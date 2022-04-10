Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 28:
Town of Orleans: 1.1 acres, 38552 County Route 13, Dale L. Raymo, Antwerp, sold to Brian P. Gokey, Clayton $99,000
Village of Black River: 0.62 acres, 131-133 E. Remington St., Frank Edward Evans, FPO, AP, sold to Kha Ton and Vy Thuy Luc, Chesterfield, Va. $230,000
Town of Orleans: 1.28 acres, 32766 Wilder Road, Mark G. Gebo, Clayton, as executor of the Robert J. Eveleigh estate, sold to Joyce Ayala, Chaumont and Kaemarie A. Cox, LaFargeville $0
Village of Deferiet: 0.16 acres, 48 Riverside Drive, Scott R. Henson and Halie N. Deakin, Tuscon, Ariz., sold to Alec A. Bollinger, Enterprise, Ala. $106,000
Town of LeRay: 15.3 acres, Parcel C, Keyser Road, Justin F. Davis, Theresa, sold to Steven Edward Finster, Evans Mills $23,000
Town of Lyme: 0.37 acres, 8669 State Park Road, James M. Raite, Syracuse, sold to Snug Harbor Hideaway LLC, Cape Vincent $90,000
Town of Brownville: Two parcels: 1 0.22 acres, 23249 Road 1048; 2) 1.5 acres, County Route 59, Douglas F. Olshfski and Toni J. Doldo Olshfski, Shalimar, Fla., sold to NCDBT LLC, Chaumont $110,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 902 Academy St., Cuong Tran, Watertown, sold to Aidan Race, Watertown $137,000
City of Watertown: 0.08 acre, 1006 Academy St., Alvin Davis and Elizabeth Davis, Adams Center, sold to Christian P. Mott, Watertown $138,200
Village of West Carthage: 0.22 acres, 7 Vincent St., Franklyn Hernandez Feliz and Andrea L. Hernandez, Fort Wayne, Ind., sold to Rusty M. Hofbauer, Carthage $124,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 29:
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 312 McClelland St., Thomas A. Morrison, Watertown; Philip J. Morrison, Watertown; Martin J. Morrison, Watertown; Christy S. Morrison, Mountain View, Calif., Barbara E. Stevenson, Cicero; Diane G. Kayajian, Rancho Mission Viejo, Calif., and Karen A. Black, Victor, sold to Jodi C. Jellie, Black River $87,500
Town of Watertown: 1.83 acre, 16667 U.S. Route 11, Lois Degone, Watertown, sold to Michael James Muckey, Watertown $87,600
Town of Orleans: 1.7 acres, 19565/19583 County Route 3, Michael C. Cupernall and Katherine M. Cupernall, Gouverneur, sold to Nicholas Sweeney and Rileigh M. Sweeney, Killeen, Texas $180,000
City of Watertown: 0.85 acres, 157 Boon St., Denise M. Burleigh, Watertown, sold to Allison Voll and Alexa Hernandez Pagan, Amherst $210,000
Village of Black River: 0.46 acres, 163 N. Main St., Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Coral Gables, Fla., sold to McMacken Properties LLC, Carthage $180,000
Town of Champion: 4.32 acres, 22522 County Route 47, Jamin Frechette and Melissa Villegas, Evans Mills, sold to Frederic J. Damon and Linda W. Damon, Sackets Harbor $350,000
Town of Orleans: 0.69 acres, 18341 Black Creek Road, Katie N. Taylor, Copenhagen, sold to Dean T. Morrow and Barbara E. Morrow, Clayton $76,000
Town of Lyme: 0.15 acres, 6569 Failing Shores Lane, Deborah J. Dwight, North Port, Fla., sold to Cory Lee Willis, Fort Mill, S.C. $0
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 30:
Village of Clayton: 0.29 acres, 606 Alexandria St., Wooden Boat Inn LLC, Clayton, sold to 44 North Lodge LLC, Clayton $372,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.65 acres, 341 Dodge Ave., Zachary A. Heins and Fawn D. Heins, Richmond Hill, Ga., sold to Cole Kerlin and Samantha Hollister, Sackets Harbor $209,000
City of Watertown: Three parcels: 1) 0.06 acre, 729 State St.; 2) 0.12 acres, 731 State St.; 3) 0.01 acre, VL-3 N. Rutland St., John Sullivan, Geneva, sold to Sudera Properties LLC, Watertown $50,000
Village of Carthage: 0.2 acres, 742 Fulton St., Kim A. Cody, Copenhagen, sold to Tyler James Beach, Carthage $83,700
Town of Orleans: 0.22 acre, Winding Avenue, Virginia Jessup Buxton, Warrenton, Va., sold to Ronald Malvaso and Peggy L. Malvaso, Farmington $48,500
Village of Black River: 0.23 acres, 168 S. Main St., Black River Tracey LLC, Brantingham, sold to Fischer Investment Group Legacy LLC, Colorado Springs, Colo. $159,000
Town of Hounsfield: No acreage, Culvert J033, Military Road, Jefferson County, sold to Town of Hounsfield $0
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 31:
Town of LeRay: 2.27 acres, 30473 Conklin Road, MidFirst Bank, Oklahoma City, Okla., sold to Insource Easter Properties Inc., Happauge $130,023
City of Watertown: 0.28 acres, 615 Mundy St., Cynthia L. Steiner, Watertown, as trustee of the Leo R. and Bessie W. Bennett Trust, sold to Brandon C. Ross, Watertown $181,000
City of Watertown: 0.56 acres, 912 Arsenal St., Fernandez Properties LLC, Baldwinsville, sold to Arbel LLC, Watertown $190,000
Village of West Carthage: 0.25 acres, 25 N. Jefferson St., Steve Korman, Black River, sold to Emmanuel Denis and Karrie Denis, Philadelphia $30,000
City of Watertown: 0.19 acres, 629 Bradley St., Jerry R. Gardner, Watertown, sold to Merve Gaspard Louis, Daleville, Ala. $160,000
City of Watertown: 0.4 acres, 470 Vanduzee St., Jacob C. Hollis, Watertown, sold to Nathaniel Okyere-Bour, Watertown $126,288
City of Watertown: 0.08 acre, 338 S. Hamilton St., Linda A. Messina and Peter M. Messina, Dexter, sold to Corey McDonald, Evans Mills $117,000
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 0.95 acres, 185 Haney St., 2) 0.69 acres, VL-5 Haney St., Joseph A. Sadowski, Richmond, Va., sold to Tyler Andrew Fisher and Allyson Eileen Fisher, Raeford, N.C. $175,000
Village of Dexter: 0.09 acre, 419 Sterling St., Warren C. Freeman, Dexter, sold to Michael Potter, Watertown $130,000
Town of Champion: 0.89 acres, 25495 Huntley Lane, Michael A. Hanna and Elisabeth M. Hanna, Fort Benning, Ga., sold to Oscar Osorio Sr. and Maria D. Osorio, Fort Drum $360,000
Town of Rutland: 1.16 acres, 31022 Percy Chicks Drive, Ketty N. Wilson-Gonzalez, Black River, sold to Caleb Allen Drinkwine and Emily Mae Robinson, Colorado Springs, Colo. $350,000
Town of Rutland: 1.04 acres, 31159 Chelsea Road, Michael J. Hawthorne, Westlake, Ohio and Kimberlee S. Hawthorne, Black River, sold to Wayne Schepers and Cynthia Schepers, Naples, Fla. $315,000
Town of LeRay: 2.07 acres, 30851/30867 County Route 30, BL Real Property LLC, Calcium, sold to Donald Carrow and Penny Carrow, Watertown $11,000
City of Watertown: 2.42 acres, 1110 Holcomb St., Denise S. Weaver and Maurice J. Weaver, Sandy Creek, sold to JMNG Properties LLC, Watertown $425,000
Town of Leray: 3.38 acres, 29701 Martin Road N., Northern Tier Contracting Group LLC, Gouverneur, sold to NYTRIC Properties LLC, Watertown $299,000
Town of Watertown: 0.2 acres, State Route 12F, Onondaga Development LLC, Watertown, sold to Jefferson County, Watertown $0
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office April 1:
Town of Lyme: 0.29 acres, 19686 South Shore Road, Dorothy Robinson, Scotch Plains, N.J., sold to Mark Maryhugh and Colleen Maryhugh, Copenhagen $115,000
Town of Orleans: 11.32 acres, Amend Road, Michael Robin Shifflett, Little River, S.C., sold to Tyler Archer and Natasha Archer, Calcium $33,000
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.19 acres, 117 E. Lake St., Jean A. Langsford, Cape Vincent, individually and as executor of the William G. Nettleton estate, sold to Jillesa G. Morrow, Clayton $95,000
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 222 Moulton St., Brian A. Bromka, Marietta, sold to Jonathan T. Murphy, Watertown $36,200
Village of Cape Vincent: 167 S. Esselstyne St., John C. Azbill and Jacqueline R. Azbill, Pipersville, Pa., sold to Michael Gutierrez and Tiffany Gutierrez, Clifton Park $85,000
Town and Village of Theresa: Three parcels totaling 32.6 acres, County Route 46 and Bartlett Drive, Gerald C. Bartlett Jr., Theresa and Brenda A. Busler, Theresa, as executor of the Rosemary N. Bartlett estate, sold to Palm Place LLC, Theresa $26,000
Town of Pamelia: 2.03 acres, 27352 Perch Lake Road, Scott R. Donato, Watertown, sold to Beth A. Recore, Watertown $139,000
Village of Black River: 0.35 acres, 119 Pine Drive, Daniel L. Myers and Sally S. Myers, Black River, sold to Colin Tribble and Allison Tribble, Chester, Va. $287,000
Town of Rutland: 0.21 acres, 24379 Main St., Richard J. Heisler Jr., Philadelphia, sold to Timothy Garner, Sackets Harbor $30,000
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 112 S. Pleasant St., Eric C. Serow and Samantha Serow, Adams Center, sold to Verne M. Edward, Evans Mills $99,840
City of Watertown: 0.18 acres, 320 Waltham St., Hui Mooney, Watertown, sold to Gerardo Chavez, Watertown $66,300
Town of Rutland: 3.01 acres, Cramer Road, Ernest A. Blunt, Copenhagen, sold to Robert S. Shambo, Watertown $145,000
Village of Carthage: 0.23 acres, 507 West St., Matthew A. Coltart and Sunni R. Coltart, Barton, Vt., sold to Venessa Natalie Clarke, Fort Drum $133,500
LEWIS COUNTY
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 24:
Town of Diana: 13004 State Route 812, Sausha Pierce, sold to Corey Peabody $1
Town of Martinsburg: Corrigan Hill Road, Michael T. Benson, sold to Kelly R. Birchenough $125,000
Town of Watson: North Shore Road, Kenneth E. Years, sold to David Slifka $16,125
Town of West Turin: Bower Road, Theresa Rick, sold to Joshua Heiney $68,250
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 25:
Village of Lowville: 5290 Dayan St., Donald G. Robar Sr. estate, sold to Benjamin A. Taylor $50,000
Town of Martinsburg: 6163 Blue St., Mark M. Olmstead sold to Brandon J. Burke $45,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 26:
Town of Croghan: 12312 Staie Road, Steven D. Woods, sold to Mickal Durant Jr. $35,000
Town of Diana: 14415 Maple St., Maryann Skals, sold to Erik Stone $59,000
Town of Leyden: 6643 Domser Road, Nationwide Foreclosure Service, sold to Sarah M. Higby $45,000
Town of Leyden: Thayer Hill Road, Denise Hawk, sold to John D. Leggett $105,000
Town of Watson: 7583 Heller Road, Kim E. Privitera, sold to Jeffrey E. O’Brien $230,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 27:
Town of Croghan: 9772 Erie Canal Road, Nicholas Ferguson, sold to Melinda L. Miller $139,000
Town of Leyden: 5696 Neff Road, Aaron M. O’Neil, sold to Robert Varano Jr. $95,000
Town of Leyden: 5696 Neff Road, Robert Varano, sold to Jerry Jin $105,000
Town of Turin: Gomer Hill Road, Gary Schweikert, sold to Seth J. Hoagland $90,000
Village of Lyons Falls: 3856 Franklin St., Mark E. Clogston, sold to Pamela J. Hoskins $15,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 28:
Town of Croghan: 11420 Yousey Lane, James R. Yousey, sold to Hardy Hospitality at the Buckhorn $240,000
Town of Greig: Milk Truck Trail, Peter A. Strife, sold to Nicole L. VanDyke $10,500
Town of West Turin: 2831 West Road, Renita M. Schaffner, sold to Lorie Ann Drum $180,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 10, 2022:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 6 Elm Circle, Donald P. Portolese, individually and as surviving spouse of Catherine W. Portolese, Massena, sold to Christine Sutter, Chase Mills $130,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.27 acres, 894 Old Potsdam Parishville Road, Robin Johns and Paul Hugg, Elmira, sold to Louis Trombley, Parishville $10,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 940 Lafayette Street, Ogdensburg Land Bank Corporation, Ogdensburg, sold to Carol Kench, Ogdensburg $72,500
Town of Colton: 0.35 acres, 295 Morgan Road, John L. Sweeney and Carol L. Sweeney, Colton, sold to William D. LaRue and Kathleen M. LaRue, Liverpool $73,000
Town of Gouverneur: 2.51 acres, part 164 Morrison Road, Charlesa Merrill and Todd A. Merrill, Dover-Foxcroft, Maine, sold to Bradley Lamie, Elba $4,000
Town of Clifton: 5 acres, beginning in westerly margin of Route 3 at northeasterly corner of parcel conveyed to Arrowhead Inc., The Conservation Fund, Arlington, Va., sold to Arrowhead Inc., Webster $8,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 17 East Avenue, Terry Premo, Lisa Premo and Jason Premo, Massena, sold to Lawrence White, Hogansburg $155,000
Town of Morristown: 1.856 acres, beginning in southeasterly right of way of Route 37, with intersection of division line between lands now or formerly of Memory D. Hockey on northeast and those of Edward L. Evans on southwest, DG Morristown LLC, Park City, Utah, sold to Dogeneyo LLC, Indio, Calif. $1,887,500
Town of Hopkinton: 96.27 acres, 2849 White Hill Road, Willard Witherell and Judy Witherell, Parishville, sold to Joshua Sullivan and Heather Wenzel, Norfolk $294,000
Town of Fowler: Parcel 1: 53.35 acres, beginning on road, northwest corner of lot 129; Parcel 2: 54 acres, beginning at southwest corner of Russell Ames lot; and Parcel 3: 78.58 acres, beginning on line of lots at southeast corner of a lot “lately occupied by Fred Herrick,” Barbara L. Langevin, Gouverneur, sold to Glen Maranga, Longboat Key, Fla. $50,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 11, 2022:
Town of Waddington: 0.23 acres, 31 Castle Drive, M.C. Dale Fockler and Margaret Fockler, co-trustees of the Fockler Living Trust, Norfolk, sold to Mark Valley, Los Angeles, Calif. $215,000
Town of Rossie: 0.5 acres, 225 County Route 12, Ronald N. Sherman, Gouverneur, sold to Joseph Dickson and Melissa Dickson, Antwerp $15,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel 1: 1.58 acres; and 18.09 acres, 384A County Route 59, Alfred W. Maki and Laurie B. Maki, Darby, Mont., sold to Renee E. Boak and Peter B. Crosby, Winthrop $325,000
Town of Potsdam: 2 acres, 327 County Route 59, Steven J. Hayes and Kim B. Hayes, Potsdam, sold to Erin E. Hayes, Lake Placid $150,000
Towns of Hammond and Rossie: 116.27 acres, part 246 Split Rock Road, James M. Murphy and Mary J. Murphy, Hammond, sold to Oakvale Acres LLC, Hammond $80,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 37 Larnard Street, Brian E. Bennett, Canton, sold to Kirsten Raye Dudley, Potsdam $100,000
Town of Lisbon: 5.15 acres, 600 Pray Road, Benjamin C. Gratto, Spencerport, sold to Terry A. Pray, Ogdensburg $110,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 12, 2022:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, beginning in easterly bounds of New York Avenue, Michael R. Caughey, Ogdensburg, sold to Ivan and Liliya Makoviychuk, Ontario, Canada $83,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 8 Hillcrest Drive, Richard R. Lemanquais, Hyde Park, sold to Ivette Herryman Rodriguez, Potsdam $140,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.07 acres, 19 Lee Drive, Mary Ellen Polniak, Ogdensburg, sold Ronica Lawrence, Heuvelton $120,000
Town of Fowler: 1.1 acres, 673 County Route 22, Ralph J. Ward and Amy J. Ward, Gouverneur, sold to Tyler Wagner and Dorothy Logue, Theresa $110,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, 824 Maple Ridge Road, Jeremiah Kirby, North Lawrence, sold to Bobbie Jo LaPradd, Massena $30,000
Town of Clifton: 0.83 acres, Indian Mountain, Fred G. Palmer III, Woodstock, executor of last will and testament of the late Charles R. Lewis II, sold to Matthew Somerset Depoint and Rube Lee Depoint, Holland Patent $165,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 13, 2022:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 35 Liberty Avenue, Brandi Paige, Massena, sold to Aaron V. Smith and Leanne R. Smith, Colton $75,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, beginning on rebar marked “THEW Associates - CANTON, NY” in northerly bounds of Route 11 at westerly line of parcel conveyed to Cory P. Dihrberg and Rhonda J. Dihrberg, VESA LLC, Haddonfield, N.J.; and BALTO BENTLEY LLC, Haddonfield, N.J., sold to CFDP LLC, Westfield, N.J. $1,415,000
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, 115 Randall Road, Jonathan Corbett and Jody A. Waugh, Weedsport, sold to Melissa M. Parmeter and Brian Foster, Norwood $48,000
Town of Brasher: 10.16 acres, part of subdivision lot 1, lots 101 and 102 in west third of township 17, Shamrock Club of Brasher Inc., Brasher Falls, sold to Daniel A. Pike, Bridgette M. Pike and Constance A. Pike, Brasher Falls $118,000
Town of Potsdam: 6.227 acres, beginning on South Canton Road on northerly line of parcel conveyed to Frederick D. Robar Sr., Frederick D. Robar Sr., Potsdam, sold to BJM Shamrock Holdings LLC, Norfolk $26,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 14, 2022:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 6 Alvern Avenue, Robert O. Kellison, Massena, sold to Michael J. Sears and Angela M. Shatraw, Massena $106,000
Town of Massena: 0.391 acres, 30 Forest Place, Michael Clayton Garrow, Redlands, Calif., sold to Amanda Degagne, Massena $170,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.18 acres, 16 Howard Street, Sandra Elliott, Lancaster, Pa., sold to Raymond Elliott, Gouverneur $65,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 171 Peabody Road, Jodi L. Hatch, executrix of estate of the late Bonnie L. Gonyeau, Gouverneur, sold to Mallory M. Tully and Derek M. Tully, Gouverneur $157,000
Town of Canton: 3 acres, 79 W. Front Street, David Levi Froehlich and Michaela Ellyn Lawton, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Bruce R. Hughes, Stafford, Va. $128,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 1009 Knox Street, Daniel H. Polniak Sr., Ogdensburg, sold to Robin E. Chambers and Edward H. Chambers, Ogdensburg $9,000
Town of Macomb: 11.04 acres, 26 Greystone Lane, Anneslie-St. James Foundation Inc., Baltimore, Md., sold to Michael Piersol and Penny Piersol, Riverview, Fla. $375,000
