sold to Laura Zabel and Joshua Zabel, Evans Mills $222,000
Town of LeRay: Parcel, 163 Maple Street, Justin M. Seimet, Colorado Springs, Colo., sold to Kameron Grant Spencer, Fort Stewart, Ga. $170,000
Town of LeRay: Parcel, 27521 Five Corners Road, John J. Parker and Ione K. Parker, Calcium, sold to Michael Schell Jr., Calcium $257,500
City of Watertown: Parcel, 361 West Main Street, Madelyne Velez Santiago, Watertown, sold to Michael Stephen Shephard, Watertown $178,500
Town of Brownville: 0.408 acres, 117 Patrician Lane, Charity A. Zawatski, Brownville, sold to Richard De Dios and SarahJean De Dios, Philadelphia $270,000
Town of Champion: Parcel, 37 North Jefferson Street, Micalah D. Schupp, Roseville, Calif., sold to Michael Brian Mucha and Emily Danielle Mucha, Carthage $271,500
Town of Hounsfield: 0.4 acres, 21313 Storrs Road, Alice Jean Boucher, Sackets Harbor; and Drew Gilbert Laemmermann, Clayton, sold to Jameson J. Stitt, Minoa $165,000
Town of Champion: 0.213 acres, vacant lot, Chamption Street and 54 North Jefferson Street, Brian Lupien and Denise Lupien, Nokomis, Fla., sold to Herschey Ann Margrette B. Diaz and Sandy Grill R. Perez, Carthage $159,547
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.36 acres, 6201 Riverview Drive, Roy F. Huchzermeier and Claire L. Huchzermeier, Cape Vincent, sold to April Davis and Kevin Kane, Sterling, Mass. $485,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 244 Winslow Street, Joseph Murtha, Brownville, sold to Arturo Lara-Gonzalez and Heidi Lara-Gonzalez, Watertown $74,900
Town of Brownville: Parcel, 17797 County Route 59, Paul J. Buell, Gouverneur, sold to Nicholas Morgia Jr. and Debra Morgia, Dexter $220,000
City of Watertown: 0.375 acres, 126 Meadow Street North, Peter Desormeau, Watertown, sold to Robert J. Gillen and Barbara J. Gillen, Watertown $155,000
Town of Watertown: 10.1 acres, 0 Lawton Hill Road, Edward Peter Barrella and Debroah Louise Barrella, trustees of Barella Income Only Trust, Indio, Calif., sold to Allan Mace and Mindy Mace, Watertown $44,000
Town of Hounsfield: 0.937 acres, 358 Dodge Avenue, Richard R. Adams, Sackets Harbor, sold to Terence P. McCoy and Mary A. McCoy, Liverpool $315,000
Town of Brownville: Parcel, 24671 Mullin Road, Brandon S. Sherman, Dexter, sold to Matthew G. Roberts, Watertown $165,000
Town of Pamelia: Parcel, 26158 Route 37, Rocafleet LLC, Watertown, sold to Brian Kampnich, Watertown $85,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 26, 2023:
Town of Croghan: Four parcels, 10153 Route 126, Kerrie J. Baker sold to Reflecting Meadows LLC $1
Town of Denmark: Two parcels, 11003-15 Astafan Drice, John J. Astafan sold to Astafan Irrevocable Family Protection Trust $0
Town of Denmark: 3880 Deer River Road, Adam B. Brousseau sold to James Eberts Jr. $324,000
Town of Denmark: Two parcels, Main Street Road, Aaron A. Miller sold to Scott Lee Tyler $0
Town of Diana: 14412 Round Island, Daniel A. Budd sold to LSTO LLC $219,000
Town of Diana: 12853 Route 812, Bruce Bango sold to Anthony John Bango $1
Town of Montague: 6343 Culpepper Road, John Astafan sold to Terry Thompson $150,000
Town of Pinckney: Two parcels, O’Neil Road, Mary E. Dorchester sold to Dallas Case $87,000
Village of Turin: 4206 Route 26, Alpine Apartments LLC sold to ZNB Properties LLC $155,000
Town of Turin: 5030 Ward Road, Lawrence T. Diorio Estate sold to Jeffrey F. Mekeel $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 27, 2023:
Town of Denmark: 10248 Route 12, April M. Haas sold to Marcus Spaulding $4,000
Town of Harrisburg: 7936 Mile Square Road, Mary B. Schouten sold to Jeffrey J. Dayger $80,000
Village of Port Leyden: 6940 North Street, William Smith sold to Shawn Smith $1
Village of Lowville: 7777 North State Street, Kathleen B. Williams sold to County of Lewis $240,000
Town of West Turin: Mackay Road, Timothy Mauro sold to Gary Troyan $35,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 28, 2023:
Town of Greig: 8311 Cottage Road, Jeannette F. Campany sold to Thomas A. Campany $0
Town of New Bremen: 8629 Route 812, Andrew J. Loomis sold to Zachary P. Irish $180,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 31, 2023:
Town of Croghan: 11406 Yousey Lane, Austin J. Bassette sold to Austin J. Bassette $1
Town of Croghan: 4727 Zecher Road, Sally J. LaGrow Estate sold to Kenneth D. Burdick $65,000
Town of Greig: Pine Grove Road, Dylan T. Marolf sold to Dylan T. Marolf $1
Village of Port Leyden: 2999 South Elm Street, Irma M. Sullivan Estate sold to Jeffrey A. Sullivan $1
Town of Leyden: Route 12, Belinda Flansburg sold to Chad Aganier $20,000
Town of Martinsburg: Two parcels, 6603 East Road Extension, Marvin E. Swaartzentruber sold to Swartzentruber Honey Bee Irrevocable $0
Town of Watson: 7439 Lustyik Road, Donald G. Birchenough sold to Grandma’s Camp LLC $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 1, 2023:
Town of Croghan: 11733 Jerden Falls Road, John G. Lehman sold to Jeremy T. Cloutier $315,000
Town of Diana: 8750 North Shore Road, Rose M. Ford sold to Samuel Verbeck $230,000
Town of Greig: 6255 Partridgeville Road, Samantha A. Smith sold to Kim Leonette $61,500
Village of Lowville: 5293 Dayan Street, Donald G. Birchenough sold to Matthew M. Birchenough $0
Town of New Bremen: 9703 Route 126, Susan Kraeger Esq., referee, sold to Carthage Savings and Loan $92,776
Town of Watson: 7794 Stony Lake Road, Laury G. Kerr sold to Bicksler Revocable Trust $226,000
