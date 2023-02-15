The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 30th:
Town of Alexandria: 3.66 acres, 45635 Taylor Road, Claire Leonhardt Living Trust and Lawrence Leonhardt, sold to Jillian Gorbrecht and Lisa Krygsveld $242,000
Town of Rodman: Parcel No. 1, 50 acres, Parcel No. 2, 50 acres, Michael, Randolph, and Jody Thomas, Tracy Sigouin, Pamela Ratliff Rebecca Clark, sold to Mason, Hunter, and Richard Maitland $110,000
Town of Brownville: Parcel, 23399 Road 908, Nanette Belcher, Dexter, NY, sold to John Devine $200,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 1st:
Town of Pamelia: 1.00 acres, 24755 Waddingham Road, Kory and Sommer Davis, Evan Mills, sold to Brandun and Autumn Dorr $176,900
Town of Watertown: 5.1154 acres, 23613 Swan Road, John Masneri, Watertown, NY, sold to Johna dn Suzanne Masneri $1
Town of Wilna: Parcel, 802 W End Avenue, 802 W Carthage LLC, Redwood, NY, sold to Elusma Shyller $148,294
Town of Clayton: 1.6 acres, 41200, VL, VL Sayre Lane & N NYS Route 12, Dennus and Judith Smith Family Trust, Judith Smith, Clayton, NY, sold to Kenin and Kelly Lewis $840,000
Town of Brownville: 3.341 acres, 27880 CO Route 54, Lisa and Raymond Cooley, Chaumont, NY, sold to Robert and Wanda Stump $209,900
City of Watertown: Parcel, 105 Monroe Avenue, Donald Arel, Middletown, CT, sold to Noelle Eisenhauer $165,000
Town of Orleans: 0.57 acres, 18416 Robinson Road, Luis Rivera and Giselle Diaz, Clayton, NY, sold to Daniel Murray $233,000
Town of Theresa: 13.4 acres, 43546 County Route 21, Andrew and Linda Takach, sold to Kenneth Vanhatten $24,000
Town of Wilna: .80 acres, 512 John Street, McMacken Properties LLC, Carthage, NY, sold to Efrain and Branay Castaneda $173,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 2nd:
Town of Leray: 2.40 acres, 25829 State Route 3, Naquan and Abigail Bryant, Altamont, NY, sold to Shannon Wilson $280,900
Town of Hounsfield: 1.679 acres, Frank Lent, sold to John Hodge $27,000
Town of Champion: 2.02 acres, 24041 Pennock Road, Scott Moseley, Cincinnatus, NY, Kenneth Moseley, Carthage, NY, sold to Kenneth Moseley $62,500
Town of Wilna: 0.195 acres, 45 Wilna Avenue, Kristen and David Sanford, Deferiet, NY, sold to Titus Glick $50,000
Town of Rutland: Parcel No. 1, 20 acres, Parcel No. 2, 47.01 acres, Parcel No.3 2 acres, 070 Archer Road S, Chad and Cara Frederick, sold to Reuben and Elizabeth Peachey $10,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 5th:
Town of Alexandria: Parcel, Swan Hollow Road, Leo Sourwine, Alexandria Bay, sold to Chet Sourwine $7,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 356 Colorado Avenue, Peter Young, Watertown, NY, sold to Justin Zappala $128,000
Town of Clayton: 14 acres, 522 Webb, Susan Kirkland O’Neill, Clayton, NY, sold to Katheryn and Sam Shadeed $225,000
Town of Orleans: 1.3 acres, 18782 Swiftwater Drive, Mary Beth Fulton, sold to Michael Keane $350,000
Town of Philadelphia: Parcel, Lot No. 4 of the Carpenter Meadows Subdivision, 6/0 Belie Road/Carpenter Drive, Pearce Bloom, Philadelphia, NY, sold oto Jose Medina Sauveterre $181,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 221 Eastern Blvd, Adam and Wendy Droz, Watertown, NY, sold to Ashley O’Connor $159,650
Town of Theresa: 6.34 acres, 25754 Dano Road, Clare Hardesty, Isabelle Savage, and Sheila Woodward, Theresa, NY, sold to Allan Marolf $147,000
Town of Clayton: 0.05 acres, 607 State Street, Erich and Diane Leonard, Clayton, NY, sold to John and Catherine Bennett $825,000
Town of Watertown: Parcel No. 1, 0.38 acres, Parcel No. 2, 5.39 acres, 20884 Weaver Road, Corey Gilpin, Watertown, NY, sold to Jamie Cannon and Damian Johnson $284,900
Town of Champion: 0.80 acres, 44 Bridge Street, David Abbass and Robin Dekin, Seal Beach, CA, sold to Sparkle Butts $189,900
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 6th:
City of Watertown: Parcel, 265 & 1164 N Indiana Avenue/ Gill Street, Ian Lupia, Watertown, NY, sold to Benjamin Shoen $32,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 130 N Indiana Avenue, Ammbrose and Alison Souza, Watertown, NY, sold to Phillip Hooper $126,900
Town of Ellisburg: Parcel, 6759 NYS Route 3, Kenneth Browning Estate, Richard Poulsen, Henderson, NY, sold to Kevin Greenfield $30,000
Town of Ellisburg: Parcel No. 1, 13.32 acres, Parcel No. 2, 2.92 acres, 6741 NYS Route 3, Kenneth Browning, Henderson, NY, sold to Kevin Greenfield $15,000
City of Watertown: 0.128 acres, 936 Franklin, John and Laura Sample, Watertown, NY, sold to Fany Beauchamp $257,900
Town of Brownville: 0.24 acres, 130 Woodlawn Avenue, Jesse Porter Estate, Carol Porter, Mannsville, NY, sold to Jerry Vecchio $75,000
Town of Antwerp: 0.67 acres, County Route 194, Ernest and Gail Hicks, Antwerp, NY, sold to Lucas and Kristi Bushaw $3,350
Town of Antwerp: 1.21 acres, 34507 Carpenter Road, Walter and Bonnie Cooper, Antwerp, NY, sold to Allen Cooper $1
Town of Adams: Parcel, 18009 Goodnough Street, U.S. Bank N A, Houston, TX, Legacy Mortgage Asset Trust, sold to MTGLQ Investors L P $10
Town of Adams: Parcel, 18009 Goodnough Street, MTGLQ Investors L P, Houston , TX, sold to Katherine Schuessler $155,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 7.1 acres, 0 Huff Road, Denise Sierens, Loxahatchee, FL, sold to Charles and Victoria Caruana $40,000
Town of Theresa: Parcel No. 1, 18.16 acres, Parcel No. 2, 1.12 acres, 28862 Silver Street Road, Edwin and Jennifer Slate, Theresa, NY, sold to Karen Levy Life Use, Edwin and Jennifer Slate $1
Town of Watertown: 1.78 acres, 17698 US Route 11, Anthony and Norah Machia, Fayetville, NY, sold to Anthony and Norah Machia $1
Town of Watertown: 3.56 acres, 17720 US Route 11, Anthony and Norah Machia, Fayetville, NY, sold to Anthony and Norah Machia $1
Town of Wilna: 0.14 acres, 113 North Washington Street, Donald Currie Jr., Carthage, NY, sold to Donald and Heather Currie $1
Town of Henderson: 32.323 acres, Mark and Patricia Hogan Living Trust, sold to Michael Keck $39,498
Town of Leray: 47.50 acres, 22925 Duffy Road, Barbara Burnup Estate, Lynn Hilligas, Chaumont, NY, Patrick Herbert, Evans Mills, NY, sold to Dzianis and Melody Halouchits $218,000
Town of Hounsfield: 7.45 acres, 17195 Eveleigh Road, Kenneth Lawrence Jr., Watertown, NY, Kristen Lawrence, Adams Center, sold to Christian Herrera $285,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 7th:
Town of Wilna: 0.141 acres, 214 South Clinton Street, Jonathen and Elizabeth Morgan, Honesdale, PA, sold to Robert Marion $179,500
Town of Adams: 13.00 acres, 10204/210 County Route 77, Adam Beshures, Watertown, NY, sold to Adam and Thomas Storino $18,000
Town of Leray: Parcel, 140 Maple Street, Ronald and Catherine Medders, Honolulu, HI, sold to Cesar Gomez $273,900
City of Watertown: Parcel, 816 Superior Street, David Shannon, Watertown, NY, sold to Dennis Wright $166,900
City of Watertown: 0.38 acres, 168 Bellew Avenue, Helena Parish, Watertown, NY, sold to Geno Williams $103,000
Town of Adams: 0.43 acres, 19050 Caird Road, Dana Burt and Jennifer Russell, Adams Center, NY, sold to Erin Gaffney $175,000
Town of Henderson: Parcel, Lots 8,9, & 10 on “Map of Lands of Riva Gold Enterprises, Inc.”, 13731 Bishop Street, James Simpson, Adams, NY, sold to Jody Eisenhauer and Christopher Gingras $210,000
LEWIS COUNTY
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 23rd:
Town of Lewis: Parcel, 1240 Freeman Road, John LeVan, sold to Joshua Biesza $255,000
Town of Martinsburg: Part of Parcel, 6236 Blue Street, Timothy Hanno, sold to Aaron Miller $300,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 28th:
Town of Leyden: Parcel, 6862 Leyden Road, Kevon Newvine, sold to Newvone Irrevocable Trust $1
Village of Lowville: Parcel, 7737 Dewitt Street, J. Gardner Properties, LLC, sold to Ronald Ranalli Jr. $115,000
Town of Martinsburg: Parcel, 6105 Burke Road, Timothy Everson, sold to Michael Gaylord $140,000
Town of Martinburg: Part of Parcel, 6228 Blue Street, Timothy Hanno, sold to Timothy Hanno $1
Town of Martinsburg: Parcel, 6327 Glendale Road, Gary Aubel, sold to Anthony Aubel $1
Town of New Bremen: Parcel, 8699 Erie Canal Road, Jeffrey Buckingham, sold to Bradleu Scalzo $125,000
Town of New Bremen: Parcel, 8198 Soft Maple Road, Ronald Bacon, sold to Cole Bacon $75,000
Town of New Bremen: Parcel, 7606 Olmstead Road, Bernhard Gohlert, sold to Christopher Laski $215,000
Village of Turin: Parcel, 6222 W Main Street, Nancy Bauer, sold to Thomas Burmingham $70,000
Town of Turin: Part of Parcel, Carpenter Road, James Pawloski, sold to Daniel Kruger $3,000
Town of Watson: 6 Parcels, Number Four Road, Sherman Merry, sold to Kenneth Merry $1
Town of West Turin: Parcel, 4393 Moore Road, Thomas Burmingham, sold to Thomas R Burmingham $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 30th:
Town of Diana: Parcel, 13087 Jerden Falls Road, Michael Hall, sold to Daniel Savarese $39,900
Town of Diana: Part of Parcel, 6014 State Route 3, Daniel Jackson, sold to Delvin Baker $254,294
Town of Greig: Parcel, 6200 Greig Road, David Allen, sold to Alan Cobb $75,000
Town of Lewis: Parcel, 1612 Penzek Road, Michael Cimo, sold to Ronald Turo Jr., $30,000
Town of New Bremen: Parcel, 8169 State Route 812, Priscilla Phelps, sold to Duane Rutherford $278,723
