Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 10:
Town of Orleans: 2 acres, 38341 County Route 15, Michael Kaiser and Melissa A. Kaiser, Spring Lake, N.C., sold to Alexandria R. Vanderpoel, Glenmont $172,500
Town of Watertown: 5.31 acres, 23912 Spring Valley Drive, Holly J. Mach, Colorado Spring, Colo. and Nicole M. Rillera, Victorville, Calif., sold to Michael J. Wetmore and Alexandra Mary Grieco, Dexter $285,000
Town of Rodman: 1.7 acres, 15217 County Route 155, Diane M. Slesinski, Adams, sold to G&C Martin Logging Inc., Boonville $65,000
Village of Deferiet: 0.44 acres, 21-27 Riverside Drive, Darcy J. Corey, Sackets Harbor, sold to Tyler B. Call, Watertown $30,000
Village of Carthage: 0.12 acres, 127 N. School St., Paul Carey, Crofton, Md., sold to Papin Properties LLC, Redwood $159,000
Town of Hounsfield and Village of Sackets Harbor: Town: 40 acres, State Route 3, Village: 1.3 acres, Mill Creek, John Lunderman, Michael Lunderman, Gordon Lunderman, Mark Lunderman, Kris Pickett and Diane Roth, Sackets Harbor, sold to Joseph Cring, Sackets Harbor $80,000
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 140 Bowers Ave., Robert D. Gorman and Patricia G. Gorman, Watertown, sold to Andrew Long and Emma Kate Burgoon Long, Watertown $234,000
Town of Antwerp: 5.72 acres, County Route 28, John L. Shetler, Antwerp, sold to Joey Mendez and Bonnie Mendez, Raeford, N.C. $272,500
Town of Alexandria: 0.7 acres, 46428 County Route 1, Robert Scales and Genesis Scales, Alexandria Bay, sold to Zachary A. Patak and Alyssa N. Couture, Alexandria Bay $259,000
Village of Carthage: 0.18 acres, 701 Alexandria St., Tamara Miller, Carthage, sold to Jack H. Sherbino, Carthage $125,000
Village of Black River: 0.17 acres, 169 W. Remington St., Raven C. Ramos, San Antonio, Texas, sold to Elizabeth M. Lewis, Black River $30,000
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 153 N. Meadow St., Mark A. Skillman and Melissa L. Skillman, Stone Ridge, sold to Ruben J. Ochoa, Watertown $130,500
Town of Clayton: 14.7 acres, 14317 Rusho Bay, Jon F. Box, sold to Patrick J. Dailey, Hoosick Falls $370,000
Town of Antwerp: 9.35 acres, Lot 3, County Route 194, Daniel R. Laudon Sr. and Cari Lynn Laudon, Theresa, sold to Justin M. Talbert and Michelle L. Talbert, Philadelphia $13,188
Town of Hounsfield: 1.75 acres,Military Road, Sandra L. Kriff, Sackets Harbor, sold to Matthew Maynard and Vanessa Maynard, Sackets Harbor $32,000
Town of Henderson: 0.16 acres, 14703 Lower Hovey Tract Road, Howard I. Hirsch and Kathleen S. Hirsch, as trustees of the Howard I. Hirsch and Kathleen S. Hirsch 2006 Trust Agreement, Henderson, sold to April Beier and Colin Beier, Syracuse $180,000
Town of Brownville: 84.3 acres, County Route 59, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Paul A. Gardner Jr., Berwick, Pa. $58,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 13:
City of Watertown: 0.29 acres, 335 William St., Patrick W. Keenan and Bridgette C. Keenan, Watertown, sold to Aaron Michael Hess and Lindsey I. Hess, Watertown $199,000
Town of Clayton: 1.34 acres, 38253 County Route 4, Sarah E. Smith, Clayton, sold to Claire Wakefield, Clayton $220,000
Town of Ellisburg: 1.11 acres, 8926 U.S. Route 11, David E. Murphy, Adams, sold to Korrine M. Flagg and Daniel R. Kohanski, Watertown $145,000
Town of Antwerp: 3.15 acres, 36667 County Route 22, Gerald J. Schneeberger and Donna G. Schneeberger, Clayton, sold to Alan A. Allen and Sylvia L. Ciampa, Sarasota, Fla. $135,000
City of Watertown: 0.1 acre, 308 Mullin St., Scott Wheeler and Kathleen Wheeler, Watertown, sold to Amanda L. Bellnier, Sackets Harbor $154,900
Town of LeRay: 4.73 acres, 30203 State Route 37, Cameron Scot Daniels and Cassandra Lynn Daniels, Evans Mills, sold to Travis A. O’Guin, Dawsonville, Ga. $285,000
Town of Lyme: 3.48 acres, 28450 Three Mile Point Road, Karla Sue Keruskie and Frank George Keruskie III, Watertown, sold to Colin P. Mingle and Eve R. Mingle, Dexter $319,000
Town of Orleans: 0.4 acres, 36607 State Route 180, Leegill Ventures LLC, LaFargeville, sold to Sabrina Matthews, Alexandria Bay $153,000
City of Watertown: 0.21 acres, 313 Butterfield Ave., Michael E. Bedard, Watertown, sold to Samuel Bacon, Mount Bethel, Pa. $139,900
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.08 acre, 111 Mill Creek Lane, Nathan C. Ochsner and Courtney M. Ochsner, Monterey, Calif., sold to Daniel T. Josephson, Syracuse $210,000
Village of Ellisburg: 2.3 acres, 4646/4648 State Route 289, Joseph Frawley, Belleville, as executor of the Sarena H. Frawley estate, sold to Joseph Frawley, Belleville $123,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 14:
Town of Ellisburg: 0.6 acres, 16271 County Route 90, Holley Rogers, Mannsville, sold to Jonathan P. Rivera, Bronx $225,000
Town of LeRay: 30.99 acres, 33579 Countryman Road, Christine Warren, Evans Mills, as executor of the Derek J. Hansen estate, sold to Kathryn J. Clark, Theresa $1
Town of Watertown: 0.51 acres, 20577 Hadcock Road, Phillip M. Favret and Pamela M. Favret, Watertown, sold to David Harold McAllister and Nadera V. McAllister, Watertown $275,000
Village of Theresa: 2.5 acres, 203/205 Mill St., Daniel G. LeRoy and Angelina Mendes-LeRoy, Watertown and Ruth E. Johnson, Sonoma, Calif., sold to Amanda Cupp, Philadelphia $106,000
Town of Hounsfield: 1.5 acres, 16696/16700 Parker Road, Yvonne M. Podvin, Watertown, sold to Sheri L. Hermann, Watertown $0
Town of LeRay: 76.66 acres, 24442 Plank Road, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Anna Yusufova, Brooklyn $70,000
Town of Philadelphia: 29.4 acres, 31453 U.S. Route 11, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Anna Yusufova, Brooklyn $64,000
City of Watertown: 0.34 acres, 273 Thompson Blvd., Nancie S. Williams, Watertown, sold to Erika BonDurant, Watertown $0
Town of Alexandria: 0.47 acres, Purpura Road N., Dennis Murphy, York, Pa., sold to Jeffery L. Orbaker and Diane M. Orbaker $60,000
City of Watertown: 0.16 acres, 210 E. Lynde St., Adam R. Matteson, Lowville, as referee for Vanessa M. Wilking, sold to 118 Ten Eyck LLC, Watertown $46,300
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 205 Michigan Ave., Mark F. Keegan, as trustee of the Soderquist Family Trust, Marana, Ariz., sold to Ryan J. French and Haley R. French, Fort Drum $174,900
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 140 Park Ave., Jennifer L. Doldo, Watertown, sold to Zachary W. Mayo and Sharon M. Mayo, Fairfield, Va. $215,000
Town of Brownville: 0.32 acres, 9752 Road 1707, William E. Hartland and Cynthia J. Hartland, Land O’Lakes, Fla., sold to Donald L. Mains and Phyllis S. Sanderson, Saint James, Fla. $315,000
City of Watertown: 0.1 acre, 123 S. Rutland St., Victoria H. Collins, Watertown, as referee for Claudia L. Neath Turpin and Ricardo Turpin, sold to Pennymac Services Inc., Westlake Village, Calif. $31,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.46 acres, 403 Dodge Ave., Alfonso Campalans, Woodlands, Texas, sold to Jack Senft and Lindsay Senft, Enterprise, Ala. $270,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 15:
Town of Theresa: 10.66 acres, 25971 State Route 411, Matthew R. Spaulding, Theresa, sold to Stephen M. Dornan and Leanne J. Dornan, Caldwell, Idaho $269,500
Town of Rutland: 0.38 acres, 23410 Fernwood Drive, Wendell D. Smith Jr., Redwood, as executor of the Wendell D. Smith estate, sold to Edith Cross and David Norton Jr., Black River $53,000
Town of Brownville: 1.31 acres, 20832 Carr Road, Bernard J. Kingsley and Debra A. Kingsley, Watertown, sold to Scott C. Ferard and Tessa M. Ferard, Watertown $35,000
Town of Antwerp: 1.4 acres, 38029 County Route 26, Randy S. Bushaw and Rebecca S. Bushaw, Antwerp, sold to Philip P. Simonds Jr. and Jennifer S. Simonds, Antwerp $1
Town of Clayton: 1.87 acres, County Route 5, Mark S. Doney and Lisa M. Doney, Clayton, sold to Jeryd M. Montante and Mckenzi M. Montante, Pulaski $0
Town of Pamelia: 0.36 acres, 9702 Apple St., Paul A. Osburn and Kirsten Osburn, Clarksville, Tenn., sold to David A. Warner and Gloria J. Warner, Liverpool $257,500
Town of Alexandria: 0.24 acres, Pine Street and Main Street, Brent Sweet, Alexandria Bay, sold to J & R Crossroads LLC, Redwood $95,000
Town of Pamelia: 0.69 acres, 25939 Liberty Ave., Philip Alan Merriam and Kelly L. Merriam, Lacey, Wash., sold to Alexey Potashnii and Elena Potasnii, Watertown $295,000
Village of Mannsville: 0.39 acres, 105 Lilac Park Drive, Todd Dack and Jill Dack, Mannsville, sold to Michael A. Clark and Adriana M. Clark, Adams $185,000
Town of Lyme: 23.25 acres, Old Town Springs Road, Carol Cabic, Three Mile Bay, as executor of the Thomas J. Cabic estate, sold to Ricky Keller and Deborah Keller, Jeffersonville $139,000
Town of LeRay: 0.48 acres, 22514 Duffy Road, Pamela J. Astafan, Watertown, sold to Matthew J. Covey and Sarah J. Covey, Watertown $256,000
Town of Orleans: 15.69 acres, 20338 County Route 3, Eldon N. Sears Jr. and Kathryn M. Sears, LaFargeville, sold to Kristopher W.E. Cooley and Sarah Ellis, Watertown $375,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.9 acres, 3129 Branche Road, Ernest J. Passaro and Lori J. Passaro, Victor, sold to Mark C. Arnold and Roseann M. Arnold, Ithaca $325,000
Town of Pamelia: 3.42 acres, State Route 12, MSP Realty LLC, Watertown, sold to Town of Pamelia $0
Town of Brownville: 5 acres, 17734 County Route 59, Christopher J. Bastien and Dawn M. Bastien, Dexter, sold to Joshua Christie and Jennifer Christie, LaFargeville $435,000
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 246 N. Hamilton St., Peter J. Simmons, Watertown and Shana J. Simmons, Watertown, sold to Kyle Simmons, Watertown $143,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 16:
Town of Henderson: Two parcels totaling 0.34 acres, 3013 Stony Point Lane, Daniel J. Cancelmi and Jennie M. Cancelmi, Rochester, sold to Alice M. Mascette and James A. Leyden, Arlington, Va. $250,500
Town of Ellisburg: 0.5 acres, 8852 U.S. Route 11, Michele L. Schirtz, Adams, sold to Joshua Weslowski, Adams $0
Town of Lyme: 1.03 acres, 26581 County Route 6, James C. Johnson, Three Mile Bay, sold to Andrew Martin Sommers, Three Mile Bay $122,500
Town of Theresa: 2 acres, Beach Front Lane, Kenneth R. Boyd Jr., Theresa,sold to Kelly A. Brown, Watertown $72,000
City of Watertown: 0.31 acres, 720 Lawrence St.,Sarah J. Covey, Watertown, sold to Amanda Marino and Peter Andress, Watertown $125,000
Village of Theresa: 44.07 acres, Mill Street, Florence H. Dumas, Theresa, as trustee of the Florence H. Dumas Living Trust, sold to Peter R. Young, Watertown $0
Town of Clayton: Two parcels totaling 50.1 acres, 11039 N. Shore Road, Gerald Wilson and Jill D. Wilson, Oneida, sold to John Cronin and Elizabeth LeTendre, Rockport, Mass. $799,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.16 acres, 107 W. Hamilton St., William Kenyon Wells and Susan Jean Wells, Sackets Harbor, sold to Kayla S. Thomas, Carthage $204,900
Town of Rutland: 2.57 acres, 27458/27460 State Route 126, William Warren Whattam, Pleasanton, Calif., sold to Samuel Durham and Arizona Durham, Black River $0
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 17:
Town of Clayton: 1.14 acres, 15509 Lyellton Drive, Joseph A. Calzone, Marco Island, Fla., as trustee of the Joseph A. Calzone Living Trust, sold to Joy E. Finn, Jeffersonville $645,000
Village of Evans Mills: 0.4 acres, 8583 Leray St., Cory Flack, Evans Mills, sold to Robert Begley, Tunnel Hill, Ga. $175,000
Town of Hounsfield: 1.06 acres, 19649 State Route 12F, Cynthia M. McKenzie, Watertown, as referee for Jose G. Padro Rivera, sold to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Nashville, Tenn. $99,179
Town of Theresa: Two parcels totaling 0.41 acres, 29920 Kunkel Road, Cliffe Family Trust, Melbourne, Fla., sold to David S. Hill and Wendy L. Hill, Orchard Park $0
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 304 Iroquois Ave. W., Victor M. Rodriguez and Calen B. Rodriguez, Watertown, sold to Danielle M. Intschert, Watertown $150,000
City of Watertown: 0.22 acres, 410 Gotham St., Alexandra Woodruff and Steven Londerville II, Watertown, sold to Michael Minetos, Hanover, Pa. $25,000
Town of Brownville: 4.1 acres, 25374 State Route 180, Tricia M. Richardson, Dexter, sold to Amanda L. Marshall, Watertown $195,000
Town of Champion: 0.15 acres, 32746 Railroad St., Michael P. Petras and Jessica M. Petras, Prince George, Va., sold to Kevin Thomas Gardner, Nashville, Tenn. $294,900
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 213 Colorado Ave., Jon K. Holcombe, Wellesley Island, as referee for Ricardo A. Pena and Shariah J. Pena, sold to Namburg Realty LLC, Castorland $93,000
City of Watertown: 0.06 acre, 1209 Boyd St., Kyle K. Litteral, Watertown, sold to Richard U. Jones, Black River $167,500
Town of LeRay: 5.04 acres, Lot 12, County Route 18, Han Vanderveeken and Corien Vanderveeken, Castorland, sold to Cynthia Hilts and William W. Church, Theresa $10,000
City of Watertown: 0.3 acres, 535 Water St., Sarah A. Webster, Watertown, sold to Eric Harding, Watertown $4,000
Village of Black River: 0.48 acres, 117 Stafford Drive, Kris E. Dumas and Cynthia L. Dumas, Black River, sold to Bryan L. Castor, Carthage $192,500
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 216 N. Indiana Ave., Alex O. Bender and Ashlee T. Bender, Watertown, sold to Michelle J. Mourino, Oswego $154,000
City of Watertown: 0.38 acres, 444 Bugbee Drive, Justin Michael Parkhurst and Rebecca Kristen Renee Mintonye, Watertown, sold to Mary Stone, Watertown $202,500
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 6:
Town of Denmark: 9783 East Road, Jeffrey John Woolschlager, sold to Joseph Birchenough $319,000
Town of Diana: 14327 Maple St., Heather L. Mitchell, sold to Thomas D. Murray $55,000
Village of Port Leyden: 3347 Elm St., Terry S. Perkins, sold to Janis Cobb $146,605
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 7:
Town of Greig: Linda Place, Paprock Living Trust, sold to Stan Wrona Jr. $39,500
Town of Lowville: 7854 State Route 26, Allen W. Matuszczak, sold to Ryan J. Wood $31,000
Town of Watson: 6440 Number Four Road, Shawn E. Lawrence, sold to Stephen A. Cobb $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 8:
Town of Croghan: 5660 Old State Road, Terry Lee Stewart, sold to Justin Lee LaRue $0
Village of Castorland: 9573 Church St., Terry Mattimore, sold to Cody R. Schmalz $103,000
Town of Greig: River Road, Robert J. Mathys, sold to James T. Young $12,900
Town of Leyden: 1804 State Route 12D, Conner J. Cavanaugh, sold to Jeffrey L. Nowicki $180,000
Town of Osceola: Barker Road, John D. O’Hara, sold to Sean F. Nelson $12,900
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 9:
Town of Diana: 14432 McCartha Lane, David R. Lyndaker, sold to James A. Gott $1
Town of New Bremen: 7031 Kirschnerville Road, Everett J. Lehman, sold to Heather L. Houppert $86,825
Town of New Bremen: 7923 Soft Maple Road, Errol A. Aucter, sold to Vincent Todd Chapman $141,500
Town of New Bremen: 7310 River Road, Patrick H. Holland, sold to Jessica Clemons $160,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 1, 2021:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, northerly half and southerly half of lot 2 in block 100, part of premises conveyed to Walter B. Allen, Cookie J. Lovely, Ogdensburg, administratrix of estate of Wayne L. Washburn, sold to Michael J. Sharland and Susan L. Sharland, Ogdensburg $30,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, beginning in westerly bounds of Second Street at northeast corner of lot 4, Gary Glenn Hartwick and Nancy Kelly Hartwick, Roswell, N.M., sold to Michael K. Greenwald, Silver Spring, Md.; and Derek Gould, Silver Spring, Md. $105,000
Town of Gouverneur: 4.9 acres, beginning on Gravel Road at intersection with southwesterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Sukhui Duerr, Kathleen I. Bellinger, Gouverneur, sold to Joseph R. Lamb, Gouverneur $40,000
Village of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning in northwest corner of lot known as Milton Keech Lot in south line of Johnstown Street, Georgiana M. Cowles, Gouverneur, sold to Albert Wallace and Kathleen Bellinger, Gouverneur $31,500
Town of Canton: Parcel, in mile square 8 in eighth range, and south half of lot 9, Melinda Davis and Kevin Davis, Canton, sold to Michael C. Norton, Massena $43,500
Town of Rossie: 10.25 acres, beginning in southeast bounds of Route 11 in northeast line of lands presently owned by Parish P.H. and Tonya L. Baillargeon, Gerald F. Hartle III, Gouverneur, sold to William G. Silva and Shana A. Silva, Gouverneur $33,000
Town of Morristown: 1.274 acres, 1 Pine Point, Philip A. McCombs, Cave Creek, Ariz., sold to Matthew D. Zegil, Alachua, Fla. $345,000
Town of Potsdam: 12 square rods of land, beginning south of southerly bounds of Main Street in easterly bounds of village lot “73,” Tasha M. Bernard, Potsdam, sold to James M. Holt and Crystal Holt, Potsdam $150,000
Town of Norfolk: 17.16 acres, beginning in northeast corner of lot deeded to Albert White along northerly bounds of lot to center of Stark Road, Michael G. Sabad, Friendsville, Tenn., sold to Larry R. Frohock Jr. and Jannette G. Frohock, New Smyrna Beach, Fla. $25,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, beginning on Pine Street at northwesterly corner of premises described in a deed from the Massena Banking and Trust Company, Edward Stacy and wife, Misty L. Lazare, Massena, sold to Joshua Hynes, Canton $75,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, beginning on Judson Street Road at northwest corner of Bernard Regan land, Daniel Pinto and Jerrica Pinto, Monroe, Conn., sold to Pearl Hersh, Wilmington, Del. $132,500
Village of Canton: Parcel, beginning at intersection of southerly bounds of Main Street with easterly bounds of Park Place, Patricia M. Collins, Canton, sold to Niles and Sons Real Property Holdings LLC, Brushton $250,000
Town of Potsdam: 13.7 acres, beginning on Sayles Road from westerly bounds of Mark LaFountain Farm, Glenn P. Clemens, executor of estate of Louise S. Clemens, Canton, sold to Colleen B. Kelly, Potsdam $32,000
Village of Hammond: Parcel, beginning on center of Hammond and Rossie Plank Road at southeasterly corner of stone school house lot, Amy J. Furgison, Hammond, sold to 41 South Main Street Hammond LLC, Adams $130,000
Town of Morristown: 0.43 acres, 2746B County Road 6, Susan Maille and Raymond Zajaczkowski, Hammond, sold to Joseph M. Coon and Jamie M. Coon, Rochester $95,000
Town of Clare: 315.53 acres, beginning at northeast corner of lands now or formerly of Perry A. Colton Jr. and Rachel E. Colton in south line of lands now or formerly of Paul Colton and Tammy Colton, Catherine A. Gallinger, Acton, Mass., sold to Timothy S. Allen and Julie M. Allen, Waddington $15,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 2, 2021:
Town of Potsdam: 5.18 acres, beginning in north bounds of Route 11 from concrete monument in north bounds at northwest corner of land of New York State, Volunteer Transportation Center Inc., Watertown, sold to Joshawa Kerr and Amanda Mitchell-Kerr, Massena $240,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 19, block 45, on Homecroft Tract Property Map, Robert Speer, Massena, sold to Ronald N. Villnave Jr., Brasher Falls $74,500
Town of Gouverneur: 10 acres, beginning on Peabody Road at northeast corner of lands now or formerly of Richard W. Wheatley and Louis Hallgring, William D. Allen Jr. and Christine M. Meck, Broomfield, Colo., sold to David Mays, Gouverneur; George Ashmore, Gouverneur; and Michael Stone, Gouverneur $50,000
Town of Clifton: Parcel, lots 15, 16 and 17 of Wilder Subdivision, William R. White and Joan P. White, Cranberry Lake, sold to David E. Pfeiffer and Sabrina A. Pfeiffer, Bayville, N.J. $810,000
Town of Stockholm: 197 acres, beginning at intersection of County Route 49 with line between mile square lots 23 and 13, Michael D. Buckley, Brasher Falls, sold to Sam D. Miller and Lizzie Miller, Heuvelton $190,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 109-113 Woodlawn Avenue, Steve Vanpatten and Patricia Vanpatten, Waddington, sold to Craig Brannen, Massena $10,000
Town of Louisville: 0.46 acres, beginning in north bounds of Route 56, west of Town of Louisville and Village of Massena line, Chad L. Simpson, Massena, sold to Kelsea Labarge, Norfolk $129,000
Village of Massena: 0.28 acres, beginning in east bounds of Lawrence Street in northwest corner of land of Musante, Candace Tatro, Massena, executrix of estate of Sally M. Hazelton, sold to Peter R. Castleman Jr., Massena $106,000
Town of Fine: Parcel 1: 3 acres, McKeever lot; and Parcel 2: 123.5 acres, Clark lot, Anna M. Petrie and Lorraine A. Augliano, Star Lake, co-trustees of The Petrie Irrevocable Trust, sold to Jack R. Sauve, Mooers Forms $165,000
Village of Massena: 2.5 acres, 405, 407 S. Main Street, American Property Rentals LLC, Massena, sold to Erik Thrana, Raymondville $22,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 6, 2021:
Village of Heuvelton: Parcel, part of block 12, corner of Washington and State Streets, Amber Jane Woods, Heuvelton, sold to Chris Steven Amo, Heuvelton $79,000
Town of Hammond: 5.61 acres, beginning on Hadlock Road at intersection with southeasterly bounds of Route 37, Rodney T. Wolff, Castorland; and Sydney B. Wolff, Hammond, sold to Justin A. Peterson and Brittany L. Hill, Redwood $155,000
Town of Potsdam: 1.61 acres, beginning in northwest boundary of Austin Ridge Road at southwest boundary of Emmett G. and Mary F. Duprey, Glynn E. Royce, Port Charlotte, Fla., sold to Finen Maple Products LLC, Norwood $138,000
Town of Hopkinton: 23 acres, beginning at northeast corner of parcel deeded to Rutherford Sampier June 1919, running west along north boundary of parcel to Fountain Road, Steven P. Hart, Parishville, sold to Jodi Gunter and Jonathan LaPierre, Saranac Lake; and Jaime Gunter and Stephen Martin, Saranac Lake $32,000
Town of Piercefield: Parcel, beginning on Waller Street, midway between houses on north side and the houses on south side, Jay Martin, Tupper Lake, sold to Tyler M. Exware and Taylor P. Exware, Piercefield $105,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, 11 County Route 50, Sally Mulvana, Brushton, sold to Kara A. Dimick, Norfolk $95,500
Town of Fowler: 2.72 acres, beginning in southeast corner of deLorraine parcel on northerly shore of Sylvia Lake, Blen M. Darrah, Beverly Hills, Fla.; April Weiss, Hopewell Junction; Chanda Palcher, Saugerties; Alan G. Lehigh, Poughkeepsie; and Kendra Close, Hyde Park, sold to Alan G. Lehigh, Poughkeepsie $200,000
Village of Gouverneur: 2.39 acres, beginning on Scotch Settlement Road at intersection of easterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Daniel R. Noble, Domminick D. Melillo and Janet L. Melillo, Gouverneur, sold to Dylan L. Strate, Gouverneur $20,000
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, beginning on Ober Road at intersection of road leading from Bicknelville to Southville, Scott W. Lalonde and Robin C. Lalonde, Winthrop, sold to Shawn E. Gooshaw, Potsdam $115,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, portion of lots 8 and 9 in block 145, beginning at northwesterly bounds of Main Street at southwesterly point of lands conveyed to Joseph L. Kiah and Mary Katherine Kiah, Timothy A. Martell, Fort Myers, Fla., sold to Vanessa Ross, Port St. Lucie, Fla. $88,500
Town of Russell: 0.689 acres, beginning on east bank of Grasse River at northwesterly corner of parcel conveyed to Richard and June Thomson, “The Donna F. McBroom Living Trust,” by Donna F. McBroom, Dayton, Ohio, sold to Robert Rycroft and Annette Rycroft, Burleson, Texas $135,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 7, 2021:
Town of DeKalb: Parcel 1: Part of 27 Gibbons Street, beginning on Gibbons Street on easterly line of Gibbons Reservation; Parcel 2: Part of 27 Gibbons Street, beginning in easterly line of Gibbons Reservation at northwesterly corner of Catholic Church lot; and Parcel 3: 34 Gibbons Street, Town of DeKalb, DeKalb Junction, sold to Stephanie Tettemer, Stroudsburg, Pa. $10,500
Town of Oswegatchie: 1 acre, beginning on Route 812 from intersection with Eel Weir Road, Jeremy McGaw, Heuvelton; and Michael Spriggs, Ogdensburg, sold to Samuel J. LaMacchia, Ogdensburg $30,000
Town of Louisville: 2.73 acres, beginning on County Route 14 at northeasterly corner of parcel now or formerly of Joseph H. LaForce Jr., Joseph H. LaForce Jr., Chase Mills, sold to Robert Edward and Kayla Ann Cunningham, Massena $183,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.28 acres, beginning on Canton Road at intersection with west fence line of Richard J. Kibbe Farm, William J. Woods and Glenda Woods, Ogdensburg, sold to LB MB Holdings LLC, Ogdensburg $70,000
Town of Morristown: 7.87 acres, beginning in southeast line of parcel conveyed to Andrew C. Fritz from Carter Road, Gary R. Whitmarsh and Lisa J. Whitmarsh, Ogdensburg, sold to Sean Moran and Penny Towne, Tucson, Ariz. $425,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 30, block 10, on map 1 of First Revision of Prospect Heights, Massena, New York, Rebecca L. Good, Brasher, sold to Christopher E. Smith and Randi B. Bender, Massena $117,000
Town of Potsdam: 7.2 acres, beginning in southwesterly bounds of Route 56 at intersection with Village of Potsdam line and northeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Chester Theobald and Irene Theobald, William J. Trihart, Potsdam, sold to St. Lawrence Nurseries LLC, Potsdam $10,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 3 on map of property of William Ready on Fourth Ward, Donna M. Gordon LaCombe, Ogdensburg, sold to Debra Ann Dishaw and Bobbijo E. Holmes, Ogdensburg $72,000
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, part of lot 16 of John Lenney Tract, Christ T. Mellas, Essex Junction, Vt., sold to Stephen C. Davis II and Alison I. Noble, Potsdam $55,000
Town of Piercefield: Parcel 1, beginning at intersection of gravel road leading to Gull Pond Road with northwesterly boundary of lands of International Paper Realty Corp., Minnow Pond Inc., Boston, Mass., sold to William E. Lynch Jr. and Mary Elisabeth Lynch, Villanova, Pa. $997,500
Town of Colton: Parcel, lot 21 according to a map made by Howard M. Smith in April 1938, Richard K. Todd, individually and as surviving spouse of Mary D. Todd, Canton, sold to James R. Meenan and Joye T. Meenan, Colton $74,000
City of Ogdensburg: 2.37 acres, beginning at intersection of westerly bounds of private driveway with northerly bounds of Ford Street Extension, Richard E. Maginn and John J. Gray, trustees of The Irrevocable Spousal Lifetime Access Trust for the Benefit of Richard E. Maginn, Massena; and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, sold to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg $95,000
Town of Lisbon: Parcel 1: 1 acre, part of mile square lot 4 in “South” range; Parcel 2: 20.14 acres, in miles quare 4 of Seventh Range; Parcel 3: 18.6 acres, in mile square 4 in Seventh Range; Parcel 4: Westerly part of farm known as Adonijah Fulton farm, Roger N. Parker, Lisbon, sold to James T. Smith and Linda M. Smith, Canton $75,000
Town of Stockholm: 5.37 acres, beginning in south boundary of Route 11B at intersection of west boundary of lands now or formerly of Charles F. Mueller, Ermenelgildo and LoCurzio and Pina LoCurzio, Wethersfield, Conn., sold to Jerry Wood and Brenda Wood, Massena $10,000
Town of Pitcairn: 20 acres, beginning in southerly highway boundary of Route 3 at intersection with Greenwood Road, Chantelle Woods, Harrisville, sold to Vandewater and Associates Inc., Lyons Falls $100,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 8, 2021:
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 23 on map of Trotting Association Tract, Donald Mossow, individually and as surviving spouse of Mildred Mossow, Massena, sold to Rickey Mossow, Nicholville $34,000
Town of Massena: 0.328 acres, beginning in westerly boundary of Lawrence Street at intersection with southerly boundary of Medina Street, Nicholas E. Farrell and Margaret M. Farrell, Burke, sold to Gregory Jenne, Oswegatchie $160,000
Town of Pierrepont: 0.12 acres, lot 34 of Putnam River Wood Estates, Weiling Ke, Potsdam, sold to Travis E.J. Scanlon and Amber M. Scanlon, Potsdam $319,000
Village of Waddington: Parcel, beginning in north bounds of state road leading from Waddington to Ogdensburg from intersection with north bounds of state road with wesb bounds of Green Road, Vicky Gollinger, Manlius, sold to Jesse Kopplin and Abigail Kopplin, Waddington $125,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 12, Block F on Map 3 of Westwood, Massena, Cynthia L. Harper, Massena, sold to Michael J. Perry and Mary E. Perry, Lakewood, N.J. $170,000
