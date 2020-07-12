The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 26:
Village of Theresa: 0.76 acres, 407 Main St., Wells Fargo Bank National Association, Coppell, Texas, sold to Castle 2020 LLC, White Plains $7,000
Village of Carthage: 0.4 acres, 515 Boyd St., Thousand Islands Area Habitat for Humanity Inc., Watertown, sold to Bryan Parker and Samantha Parker, Watertown $155,000
City of Watertown: 0.22 acres, 542 Factory St., Jerry R. Gardner, Watertown, sold to Jackson & Finnegan Properties LLC, Watertown $270,129
Town of LeRay: 3.92 acres, 27790 Nellis Road N., Ian J. Talbot and Amy N, Talbot, Salem, Mass., sold to Rachel M. Hardesty and Natalie R. Titerence, Leavenworth, Kan. $315,000
Village of Deferiet: 0.17 acres, 41 Riverside Drive, Reinhart C. Meyers and Roberta S. Meyers, Deferiet, sold to Matthew Wilcox and Jennifer E. Wilcox, New York Mills $146,000
City of Watertown: 0.2 acres, 438 Dimmick St., William E. Wright, Watertown, sold to Russell Beauregard, Adams Center $180,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.3 acres, 211 W. Washington St., James D. Bray and Mandy L. Bray, Sackets Harbor, sold to Sean M. Pass and Kara G. Pass, Ithaca $369,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 2.87 acres, 8681 County Route 8, Bryan G. Cobourn and Tara Cobourn, Cape Vincent, sold to Taylor E. Mustizer and Sari N. Mustizer, Potsdam $235,000
Town of Lyme: 5.3 acres, Lot 3, Benson Point Subdivision, Lisa A. Hallock, Sarasota, Fla., sold to Jeffrey F. Rose and Karen L. Rose, Chaumont $85,000
Village of Adams: 0.66 acres, 56 Spring St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Jeremy Peebles and Paul LaVere, Adams $55,000
City of Watertown: 0.29 acres, 1555 State St., Scott A. Gray, Watertown, sold to Genuine Homes LLC, Gouverneur $140,000
Town of Henderson: 0.33 acres, 13498 County Route 123, Michael L. Simmons, Southern Pines, N.C., sold to Alex Beitz and Audrey Louise Donais, Watertown $87,241
Town of Champion: 2.06 acres, 36738 State Route 26, Michael D. Lewis and Joan E. Lewis, Carthage, sold to RML Properties, Carthage $235,000
Town of Champion: 2 acres, 32434 State Route 3, Garrett L. Scott, Carthage, sold to Michael Lewis and Joan Lewis, Carthage $215,000
Town of Hounsfield: 0.23 acres, 20627 Hess Shore Drive, Rosina D. Vandewall, Watertown, sold to Christina Curri, Watertown $168,900
Town of Lyme: 0.67 acres, 8811 County Route 5, Loren V. Allen and Rhonda Hall-Allen, Chaumont, sold to Austin D. Giruzzi and Samantha R. Giruzzi, Brownville $129,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 29:
Town of Brownville: Two parcels totaling 0.31 acres, 25191 Road 212, Otis E. Hooper Jr., Richmond, Ky., sold to Nancy Sehnert, Liverpool $174,497
Town of LeRay: 0.15 acres, 22082 Patricia Drive, Kevin M. Coates, Watertown, sold to Melissa Siddall, Watertown $133,000
Town of Champion: 1 acres, 21547 Cole Road, Paul A. Carey and Katherine X. Carey, Carthage, sold to Daniel J. Bauscher and Meghan E. Bauscher, Leavenworth, Kan. $338,000
Town of Wilna: 1.53 acres, 22725 County Route 42, Scott A. Ruff and Rebecca-Lynn Ruff, Mannsville, sold to Omar Santos and Liesbeth Santos, Carthage $163,800
Village of Clayton: 0.51 acres, 210 Cartier Ave., Jonathan Downey and Cherie Downey, Clayton, sold to William Van Alstyne and Carol Van Alstyne, Schenectady $143,000
Village of Theresa: 0.71 acres, Main Street, St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church of Evans Mills, as successor in interest to St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, sold to Hale to the Wise LLC, Philadelphia $45,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 30:
Town of Ellisburg: 5.2 acres, 3833 Woodpecker Lane, Steven Blount and Helene Blount, Mannsville, sold to Michelle O’Reilly, East Syracuse $25,000
Town of Ellisburg: 0.41 acres, 8159 State Route 289, United States of America Rural Housing Service, Washington, D.C., sold to Eric Gehrke, Mannsville $30,100
Town of Henderson: 1.82 acres, Sand Road, Ira Idzenga and Carol J. Idzenga, Alexandria Bay, sold to Rebecca J. Monaghan, Adams $3,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.84 acres, 47153 Waterview Drive, Richard M. Guile and Linda A, Guile, Wellesley Island, sold to Tyler C. Griffith and Katrina T. Griffith, New Hartford $500,000
Town of Henderson: 0.04 acre, North of County Route 123, William J. Bonisteel, Adams, sold to Janicca L. Clark-Virga, Watertown $230,000
Town of Antwerp: 10.6 acres, County Route 22, Andrew J. Sellers, Chesapeake, Va., sold to Scott D. Hull and Jessica Hull, Theresa $2,800
Town of Alexandria: 1.89 acres, 21952 Lake Ave., Donald B. Barter, Jamesville, sold to Bruce Clouser and Lynn Clouser, Berwyn, Pa. $815,000
Village of Clayton: 0.02 acre, Alexandria Street, Katalin I. Danielson, Wellesley Island, sold to Paul L. Miller, Rocky Point $5,400
Town of Lyme: 0.22 acres, 29664 Spencer Drive N., Victor V. Derefinko, Brockport, as executor of the Eugene J. Derefinko estate, sold to Carlton Small and Lida Small, Sackets Harbor $50,000
Town of Philadelphia: 5.01 acres, 31777 U.S. Route 11, Alfonzo Duane Brown and Alonda Sacole Brown, Yuma, Ariz., sold to Joshua Louis Hagen and Sarah E. Hagen, Fort Drum $218,000
Town of Clayton: 132.51 Clayton Center Road, Walter J. Christensen and Gail D. Christensen, Clayton, sold to Jenis Construction Inc., Clayton $130,000
Town of Adams: 0.9 acres, 14050 County Route 66, Mark Parent and Wendy Parent, Adams, sold to Jillian Elizabeth Beattie, Watertown $169,950
City of Watertown: 0.08 acre, 344 High St., Matthew Richard Soluri, Watertown, sold to Moet Properties Ltd., New York $7,000
Town of Orleans: 15.29 acres, 33430 Carter Street Road, John W. Fisher and Justine D. Fisher, LaFargeville, sold to John Hazlewood, Depauville $184,000
Town of Clayton: 0.37 acres, 16471 Rainbow Shores Drive, Kathleen M. Hiserodt, Morristown, N.J., as executor of the Patricia D. Hiserodt estate, sold to Andrew McK. Jefferson and Heather D. Jefferson, Wilmington, Del. $355,000
Town of Adams: 0.37 acres,18603 County Route 69, John W. Babcock and Schreene M. Babcock, Adams, sold to Jacob Perry and Ashley Perry, Watertown $162,800
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 1:
Town of Ellisburg: 10 acres, South of Vanwormer Road, Donald Killenbeck, Pierrepont Manor, sold to DKW Land Properties LLC, Mannsville $3,000
Town of Hounsfield: 0.23 acres, 15275 Military Road, Janet L. Barniak, as trustee of the JLB Irrevocable Trust, Keller, Texas, sold to Brian C. Porter, Sackets Harbor $1
Town of LeRay: 1.76 acres, 23564 Woodland Drive, Sean M. Gold, Four Oaks, N.C., sold to Michael A. Stemper and Sarah M. Stemper, Kuna, Idaho $295,000
Town of Orleans: 1.4 acres, 18860 Swiftwater Drive, Matthew D. Hartwell and Melissa B. Hartwell, Newton Square, Pa., sold to Shondra L. Beach, Wellesley Island $197,500
Town of Champion: 0.6 acres, Lot 42, Lewis Loop, White’s Lumber Inc., Watertown, sold to JKS Design Build LLC, Watertown $22,500
Town of Clayton: Right of Way “D,” N. Shore Road, Thousand Islands Land Trust Inc., Clayton, sold to MidRiver LLC, Hanover, N.H. $0
Village of Carthage: 1 acre, 335 S. Washington St., Doris E. Congdon, Larry Congdon, and Sheila Ann Rucker, Carthage, sold to Knob and Key Properties LLC, Carthage $26,000
Town of Pamelia: 0.77 acres, 23784 Hy Acres Drive, Donald E. Hill, Calcium, sold to Tyler J. Archer and Natasha L. Archer, LaFargeville $45,000
Town of Clayton: Rights of Way “A” and “B”, N. Shore Drive, MidRiver LLC, Hanover, N.H., sold to Thousand Islands Land Trust Inc., Clayton $0
Village of Clayton: 0.57 acres, 212/214 State St., Damon G. Kenyon, Clayton, as executor of the Dale A. Kenyon estate, sold to Toni L. Lancaster, Mankato, Minn. $120,000
Village of West Carthage: 0.27 acres, 89 Champion St., Robert A. Renaud and Mary Beth Renaud, Carthage, sold to Rodney L. Medley II and Cheri L. Medley, Philadelphia $198,500
Village of West Carthage: 0.25 acres, 15-17 Vincent St., Brian Lupien and Denise M. Lupien, Nokomis, Fla., sold to William Allen Snow, Carthage $106,000
Town of Brownville: 1.8 acres, State Route 180, John H. Dillenback and Patricia C. Dillenback, Dexter, sold to Mark B. Frickman and Deborah A. Frickman, Reidsville, N.C. $15,000
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.2 acres, 1 St. Johns Island, Jacob S. Johnson, Watertown, sold to Stephen Hughes and Lucy Hughes, Jupiter, Fla. $299,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.12 acres, 21834 Club Road, Tyler C. Griffith, New Hartford, sold to Jamie Jenneve and Stacey Jenneve, Amherst $185,000
Village of Adams: 1.49 acres, South Main Street, Clark G. Fredenburg, Houston, Texas, as trustee of the Fredenburg Living Trust, sold to Christine Tur, Henderson $60,000
Village of Black River: 0.41 acres, 154 Pine Drive, Richard John Kehoe and Deborah Annette Kehoe, Black River, sold to Jonathan Radford, Watertown $250,000
Town of Clayton: 0.28 acres, 16653 Jackson Lane, John Powers, Clayton, and Sharon Alberta, Ithaca, as trustees of the Powers Family Irrevocable Trust, sold to Bradley T. Kranz and Kristen S. Kranz, Slingerlands $375,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 6.62 acres, 1892 Grenadier Island Road 1, Lance M. van der Mandele and Dorothy P. van der Mandele, Cazenovia, sold to William J. Vierzen, Hanover, N.H., as trustee of the William J. Vierzen Revocable Living Trust $299,500
Town of Theresa: 50 acres, Northwest of Countryman Road, Donald N. Schell Jr. and Christina L. Schell, Theresa, sold to Michael A. Lettiere, Sackets Harbor $0
Town of Hounsfield: 0.44 acres, 21333 Storrs Road, Beverly J. Blaylock and Donald F. Blaylock, Bridgeport, sold to Charles Richter and Julie Richter, Mehoopany, Pa., and Michael Raymond and Jody Raymond, Wyalusing, Pa. $45,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 18:
Town of Greig: 5721 N. Shore Road, Andrew W. Nikitich, sold to Timothy J. Santamour $20,000
Town of Osceola: Potter Road, Christmas & Associates Inc., sold to Robert K. Kalmer $35,995
Town of Osceola: Prince Brook Road, Christmas & Associates Inc., sold to Jeffrey D. Hinman $20,796
Town of West Turin: Highmarket Road, Michael P. Turso, sold to Craig Dailey $52,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 19:
Town of Croghan: 7548 Boliver Road, Michael C. and Amy R. Olinger Living Trust, sold to Justin M. Brito $126,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 20:
Town of Diana: 14417 Hermitage Road, Gaebel Family Trust, sold to Jeffrey C. Gaebel $118,500
Town of Watson: 9139 Loon Lane, Anderson Family Irrevocable Trust, sold to Cynthia L. Wetmore $165,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 21:
Town of Denmark: 3938 Deer River Road, Michael W. Irey, sold to Charlene E. Sexton $19,900
Town of Greig: 6278 Pine Grove Road, Steven M. Miller, sold to James Carlton Trainham II $0
Town of Osceola: Potter Road, Christmas & Associates Inc., sold to Timothy J. Fraser $20,796
Town of Osceola: 1063 Maple Lane, Christmas & Associates Inc., sold to Christopher Scarpine $28,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 22:
Town of Greig: 5262 Greig Road, Troy Johnson, sold to Wayne White $60,000
Town of Lewis: 4014 Osceola Road, Norman C. Fey, sold to Aaron N. Dickinson $151,580
Town of Lewis: 5393 State Route 294, Carol T. Dykstra, sold to Cheryl Sexton $55,000
Town of Montague: Flat Rock Road, Michael J. D’Agostino, sold to Kevin R. Hefferon $48,000
Town of Turin: 5229 Carpenter Road, Keith W. Brewer, sold to CNM Productions LLC $0
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 13, 2020:
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, lot 4 on map of Fairlawn Subdivision, Yanru Qiao and Yaoqing Liu, Ridgewood, N.J., sold to Angela Barnes, Gouverneur $170,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, north of westerly terminus of Windy Poitn Road, James E. Sheehan and Michele A. Sheehan, Potsdam, sold to Nicholas Sheehan and Hilary Sheehan, Potsdam $300,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel 1: 1.5 acres, in lot 67 on Samuel B. Anderson survey; and Parcel 2: 2.53 acres, in lot 67 of Samuel B. Anderson survey, Christopher B. Brunelle, Normandy, Tenn., administrator of the estate of the late Linda S. Brunelle, Zephyrhills, Fla.; and Brian L. Brunelle, Yuma, Ariz., sold to Jason Anderson and Sharlann Diabo, Bombay $199,000
Town of Stockholm: 1.62 acres, southerly of Route 11B and northerly of Old New York State Route 11B, James H. Green Jr., Winthrop, executor of last will and testament of the late James H. Green Sr., Potsdam, sold to Brandon H. McCormick and Bridget N. Parks, Potsdam $139,000
Town of Massena: 0.17 acres, lot 7 on “Map Number 1 - Nathanial Chase Subdivision,” Dawn M. Allen, Massena, sold to Ashley Rose Courson, Massena $73,000
Town of Louisville: 2.28 acres, Old Farm Circle Subdivision lots 19 and 20, Hoot Owl Express Enterprises Inc., Massena, sold to Sylvanus Paul and Joni C. Supernault, Massena $2,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 17, 2020:
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 23 in block 51 on “Homecroft Tract Property Map,” Kim Wells and Sheila Wells, Massena, sold to Kurt P. Wells and Sara E. Wells, Massena $35,000
Town of Louisville: 7.19 acres, south of Willard Road in mile square 21 to southwest boundary of lands now or formerly of Todd A. MacDonald and Gayle M. MacDonald, Mona J. MacDonald, Chapel Hill, N.C., sold to Steven L. Crump and Lana J. Crumpus, Massena $170,000
Town of Stockholm: 95 acres, south of Route 11B at northwest corner of lands now or formerly of Ermenelgildo Pina Locurzio, Bobby R. Lewis, Elkton, Md., and the estate of Homer A. Lewis by David A. Lewis, executor, Waldorf, Md., sold to TANG Real Estate Holding LLC, Potsdam $95,000
Town of Parishville: 171.91 acres, part of lot 51, township 13, and lot 5, township 14, Neil F. Richards, Hastings, sold to TANG Real Estate Holding LLC, Potsam $130,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, beginning at southerly line of Rensselaer Avenue with intersection of westerly line of Lincoln Avenue, Care Moore Homes LLC, Hammond, sold to Brandon T. Stewart, Heuvelton $30,000
Town of Brasher: 62 acres, south of County Road 38 in lot 23 of township 17, at northeast boundary of lands now or formerly of Anthony Ginese Sr.; 5 acres, south of County Road 38 beginign adjacent to parcel deeded to Arlington Richards; and 0.746 acres, south of County Road 123 at south boundary of Pike Road, Dale Woods and Tina Rockhill, Massena, sold to Terra Sand and Gravel Inc., Massena $90,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.225 acres, east of Lake Street in block 284 at northwest corner of lands now or formerly of Andrew P. Wells and Cindy L. Wells, Martin Murphy, Port Richey, Fla., sold to Forgues Realty LLC, Malone $22,000
Village of Gouverneur: Parcel 1, beginning on Main Street at southwest corner of lot formerly owned by John Killmer; and Parcel 2: beginning at northwest corner of lot conveyed to Caroline E. Hotchkiss, Timothy W. Moon, Gouverneur, sold to PP&C Holdings LLC, Watertown $125,000
Town of Pierrepont: 5 acres, lots 9 and 10, beginning in westerly bounds of Back Hannawa Road to southerly edge of driveway on Lawrence Lalond premesis, Lyndon J. Sutliff and Deborah A. Sutliff, Potsdam, sold to Matthew J. Sutliff, Potsdam $142,000
Town of Norfolk: 0.4 acres, portion of parcel formerly conveyed to Lloyd T. Lavin, beginning on eassterly bounds of Rogers Drive to northerly bounds of Thomas Avenue, Massena Savings and Loan, Massena, sold to Nicholas D. Premo and Brittany A. Measheaw, Massena $80,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 18, 2020:
Town of Canton: Parcel, beginning in north side of Pine Street at south west angle of T. Caldwell Jr. lot, Michael Snow and Brenda Snow, Canton, sold to Gregory S. Laddison and Amy L. Addison, Hermon $43,000
Town of Louisville: 0.83 acres, south bounds of Route 131 at northwest corner of land of Hollander, Francis J. Perry Jr. and Gretchen C. Perry, FPO, AE, sold to Gary L. Gagne and Diane M. St. Thomas, Massena $144,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, easterly halves of lots 1 and 2 and lart of lot 3 in block 74, block bounded by LaFayette, Pickering, State Streets and Jersey Avenue, Shawn R. Ashley and Amanda A. Ashley, Ogdensburg, sold to Kyle A. Badlam and Mackenzie R. Lovely, Ogdensburg $90,500
Town of Madrid: Parcel 1: 83.87 acres, northwest of County Route 30, southwest of Brandybrook Road and southerly of Brandy Brook; and Parcel 2: 170.51 acres, northwest of County Route 30, northeast of Brandy Brook Road and southerly of Brandy Brook, west of Buck Road, Brandy-View Farms LLC, Madrid, sold to Grasse River Hay LLC, Madrid $450,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 19, 2020:
Village of Gouverneur: 0.39 acres, southerly of Johnstown Street beginning at northwesterly corner of lands of Cella A. McAllister, Delores Ellen Hubbard-Spellicy, Camden, and Andrew J. Netto, Gouverneur, sold to Melissa M. Fone, trustee of The Saidel Family Trust, Adams $7,500
Town of Parishville: 0.5 acres, Picketville-Little Bow Road, Colton-Pierrepont Central School, Colton, sold to Debbie Christy, Canton $1,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 20, 2020:
Town of Canton: 2 acres, fronting to Hermon Road, Edward Slayko, DeKalb Junction, and Esther Cleveland, Hermon, co-executors of the last will and testament of Rachel M. Miner, Canton, sold to Raymond Guzman and Michelle Guzman, Herman $14,000
Town of Pierrepont: 5.05 acres, beginning at Stuartevant Road at southeasterly corner of parcel now or formerly of Corey R. Murray, Corey R. Murray, Colton, sold to Bryan M. Gentz and Brooke A. Baker, Colton $15,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.34 acres, beginning ineasterly bounds of Cemetery Road at northwesterly corner of parcel of land formerly conveyed to Bernard Weaver, Elaine Saarinen, Norwood, sold to Daniel J. Cruikshank and Cadence L. Hunkins, Potsdam $125,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 510 Rosseel Street, Stephen C. Larose, Ogdensburg, Scot A. Larose, Ogdensburg, Wendie L. Larose, Austin, Texas, Cory P. Larose, Middletown, Md., Julie M. Larose, Springfield, Va., and Wayne A. Larose, Ogdensburg, sold to Timothy E. Barr Jr., Ogdensburg $58,000
Village of Massena: 0.167 acres, portion of lot 54 on “Map of Oakmont, An Addition to Massena,” beginning in westerly bounds of Howard Street at southeasterly corner of lot 54, Dewayne Yeddo and Bethany Yeddo, LeVeta, Colo., sold to Trent P. Mcdonald, Massena $58,500
Town of Colton: 1 acre, beginning in northerly bounds of Riverside Drive at southeasterly corner of lands of Michael D. and Donna J. Sevey, Catherine Louise Tedford, Colton, sold to Stephen M. Stowe and Wendy L. Stowe, Colton $77,500
Town of Russell: Parcel, south half of township 5, Great Tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, beginning at northeast corner of Plum Brook Lot 6 at highway running to Plum Creek, Edward R. Merrifield and Cynthia Merrifield, Woodbine, N.J., sold to Martin F. Amo and Shelly L. Amo, DeKalb Junction $24,000
Town of Stockholm: 0.25 acres, part of mile square lot 41, beginning on highway leading from Withrop to the bridge across the west branch of the St. Regis River from middle of the highway leading westerly from village at southeasterly corner of George H. Russell’s lot, Michael J. Weller, Brasher Falls, sold to Chrissy Moody and Brandon Cayea, Brasher Falls $90,000
Town of Edwards: Parcel, lot 9, Land First Inc., Lacona, sold to Paul M. Taylor and Mary Therese Taylor, Clarence Center $50,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 23, 2020:
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning at southeasterly corner of Elm Street lot 15 on northerly bounds of Elm Street, Stephen Murray and Barbara Murray, Potsdam, sold to Stephen Marshall Moffitt and Rona Mae Moffitt, Norwood $66,000
Village of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning center of William Street at southwest corner of lot conveyed to S.B. Van Duzee, Antonios Doganis, Gouverneur, sold to Katrina Sheats, Potsdam $50,000
Village of Rensselaer Falls: 0.5 acres, part of block 21 beginning at southerly bounds from southerly corner of block continuing northeasterly parallel with Rensselaer Street, Michael S. Hammond and Kira M. Hammond, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Kodi W. Wentzel and Kristi E. Donnelly, Hermon $96,500
Town of Lisbon: 70.54 acres, mile square lot 3 in fifth range, beginning at highway and in the line between Harrison and Vanrensselaer tracts, Sarah M. Walsh, Altamont, executrix of the last will and testament of Lisa J. Walsh, sold to Allan Sherman, Chandler, Ariz. $175,000
Town of Russell: 2.5 acres, beginning at Given Road intersected by easterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Tim W. Fuller, Wayne G. Fuller, Gouverneur, sold to Justin M. Mullaney, Edwards $40,000
Town of Fowler: 0.36 acres, beginning on Gulf Cross Road at westerly boundary of parcel conveyed to Lynn W. Denesha and Beula L. Denesha, Lorraine W. Taylor, Gouverneur, sold to Wilford Taylor, Gouverneur $52,500
Town of Norfolk: in Louis Demers lot in mile square 75, beginning at Fayette Road easterly of intersection with westerly line of Demers lot, Frederick A. Bennett, Norfolk, sold to Nicholas Premo, Massena $40,000
