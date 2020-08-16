Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 3:
Village of Black River: 0.31 acres, 166 N. Main St., Jason N. Nesci and Dana P. Nesci, Elma, sold to Corry Richard Bibey and Ashley Lynn Mack, Watertown $204,000
Village of Evans Mills: 0.69 acres, 8737 Factory St., Joshua Bostwick and Kaybri Ward, Manhattan, Kan., sold to Yasheka Powell, Evans Mills $117,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 2.3 acres, 31974 County Route 4, Kent Sloat, Cape Vincent, sold to Arnold H. Heise, Dexter $24,500
City of Watertown: 0.2 acres, 915 Holcomb St., Cathy A. Penney, as executor of the Mary Jean C. Marshall estate, Dexter, sold to Adam C. Beshures, Clayton and Ernest J. Miller, Mannsville $82,500
Town of Theresa: 2.34 acres, Eddy Road, Luke S. Martin, Dorcas K. Martin and Titus Martin, Antwerp, sold to Sheena Kirby and Mark Peabody, Adams $280,000
Town of Watertown: 0.63 acres, 20639 Weaver Road, Dennis E. Pigford Jr., Tacoma, Wash., sold to Shayla Watson, Watertown $141,060
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 12 Shepard Purchase, Cynthia L. Hall Swan, Watertown, sold to Albert E. Gault, Watertown $200
Town of LeRay: Two parcels: 1) 3.84 acres, 24630/668 Plank Road, 2) 3.71 acres, Plank Road, Carl C. Andrews and Bonita C. Andrews, Nassau, sold to Peter Brannan, Calcium $64,800
Village of Carthage: 0.22 acres, 321 N. Clinton St., Michael Comins, Webster, sold to Kendra L. Bates, Carthage $131,000
Town of Clayton: 4.4 acres, 13834 Rusho Bay Lot E, Charles Arthur Baum and Lloyd A. Baum, Hastings, sold to Douglas R. Nemec and Christina E. Nemec, Upper Saddle River, N.J. $265,000
Village of Carthage: Two parcels totaling 16.8 acres, 428 S. Mechanic St., Marsha G. Newton, Carthage, sold to Vance J. Deshane and Jenna Lou Deshane, Newport News, Va. $127,900
Village of Carthage: 0.15 acres, 614 Fulton St., H & S Property Professionals LLC, Carthage, sold to Brett Louis Lupi and Lauren Marie Lupi, Oak Grove, Ky. $176,000
Town of LeRay: 85.56 acres, Duffy Road, White’s Lumber Inc., Watertown, sold to Steven J. VanArnam and Ruth Ellen VanArnam, Watertown $195,000
Town of Orleans: 1.34 acres, 40090 State Route 180, Jennifer C. Moylan, Clayton, sold to Jeremy P. Hoivik, Clayton $162,000
Town of Lyme: 0.6 acres, 4662 S. Shore Drive, Tomochichi LLC, Santa Fe, N.M., sold to Tina Fahringer and Linda S. LaDuc, Clayville $135,000
Town of Alexandria: 5.48 acres, 27529 Limestone Road, Steve C. Ferency and Lisa R. Ferency, Redwood, sold to Lawrence J. Williams, Wilkinson, Ind. $285,000
Town of Theresa: 21.7 acres, Off State Route 26, Susan M. Sams, as trustee of the Pearl G. Osterhout Irrevocable Trust, and Pearl G. Osterhout, Theresa, sold to Gerald C. Bartlett Jr., Theresa $6,000
Town of Brownville: 7.58 acres, Smith Road, Justin Mason, Dexter, sold to Dustin Thomas Overholt, Watertown $238,000
Village of Mannsville: 1.36 acres, 320 S. Main St., Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Washington, D.C., sold to Todd Thompson and Alleigh Thompson, Watertown $74,400
City of Watertown: 0.08 acre, 595 W. Prospect St., Christopher A. Smith, Watertown, sold to Ethen Price, Watertown $85,000
Town of Theresa: 1 acre, State Route 411, Stephen C. Ried and Isolde K. Ried, Theresa, sold to Walter Oppermann and Cassandra Oppermann, Theresa $10,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.43 acres, 28190 Stony Point Road, Jerry W. Briggs and Suzanne M. Briggs, Cape Vincent, sold to Daniel L. Doherty and Mary D. Doherty, Syracuse $265,000
Village of West Carthage: 0.25 acres, 14 Madison St., Edson I. Reed Jr., West Carthage, Michele A. Henry, Watertown, Diane L. Reed-Hunt, Maynard, Mass. and Victor L. Reed, Martinez, Calif., sold to Matthew L. Cecil and Shaina R. Cecil, Evans Mills $149,900
Town of Cape Vincent: 16.14 acres, 1852 Merchant Road, R. Dennis Faulknham and Joanne E. Faulknham, Cape Vincent, sold to Brain Coombs and Sandra Coombs, Northborough, Mass. $340,000
Town of Adams: 0.42 acres, 18228 State Route 177, Dennis E. Kriwox and Trisha M. Kriwox, Adams, sold to Donna Merry, Sackets Harbor $137,500
Town of Brownville: 0.26 acres, 22647 County Route 59, Linda P. Quinby, Phoenix, Ariz., sold to Dennis J. Ellingsworth and Colleen J. Ellingsworth, Carthage $257,500
Village of Dexter: 0.32 acres, 204 Lakeview Drive, Jonathon T. Hingey, Dexter, sold to Justine Bolten, Fort Drum $240,000
City of Watertown: 0.29 acres, 637 Burchard St., Virginia Colesante, Watertown, sold to Curtis Brown Sr., Watertown $53,000
Town of Brownville: 0.3 acres, 23309 Road 1008, Zacchaeus H. Hurst and Christie R. Hurst, Salado, Texas, sold to David D. Christopher and Katherine M. Christopher, Watertown $250,000
City of Watertown: 0.28 acres, 378 W. Broadway Ave., Anne D. Walker and Elizabeth W. Hunt, Wellesley Island, sold to Bonnie J. Murray, Watertown $147,000
Town of Watertown: 0.11 acres, East of Dry Hill Road, Jefferson County, sold to Mark L. Olig, Watertown $101
Town of Lyme: 0.15 acres, 24020 County Route 57, Beth A. Campagno, Rochester, sold to Todd L. Cummings and Amy L. Cummings, Watertown $8,000
Town of Orleans: 50.1 acres, 42622 State Route 12, Jose Corrales, Laurel, Md., sold to George H. Stephens IV, Fineview $125,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 4:
Town of Lyme: 8.5 acres, 9063 County Route 125, Tjaart Kruger and Audrey L. Kruger, Clinton, sold to Juan Cervantes and Kristine Cervantes, Cicero $125,000
Village of Carthage: Two parcels totaling 0.25 acres, 318-322 State St., Drunk Monkey Enterprises Inc., Carthage, sold to H & S Property Professionals LLC, Carthage $225,000
City of Watertown: 0.21 acres, 215 S. Rutland St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Nickcole Collins, Watertown $49,900
City of Watertown: 0.16 acres, 259 Ward St., Maureen Gough and Glenn H. Gough, Watertown, sold to Michael D. Duckstein, Theresa $139,900
Town of Lorraine: 2.2 acres, 4477 County Route 92, Rochelle G. Jareo, Lorraine, sold to Chelsea Morrison, Watertown $103,000
Town of Theresa: 1.1 acres, 33541 County Route 18, Calvin W. Davis, Midwest City, Okla., sold to Kyle D. Pfautz and Caroline E. Pfautz, Virginia Beach, Va. $299,900
Town of LeRay: 0.69 acres, 27010 Lafave Road, Paul E. Ewing III and Kristina M. Ewing, Plainfield, N.J., sold to David C. Geer and Nicol L. Anderson, Gouverneur $260,000
Town of Henderson: 1.29 acres, 8951 State Route 3, Lot 1, Six Town Heights LLC, Henderson Harbor, sold to Chyme Lane Construction Inc., Henderson $25,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.15 acres, 8376 Strauss Blvd., Paul M. Mikus, address not listed, sold to Daniel S. Cormican and Lori D. Homa, Wexford, Pa. $0
Town of Alexandria: 1.27 acres, 26017 Kring Point Road, 26017 Kring Point Road LLC, Redwood, sold to James Ledger, Redwood $230,000
Town of Wilna: 1.3 acres, 24262 County Route 42, Nicholas L. Cox and Kelly A. Cox, Carthage, sold to Ashley Marie Hendrickson and Timothy Aaron Hendrickson, Converse, Texas $209,000
Town of Theresa: 5.8 acres, 27369 Rocky Road, Leon Whaley and Catherine Whaley, Phoenix, sold to Lauren Kochian and Michael Schrader, East Syracuse $33,800
Town of Watertown: 10.35 acres, 18705 Woodruff Settlement Road, Myron K. Jamerson, Watertown, sold to Daniel Powell, Watertown $406,850
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 5:
Town of Champion: 0.2 acres, 32632 Railroad St., Daniel W. Huddlestun and Mirrinda N. Huddlestun, Great Bend, sold to Nicole M. Ward and Steven S. South, Carthage $260,000
Town of Henderson: 1.16 acres, 14788 Snowshoe Road, Cheryl A. Lawson, as executor of the Mark C. Lawson estate, Ogden, sold to Sean O’Sullivan, Sackets Harbor $165,000
Village of Carthage: Eleven parcels: 1) 0.06 acre, 27 Norris Ave., 2) 0.07 acre, 29 Norris Ave. 3) 0.13 acre, 35 Norris Ave., 4) 0.24 acre, 46 Norris Ave. 5) 0.27 acre, 48 Norris Ave., 6) 0.25 acre, 50 Norris Ave. 7) 0.13 acres, 62 Duke St., 8) 0.07 acre, 63 Duke St., 9) 0.17 acres, 732 Fulton St., 10) 1.02 acres, 329 S. Washington St., 11) 1.02 acres, 311 S. Washington St.,Donald J. Campany, Castorland, sold to H & S Property Professionals LLC, Carthage $412,000
Town of Lyme: 5.3 acres, 25621 Benson Point Drive, Kevin R. Frederick, Chaumont, sold to Jason R. Bourquin and Donna J. Bourquin, Cape Vincent $157,000
Town of Lorraine: 1.15 acres, County Route 189, Matthew J. DeWitt and Heidi A. DeWitt, Adams, sold to Elaine Lillie, Adams $0
Town of Theresa: 0.26 acres, 28808 Crystal Lake Road, Mathew Hayward and Lainey Reynolds, Port Hope, Ontario, sold to John M. Radley and Gail A. Radley, Pennellville $119,000
Village of Philadelphia: 0.3 acres, 24 Church St., Michael J. Delles and Brooke D. Delles, Philadelphia, sold to Joshua M. Payne and Brianna M. Payne, Fort Drum $174,900
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 112 Fairmont Ave., Jason R. Burto and Ashleigh M. Barnhart-Burto, Watertown, sold to Alcide P. LaChappelle III and Emalie Gautreaux, Fort Polk, La. $148,400
Town of Orleans: 1 acre, 41856 Orleans Ave., U.S. Bank Trust N.A., Irving, Texas, sold to Seth Michael Foster, Hammond $195,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 5.1 acres, 4646 Carleton Island Road 1, Brian Roes, Pittsford, sold to South West Shores LLC, Pittsford $0
Town of Hounsfield: 5.15 acres, 12791 State Route 3, Paula E. Miller, Springboro, Ohio, sold to Jonathan Michael Bartholomew and Adriana Bartholomew, Oswego $287,000
Town of Theresa: 0.98 acres, 35324 State Route 37, Jose Alfredo Hernandez and Heidi L. Hernandez, Theresa, sold to Lewis Nickerson and Angela Jackson, Theresa $260,000
Village of Adams: 0.06 acre, 1 Institute St., Li Fang Lin, Adams, sold to Rebecca Sicley and Joshua Sicley, Mannsville $18,000
Town of Rutland: 1.91 acres, 29291 County Route 69, Devan D. Gerber and Ashley Gerber, Copenhagen, sold to Gerald Saccoi, Copenhagen $150,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 6:
City of Watertown: 0.51 acres, 227 Chestnut St., Randy J. Elie and Michaela S. Elie, Watertown, sold to Rebeka Flansburg and Brendan Arthur Cooley, Sackets Harbor $150,000
Town of Henderson: 0.1 acre, 11221 Flatrock E., David R. Sischo, Rodman, Brian C. Sischo, Raleigh, N.C. and Kevin R. Sischo, Schenectady, sold to Kevin F. Sischo and Deanna Barney-Sischo, Schenectady $48,000
Town of Brownville: 0.23 acres, 20955 County Route 59, Cathy A. Penney, as executor of the Mary Jean C. Marshall estate, Dexter, sold to Dennis P. O’Brien and Lorie J. O’Brien, Dexter $82,500
Village of West Carthage: 0.4 acres, 38 Liberty St., Tyranny Alaska Chartrand, Castorland, sold to Jazmine A. Lashley-Goutremout, Glenfield $90,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 26 Shepard Purchase, City of Watertown, sold to Rick C. Gaskin, Watertown $100
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 27 Shepard Purchase, City of Watertown, sold to Rick C. Gaskin, Watertown $100
Town of Pamelia: 1.2 acres, 23768 County Route 32, Hye Hyun Kim and Young Kim, Watertown, sold to Geoffrey Veysey and Anna M. Veysey, Watertown $270,400
Town of Orleans: 1.1 acres, 40964 State Route 180, Walter H. Perry and Catherine A. Perry, LaFargevile, sold to Troy S. A. Hull and Lori A. Bova, Theresa $82,500
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 233 Haley St., Terrance P. Mandich and Parvathy C. Sadasidan, Colleyville, Texas, sold to Hannah Guyette, Watertown $90,100
Town of Alexandria: 0.16 acres, 41735 Clear Lake Road, James Brassard, Gasquet, Calif., sold to U.S. Bank Trust N.A., Chicago, Ill. $0
Town of Wilna: 2.5 acres, 22498 Wrape Road, Wilmer Schriock and Yvonne Schriock, Carthage, sold to Melissa A. Hunt and Joshua J. Sheltray, Carthage $137,800
Town of Cape Vincent: 1.15 acres, Otis Lane, William L. Gregory and Leonora Connell, Bokeelia, Fla., sold to Crane Commercial Services, Vernon $10,000
Town of Hounsfield: 118.7 acres, 14636 State Route 3, George Baker, Hampton, Va., sold to Brandon Spencer, Watertown $135,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 7:
Town of Lyme: 0.73 acres, 11723 County Route 125, Gareth L. S. Crossley and Peter L. Walton, as trustees of the David J. Crossley Irrevocable Living Trust, and Joyce R. Crossley, Chaumont, sold to Richard O. Miles Jr. and Mary R. Miles, Watertown $395,000
Town of Lyme: 0.43 acres, 11716 County Route 125, Joyce R. Crossley, Chaumont, sold to Richard O. Miles Jr. and Mary R. Miles, Watertown $25,000
Town of Champion: 2.25 acres, 32080 Wilton Road, Brett L. Yelvington, Carthage, sold to Bryan E. Mehring, Carthage $255,000
Town of Theresa: 2.1 acres, Webster Tract Road, Michael C. Trickey, Theresa, as executor of the Geraldine M. Trickey estate, sold to Allen T. Drake and Terry A. Drake, Theresa $3,000
Town of Clayton: 14.67 acres, 11287 N. Shore Road, James T. Mecomber and Cynthia A. Mecomber, Alexandria Bay, sold to Grindstone Island LLC, Hilton Head, S.C. $375,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.73 acres, Lisa Drive, Tambra S. Martin, Trevor, Wis., sold to Nicholas Vero and JoAnn Vero, Cape Vincent $69,900
Village of Chaumont: Two parcels totaling 0.85 acres, 11985 State Route 12E, Rebecca B. Fern, Chaumont, sold to Stephen Hunt II and Ayesha Hunt, Chaumont $207,500
City of Watertown: 0.57 acres, 430 Lachenauer Drive, Marc R. Murphy Sr. and Susan Y. Murphy, Watertown, sold to Jorden D. Pope and Melissa S. Pope, Fort Benning, Ga. $273,000
Town of Champion: 1.33 acres, 34088 N. Lake Road, Charlotte A. Garrett, Carthage, sold to Neil E. Dicob Jr. and Cherie L. Dicob, Carthage $230,000
Town of Ellisburg: 9.65 acres, 3200 Woodpecker Lane, Linda Taylor, Sandy Creek, individually and as executor of the Keitha Richer estate, sold to Dustin Parker, Mannsville $72,000
Town of Lyme: 0.29 acres, 8808 Mill St., Aubrey L. Cook, Chaumont, sold to Carol L. Reichert, Chaumont $125,000
Town of Lyme: 0.3 acres, 6687 Failing Shores Lane, Dale H. Stocker and Shirley A. Stocker, as trustees of the Dale H. Stocker and Shirley A. Stocker Revocable Living Trust, sold to Anthony N. Nappa and Michaline Nappa, Syracuse $104,500
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 555 Leray St., Lloyd Dean Rickard and Karen Sue Rickard, Watertown, sold to Susan T. McVeigh, as trustee of the R. E. Taube Irrevocable Trust, Cary, N.C. $55,000
Town of Worth: 1.86 acres, 7991 Hayes Road, Megan M. Thomas, Adams, sold to Matthew J. Thompson and Shawnna M. Thompson, Lorraine $76,500
LEWIS COUNTY
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 15:
Town of Greig: 5559 Linda Place, Steven Vella, sold to Edward P. Martino III $34,900
Town of Lewis: 2909 Bobcat Lane, Robert Vertigan, sold to Joan LaCasse $61,000
Town of Leyden: 7285 Kiner Drive, Stephen P. Kordziel, sold to Joy Ann Moore $1
Town of Watson: 9441 Fenton House Drive, Christine Z. Lally, sold to Timothy J. Bruce $45,000
Town of Watson: River Road, Bradley J. Virkler, sold to Ambrose J. Bush $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 16:
Town of Greig: 5586 Partridgeville Road, Emory J. Yuhasz, sold to Gary J. Kieffer $249,900
Town of Greig: Partridgeville Road, Emory J. Yuhasz, sold to Gary J. Kieffer $100,000
Town of Greig: Partridgeville Road, Emory J. Yuhasz, sold to John Thomas Holly $67,500
Village of Lowville: 5327 Rural Ave., Pamela J. Tebidor-Burker, sold to Vada A. Aucter $96,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 17:
Town of Lyonsdale: 3929 Shibley Road, Wilmington Savings Fund, sold to Steven Kieb $24,000
Town of Watson: 6389 McPhilmy Road, David M. Underwood, sold to Alldunn Enterprises LLC $45,001
Village of Lyons Falls: 6812 McAlpine St., Mark A. Simpkins, sold to Toni E. Farr $500
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 18:
Town of Lyonsdale: 9925 Moose River Road, James W. Dimbleby, sold to Caroline A. Creaser $1
Town of Martinsburg: Flat Rock Road, Ernest P. Csizsmar, sold to Salvatore Catanzaro $24,000
Town of New Bremen: 8545 Deveines Road, Helen C. DeHart, sold to Brian M. DeHart $44,500
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office June 19:
Town of Greig: 5213 Lily Pond Road, Kathleen A. York, sold to John Batchelor DeForest $300,000
Town of Turin: Snugsboro Road, Joshua H. Heintz, sold to Benjamin L. Heintz $25,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 8, 2020:
Town of Parishville: 3.37 acres, northwest of County Road 58, beginning at intersection with southwest boundary of lands now or formerly of Ralph Christy, Jane S. Mott, Norwood, sold to Steven F. Fallon, Colton $5,000
Town of Potsdam: 5.1 acres, in section 49, begining on southeasterly bounds of Potsdam-Winthrop Road in easterly bounds of section 49, Clark R. Porter, Gouverneur, sold to Potsdam House LLC, Watertown $112,500
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, part of mile square lot 41 beginning in highway leading from Winthrop to Brasher falls and at northeasterly corner of Mary H. Colburn’s lot, Deborah Hamm, Dahlonega, Ga.; Gregory Ten Eyck, Lake Worth, Fla.; and Richard Ten Eyck, Hammond, sold to Ian T-H Smith and Molly M. Ten Eyck, Lake Placid $75,000
Town of Pitcairn: Lot 15, 8.577 acres; and Lot 16, 12.343 acres, on “Property of Christmas and Associates Inc. part of lots 6 and 61 of Brodie Tract in the Town of Pitcairn, County of St. Lawrence and State of New York,” Paul Graham, Suffern; and Thomas John Jannett, Lebanon, Pa., sold to Jesse E. Silsby, Fine $12,000
Town of Potsdam: 9.84 acres, northwest of Perrin Road, in mile square 68, northeasterly of intersection of Old Potsdam-Parishville Road, Douglas F. Theobald and Jean K. Theobald, co-trustees of the Douglas F. and Jean K. Theobald Revocable Trust, Potsdam, sold to Chester A. Thomas and Nichole E. Thoms, Potsdam $15,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, southeasterly side of Ogdensburg and Morristown highway, part of St. Lawrence River lot 4, Tammy L. Sparks, administrator of the estate of the late Hugh T. Huntley Jr., Ogdensburg, sold to Ryan B. Roethel and Jocelyn L. Fifield, Ogensburg $62,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 11, 2020:
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel, beginning of intersection of Tucker Road and Sturdevant Road, James J. Billings and Diane E. Billings, Colton, sold to Tracey L. Thompson and James E. Thompson, Gouverneur $235,000
Town of Massena: Parcel 1: 0.33 ares, part of village lots 44 and 46, part of premises conveyed to William H. Cubley; and Parcel 2: Being former garage lot in rear of Cubley-McDonald lot on the west side of Main Street, Carmen J. Burley and Linda J. Burley, Metter, Ga., sold to Bruce Beckstead and Paula Beckstead, Massena $80,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 12, 2020:
Town of Potsdam: 25 square rods of land, beginning on west line of Waverly Street south of southerly line of Cottage Street, Sharon L. Dalton, The Villages, Fla., sold to Kathleen M. O’Rourke, Potsdam $99,500
City of Ogdensburg: 0.33 acres, portions of lots 13, 14, 15 and 16 of lot 17 of block 179, bounded north by King Street and on south by Rensselaer Avenue, Marlene Watson, Ogdensburg, sold to Paulette Boyer, Ogdensburg $42,500
Town of Brasher: 64.88 acres, lot 172 beginning at line of Indian Reservation at northwest corner of lot 42, Gail Moreau, individually and as surviving spouse to Ronald Moreau, Bombay, sold to Eli Wagler and Anna Wagler, Bombay $30,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, easterly half of esterly two thirds of lots 1 and 2 in block 6, upper city, being block 82, John E. Oakes, Ogdensburg, individually and as executor of last will and testament of William E. Oakes, Ogdensburg, sold to Stuart Rishe, Ogdensburg $20,000
Town of Fine: 2.2 acres, part of lot 23 of east half of township 12 of Great Tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, Michael Wright, Fredericksburg, Va., sold to Andrew Wright, Fredericksburg, Va. $14,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 13, 2020:
Town of Fowler: 11.1 acres, beginning at southerly margin of River Road, northwesterly corner of premises coneyed to Stephen and Donna Infield, Beverly A. Besaw, Gouverneur; and James Arthur Besaw, Gouverneur, sold to Elliot Bush, Gouverneur $10,000
Town of Macomb: 159 acres, beginning at Castor Road at west corner of land conveyed to Wilma Campbell, Dillon Point LLC, Bostic, N.C., sold to Peter Goodridge and David Goodridge, Newtown, Pa. $75,000
Town of Macomb: 141 acres, beginning at County Route 10 with division of parcel conveyed to Clifford Lincoln and Thelma F. Lincoln, Dillon Point LLC, Bostic, N.C., sold to George Macaulay, Hammond $35,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, beginning at southerly line of Covington Street from northwesterly corner of block, Clinton J. MacMartin, Ogdensburg, sold to Patrick Michael Murphy, Lisbon $25,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 14, 2020:
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 8 in block 6 on map 1 of village lots, Michelle Mitchell, Ellicottville, sold to Janique Odjick, Massena $60,000
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, northerly side of Lawrence Avenue, beginning at northwesterly corner of land conveyed to Peter Anstead, Susan A. McNulty, Lemont, Ill., executrix of last will and testament of Ruth F. Garner, sold to Matthew L. McKenna and Margaret M. McKenna $140,000
Town of Potsdam: 2.9 acres, beginning at Perrin Road south from intersection with Route 11B, Elizabeth L. Tyler and Justin D. Tyler, Potsdam; and Melissa Scudder, Potsdam, sold to Jasmine Villnave, Norwood $110,000
Town of DeKalb: 144.27 acres and 33.7 acres, Osbornville Road, Stanley E. Orford II, Rochester, sold to Carl F. Conklin, Cazenovia $105,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.2 acres, northerly boundary of Rensselaer Avenue at the southeasterly corner of lot 8, Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, sold to Renee M. Ashley, Ogdensburg $70,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 15 on map 2 of J.E. Clary Subdivision, Timothy R. Glaude, Clarence Center, sold to Daniel Beaudry and Michelle Beaudry, Ontario, Canada $41,500
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, in Tibbits Tract in Great Lot 2, part of lots 7 and 8, Evelyn J. Parmeter, Ogdensburg, sold to Elmer Shetler and Amanda Shetler, Lisbon $110,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 15, 2020:
Village of Massena: 0.21 acres, lot 13 on map titled Prospect Heights, beginning in easterly margin of Prospect Avenue at southwest corner of lot 13, Michelle L. Currier, Massena, sold to Jennifer D. Barney, Missoula, Mont. $137,000
Town of Parishville: 0.125 acres, begining at northerly corner of Frank Jarvis Lot to Catherineville Road, Jean W. Greene, DeLand, Fla., sold to Alan Darrah and Alysson Darrah, Potsdam $73,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel 1: 0.58 acres, in mile square 46 beginning at Potsdam-Canton Road at southwest corner of parcel formely conveyed to Boyer; and Parcel 2: 0.09 acres, north of Route 11 in miles square 46, beginning at easterly boundary of lands now of Byron W. Luther, Ronald R. Page, Potsdam, sold to Bronson Service Corp., Potsdam $75,000
Town of Pierrepont: 4.45 acres, east of River Road, beginning at northwest boundary of lands now or formerly of Michael Ward and Alicia J. Strutton, Daniel W. Bronson and Patricia J. Bronson, Potsdam, sold to Michael K. Ward, Potsdam $20,000
Town of Gouverneur: 8.04 acres, beginning at Peabody Road at northeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of John Bader and Karen Bader, Lucas J. Perrigo and Ashley M. Perrigo, Gouverneur, sold to Nicholas Ciambra, Gouverneur $15,000
Village of Massena: 0.8513 acres, beginning in southerly bounds of Heritage Place on “Final Plat, Map 8 West Massena Tract,” Brendan Frost and Angela Frost, Massena, sold to Raymond G. Caron III and Jeanine L. Caron, Massena $285,000
Town of Lisbon: 10.53 acres, northwesterly of Brown Road, in Tibbits Tract, Great Lot 6 and 7, Knollwood Farm LLC, Libson, sold to Arthur Hurst and Demetra Hurst, Lisbon $8,000
Town of Canton: 0.25 acres, 64 Miner St., Elizabath A. Jaskowski, individually and as surviving spouse of Melvin E. Jaskowski, Canton, sold to Lori Ann Calabrese, Manhasset $85,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 18, 2020:
Towns of Norfolk and Louisville: Parcel, beginning at West Hatfield Street Road leading from Massena Springs to Louisville from intersection of easterly bounds of Fisher Ames 200 acre Middle Farm, Hiep Nguyen and Anh Hoang Nguyen, Quincy, Mass., sold to Jason A. Bogdovitz, Massena $120,000
Village of Norwood and Town of Potsdam: 40 square rods of land, beginning at southeast corner of Pine Street lot 20, Hollenback lot, Gerald A. Reed, Norwood; and Robin L. Stone, Potsdam, sold to Joseph Orologio, Norwood $45,000
Town of Hopkinton: Parcel, beginning at easterly bounds of Route 458, known as Northwest Bay Road, at intersection with division line between lands formerly of George Fisk and lands formerly of Philip Wolfe, Margo Hart, Dickinson Center, sold to Brandon Scott Thomas and Scott D. Thomas, Dickinson Center $43,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 5.38 acres, beginning on northern bounds of easement granted by Charles E. and Luona McIntire to St. Lawrence Valley Poer Corp., Gary and Sally Halladay, Ogdensburg, sold to Joshua Hirsch, Ogdensburg $10,000
Town of Lisbon: 5 acres, in mile square 5 of Second Rane, beginning on Morley Road at northeasterly corner of Cook lot, Donald F. Smith, Lisbon; Douglas A. Smith, Lisbon; and David B. Smith, Lisbon, sold to Justin L. LaRue, Ogdensburg $75,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 19, 2020:
town of Massena: Parcel, part of lot 1 of Great Lot 6 in Tract N, beginning in north bounds of Raquette River Road lying in a west line of the land of Chase, Michael J. Dugan and Andrea Dugan, Middleburgh, sold to Joshua David Belile and Marissa Mae Bleau, Massena $117,000
Town of Parishville: 6.64 acres, north of Joe Indian Lake and south of Joe Indian Lake Road, west boundary of Pinehurst Drive, Patricia M. Roda, Hannawa Falls, sold to Patrick Roda and Jennifer T. Roda, Hannawa Falls $125,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning in east bounds of Potsam-Norwood State Road intersected by north bounds of 60 acre tract conveyed to Ammie Currier, Joseph A. Kardash, Rensselaer, sold to William H. Kenny, Knoxville, Tenn. $10,000
Town of Hermon: 31.5 acres, Off Campbell Road, Paul M. Toohey and Ruth T. Toohey, Edwards, sold to Dale Catlin, Castorland; Lee Pennock, Hermon; and Paul Toohey, Edwards $3,000
