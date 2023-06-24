The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 7, 2023:
Town of Rutland: Parcel, 23587 Rex Drive, William George, Watertown, sold to Jo Hood, Clayton $259,000
City of Watertown: 0.102 acres, 465/M55 Holly Street/Anne Street, Long Falls LLC, Watertown, sold to Clueless Ventures LLC, Watertown $150,000
Town of Watertown: Parcel, 24346 Route 12, Linda K. Robinson, trustee under Madeline R. Pitcher Trust, Brownville, sold to Martika T. Perrine, Carthage $138,020
Town of LeRay: 0.435 acres, 22123 Riverglade Drive, Joshua Grieser and Sara Grieser, Watertown, sold to Stephanie Rose Correa, Davenport, Iowa $338,200
Town of Ellisburg: 2.5 acres, 4897 Route 3, Vernon L. Elmer and Lena M. Elmer, Henderson, sold to Ronald J. Archer, Henderson $10,000
Town of Brownville: 2.85 acres, 27384 and vacant lot, Route 12, David A. Brown, Watertown, sold to Elizabeth A. Kilmer and Richard T. Kilmer, Watertown $80,000
Town of LeRay: 1.03 acres, 27058 Route 3, Rural Housing Services, United States Department of Agriculture, St. Louis, Mo., sold to South Central New York Holdings LLC, New York City $48,576
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 8, 2023:
Town of Watertown: 10.677 acres, 16406 Ives Street Road, Kelly J. Spinner, Bradenton, Fla., sold to Joseph Stranc and Jessica Stranc, Watertown $192,500
Town of Wilna: 0.25 acres, 827 State Street, Kathryn Sochia, Carthage, sold to Juliet Tavernier, Carthage $95,000
Town of Lyme: 5.1 acres, south of Route 12E, at northwest corner of parcel in a dide to estate of Donald J. Lance, Laurie L. Bishop and Jennifer J. Lance, co-executrices, Jennifer J. Lance, Three Mile Bay; and Laurie L. Bishop, Oswego, co-executrices of Donald J. Lance estate, sold to Morgan Noffey and Kaisa Noffey, Constantine $169,900
Town of Antwerp: 2.91 acres, 36459 Pulpit Rock Road, Gregory W. Geis, Hudson, Ohio, sold to Rajea Smith, Fort Drum $135,150
Town of Alexandria: Parcel, 3 Catherine Avenue, Valerie R. Schwalm, Alexandria Bay, sold to Jennifer L. Jiron and Cody E. Jiron, Watertown $135,000
Town of Hounsfield: 0.14 acres, 431 Ambrose Street, Kim M. Caro, Oneida, sold to Judith Anne Laduc, Sunderland, Mass. $150,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 202 Colorado Avenue, Walter Lashawn Glasco, Huntsville, Ala., sold to Cord W. Martinez and Kristina R. Martinez, Fort Sill, Okla. $225,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 613 Mill Street, Hui S. Mooney, Black River, sold to Timothy Garner, Sackets Harbor $69,000
Town of Lyme: Parcel, beginning on South Shore Road on southerly line of parcel conveyed to The People of the State of New York, Denise Laclair Lafave, ancillary executor of Estate of Bernard Wilford Laclair, Lyme, sold to Invenergy Conservation Land LLC, Chicago, Ill. $550,727
Town of Wilna: 16.325 acres, 24365 and West Hickey Road, Scott Fuller, Castorland, sold to Shane J. Eisenhauer, Carthage $65,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 9, 2023:
Town of Rodman: Parcel, 0 County Route 69, Donald G. Curtis and Alice W. Curtis, Rodman, sold to Christopher Boulio and Dawn A. Boulio, Rodman $100
Town of LeRay: 0.633 acres, 128 Leray Street, Kelly L. Montgomery and Jason Montgomery, Black River, sold to James G. Grimm, Highlands Ranch, Colo.; and Kelsea M. Hanzel-Burke, Carthage $303,900
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 418-420 Stone Street, Deanna M. Hirschey, Watertown, sold to Jonathan Bogdanove and Judith Bogdanove, trustees of Jon and Judith Bogdanove Trust, North Hollywood, Calif.; and Benjamin Kal-el Bogdanove, trustee of Kal-El Bogdanove Trust, North Hollywood, Calif. $224,400
Town of Cape Vincent: 1.06 acres, 2585 Humphrey Road, Robert E. Farwell and Susan A. Farwell, Orange Park, Fla., sold to Keith A. Goutremout and Kelly M. Goutremout, Chaumont $279,000
City of Watertown: 0.177 acres, 424 Paddock Street, Heather F. White, Watertown, sold to Rafferty E. Kellogg, Clayton $350,000
Town of Pamelia: Parcel, 24901 Route 37, Kevin Kloha, Watertown, sold to Gary K. Bowman and Barbara A. Bowman, Henderson $250,000
Town of Theresa: Parcel, 33972 Route 37, Herbert Bell, Theresa, sold to Adam B. Turturro and Shirley R. Jackson, Dexter $95,000
Town of Clayton: 1.006 acres, north side of Route 12E at intersection with Town Line between Towns of Cape Vincent and Clayton, Joseph A. Martin, Watertown, sold to Michael Paladino, Clayton $6,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 12, 2023:
Town of Cape Vincent: 3.99 acres, Gosier Road, lot 3, Caroline Knecht, Washingtonville, sold to Scott M. Fitzgerald and Jeanine E. Fitzgerald, North Port, Fla. $10,000
Town of Ellisburg: Parcel, 4716 Church Road, Lucille Realty LLC, Theresa, sold to Rachael McConnell, Mannsville $26,000
Town of Alexandria: 10 acres, vacant lot, Limestone Road, Craig Handschuh and Kathryn Handschuh, Redwood, sold to Scott W. Chase and Nicole A. McLaughlin, Alexandria Bay $5,000
Town of Hounsfield: Parcel, 16797 Allen Road, Roberta Ciavarella, Sackets Harbor, sold to Philip Clement and Candice Clement, Watertown $80,000
City of Watertown: 0.165 acres, 1403 State Street, Karen E. Gerken, executrix of last will and testament of the late Gary F. Gerken, Watertown, sold to State1403 Inc., Watertown $50,000
